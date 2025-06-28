With the 2025 NBA Draft now in the rearview, the league can shift its full attention to free agency and the start of the new league year. We saw a flurry of trades before and during the draft, including a few blockbusters that changed the outlooks for a handful of teams going into next season.

2025 NBA free agency guide: Complete list of every team's free agents and contract options for this summer Robby Kalland

Now that draft picks have been made and those trades have been agreed to, we have a better idea of what each team will be prioritizing as free agency opens. This isn't expected to be a huge free agency year, as most of the big free agents have options they're either picking up or declining with the intent to re-sign with their current team.

Still, there are some big sign-and-trade possibilities out there and other deals to be made, and here we'll look at the biggest need remaining for all 30 teams as the 2025-26 season gets set to begin.

Atlanta Hawks: 3-and-D wings, center depth

The Hawks' offseason has gotten off to a terrific start. They didn't have to give up much to get Kristaps Porzingis and picked up an extremely valuable future draft pick on Wednesday night to move back and still got a guy they were interested in anyway with Asa Newell. Still, there's work to be done if this roster is going to be more than a team fighting for the 6-seed in the East. They are light on wings behind Jalen Johnson and Zaccharie Risacher and still need to add another big man given Porzingis' health history. There's buzz that they could be a landing spot for Nickeil Alexander-Walker in a sign-and-trade if Minnesota decides they can't keep everyone, and with a big trade exception left and room below the tax, Atlanta can be aggressive this summer.

Boston Celtics: Centers (and maybe a really big trade)

Boston's done well shedding salary without having to give up assets in the Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday trades. That was clearly a top priority coming into the offseason, and they are close to being out of the dreaded second apron. While it feels like a lost year is coming with Jayson Tatum's injury, they are still a talented team that could make the playoffs in the East and need to fill out a roster. That means finding some bigs. Luke Kornet and Al Horford are free agents, as Kornet, in particular, could get lured away by a bigger deal than Boston is willing to offer. Horford may be willing to return on a team-friendly deal, but he has to decide how long he wants to keep playing, because coming back for one more year on what doesn't look like a title contender is not going to interest him.

Brooklyn Nets: More trades to tear it down

You don't make five first-round picks if you have plans of doing anything but continue rebuilding. The Nets have some veterans that will interest a lot of teams, most notably Nic Claxton and Cam Johnson. They've been reluctant to trade either of them, as both were expected to garner interest at the deadline but remained in Brooklyn, but given the need for center help around the league right now among playoff hopefuls, it's hard to see how they don't move Claxton now. Johnson also has just two years left on his deal, and the time to maximize his return may be this summer as well.

Charlotte Hornets: Centers

After trading Mark Williams during the draft (for real this time ... we think), Charlotte's center options are Jusuf Nurkić or playing small ball. Adding Kon Knueppel and Liam McNeeley in the first round gave them some more young wings, but the frontcourt remains a major work in progress. With LaMelo Ball and Brandon Williams hopefully healthy, it'd make some sense to try and add a quality piece or two to at least see if this team can be a Play-In contender in the East. Perhaps they will wait one more year to try and really take a step forward, but in any case, they need someone with some size to eat up minutes in the Queen City.

Chicago Bulls: Nikola Vučević trade

The Bulls have a ton of guys entering contract years, but Vučević is the one they've got to move. They have finally gone towards a youth movement in Chicago and the 35-year-old center just doesn't fit with the up-tempo style of play they need to embrace with this roster. As noted before, with how many teams need a center right now, they should be able to find a taker for a guy who is still a quality stretch five. If they do move Vučević, they'll need to make some additions to their center rotation that's already a bit thin, but the first step is sending the veteran to a new home.

Cleveland Cavaliers: Confidence

After their second-round exit, I was pretty convinced the Cavs would need to make a significant move this summer just to change up the vibes. Then half of the East contenders lost an All-Star for next season, and I think Cleveland's plan will once again be to run it back and hope to finally have some health in the playoffs. There isn't a ton they can do to this roster without a big trade, and I think at this point they'll give it one more year together. However, in doing so, they have to figure out how to build some more confidence as a unit for the postseason. They were dominant in the regular season, but even considering the health issues, there were moments it felt like they started to think "oh no, here we go again" in that series against Indiana. I don't know how exactly you fix that, but that will be Kenny Atkinson's biggest challenge with this group this offseason and next year.

