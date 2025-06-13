The Indiana Pacers took a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals with a 116-107 Game 3 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. In a back-and-forth affair, Indiana eventually pulled away after a brilliant defensive fourth quarter in its first home game of the series. The Pacers now have an opportunity to take a commanding 3-1 series lead in Game 4 on Friday night.

Neither of these cities has technically won a title. The Pacers have never won an NBA championship (though Indiana won three ABA titles in the 1970s), and the Thunder franchise won a championship as the Seattle SuperSonics in 1979, but the team has never won it all since moving to Oklahoma City in 2008.

The Thunder entered with home-court advantage in the matchup since OKC had an NBA-best 68 wins in the regular season and was the top seed in the West. The Pacers went 50-32 in the regular season and were the No. 4 seed in the East.

Below is the complete schedule for the 2025 NBA Finals, which will run through at least June 16 with a potential Game 7 slated for June 22. Every NBA Finals game is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

2025 NBA Finals schedule, dates (Pacers lead, 2-1)

Game 1: Pacers 111, Thunder 110

Game 2: Thunder 123, Pacers 107

Game 3: Pacers 116, Thunder 107

Game 4: Friday, June 13 | Thunder vs. Pacers | 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo

Game 5: Monday, June 16 | Pacers vs. Thunder | 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo

*Game 6: Thursday, June 19 | Thunder vs. Pacers | 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo

*Game 7: Sunday, June 22 | Pacers vs. Thunder | 8 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo

2025 NBA championship odds

(Via Caesars Sportsbook)