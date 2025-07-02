westbrook-getty-2.png
NBA free agency is officially underway. Players were legally allowed to begin negotiating with teams across the league as of Monday evening, and there will be a flurry of activity this week. The most surprising free agency news to date happened Tuesday morning as the Bucks signed big man Myles Turner, who had spent his career to date with the Pacers, to a four-year deal. How did Milwaukee make space for that shocking move? By waiving Damian Lillard (and stretching his contract) in a move that effectively makes the nine-time All-Star a free agent.

Wednesday's biggest move involved the Los Angeles Lakers. L.A. signed former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton, per reports, after Ayton had his contract bought out by the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. Ayton will now join Luka Dončić and LeBron James in L.A., giving the Lakers a much-needed big man.

The Nuggets, Hawks and Rockets have been some of the most active teams since the start of free agency. The Nuggets added Cam Johnson via trade (with the Nets for Michael Porter Jr.) and acquired Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway Jr. in free agency. The Hawks' summer continued with the additions of Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard, and the Rockets are set to sign Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela after landing Kevin Durant in a trade less than two weeks ago.

The 2025 NBA free agency class is not star-studded. The biggest names who could've been part of the free-agent pool stayed put without testing the waters. LeBron JamesJames HardenKyrie IrvingJulius RandleNaz Reid and Fred VanVleet all agreed to contracts for the 2025-26 season with their incumbent teams. James opted into his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season with the Lakers. However, the NBA superstar is still going to be the subject of trade speculation after his agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN that LeBron's camp will "evaluate what's best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career."  So LeBron could be on the move, just not as a free agent. 

With a lot of stars out of the picture, who's left in free agency? Warriors wing Jonathan KumingaBulls guard Josh Giddey and Celtics big man Al Horford are among the best players remaining on the market as of Tuesday night. Notable veterans like Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook are also looking for new homes.

CBS Sports will be keeping tabs on the latest moves throughout NBA free agency and posting all the notable player movement below in our NBA free agency tracker. 

2025 NBA free agency tracker

RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1
LeBron James (40)
SF Picked up $52.6 million player option
2
James Harden (35)
PG Agreed to two-year, $81.5 million deal
3
Kyrie Irving (33)
PG Agreed to three-year, $119 million deal
4
Julius Randle (30)
PF Agreed to three-year, $100 million deal
5
Myles Turner (29)
C Agreed to four-year, $107 million deal
6
Fred VanVleet (31)
PG Agreed to two-year, $50 million deal
7
Naz Reid (25)
C Agreed to five-year, $125 million deal
8
Jonathan Kuminga (22)
PF
Restricted free agent
9
Josh Giddey (22)
PG
Restricted free agent
10
Nickeil Alexander-Walker (26)
SF Agreed to four-year, $62 million deal
11
Deandre Ayton (26)
C Agreed to two-year, $16.6 million deal
12
Dorian Finney-Smith (32)
PF Agreed to four-year, $53 million deal
13
Keon Ellis (25)
SG Team picked up $2.3 million option
14
Malik Beasley (28)
SG
Unrestricted free agent (under federal gambling investigation)
15
Ty Jerome (27)
SG Agreed to three-year, $28 million deal
16
Brook Lopez (37)
C Agreed to two-year, $18 million deal
17
Al Horford (39)
C
Unrestricted free agent
18
Santi Aldama (24)
PF Agreed to three-year, $52.5 million deal
19
Quentin Grimes (25)
SG
Restricted free agent
20
Gary Trent Jr. (26)
SG Agreed to two-year, $7.5 million deal
21
Dennis Schroder (31)
PG Agreed to three-year, $15 million deal
22
Tyus Jones (29)
PG Agreed to one-year, $7 million deal
23
Cam Thomas (23)
SG
Restricted free agent
24
Caris LeVert (30)
SG Agreed to two-year, $29 million deal
25
Bobby Portis (30)
PF Agreed to three-year, $44 million deal
26
Jordan Clarkson (33)
PG Agreed to deal
27
John Collins (27)
C Picked up $26.5 million player option
28
Gary Payton II (32)
PG
Unrestricted free agent
29
Moe Wagner (28)
C
Unrestricted free agent
30
Day'Ron Sharpe (23)
C Agreed to two-year, $12 million deal
31
Russell Westbrook (36)
PG
Unrestricted free agent
32
Chris Paul (40)
PG
Unrestricted free agent
33
Khris Middleton (33)
SF Picked up $33.3 million player option
34
Matisse Thybulle (28)
SF Picked up $11.5 million player option
35
Clint Capela (31)
C Agreed to three-year, $21.5 million deal
36
Luke Kornet (29)
C Agreed to four-year, $41 million deal
37
D'Angelo Russell (29)
PG Agreed to two-year, $13 million deal
38
Tim Hardaway Jr. (33)
SG Agreed to one-year deal
39
Davion Mitchell (26)
PG Agreed to two-year, $24 million deal
40
Tre Jones (25)
PG Agreed to three-year, $24 million deal
41
Amir Coffey (28)
SF
Unrestricted free agent
42
Kelly Oubre Jr. (29)
SG Picked up $8.4 million player option
43
De'Anthony Melton (27)
SG
Unrestricted free agent
44
Guerschon Yabusele (29)
PF Agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal
45
Precious Achiuwa (25)
PF
Unrestricted free agent
46
Andre Drummond (31)
C Picked up $5 million player option
47
Jake LaRavia (23)
SF Agreed to two-year, $12 million deal
48
Chris Boucher (32)
C
Unrestricted free agent
49
Taurean Prince (31)
PF Agreed to two-year, $7.1 million deal
50
Luke Kennard (29)
SG Agreed to one-year, $11 million deal
51
Bruce Brown (28)
SG Agreed to one-year deal
52
Dante Exum (29)
SG Agreed to one-year deal
53
Dalano Banton (25)
PG
Unrestricted free agent
54
Tre Mann (24)
PG Agreed to three-year, $24 million deal
55
Spencer Dinwiddie (32)
PG Agreed to one-year deal
56
Kevon Looney (29)
C Agreed to two-year, $16 million deal
57
Sam Merrill (29)
SG Agreed to four-year, $38 million deal
58
Larry Nance Jr. (32)
PF Agreed to deal
59
Kevin Porter (25)
PG Agreed to two-year, $11 million deal
60
Paul Reed (26)
C Agreed to two-year, $11 million deal
61
Malcolm Brogdon (32)
PG
Unrestricted free agent
62
Jaxson Hayes (25)
C
Unrestricted free agent
63
Nicolas Batum (36)
PF Agreed to two-year, $11.5 million deal
64
Brandon Boston Jr. (23)
SG
Unrestricted free agent
65
Justin Edwards (21)
SF Agreed to three-year, $7 million deal
66
Kyle Lowry (39)
PG
Unrestricted free agent
67
Monte Morris (30)
PG
Unrestricted free agent
68
Delon Wright (33)
SG
Unrestricted free agent
69
Ben Simmons (28)
PG
Unrestricted free agent
70
Mason Plumlee (35)
C Agreed to one-year, $3.6 million deal
71
Trendon Watford (24)
PF Agreed to two-year, $5.3 million deal