The Oklahoma City Thunder evened up the 2025 NBA Finals at one game apiece with a dominant 123-107 Game 2 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. OKC's defense didn't give Indiana any space to breathe, and the offense was much smoother than it was in their stunning Game 1 loss. The series now shifts to Indianapolis for a pivotal Game 3 on Wednesday with the series tied 1-1.

Neither of these cities has technically won a title. The Pacers have never won an NBA championship (though Indiana won three ABA titles in the 1970s), and the Thunder franchise won a championship as the Seattle SuperSonics in 1979, but the team has never won it all since moving to Oklahoma City in 2008.

The Thunder will host four of the seven games, since OKC had an NBA-best 68 wins in the regular season and was the top seed in the West.

Below is the complete schedule for the 2025 NBA Finals schedule, which will run through at least June 13 with a potential Game 7 slated for June 22. Every NBA Finals game is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

2025 NBA Finals schedule, dates (Series tied, 1-1)

Game 1: Pacers 111, Thunder 110

Game 2: Thunder 123, Pacers 107

Game 3: Wednesday, June 11 | Thunder vs. Pacers | 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo

Game 4: Friday, June 13 | Thunder vs. Pacers | 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo

Game 5: Monday, June 16 | Pacers vs. Thunder | 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo

*Game 6: Thursday, June 19 | Thunder vs. Pacers | 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo

*Game 7: Sunday, June 22 | Pacers vs. Thunder | 8 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo

2025 NBA championship odds

(Via Caesars Sportsbook)