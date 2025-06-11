Round 1 - Pick 1 Cooper Flagg SF Duke • Fr • 6'8" / 221 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.2 RPG 7.5 APG 4.2 3P% 38.5% The draft lottery took place over a month ago, but the results from that night -- and the ripple effect of the outcomes produced from it -- are still stunning. This pick should be a slam-dunk decision for Mavs GM Nico Harrison, who can make the easiest selection of this draft by taking the best two-way prospect in his class.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Dylan Harper PG Rutgers • Fr • 6'5" / 213 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.4 RPG 4.6 APG 4 3P% 33.3% As I wrote earlier this month, the Spurs have a decision to make. Do you take the best player available and worry about fit later, or do you use this pick as trade bait to trade for a star? It doesn't matter if it's San Antonio or another team picking here because Harper will be the pick. He's in his own tier in this class and would've been the No. 1 pick if Flagg wasn't in this draft.

Round 1 - Pick 3 VJ Edgecombe SG Baylor • Fr • 6'4" / 193 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 15 RPG 5.6 APG 3.2 3P% 34% This pick is where the real fun starts on draft night. If I had to guess today, I would predict Edgecombe or Bailey will be the pick. They're the two players who would fit on the 76ers best and are the third and fourth-best players available. Bailey to the 76ers has been a popular landing spot. For this mock, I have Philadelphia taking Edgecombe. The Baylor star can play off the ball next to Jared McCain and Tyrese Maxey and provide valuable defense in the backcourt.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Tre Johnson SG Texas • Fr • 6'5" / 190 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 19.9 RPG 3.1 APG 2.7 3P% 39.7% Johnson solidified himself as a top-five player in this class after a standout freshman season at Texas. The star guard was one of the best scorers in college basketball this past season and has a chance to impact winning at the next level with his elite shotmaking abilities. The Hornets can go in several directions with this pick, but it would be wise to bet on Johnson's upside, especially if Edgecombe is off the board.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Ace Bailey SF Rutgers • Fr • 6'8" / 203 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 17.6 RPG 7.2 APG 1.3 3P% 34.6% Bailey is one of the most polarizing prospects in this class because of his unique shot diet. The Rutgers forward can knock down some of the toughest jumpers imaginable, even if they aren't high-percentage shots. Utah has solid frontcourt depth but lacks enough talent to be a playoff contender. Bailey can be a superstar in the NBA, so taking him at pick No. 5 is worth the risk.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Derik Queen C Maryland • Fr • 6'9" / 248 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 16.5 RPG 9 APG 1.9 3P% 20% Teams should swing for talent over fit around the early-to-late portion of the lottery. Queen checks both boxes. Queen is a skilled, offensive big man with sweet footwork. Queen can slide into Washington's lineup and play next to Alex Sarr in the frontcourt. There are question marks about his defense at the NBA level, and rightfully so. Sarr can cover up some of those weaknesses on the back line.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Kasparas Jakucionis PG Illinois • Fr • 6'5" / 205 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 15 RPG 5.7 APG 4.7 3P% 31.8% The Illinois star is a skilled guard capable of doing a little bit of everything at the next level. The cause for concern during his freshman season was the turnovers (3.7 per game). The shooting will also need to be improved, but he's certainly worthy of a top-10 pick. With New Orleans entering a crossroads this offseason and the status of guard Dejounte Murray in question for the 2025-26 season, drafting Jakučionis here would fill a need for another playmaker.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Kon Knueppel SF Duke • Fr • 6'5" / 219 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14.4 RPG 4 APG 2.7 3P% 40.6% Knueppel could sneak into the top five on draft night, so if he's available at No. 8, the Nets shouldn't hesitate to make him the selection. Knueppel is a knockdown shooter and a plug-and-play forward at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Khaman Maluach C Duke • Fr • 7'1" / 253 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 8.6 RPG 6.6 APG 0.5 3P% 25% Maluach to Toronto has picked up some steam, and it's easy to see why. The Raptors need a center of the future, and Maluach has the upside to become the best player in the class at the position. Maluach was an imposing force at Duke, and that defensive presence will translate to the NBA.

