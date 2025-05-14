Round 1 - Pick 1 Cooper Flagg SF Duke • Fr • 6'9" / 205 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.2 RPG 7.5 APG 4.2 3P% 38.5% The Mavericks are reportedly committed to making this selection (as opposed to packaging it for a veteran), which ensures Flagg will begin his NBA career playing home games in Dallas. Does it guarantee the youngest Wooden Award winner in history will emerge as the best player from this draft? Not necessarily. But Flagg was always going to be the only sensible choice at No. 1 regardless of the franchise picking.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Dylan Harper PG Rutgers • Fr • 6'6" / 215 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.4 RPG 4.6 APG 4 3P% 33.3% Harper is the consensus No. 2 prospect in this draft and thus should be the second player selected even if he's not a perfect fit on a roster already featuring De'Aaron Fox and reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle. As others have noted, that could lead to San Antonio shopping the pick to franchises more in need of a lead guard with great positional size. So keep an eye on that. But, either way, Harper is likely to be the second name announced.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Tre Johnson SG Texas • Fr • 6'6" / 190 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 19.9 RPG 3.1 APG 2.7 3P% 39.7% There's some thought that the Sixers could try to move this pick for a veteran given where former MVP Joel Embiid is in his career. That's understandable. But if the Sixers do execute the pick, they shouldn't let the presence of talented young guards like Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain on their roster steer them away from Johnson, the player I believe is the third best prospect in this draft. The one-and-done athlete from Texas led all freshmen in scoring while shooting 39.7% from 3-point range on 6.8 attempts per contest. Impressive numbers, all around. And most of them are the types of numbers that should translate well to the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 4 VJ Edgecombe SG Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 180 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 15 RPG 5.6 APG 3.2 3P% 34% The Hornets went from having as good of odds as anybody to land Flagg and keep him 150 miles from where he starred at Duke to sliding down to fourth in this draft. That's bad luck. But they'll still have an opportunity to land a difference-maker in Edgecombe, who is a top-shelf and explosive athlete capable of creating posters in transition. He's the type of prospect who is both safe and filled with upside after helping Baylor make what was a sixth straight trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Ace Bailey SF Rutgers • Fr • 6'10" / 200 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 17.6 RPG 7.2 APG 1.3 3P% 34.6% More evidence that Rutgers should've been better than it was is the fact that the Scarlet Knights finished with a losing record despite having two projected top-five picks. Bailey's upside is tremendous given that he's an electric shot-creator and shot-maker. He checks the box of best prospect available, at this point in this mock draft, and thus makes the most sense for a Utah franchise still totally rebuilding.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Kon Knueppel SF Duke • Fr • 6'7" / 217 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14.4 RPG 4 APG 2.7 3P% 40.6% Knueppel was mostly excellent through Duke's run to the Final Four, averaging 19.0 points while shooting 63.6% from beyond the arc. He's an excellent shooter, obviously, but far from only a shooter — and anybody labeling him as little more than a catch-and-shoot threat is wildly underestimating Knueppel's versatility as a player who projects as a nice building block for a Wizards franchise that basically needs everything.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Kasparas Jakucionis PG Illinois • Fr • 6'6" / 205 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 15 RPG 5.7 APG 4.7 3P% 31.8% What Jakucionis lacks in explosiveness he makes up for with his diverse skillset and high basketball IQ. The Lithuanian only shot 31.8% from 3-point range in one season at Illinois. That shouldn't be ignored. But Jackucionis has previously shown to be a more reliable shooter than he largely demonstrated with the Illini and could develop into a nice piece going forward alongside Zion Williamson in New Orleans.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jeremiah Fears PG Oklahoma • Fr • 6'4" / 182 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 17.1 RPG 4.1 APG 4.1 3P% 28.4% Fears is set to join the relatively short list of one-and-done lottery picks who were ranked outside of the top 60 of their high school classes. His unique ability to change speeds and keep defenders off balance is too much to ignore even if his subpar 3-point percentage is a source of concern. Armed with four first-round picks, Brooklyn can and should take a big swing here. In my opinion, Fears is the biggest swing available at this point in this mock draft.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Khaman Maluach C Duke • Fr • 7'2" / 250 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 8.6 RPG 6.6 APG 0.5 3P% 25% Maluach's truly great freshman year ended horribly with a zero-rebound effort in 21 minutes during Duke's season-ending loss to Houston. But that was just one game against an older and stronger team, and it shouldn't sour front offices too much on an 18 year-old who can move unusually well for a man his size. Simply put, the Raptors should be in best-prospect-available mode. Maluach projects as that prospect here.

