2025 NBA free agency tracker: Latest moves, player rankings as Chris Paul returns to Clippers
2025 NBA free agency officially got started on June 30
NBA free agency is underway. And while most free agents have inked new deals, a few notable players remain unsigned. Warriors wing Jonathan Kuminga and Bulls guard Josh Giddey are still unsigned as restricted free agency essentially remains at a standstill. Quentin Grimes of the 76ers and Cam Thomas of the Nets remain restricted free agents as well.
There was a key move on Monday as Chris Paul agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Clippers for his 21st NBA season. Paul will join Bradley Beal, Brook Lopez and John Collins as key offseasons additions for the Clippers. With Paul gone, Al Horford, Russell Westbrook, Gary Payton II and Ben Simmons are among the biggest names left without new deals.
The 2025 NBA free agency class was not star-studded. The biggest names who could've been part of the free-agent pool stayed put without testing the waters. LeBron James, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Julius Randle, Naz Reid and Fred VanVleet all agreed to contracts for the 2025-26 season with their incumbent teams. James opted into his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season with the Lakers.
CBS Sports will be keeping tabs on the latest moves throughout NBA free agency and posting all the notable player movement below in our NBA free agency tracker.
2025 NBA free agency tracker
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
LeBron James (40)
|SF
|Picked up $52.6 million player option
|2
James Harden (35)
|PG
|Agreed to two-year, $81.5 million deal
|3
Kyrie Irving (33)
|PG
|Agreed to three-year, $119 million deal
|4
Julius Randle (30)
|PF
|Agreed to three-year, $100 million deal
|5
Myles Turner (29)
|C
|Agreed to four-year, $107 million deal
|6
Fred VanVleet (31)
|PG
|Agreed to two-year, $50 million deal
|7
Naz Reid (25)
|C
|Agreed to five-year, $125 million deal
|8
Jonathan Kuminga (22)
|PF
|Restricted free agent
|9
Josh Giddey (22)
|PG
|Restricted free agent
|10
|SF
|Agreed to four-year, $62 million deal
|11
Deandre Ayton (26)
|C
|Agreed to two-year, $16.6 million deal
|12
Dorian Finney-Smith (32)
|PF
|Agreed to four-year, $53 million deal
|13
Keon Ellis (25)
|SG
|Team picked up $2.3 million option
|14
Malik Beasley (28)
|SG
|Unrestricted free agent (under federal gambling investigation)
|15
Ty Jerome (28)
|SG
|Agreed to three-year, $28 million deal
|16
Brook Lopez (37)
|C
|Agreed to two-year, $18 million deal
|17
Al Horford (39)
|C
|Unrestricted free agent
|18
Santi Aldama (24)
|PF
|Agreed to three-year, $52.5 million deal
|19
Quentin Grimes (25)
|SG
|Restricted free agent
|20
Gary Trent Jr. (26)
|SG
|Agreed to two-year, $7.5 million deal
|21
Dennis Schroder (31)
|PG
|Agreed to three-year, $15 million deal
|22
Tyus Jones (29)
|PG
|Agreed to one-year, $7 million deal
|23
Cam Thomas (23)
|SG
|Restricted free agent
|24
Caris LeVert (30)
|SG
|Agreed to two-year, $29 million deal
|25
Bobby Portis (30)
|PF
|Agreed to three-year, $44 million deal
|26
Jordan Clarkson (33)
|PG
|Agreed to deal
|27
John Collins (27)
|C
|Picked up $26.5 million player option
|28
Gary Payton II (32)
|PG
|Unrestricted free agent
|29
Moe Wagner (28)
|C
|Agreed to one-year, $5 million deal
|30
Day'Ron Sharpe (23)
|C
|Agreed to two-year, $12 million deal
|31
Russell Westbrook (36)
|PG
|Unrestricted free agent
|32
Chris Paul (40)
|PG
|Signed one-year, $3.6 million deal
|33
Khris Middleton (33)
|SF
|Picked up $33.3 million player option
|34
Matisse Thybulle (28)
|SF
|Picked up $11.5 million player option
|35
Clint Capela (31)
|C
|Agreed to three-year, $21.5 million deal
|36
Luke Kornet (30)
|C
|Agreed to four-year, $41 million deal
|37
D'Angelo Russell (29)
|PG
|Agreed to two-year, $13 million deal
|38
Tim Hardaway Jr. (33)
|SG
|Agreed to one-year deal
|39
Davion Mitchell (26)
|PG
|Agreed to two-year, $24 million deal
|40
Tre Jones (25)
|PG
|Agreed to three-year, $24 million deal
|41
Amir Coffey (28)
|SF
|Unrestricted free agent
|42
Kelly Oubre Jr. (29)
|SG
|Picked up $8.4 million player option
|43
De'Anthony Melton (27)
|SG
|Unrestricted free agent
|44
Guerschon Yabusele (29)
|PF
|Agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal
|45
Precious Achiuwa (25)
|PF
|Unrestricted free agent
|46
Andre Drummond (31)
|C
|Picked up $5 million player option
|47
Jake LaRavia (23)
|SF
|Agreed to two-year, $12 million deal
|48
Chris Boucher (32)
|C
|Unrestricted free agent
|49
Taurean Prince (31)
|PF
|Agreed to two-year, $7.1 million deal
|50
Luke Kennard (29)
|SG
|Agreed to one-year, $11 million deal
|51
Bruce Brown (28)
|SG
|Agreed to one-year deal
|52
Dante Exum (30)
|SG
|Agreed to one-year deal
|53
Dalano Banton (25)
|PG
|Unrestricted free agent
|54
Tre Mann (24)
|PG
|Agreed to three-year, $24 million deal
|55
Spencer Dinwiddie (32)
|PG
|Agreed to one-year deal
|56
Kevon Looney (29)
|C
|Agreed to two-year, $16 million deal
|57
Sam Merrill (29)
|SG
|Agreed to four-year, $38 million deal
|58
Larry Nance Jr. (32)
|PF
|Agreed to deal
|59
Kevin Porter (25)
|PG
|Agreed to two-year, $11 million deal
|60
Paul Reed (26)
|C
|Agreed to two-year, $11 million deal
|61
Malcolm Brogdon (32)
|PG
|Unrestricted free agent
|62
Jaxson Hayes (25)
|C
|Agreed to a one-year deal
|63
Nicolas Batum (36)
|PF
|Agreed to two-year, $11.5 million deal
|64
Brandon Boston Jr. (23)
|SG
|Unrestricted free agent
|65
Justin Edwards (21)
|SF
|Agreed to three-year, $7 million deal
|66
Kyle Lowry (39)
|PG
|Agreed to one-year deal
|67
Monte Morris (30)
|PG
|Unrestricted free agent
|68
Delon Wright (33)
|SG
|Unrestricted free agent
|69
Ben Simmons (29)
|PG
|Unrestricted free agent
|70
Mason Plumlee (35)
|C
|Agreed to one-year, $3.6 million deal
|71
Trendon Watford (24)
|PF
|Agreed to two-year, $5.3 million deal
|72
Marvin Bagley III (26)
|PF/C
|Agreed to one-year deal
|73
Isaiah Jackson (23)
|C
|Agreed to three-year, $21 million deal