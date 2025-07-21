westbrook-getty-2.png
Getty Images

NBA free agency is underway. And while most free agents have inked new deals, a few notable players remain unsigned. Warriors wing Jonathan Kuminga and Bulls guard Josh Giddey are still unsigned as restricted free agency essentially remains at a standstill. Quentin Grimes of the 76ers and Cam Thomas of the Nets remain restricted free agents as well.

There was a key move on Monday as Chris Paul agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Clippers for his 21st NBA season. Paul will join Bradley Beal, Brook Lopez and John Collins as key offseasons additions for the Clippers. With Paul gone, Al Horford, Russell Westbrook, Gary Payton II and Ben Simmons are among the biggest names left without new deals.

The 2025 NBA free agency class was not star-studded. The biggest names who could've been part of the free-agent pool stayed put without testing the waters. LeBron JamesJames HardenKyrie IrvingJulius RandleNaz Reid and Fred VanVleet all agreed to contracts for the 2025-26 season with their incumbent teams. James opted into his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season with the Lakers. 

CBS Sports will be keeping tabs on the latest moves throughout NBA free agency and posting all the notable player movement below in our NBA free agency tracker. 

2025 NBA free agency tracker

RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1
LeBron James (40)
SF Picked up $52.6 million player option
2
James Harden (35)
PG Agreed to two-year, $81.5 million deal
3
Kyrie Irving (33)
PG Agreed to three-year, $119 million deal
4
Julius Randle (30)
PF Agreed to three-year, $100 million deal
5
Myles Turner (29)
C Agreed to four-year, $107 million deal
6
Fred VanVleet (31)
PG Agreed to two-year, $50 million deal
7
Naz Reid (25)
C Agreed to five-year, $125 million deal
8
Jonathan Kuminga (22)
PF
Restricted free agent
9
Josh Giddey (22)
PG
Restricted free agent
10
Nickeil Alexander-Walker (26)
SF Agreed to four-year, $62 million deal
11
Deandre Ayton (26)
C Agreed to two-year, $16.6 million deal
12
Dorian Finney-Smith (32)
PF Agreed to four-year, $53 million deal
13
Keon Ellis (25)
SG Team picked up $2.3 million option
14
Malik Beasley (28)
SG
Unrestricted free agent (under federal gambling investigation)
15
Ty Jerome (28)
SG Agreed to three-year, $28 million deal
16
Brook Lopez (37)
C Agreed to two-year, $18 million deal
17
Al Horford (39)
C
Unrestricted free agent
18
Santi Aldama (24)
PF Agreed to three-year, $52.5 million deal
19
Quentin Grimes (25)
SG
Restricted free agent
20
Gary Trent Jr. (26)
SG Agreed to two-year, $7.5 million deal
21
Dennis Schroder (31)
PG Agreed to three-year, $15 million deal
22
Tyus Jones (29)
PG Agreed to one-year, $7 million deal
23
Cam Thomas (23)
SG
Restricted free agent
24
Caris LeVert (30)
SG Agreed to two-year, $29 million deal
25
Bobby Portis (30)
PF Agreed to three-year, $44 million deal
26
Jordan Clarkson (33)
PG Agreed to deal
27
John Collins (27)
C Picked up $26.5 million player option
28
Gary Payton II (32)
PG
Unrestricted free agent
29
Moe Wagner (28)
C Agreed to one-year, $5 million deal
30
Day'Ron Sharpe (23)
C Agreed to two-year, $12 million deal
31
Russell Westbrook (36)
PG
Unrestricted free agent
32
Chris Paul (40)
PG Signed one-year, $3.6 million deal
33
Khris Middleton (33)
SF Picked up $33.3 million player option
34
Matisse Thybulle (28)
SF Picked up $11.5 million player option
35
Clint Capela (31)
C Agreed to three-year, $21.5 million deal
36
Luke Kornet (30)
C Agreed to four-year, $41 million deal
37
D'Angelo Russell (29)
PG Agreed to two-year, $13 million deal
38
Tim Hardaway Jr. (33)
SG Agreed to one-year deal
39
Davion Mitchell (26)
PG Agreed to two-year, $24 million deal
40
Tre Jones (25)
PG Agreed to three-year, $24 million deal
41
Amir Coffey (28)
SF
Unrestricted free agent
42
Kelly Oubre Jr. (29)
SG Picked up $8.4 million player option
43
De'Anthony Melton (27)
SG
Unrestricted free agent
44
Guerschon Yabusele (29)
PF Agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal
45
Precious Achiuwa (25)
PF
Unrestricted free agent
46
Andre Drummond (31)
C Picked up $5 million player option
47
Jake LaRavia (23)
SF Agreed to two-year, $12 million deal
48
Chris Boucher (32)
C
Unrestricted free agent
49
Taurean Prince (31)
PF Agreed to two-year, $7.1 million deal
50
Luke Kennard (29)
SG Agreed to one-year, $11 million deal
51
Bruce Brown (28)
SG Agreed to one-year deal
52
Dante Exum (30)
SG Agreed to one-year deal
53
Dalano Banton (25)
PG
Unrestricted free agent
54
Tre Mann (24)
PG Agreed to three-year, $24 million deal
55
Spencer Dinwiddie (32)
PG Agreed to one-year deal
56
Kevon Looney (29)
C Agreed to two-year, $16 million deal
57
Sam Merrill (29)
SG Agreed to four-year, $38 million deal
58
Larry Nance Jr. (32)
PF Agreed to deal
59
Kevin Porter (25)
PG Agreed to two-year, $11 million deal
60
Paul Reed (26)
C Agreed to two-year, $11 million deal
61
Malcolm Brogdon (32)
PG
Unrestricted free agent
62
Jaxson Hayes (25)
C Agreed to a one-year deal
63
Nicolas Batum (36)
PF Agreed to two-year, $11.5 million deal
64
Brandon Boston Jr. (23)
SG
Unrestricted free agent
65
Justin Edwards (21)
SF Agreed to three-year, $7 million deal
66
Kyle Lowry (39)
PG Agreed to one-year deal
67
Monte Morris (30)
PG
Unrestricted free agent
68
Delon Wright (33)
SG
Unrestricted free agent
69
Ben Simmons (29)
PG
Unrestricted free agent
70
Mason Plumlee (35)
C Agreed to one-year, $3.6 million deal
71
Trendon Watford (24)
PF Agreed to two-year, $5.3 million deal
72
Marvin Bagley III (26)
PF/C Agreed to one-year deal
73
Isaiah Jackson (23)
C Agreed to three-year, $21 million deal