From From Phoenix Suns Round 1 - Pick 10 Collin Murray-Boyles PF South Carolina • Soph • 6'7" / 239 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 16.8 RPG 8.3 APG 2.4 3P% 26.5% Murray-Boyles will be an undersized forward in the NBA, but if you buy into the defensive tools translating, he's worthy of this pick. Rockets coach Ime Udkoda is defensive-minded, so adding one of the best defenders in the class would be a great fit for all parties.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Carter Bryant SF Arizona • Fr • 6'7" / 215 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 6.5 RPG 4.1 APG 1 3P% 37.1% Don't let Bryant's low usage at Arizona fool you. He was underused during his freshman season and should've been playing more. Bryant is the prototypical 3-and-D wing that can fit into any rotation at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jeremiah Fears PG Oklahoma • Fr • 6'3" / 180 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 17.1 RPG 4.1 APG 4.1 3P% 28.4% The Bulls don't necessarily need to draft a point guard, but if Fears falls, the Bulls should take the risk. There is a lot to like (and dislike) about Fears' overall game. He's a crafty, playmaking lead guard capable of hitting clutch buckets. If the shooting improves, it would be massive for his long-term development.

From From Sacramento Kings Round 1 - Pick 13 Rasheer Fleming PF Saint Joseph's • Jr • 6'8" / 232 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 14.7 RPG 8.5 APG 1.3 3P% 39% Fleming has everything NBA decision-makers are looking for at the next level. Fleming is a plus shooter (39% on 4.5 attempts), possesses a 7-5 wingspan and has defensive upside that could translate to the next level. Fleming would be a fun fit next to one of the best on-ball defenders in the league: Dyson Daniels.

From From Atlanta Hawks Round 1 - Pick 14 Noa Essengue PF France • 6'10" / 200 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th PPG 11.1 RPG 5.1 APG 1.2 3P% 26.7% Essengue's draft value reminds me a lot of Tidjane Salaun last year. Salaun was projected to go in the late lottery/mid-first and was picked No. 6 overall. I don't know if Essengue will get picked that high, but there's a chance he will outperform his current projection on draft night. Essengue has one of the highest upsides in this class.

From From Miami Heat Round 1 - Pick 15 Danny Wolf PF Michigan • Jr • 6'11" / 252 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 13.2 RPG 9.7 APG 3.6 3P% 33.6% I scouted Wolf earlier this year when Michigan faced USC. Immediately after watching him play for a few seconds, the comparison to Rockets star Alperen Şengün popped into my head. Wolf is a fluid mover as a point-center and is a capable playmaker. His defense is a question mark at the next level, but his offensive engine makes him a likely first-round pick. The Thunder have immense depth at almost every position and have the luxury of taking the best player available.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Nique Clifford SF Colorado State • Sr • 6'5" / 202 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 18.9 RPG 9.6 APG 4.4 3P% 37.7% Orlando drafted a veteran wing from the state of Colorado last summer, so why not double up? Clifford is the perfect prototype wing for the modern NBA. He can shoot, rebound, and defend at a very high level. At 6-foot-6, he was the shortest player in Division l basketball who averaged at least 9.5 rebounds per game.

From From Detroit Pistons Round 1 - Pick 17 Walter Clayton Jr. PG Florida • Sr • 6'2" / 199 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 18.3 RPG 3.7 APG 4.2 3P% 38.6% The Timberwolves are in an interesting spot heading into the offseason. Minnesota reached the conference finals in back-to-back seasons for the first time in franchise history but now has a handful of key decisions to make. Minnesota swung big and traded up to draft Rob Dillingham last summer. With the point guard position still not finalized long-term, the Timberwolves take arguably the best guard in college basketball from this past season.

From From Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 - Pick 18 Egor Demin PG BYU • Fr • 6'8" / 199 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 10.6 RPG 3.9 APG 5.5 3P% 27.3% Demin was one of the more hyped-up draft prospects during the early portion of the 2024-25 season before hitting a wall at the start of Big 12 play. If Demin can improve his jumper at the next level, he can be one of the best guards in his class when it's all said and done. That will be his swing skill. With Washington going with a center at No. 6, selecting a playmaking guard at No. 18 is excellent value.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 19 Nolan Traore PG France • 6'4" / 175 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 11.7 RPG 1.7 APG 5.1 3P% 31.7% At the start of the 2025 draft cycle last summer, Traore was talked about as a potential top-five pick. Less than a year later, Traore's stock has dropped, but he should still be a mid-first-rounder later this month. The Nets should be thrilled if Traore is there at 19.

