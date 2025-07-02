2025 NBA free agency tracker: Latest moves, player rankings as Lakers sign Deandre Ayton
2025 NBA free agency officially got started on Monday evening
NBA free agency is officially underway. Players were legally allowed to begin negotiating with teams across the league as of Monday evening, and there will be a flurry of activity this week. The most surprising free agency news to date happened Tuesday morning as the Bucks signed big man Myles Turner, who had spent his career to date with the Pacers, to a four-year deal. How did Milwaukee make space for that shocking move? By waiving Damian Lillard (and stretching his contract) in a move that effectively makes the nine-time All-Star a free agent.
Wednesday's biggest move involved the Los Angeles Lakers. L.A. signed former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton, per reports, after Ayton had his contract bought out by the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. Ayton will now join Luka Dončić and LeBron James in L.A., giving the Lakers a much-needed big man.
The Nuggets, Hawks and Rockets have been some of the most active teams since the start of free agency. The Nuggets added Cam Johnson via trade (with the Nets for Michael Porter Jr.) and acquired Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway Jr. in free agency. The Hawks' summer continued with the additions of Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard, and the Rockets are set to sign Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela after landing Kevin Durant in a trade less than two weeks ago.
The 2025 NBA free agency class is not star-studded. The biggest names who could've been part of the free-agent pool stayed put without testing the waters. LeBron James, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Julius Randle, Naz Reid and Fred VanVleet all agreed to contracts for the 2025-26 season with their incumbent teams. James opted into his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season with the Lakers. However, the NBA superstar is still going to be the subject of trade speculation after his agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN that LeBron's camp will "evaluate what's best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career." So LeBron could be on the move, just not as a free agent.
With a lot of stars out of the picture, who's left in free agency? Warriors wing Jonathan Kuminga, Bulls guard Josh Giddey and Celtics big man Al Horford are among the best players remaining on the market as of Tuesday night. Notable veterans like Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook are also looking for new homes.
CBS Sports will be keeping tabs on the latest moves throughout NBA free agency and posting all the notable player movement below in our NBA free agency tracker.
2025 NBA free agency tracker
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
LeBron James (40)
|SF
|Picked up $52.6 million player option
|2
James Harden (35)
|PG
|Agreed to two-year, $81.5 million deal
|3
Kyrie Irving (33)
|PG
|Agreed to three-year, $119 million deal
|4
Julius Randle (30)
|PF
|Agreed to three-year, $100 million deal
|5
Myles Turner (29)
|C
|Agreed to four-year, $107 million deal
|6
Fred VanVleet (31)
|PG
|Agreed to two-year, $50 million deal
|7
Naz Reid (25)
|C
|Agreed to five-year, $125 million deal
|8
Jonathan Kuminga (22)
|PF
|Restricted free agent
|9
Josh Giddey (22)
|PG
|Restricted free agent
|10
|SF
|Agreed to four-year, $62 million deal
|11
Deandre Ayton (26)
|C