Dallas Mavericks: $5.7 million point guard

The Mavs have pretty much everything set right now, except for who will be running the offense until Kyrie Irving comes back. Cooper Flagg is officially a Mav, Irving is going to sign a new extension and Daniel Gafford is even back (on an immediately tradable extension), but they've only got the $5.7 million taxpayer mid-level to find a point guard who can be their starter to open the year and slide into a reserve role once Irving is back. The list of starting-caliber guys available at that price isn't long, which is why D'Angelo Russell seems to be at the top of their list. We'll see if they go that route or find someone else willing to take that MLE, but a point guard is the priority in Dallas.

The Nuggets don't have many options for upgrading the roster. After another 7-game loss in the conference semis, it's clear they need something more, but the one player they'd want to move from their core group is, unfortunately for them, not someone highly valued around the league on his current deal. Michael Porter Jr. has two years and $71 million left on his contract, and given his injury history and recent playoff performance, there aren't a lot of teams beating down the door to trade for him. Still, all they need is one team to decide they really need MPJ's shooting to have a chance at rebalancing their roster.

The alternative is they find someone willing to take a huge discount to sign in Denver, and of this year's free agents, there is only one man who fits that potential description: former Nugget Bruce Brown. Brown won a title with Denver and then bolted to Indiana for a big payday, but after getting traded to Toronto and New Orleans, he might prefer fit over paycheck this time around in free agency and want a return to the place of his greatest success.

Detroit Pistons: Stretch big

The Pistons' plan seems to be running it back, and given their success last year and the opportunity in the East, that's understandable. They'll have competition for Dennis Schröder and Malik Beasley in the free agency market, but even if they bring those two back, I do think they need to add a bit more shooting. Jaden Ivey's return will be a boost, but I think they could use someone in the frontcourt rotation who can step out beyond the arc besides Tobias Harris (who only shot 34.5 percent from three last year). They've been linked to Naz Reid and Myles Turner, but even if it's not someone of that caliber, a stretch big would be a nice addition to their roster balance.

The Warriors should be all-in on one more run with Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, and that means finding some more veteran help. They could be a Vučević suitor, as they were connected to the Bulls big man at the deadline and center remains a huge need, but the first order of business in the Bay is settling the Kuminga situation once and for all. While talented, the young forward has not fit with this Warriors team and clearly doesn't have the trust of Steve Kerr and the coaching staff. It'd be best for all sides to find him a new home this summer and hopefully bring back someone who fits better on this timeline.

Houston Rockets: One more veteran

The Rockets are clearly gearing up to make a run at the Thunder in the West this year after trading for Kevin Durant. Their roster is extremely talented, but I can't help but feel like they need to add one more veteran who can be part of the playoff rotation. Moving Jalen Green opened up some playing time in the backcourt for a guy like Reed Sheppard, but he barely played a year ago at the NBA level and they might want to add another shooter, if possible, with a bit more experience.

Indiana Pacers: Re-signing Myles Turner

The Pacers' first priority this summer is re-signing Myles Turner. The center, who was once a staple of trade rumors every January, is now almost indispensable for the Pacers, particularly given they don't have any way to replace him at center with anyone close to as talented. Beyond bringing back Turner, I don't see a ton of major moves for Indiana, even with Tyrese Haliburton's injury. I think their biggest focus will be on how to transition the team from being built around Haliburton to putting the ball more in the hands of Pascal Siakam for this coming season -- while leaning on Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin for backcourt creation.

Los Angeles Clippers: Young legs

The Clippers are one of the oldest teams in the NBA, as their youngest rotation players are Ivica Zubac and Derrick Jones Jr., who are both 28. To steal a baseball term, they could use an innings eater or two for the regular season that can take some wear-and-tear off their veteran roster. That's particularly needed in the frontcourt, where they're pretty light on depth, and finding some youthful exuberance might help this roster out some.

Los Angeles Lakers: Center

This isn't complicated. The Lakers needed center help before they traded away Anthony Davis, then traded him away and never replaced him, thanks to the Mark Williams trade fiasco. The entire league knows L.A. needs a center, particularly a strong defender and lob threat, and they also know what the starting point for negotiations is -- Dalton Knecht and their 2031 first rounder -- thanks to the Williams deal. Rob Pelinka won't be negotiating this deal from a position of strength, but given how little they had to part with for Luka Dončić, they can afford a possible overpay to bring in someone to partner with him.

When the Grizzlies traded away Desmond Bane, some thought it might signal Memphis being open for business on other star trades as well. All indications are they don't want to do that, but teams will be calling until they get a Jaren Jackson Jr. extension done.