From From Golden State Warriors Round 1 - Pick 20 Jase Richardson SG Michigan State • Fr • 6'1" / 178 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 12.1 RPG 3.3 APG 1.9 3P% 41.2% Richardson would be a fun fit with the Heat. Richardson saw his stock rise throughout the 2024-25 college basketball season. He started in a reserve role at Michigan State and blossomed into the best player on Tom Izzo's squad. Richardson is a great mid-range shooter and was fantastic at finishing around the rim during his lone season in East Lansing.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 1 - Pick 21 Liam McNeeley SF UConn • Fr • 6'7" / 215 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 6th PPG 14.5 RPG 6 APG 2.3 3P% 31.7% McNeeley is a plug-and-play forward in the NBA. He plays well within the flow of an offense and has experience playing with other very talented players at the high school and college levels. When McNeeley missed time with an injury at UConn, his team looked notably different. His shooting numbers from 3-point range (31.7%) don't tell the full story.

From From Los Angeles Lakers Round 1 - Pick 22 Thomas Sorber C Georgetown • Fr • 6'9" / 263 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14.5 RPG 8.5 APG 2.4 3P% 16.2% Sorber's freshman season was cut short due to a season-ending foot injury, but he did look like a first-round pick in the 24 games he appeared in. Sorber showed promise as a solid rim protector after averaging 2.0 blocks per game. His shooting numbers from beyond the arc (16.2%) is one aspect of his game he can improve on.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Asa Newell PF Georgia • Fr • 6'9" / 224 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 15.4 RPG 6.9 APG 0.9 3P% 29.2% Newell took his talents to Georgia as one of the highest-rated signees in program history and raised his draft stock throughout the season. The 6-10 forward is an impactful defender and finisher around the basket. He would add depth in the front court for the Eastern Conference champs.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 24 Cedric Coward SG Washington State • Sr • 6'5" / 213 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 17.7 RPG 7 APG 3.7 3P% 40% Coward is one of the biggest risers of the predraft process. The Washington State star bypassed a return to school to remain in the draft last month. Coward played in just six games this past season for Washington State because of a season-ending shoulder injury, but he has all the goods to sneak into the end of the first round. Going to the Thunder would be a perfect fit for both parties.

From From Denver Nuggets Round 1 - Pick 25 Will Riley SF Illinois • Fr • 6'8" / 186 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 10th PPG 12.6 RPG 4.1 APG 2.2 3P% 32.6% Riley will benefit tremendously from adding more weight to his lengthy frame. Riley is a terrific shotmaker and would benefit from a situation where he can be an offensive punch for a team. Orlando fits that bill.

From From New York Knicks Round 1 - Pick 26 Adou Thiero SF Arkansas • Jr • 6'6" / 218 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 11th PPG 15.1 RPG 5.8 APG 1.9 3P% 25.6% Arkansas coach John Calipari has produced at least one first-round pick in every draft since 2008. Calipari's best chance of extending that streak will be if Thiero gets drafted. Thiero had the best season of his career playing for Calipari at Arkansas and should be a candidate to go at the end of the first because of his skill set.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 27 Ben Saraf PG Israel • 6'5" / 200 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 6th PPG 4.9 RPG 4.1 BPG 1.5 Brooklyn has four first-round picks this year, including back-to-back picks at the end of the first round. Saraf, a southpaw guard, is a creative playmaker capable of getting others involved in the offense. Saraf earned MVP honors during the FIBA U18 EuroBasket last summer and has been rising up draft boards since.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Drake Powell SF North Carolina • Fr • 6'5" / 199 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 7.4 RPG 3.4 APG 1.1 3P% 37.9% Powell profiles as a 3-and-D wing at the NBA level. The UNC star knocked down 37.9% of his 3-pointers last season on 2.6 attempts. Powell has great length for the position and his defensive upside is worth investing in.

From From Cleveland Cavaliers Round 1 - Pick 29 Johni Broome C Auburn • Sr • 6'9" / 249 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 18.6 RPG 10.8 APG 2.9 3P% 27.8% The Suns' offseason will be worth monitoring. Depending on what the franchise does with Kevin Durant, the Suns could be in rebuild mode or more of a retool -- depending on the assets received in a potential trade. Regardless, the Suns need a center. Why not fill that void with one of the best bigs in college basketball from this past season?