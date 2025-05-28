We are barely one week away from the 2025 NBA Finals, and the championship matchup will be set in the coming days. The Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers both find themselves one win away from reaching the NBA Finals as we enter Game 5s of the conference finals. The Thunder have the chance to close out the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals on Wednesday. The Pacers have a chance to eliminate the New York Knicks in the East finals on Thursday.

The 2025 NBA Finals get started Thursday, June 5. If Oklahoma City wins the West, the Thunder will have home-court advantage against either New York or Indiana. OKC won an NBA-best 68 games in the regular season and was the top seed in the West. If the Wolves make a WCF comeback, the East winner would have home-court advantage. The Knicks (51-31) and Pacers (50-32) both had better regular-season records than the Wolves (49-33).

None of the four teams left in the playoffs have won a title in the last 45 years. The Timberwolves and Pacers have never won NBA championships (though Indiana won three ABA titles in the 1970s). The Knicks last won a title in 1973. The Thunder franchise technically won a championship as the Seattle SuperSonics in 1979, but the team has never lifted the Larry O'Brien Trophy since moving to Oklahoma City in 2008.

Below is the complete 2025 NBA Finals schedule. The Finals will run through at least June 13 and a potential Game 7 is slated for June 22. Every NBA Finals game is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

2025 NBA Finals schedule, dates

Game 1: Thursday, June 5 | Thunder/Wolves vs. Knicks/Pacers | 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo

Game 2: Sunday, June 8 | Thunder/Wolves vs. Knicks/Pacers | 8 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo

Game 3: Wednesday, June 11 | Knicks/Pacers vs. Thunder/Wolves | 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo

Game 4: Friday, June 13 | Knicks/Pacers vs. Thunder/Wolves | 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo

*Game 5: Monday, June 16 | Thunder/Wolves vs. Knicks/Pacers | 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo

*Game 6: Thursday, June 19 | Knicks/Pacers vs. Thunder/Wolves | 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo

*Game 7: Sunday, June 22 | Thunder/Wolves vs. Knicks/Pacers | 8 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo

2025 NBA championship odds

(Via Caesars Sportsbook)