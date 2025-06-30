2025 NBA free agency tracker: Latest moves, player rankings with Myles Turner, Russell Westbrook on the market
2025 NBA free agency officially gets started at 6 p.m. ET on Monday evening
NBA free agency is here. Players can officially begin negotiating with teams across the league beginning at 6 p.m. ET on Monday evening. There will be a flurry of activity this week. But many of the biggest names who could've been part of the free-agent pool stayed put without testing the waters. LeBron James, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Julius Randle, Naz Reid and Fred VanVleet all agreed to contracts for the 2025-26 season with their incumbent teams.
James opted into his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season with the Lakers. However, the NBA superstar is still going to be the subject of trade speculation after his agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN that LeBron's camp will "evaluate what's best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career." So LeBron could be on the move, just not as a free agent.
With a lot of star players out of the picture, who's left in free agency? Pacers big man Myles Turner, Warriors wing Jonathan Kuminga and Bulls guard Josh Giddey were the best players remaining on the free agent market as of Monday morning (note: the rankings below are different because they include players who made contract decisions before Monday). Notable veterans like Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook are looking for new homes, and Deandre Ayton and Jordan Clarkson were late additions to free agency after reported contract buyouts.
CBS Sports will be keeping tabs on the latest moves throughout NBA free agency and posting all the notable player movement below in our NBA free agency tracker.
2025 NBA free agency tracker
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
LeBron James (40)
|SF
|Picked up $52.6 million player option
|2
James Harden (35)
|PG
|Agreed to two-year, $81.5 million deal
|3
Kyrie Irving (33)
|PG
|Agreed to three-year, $119 million deal
|4
Julius Randle (30)
|PF
|Agreed to three-year, $100 million deal
|5
Myles Turner (29)
|C
|Unrestricted free agent
|6
Fred VanVleet (31)
|PG
|Agreed to two-year, $50 million deal
|7
Naz Reid (25)
|C
|Agreed to five-year, $125 million deal
|8
Jonathan Kuminga (22)
|PF
|Restricted free agent
|9
Josh Giddey (22)
|PG
|Restricted free agent
|10
|SF
|Unrestricted free agent
|11
Deandre Ayton (26)
|C
|Entering free agency after contract buyout
|12
Bobby Portis (30)
|PF
|Agreed to three-year, $44 million deal
|13
Dorian Finney-Smith (32)
|PF
|Unrestricted free agent
|14
Keon Ellis (25)
|SG
|Team picked up $2.3 million option
|15
Malik Beasley (28)
|SG
|Unrestricted free agent (under federal gambling investigation)
|16
Ty Jerome (27)
|SG
|Unrestricted free agent
|17
Brook Lopez (37)
|C
|Unrestricted free agent
|18
Al Horford (39)
|C
|Unrestricted free agent
|19
Santi Aldama (24)
|PF
|Restricted free agent
|20
Quentin Grimes (25)
|SG
|Restricted free agent
|21
Gary Trent Jr. (26)
|SG
|Unrestricted free agent
|22
Dennis Schroder (31)
|PG
|Unrestricted free agent
|23
Tyus Jones (29)
|PG
|Unrestricted free agent
|24
Cam Thomas (23)
|SG
|Restricted free agent
|25
Jordan Clarkson (33)
|PG
|Entering free agency after contract buyout
|26
Caris LeVert (30)
|SG
|Unrestricted free agent
|27
Gary Payton II (32)
|PG
|Unrestricted free agent
|28
Moe Wagner (28)
|C
|Unrestricted free agent
|29
Day'Ron Sharpe (23)
|C
|Agreed to two-year, $12 million deal
|30
Russell Westbrook (36)
|PG
|Unrestricted free agent
|31
Chris Paul (40)
|PG
|Unrestricted free agent
|32
Clint Capela (31)
|C
|Unrestricted free agent
|33
Luke Kornet (29)
|C
|Unrestricted free agent
|34
D'Angelo Russell (29)
|PG
|Unrestricted free agent
|35
Tim Hardaway Jr. (33)
|SG
|Unrestricted free agent
|36
Tre Jones (25)
|PG
|Unrestricted free agent
|37
Amir Coffey (28)
|SF
|Unrestricted free agent
|38
De'Anthony Melton (27)
|SG
|Unrestricted free agent
|39
Guerschon Yabusele (29)
|PF
|Unrestricted free agent
|40
Precious Achiuwa (25)
|PF
|Unrestricted free agent
|41
Jake LaRavia (23)
|SF
|Unrestricted free agent
|42
Chris Boucher (32)
|C
|Unrestricted free agent
|43
Taurean Prince (31)
|PF
|Unrestricted free agent
|44
Luke Kennard (29)
|SG
|Unrestricted free agent
|45
Bruce Brown (28)
|SG
|Unrestricted free agent
|46
Dante Exum (29)
|SG
|Unrestricted free agent
|47
Dalano Banton (25)
|PG
|Unrestricted free agent
|48
Tre Mann (24)
|PG
|Restricted free agent
|49
Spencer Dinwiddie (32)
|PG
|Unrestricted free agent
|50
Kevon Looney (29)
|C
|Unrestricted free agent
|51
Larry Nance Jr. (32)
|PF
|Unrestricted free agent
|52
Kevin Porter (25)
|PG
|Unrestricted free agent
|53
Paul Reed (26)
|C
|Unrestricted free agent
|54
Malcolm Brogdon (32)
|PG
|Unrestricted free agent
|55
Jaxson Hayes (25)
|C
|Unrestricted free agent
|56
Nicolas Batum (36)
|PF
|Agreed to two-year, $11.5 million deal
|57
Brandon Boston Jr. (23)
|SG
|Unrestricted free agent
|58
Kyle Lowry (39)
|PG
|Unrestricted free agent
|59
Delon Wright (33)
|SG
|Unrestricted free agent
|60
Ben Simmons (28)
|PG
|Unrestricted free agent