As for the rest of the roster, they're hoping to fill the Bane void in the aggregate with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope bouncing back from a rough year in Orlando and adding Cedric Coward in the Draft, who was a 38.8% shooter from deep in his college career. They do have some other frontcourt choices looming, like what to do with restricted free agent Santi Aldama. After Zach Edey got picked on in the playoffs defensively, will they view Brandon Clarke's return as enough of a defensive boost, or would they rather swap Aldama out for a veteran center to fill the Steven Adams void that has created problems for two years?

Miami Heat: Finding a splash move

Pat Riley isn't going to willingly fade off into the sunset with a mediocre roster and have his last major act as team president be the Jimmy Butler fiasco. Whether he can pull off the kind of miracle this Heat team needs to become a contender is a different question entirely, but he has to try something. This team needs more talent up and down the roster, and while they didn't land Kevin Durant, they won't be done chasing a big move this summer. Kuminga could be a target for the Heat in a sign-and-trade, but I expect there to be something involving Miami this summer that tries to move the needle.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has seemingly pledged his allegiance to the Bucks despite every other team in the league hoping he'd demand a trade after Damien Lillard's Achilles injury. Now the challenge for the Bucks is how to create another title window in the next few years around Giannis. That's not happening with this roster as constructed, but they've got to figure out how to create a bit more flexibility to add talent and depth with an eye on 2026-27 and beyond -- without completely bottoming out.

Pat Connaughton and Bobby Portis (if he picks up his player option) figure to be trade options, while Brook Lopez could net some small return in a sign-and-trade. On the other hand, Gary Trent Jr. should be their priority in terms of signings. I don't expect anything wildly dramatic from the Bucks this summer, but it's more about positioning themselves for next year.

Minnesota Timberwolves: Add point guard help

I don't think the Timberwolves can go into next season with Mike Conley Jr. and Rob Dillingham as their point guard rotation. We saw this past year that Conley is starting to show his age and Dillingham isn't ready to take the reins for a contender. I expect them to get a deal done with Julius Randle and then they have to decide how to proceed with Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. It sounds like NAW might be the guy they decide to let go, in part because he could net them the most in a sign-and-trade. If they go that route, I think they have to prioritize getting a point guard that can be in the playoff rotation in return.

New Orleans Pelicans: Someone to cut off Joe Dumars' phone (and also a center)

I don't know what the Pelicans are trying to do right now. I like Derik Queen a lot as a prospect, but I don't see how he can be his best alongside Zion Williamson and think the unprotected pick they gave up to the Hawks to get him was reckless. Trading CJ McCollum for Jordan Poole also wouldn't be disastrous in a vacuum, but I don't like the fit with Poole and Dejounte Murray and then you add Jeremiah Fears to the mix. I think Trey Murphy III is a potential superstar, but I don't see how he flourishes with this current roster around him.

All of that is to say, I couldn't tell you what the Pelicans are going to do the rest of this summer, and if I were a New Orleans fan, I'd be somewhat terrified of what Joe Dumars will do next. They do need more bigs, though. So, hopefully, they can add another rim protector without giving away another pick that could be a high lottery selection to do so.

New York Knicks: New coach

The Knicks biggest need right now is a coach, as they fired Tom Thibodeau and then apparently called every team in the NBA and asked if they could interview their current coach. They got told no by everyone and have shifted their focus to some actually available coaches, from Taylor Jenkins to Micah Nori to James Borrego. Hiring a coach is the top priority, because their vision for this roster and what it needs is going to be important in filling out depth going into next year, when they'll be considered one of the two top contenders in the East.

Oklahoma City Thunder: Trophy case

All the Thunder need this summer is to figure out where the Larry O'Brien is going to live in their facility. Do you put it in the foyer where all the players and team employees walk in? Perhaps in a case visible to the practice court for some added motivation as players put their work in? That's really the toughest decision facing Sam Presti this summer, although you never know when he might decide to make a little move on the margins.

Orlando Magic: Another 3-point shooter

Adding Desmond Bane was a big-time move for a Magic team that's been slowly building internally, but saw a need after a tough playoff performance and aggressively filled that. Still, even after adding a terrific shooter and secondary creator in Bane, this team still needs more shooting. They were the worst 3-point shooting team in the league by a solid margin (31.8 percent) and for as big an upgrade as Bane is, they need more. I think with how many teams need bigs, they should be exploring ways to add a little more shooting in a trade for one of their many centers, because one guy isn't fixing all of their offensive woes.