From From Phoenix Suns Round 1 - Pick 10 Carter Bryant PF Arizona • Fr • 6'8" / 225 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 6.5 RPG 4.1 APG 1 3P% 37.1% The Rockets are a 52-win franchise with most of its important pieces under contract. They can afford to package this pick in a trade or use it on a high-upside prospect — and Bryant clearly represents the latter. These playoffs have reminded everybody how much great 3-and-D wings impact winning in the postseason. Bryant has the tools to become one and should be selected accordingly regardless of his limited role as a freshman at Arizona.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jase Richardson SG Michigan St. • Fr • 6'3" / 185 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 12.1 RPG 3.3 APG 1.9 3P% 41.2% Richardson didn't emerge as a starter at Michigan State until halfway through the season but quickly showed himself to be the team's most dynamic scorer. He's the son of 14-year NBA veteran Jason Richardson, which is viewed as a positive among NBA front offices. The combo guard is a high-energy prospect with the type of basketball IQ children of players often possess, and he should be a sensible option for a Portland franchise with promising frontcourt pieces already in place.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Rasheer Fleming PF Saint Joseph's • Jr • 6'9" / 240 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 5th PPG 14.7 RPG 8.5 APG 1.3 3P% 39% The combine proved that Fleming is a little taller than 6-8 (barefoot) with a wingspan a little better than 7-5. Those measurements are great for somebody who also shot 39% from 3-point range on 4.5 attempts per game as a 20 year-old, and that's among the reasons Fleming has a real chance to go in the lottery despite mostly operating off of the national radar in three seasons at Saint Joseph's.

From From Sacramento Kings Round 1 - Pick 13 Collin Murray-Boyles PF South Carolina • Soph • 6'8" / 245 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 16.8 RPG 8.3 APG 2.4 3P% 26.5% The Hawks were once again a below-average defensive team, in part because the franchise point guard, Trae Young, had one of the worst defensive-ratings in the NBA. Murray-Boyles could help improve that issue. Yes, he's a non-shooting and undersized front-court player, which makes him a somewhat divisive prospect. But the two-year player from South Carolina is impactful in multiple ways on both ends of the court, and his feel for the game, instincts and defensive versatility have many evaluators on board with the 19 year-old being a lottery pick.

From From Atlanta Hawks Round 1 - Pick 14 Derik Queen C Maryland • Fr • 6'10" / 246 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 16.5 RPG 9 APG 1.9 3P% 20% Queen is a super-interesting forward who offsets some of his physical limitations with skill and smarts. He hit the buzzer-beater against Colorado State that sent Maryland to the Sweet 16, scored 27 against the eventual national champion (Florida) and solidified himself down the stretch as an intriguing lottery option, particularly for a franchise that has two lottery picks and could use a tantalizing rookie alongside Victor Wembenyama.

From From Miami Heat Round 1 - Pick 15 Liam McNeeley SF Connecticut • Fr • 6'7" / 210 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 14.5 RPG 6 APG 2.3 3P% 31.7% The Thunder have a loaded roster and multiple first-round picks, making them a good candidate to package assets to possibly move up in the draft. As always, we'll see. But if they sit tight at No. 15, McNeeley is a nice option. He only shot 31.7% from 3-point range in his one year at UConn — but scouts are largely unconcerned and still view him as a strong-shooting wing at the next level. An ankle sprain cost him more than a month of his season, but McNeeley showed enough while on the court to convince evaluators he's worthy of being selected in the top 20.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Nique Clifford SF Colorado State • Sr • 6'6" / 200 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 18.9 RPG 9.6 APG 4.4 3P% 37.7% Clifford, 23, is older than the type of prospects some front offices prefer to select with top-20 picks — but he checks a lot of other boxes. Good positional size? Yes. A competent shooter? Yes. Versatile defender? Yes. He could be the next nice NBA player to emerge from the Mountain West Conference.

From From Detroit Pistons Round 1 - Pick 17 Danny Wolf PF Michigan • Jr • 7'0" / 250 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 13.2 RPG 9.7 APG 3.6 3P% 33.6% Wolf moved from the Ivy League to the Big Ten and, statistically, arguably performed even better. He's a 7-footer with guard skills who is a better defender than some realize.

