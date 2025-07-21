NBA free agency is underway. And while most free agents have inked new deals, a few notable players remain unsigned. Warriors wing Jonathan Kuminga and Bulls guard Josh Giddey are still unsigned as restricted free agency essentially remains at a standstill. Quentin Grimes of the 76ers and Cam Thomas of the Nets remain restricted free agents as well.

There was a key move on Monday as Chris Paul agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Clippers for his 21st NBA season. Paul will join Bradley Beal, Brook Lopez and John Collins as key offseasons additions for the Clippers. With Paul gone, Al Horford, Russell Westbrook, Gary Payton II and Ben Simmons are among the biggest names left without new deals.

The 2025 NBA free agency class was not star-studded. The biggest names who could've been part of the free-agent pool stayed put without testing the waters. LeBron James, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Julius Randle, Naz Reid and Fred VanVleet all agreed to contracts for the 2025-26 season with their incumbent teams. James opted into his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season with the Lakers.

CBS Sports will be keeping tabs on the latest moves throughout NBA free agency and posting all the notable player movement below in our NBA free agency tracker.

2025 NBA free agency tracker