The Oklahoma City Thunder have tied the NBA Finals at two games apiece after a thrilling 111-104 Game 4 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. The Thunder were in danger of going down 3-1 in the series, trailing by as many as 10 points in the third quarter, but they steadily chipped away as MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dominated the fourth quarter to help his team come away with a much-needed victory.

The series now shifts back to OKC for Game 5, which is set for Monday night at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Neither of these cities has technically won a title. The Pacers have never won an NBA championship (though Indiana won three ABA titles in the 1970s), and the Thunder franchise won a championship as the Seattle SuperSonics in 1979, but the team has never won it all since moving to Oklahoma City in 2008.

The Thunder entered with home-court advantage in the matchup since OKC had an NBA-best 68 wins in the regular season and was the top seed in the West. The Pacers went 50-32 in the regular season and were the No. 4 seed in the East.

Below is the complete schedule for the 2025 NBA Finals, which will run through at least June 16 with a potential Game 7 slated for June 22. Every NBA Finals game is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

2025 NBA Finals schedule, dates (Series tied, 2-2)

Game 1: Pacers 111, Thunder 110

Game 2: Thunder 123, Pacers 107

Game 3: Pacers 116, Thunder 107

Game 4: Thunder 111, Pacers 104

Game 5: Monday, June 16 | Pacers vs. Thunder | 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo

Game 6: Thursday, June 19 | Thunder vs. Pacers | 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo

*Game 7: Sunday, June 22 | Pacers vs. Thunder | 8 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo

2025 NBA championship odds

(Via Caesars Sportsbook)