From From Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 - Pick 18 Egor Demin PG BYU • Fr • 6'9" Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 10.6 RPG 3.9 APG 5.5 3P% 27.3% Demin is a backcourt player with tremendous size — but one who turned it over 2.9 times per game this season, which should be at least a little concerning for franchises viewing him as a ball-in-his-hands guard. The 3-point percentage is also an issue. So it's easy to understand why the one-and-done prospect from Russia is a divisive prospect, but there's still little chance he goes much lower than the middle of the first round.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 19 Asa Newell PF Georgia • Fr • 6'11" / 220 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 15.4 RPG 6.9 APG 0.9 3P% 29.2% Can Newell keep the floor spaced as a legitimate 3-point threat? If so, he should go higher. If not, he should go lower. Either way, that's the swing-skill for the one-and-done prospect who performed quite well as a freshman in an SEC filled with much older and stronger players.

From From Golden State Warriors Round 1 - Pick 20 Noa Essengue PF France • 6'10" / 200 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 6th Essengue is a French prospect with great positional size. As one of the youngest players available, he's a long-term bet. But if the shot develops, and the defensive versatility becomes undeniable, the 18 year-old could be a steal at this point in the draft.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 1 - Pick 21 Joan Beringer C France • 6'11" / 235 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th Beringer is a frontcourt prospect with a 7-4 wingspan who provides defensive versatility and the ability to rim-protect. Is he ready to contribute in the NBA next season? Probably not. But there's a lot to like with this 18 year-old from Serbia.

From From Los Angeles Lakers Round 1 - Pick 22 Nolan Traore PG France • 6'4" / 175 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 6th Traore does enough good things with the ball in his hands to secure a spot in the first round— but his inefficiency, and lack of shooting, are non-starters for some front offices. At 18, there are still many years of development for the French native. Any franchise selecting him has to do so with that understanding.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Thomas Sorber C Georgetown • Fr • 6'10" / 255 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14.5 RPG 8.5 APG 2.4 3P% 16.2% Sorber seemed ahead of schedule for a one-and-done prospect before suffering a season-ending left-foot injury on Feb. 15. Regardless, he did enough in 24 games to show he'd either spend next season as a Big East Player of the Year candidate or as a rookie in the NBA. The foot-injury is concerning, if only because big men with foot injuries don't have the best stories. But Sorber should still go in the first round of this draft.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 24 Ben Saraf PG Israel • 6'5" / 200 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 8th Saraf is another international prospect with nice positional size. Concerns about his shooting and athleticism should keep him out of the lottery — but there's enough pick-and-roll playmaking ability already in place to ensure his name is called.

From From Denver Nuggets Round 1 - Pick 25 Hugo Gonzalez SF Spain • 6'6" / 205 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 8th Gonzalez hasn't played or produced much for Real Madrid this season, which is mostly the byproduct of being a 19 year old on a first-place team in a legitimate professional league. But the athleticism and high-motor that's made him an intriguing prospect for years still exists and will likely be enough to get Gonzalez selected in the first round.

From From New York Knicks Round 1 - Pick 26 Will Riley SF Illinois • Fr • 6'8" / 195 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 12.6 RPG 4.1 APG 2.2 3P% 32.6% Riley didn't get as much attention as some other freshmen — but he was a reliable double-digit scorer for an NCAA Tournament team from start to finish. At Illinois, the long-and-lean wing showed playmaking ability. But the jumper is still more streaky than reliable, and he also needs to add strength.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 27 Maxime Raynaud C Stanford • Sr • 7'1" / 245 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 20.2 RPG 10.6 APG 1.7 3P% 34.5% Raynaud improved statistically in four straight years at Stanford — going from somebody who averaged 4.5 points as a freshman to somebody who averaged 20.2 as a senior. His ability to stretch the floor and pass at his size are considered strengths that are emphasized in the modern-NBA.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Ryan Kalkbrenner C Creighton • Sr • 7'1" / 270 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th PPG 19.2 RPG 8.7 APG 1.5 3P% 34.4% Kalkbrenner is a four-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year He's far from what anybody would call a modern NBA center. But if Zach Edey went in the top 10 of the 2025 NBA Draft, there's no reason Kalkbrenner can't go in the top 30 of the 2025 NBA Draft.

From From Cleveland Cavaliers Round 1 - Pick 29 Walter Clayton Jr. PG Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 18.3 RPG 3.7 APG 4.2 3P% 38.6% Clayton was the star of Florida's national title run while averaging 22.3 points on 43.5% shooting from beyond the arc in those six NCAA Tournament games. There are concerns about his decision-making and approach to defense, but the Most Outstanding Player of the 2025 Final Four is such a skilled and unique shotmaker that he's worthy of serious looks deep in the first round.