Philadelphia 76ers: Spiritual cleansing of their facility

I don't like answering "health" for these questions, because every team needs health, so I'll go with the Sixers needing to try calling on a higher power (or maybe two) here. I like the VJ Edgecombe pick, but rookies aren't usually helpful towards winning. They need more depth (particularly in the frontcourt), but if the Sixers are going to be a contender in the East, they've just gotta have Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey on the floor and playing well. Getting to that point seems like it will need some divine intervention, and I'd be exploring all my options in that space if I were Philly this summer.

Phoenix Suns: Bradley Beal to change his mind about his no-trade clause (and a point guard)

Speaking of teams without many options, it's the Phoenix Suns! They were never on the front foot in Durant negotiations and got what they could from Houston. They addressed their center problems in a big way during the Draft, adding Khaman Maluach and trading for Mark Williams in the span of about 15 minutes. They still don't really have a point guard, and will need to figure that out, whether that's trying to bring back Tyus Jones after a difficult year or looking elsewhere.

But truthfully, the only way the Suns have a real chance at being something more than a Play-In contender in the next year or two is for Bradley Beal to suddenly have a change of heart regarding his no-trade clause. It's so hard to see how Beal-Devin Booker-Jalen Green works, and they're not trading Booker (in fact, he's apparently close to a massive extension). Green's value around the league isn't particularly high, especially on his current deal, and I feel like they added him because they think there's upside.

Beal's contract makes it nearly impossible to add any other real talent, but he's happy in Phoenix and is going to take advantage of having one of the few no-trade clauses in the NBA.

I've mentioned a lot of teams that need centers, and the Blazers are hoping one of those teams is interested in Ayton. After drafting Yang Hansen in a shocking move at No. 16 overall, the Blazers have now taken two centers with their top pick in the last two years. For a team that already had Ayton and Williams on the roster, that's too many centers and they need to unload one or two to create some playing time. The problem is, Ayton doesn't have the best reputation around the league and Williams' injury history is bleak. Perhaps a team like Charlotte would be willing to take a chance on Ayton (or the Lakers if they strike out on some other options), who has plenty of talent but hasn't always had the focus that's been desired.

Sacramento Kings: Point guard and a DeMar DeRozan trade

The Kings' roster is a mess, but they've been quieter about it this summer than some others (stares at the Pelicans). Still, they haven't had a point guard on the roster since trading De'Aaron Fox to the Spurs, and need to address that before the season starts. Perhaps one way to do that is in a DeMar DeRozan trade, as the veteran forward is very much available on the trade market. DeRozan doesn't fit with their Zach LaVine/Domantas Sabonis tandem well at all, and they need to hope they can find a team that wants DeRozan's bucket-getting instincts.

Spurs: Bigs

The Spurs were in the mix for Durant, but wouldn't part with anything significant to get him. Still, the expectation is to take another step forward next season with Victor Wembanyama, and the biggest glaring need on the roster is in the frontcourt around Wemby. They added another talented guard in Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant will help on the wing, but Wembanyama is the only center on the roster right now. That's going to need to change, and the Spurs are an ever-present threat to make a big trade given their stash of resources and the allure of playing with one of the game's top young stars. Perhaps they'll just add one of the known available bigs on the market, or maybe they can pry someone we don't expect away with a massive offer.

Toronto Raptors: Better depth

Masai Ujiri is gone in a curiously timed, but not entirely surprising move. Bobby Webster remains, and while the search is on for a new team president, the Raptors GM will be trying to create some depth on this Toronto roster. They have a high-priced starting five with Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl, but beyond some solid years from Gradey Dick and Ochai Agbaji, there are serious questions. They have a lot of young guys, but this is a team spending too much money on this starting five to have a developmental bench. I'd expect a trade or two this summer from Toronto to try and create a more coherent vision for this roster, top to bottom.

Utah Jazz: Finding trades for veterans

If Ace Bailey is in Utah on Monday for Jazz Summer League training camp as expected, we can put aside any concerns about a holdout and standoff. As long as that is avoided, the Jazz will be looking to unload some of their veterans on expiring contracts this summer. Collin Sexton, John Collins and Jordan Clarkson are all set to be free agents next summer, and the Jazz will be shopping them from now through February, looking to find a team in need of their services.

Washington Wizards: Someone to want one of their vets

The Wizards are in the same boat as the Jazz, but their problem is that all of their expiring vets are making way more money. Khris Middleton, CJ McCollum, Marcus Smart and Kelly Olynyk are all going to be very available this summer and up to the deadline, but finding trades for the first three will be far more challenging than what Utah faces. Middleton ($33.3 million), McCollum ($30.7 million) and Smart ($21.6 million) aren't going to be easy to move, and their best hope is for one or two of them to play well to start the season and build up some value.