|Agreed to two-year, $16.6 million deal
|12
Dorian Finney-Smith (32)
|PF
|Agreed to four-year, $53 million deal
|13
Keon Ellis (25)
|SG
|Team picked up $2.3 million option
|14
Malik Beasley (28)
|SG
|Unrestricted free agent (under federal gambling investigation)
|15
Ty Jerome (27)
|SG
|Agreed to three-year, $28 million deal
|16
Brook Lopez (37)
|C
|Agreed to two-year, $18 million deal
|17
Al Horford (39)
|C
|Unrestricted free agent
|18
Santi Aldama (24)
|PF
|Agreed to three-year, $52.5 million deal
|19
Quentin Grimes (25)
|SG
|Restricted free agent
|20
Gary Trent Jr. (26)
|SG
|Agreed to two-year, $7.5 million deal
|21
Dennis Schroder (31)
|PG
|Agreed to three-year, $15 million deal
|22
Tyus Jones (29)
|PG
|Agreed to one-year, $7 million deal
|23
Cam Thomas (23)
|SG
|Restricted free agent
|24
Caris LeVert (30)
|SG
|Agreed to two-year, $29 million deal
|25
Bobby Portis (30)
|PF
|Agreed to three-year, $44 million deal
|26
Jordan Clarkson (33)
|PG
|Agreed to deal
|27
John Collins (27)
|C
|Picked up $26.5 million player option
|28
Gary Payton II (32)
|PG
|Unrestricted free agent
|29
Moe Wagner (28)
|C
|Unrestricted free agent
|30
Day'Ron Sharpe (23)
|C
|Agreed to two-year, $12 million deal
|31
Russell Westbrook (36)
|PG
|Unrestricted free agent
|32
Chris Paul (40)
|PG
|Unrestricted free agent
|33
Khris Middleton (33)
|SF
|Picked up $33.3 million player option
|34
Matisse Thybulle (28)
|SF
|Picked up $11.5 million player option
|35
Clint Capela (31)
|C
|Agreed to three-year, $21.5 million deal
|36
Luke Kornet (29)
|C
|Agreed to four-year, $41 million deal
|37
D'Angelo Russell (29)
|PG
|Agreed to two-year, $13 million deal
|38
Tim Hardaway Jr. (33)
|SG
|Agreed to one-year deal
|39
Davion Mitchell (26)
|PG
|Agreed to two-year, $24 million deal
|40
Tre Jones (25)
|PG
|Agreed to three-year, $24 million deal
|41
Amir Coffey (28)
|SF
|Unrestricted free agent
|42
Kelly Oubre Jr. (29)
|SG
|Picked up $8.4 million player option
|43
De'Anthony Melton (27)
|SG
|Unrestricted free agent
|44
Guerschon Yabusele (29)
|PF
|Agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal
|45
Precious Achiuwa (25)
|PF
|Unrestricted free agent
|46
Andre Drummond (31)
|C
|Picked up $5 million player option
|47
Jake LaRavia (23)
|SF
|Agreed to two-year, $12 million deal
|48
Chris Boucher (32)
|C
|Unrestricted free agent
|49
Taurean Prince (31)
|PF
|Agreed to two-year, $7.1 million deal
|50
Luke Kennard (29)
|SG
|Agreed to one-year, $11 million deal
|51
Bruce Brown (28)
|SG
|Agreed to one-year deal
|52
Dante Exum (29)
|SG
|Agreed to one-year deal
|53
Dalano Banton (25)
|PG
|Unrestricted free agent
|54
Tre Mann (24)
|PG
|Agreed to three-year, $24 million deal
|55
Spencer Dinwiddie (32)
|PG
|Agreed to one-year deal
|56
Kevon Looney (29)
|C
|Agreed to two-year, $16 million deal
|57
Sam Merrill (29)
|SG
|Agreed to four-year, $38 million deal
|58
Larry Nance Jr. (32)
|PF
|Agreed to deal
|59
Kevin Porter (25)
|PG
|Agreed to two-year, $11 million deal
|60
Paul Reed (26)
|C
|Agreed to two-year, $11 million deal
|61
Malcolm Brogdon (32)
|PG
|Unrestricted free agent
|62
Jaxson Hayes (25)
|C
|Unrestricted free agent
|63
Nicolas Batum (36)
|PF
|Agreed to two-year, $11.5 million deal
|64
Brandon Boston Jr. (23)
|SG
|Unrestricted free agent
|65
Justin Edwards (21)
|SF
|Agreed to three-year, $7 million deal
|66
Kyle Lowry (39)
|PG
|Unrestricted free agent
|67
Monte Morris (30)
|PG
|Unrestricted free agent
|68
Delon Wright (33)
|SG
|Unrestricted free agent
|69
Ben Simmons (28)
|PG
|Unrestricted free agent
|70
Mason Plumlee (35)
|C
|Agreed to one-year, $3.6 million deal
|71
Trendon Watford (24)
|PF
|Agreed to two-year, $5.3 million deal