NBA free agency is here. Players can officially begin negotiating with teams across the league beginning at 6 p.m. ET on Monday evening. There will be a flurry of activity this week. But many of the biggest names who could've been part of the free-agent pool stayed put without testing the waters. LeBron James, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Julius Randle, Naz Reid and Fred VanVleet all agreed to contracts for the 2025-26 season with their incumbent teams. 

James opted into his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season with the Lakers. However, the NBA superstar is still going to be the subject of trade speculation after his agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN that LeBron's camp will "evaluate what's best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career."  So LeBron could be on the move, just not as a free agent. 

With a lot of star players out of the picture, who's left in free agency? Pacers big man Myles Turner, Warriors wing Jonathan Kuminga and Bulls guard Josh Giddey were the best players remaining on the free agent market as of Monday morning (note: the rankings below are different because they include players who made contract decisions before Monday). Notable veterans like Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook are looking for new homes, and Deandre Ayton and Jordan Clarkson were late additions to free agency after reported contract buyouts.

CBS Sports will be keeping tabs on the latest moves throughout NBA free agency and posting all the notable player movement below in our NBA free agency tracker. 

2025 NBA free agency tracker

RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1
LeBron James (40)
SF Picked up $52.6 million player option
2
James Harden (35)
PG Agreed to two-year, $81.5 million deal
3
Kyrie Irving (33)
PG Agreed to three-year, $119 million deal
4
Julius Randle (30)
PF Agreed to three-year, $100 million deal
5
Myles Turner (29)
C
Unrestricted free agent
6
Fred VanVleet (31)
PG Agreed to two-year, $50 million deal
7
Naz Reid (25)
C Agreed to five-year, $125 million deal
8
Jonathan Kuminga (22)
PF
Restricted free agent
9
Josh Giddey (22)
PG
Restricted free agent
10
Nickeil Alexander-Walker (26)
SF
Unrestricted free agent
11
Deandre Ayton (26)
C
Entering free agency after contract buyout
12
Bobby Portis (30)
PF Agreed to three-year, $44 million deal
13
Dorian Finney-Smith (32)
PF
Unrestricted free agent
14
Keon Ellis (25)
SG Team picked up $2.3 million option
15
Malik Beasley (28)
SG
Unrestricted free agent (under federal gambling investigation)
16
Ty Jerome (27)
SG
Unrestricted free agent
17
Brook Lopez (37)
C
Unrestricted free agent
18
Al Horford (39)
C
Unrestricted free agent
19
Santi Aldama (24)
PF
Restricted free agent
20
Quentin Grimes (25)
SG
Restricted free agent
21
Gary Trent Jr. (26)
SG
Unrestricted free agent
22
Dennis Schroder (31)
PG
Unrestricted free agent
23
Tyus Jones (29)
PG
Unrestricted free agent
24
Cam Thomas (23)
SG
Restricted free agent
25
Jordan Clarkson (33)
PG
Entering free agency after contract buyout
26
Caris LeVert (30)
SG
Unrestricted free agent
27
Gary Payton II (32)
PG
Unrestricted free agent
28
Moe Wagner (28)
C
Unrestricted free agent
29
Day'Ron Sharpe (23)
C Agreed to two-year, $12 million deal
30
Russell Westbrook (36)
PG
Unrestricted free agent
31
Chris Paul (40)
PG
Unrestricted free agent
32
Clint Capela (31)
C
Unrestricted free agent
33
Luke Kornet (29)
C
Unrestricted free agent
34
D'Angelo Russell (29)
PG
Unrestricted free agent
35
Tim Hardaway Jr. (33)
SG
Unrestricted free agent
36
Tre Jones (25)
PG
Unrestricted free agent
37
Amir Coffey (28)
SF
Unrestricted free agent
38
De'Anthony Melton (27)
SG
Unrestricted free agent
39
Guerschon Yabusele (29)
PF
Unrestricted free agent
40
Precious Achiuwa (25)
PF
Unrestricted free agent
41
Jake LaRavia (23)
SF
Unrestricted free agent
42
Chris Boucher (32)
C
Unrestricted free agent
43
Taurean Prince (31)
PF
Unrestricted free agent
44
Luke Kennard (29)
SG
Unrestricted free agent
45
Bruce Brown (28)
SG
Unrestricted free agent
46
Dante Exum (29)
SG
Unrestricted free agent
47
Dalano Banton (25)
PG
Unrestricted free agent
48
Tre Mann (24)
PG
Restricted free agent
49
Spencer Dinwiddie (32)
PG
Unrestricted free agent
50
Kevon Looney (29)
C
Unrestricted free agent
51
Larry Nance Jr. (32)
PF
Unrestricted free agent
52
Kevin Porter (25)
PG
Unrestricted free agent
53
Paul Reed (26)
C
Unrestricted free agent
54
Malcolm Brogdon (32)
PG
Unrestricted free agent
55
Jaxson Hayes (25)
C
Unrestricted free agent
56
Nicolas Batum (36)
PF Agreed to two-year, $11.5 million deal
57
Brandon Boston Jr. (23)
SG
Unrestricted free agent
58
Kyle Lowry (39)
PG
Unrestricted free agent
59
Delon Wright (33)
SG
Unrestricted free agent
60
Ben Simmons (28)
PG
Unrestricted free agent