Nobody enjoys a good conspiracy theory these days more than Americans. Everything from Presidential elections to space trips are doubted and debated, so much so that it's become increasingly difficult to even agree on facts. Which is why I guess I shouldn't be surprised that, once again, lots of folks are questioning the legitimacy of the NBA Draft Lottery after the Mavericks won it Monday night. But, as I explained Tuesday morning on the Eye On College Basketball podcast, the idea that such a high-profile event would be, or even could be, rigged in the Year 2025 is so silly that it borders on delusional.
It's a conspiracy that makes no sense.
Whatever benefit you think might come from the NBA rigging the lottery to push Cooper Flagg to Dallas is completely overwhelmed by a million counterpoints — most notably that doing so would literally be a federal crime that could cost people jobs and freedom, not to mention undermine the credibility of a multi-billion-dollar enterprise. In the simplest terms, rigging the lottery would neither be worth it nor accomplishable given the way things are now done. So it would be cool if those who continue to push the narrative with literally no proof to support it would chill. But, obviously, I don't expect that to happen, and the 2025 lottery will likely be a storyline that's routinely revisited as Flagg embarks on a professional career in Dallas that should help the fans recover from the nonsensical trade of Luka Doncic midseason.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Cooper Flagg SF
Duke • Fr • 6'9" / 205 lbs
The Mavericks are reportedly committed to making this selection (as opposed to packaging it for a veteran), which ensures Flagg will begin his NBA career playing home games in Dallas. Does it guarantee the youngest Wooden Award winner in history will emerge as the best player from this draft? Not necessarily. But Flagg was always going to be the only sensible choice at No. 1 regardless of the franchise picking.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Dylan Harper PG
Rutgers • Fr • 6'6" / 215 lbs
Harper is the consensus No. 2 prospect in this draft and thus should be the second player selected even if he's not a perfect fit on a roster already featuring De'Aaron Fox and reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle. As others have noted, that could lead to San Antonio shopping the pick to franchises more in need of a lead guard with great positional size. So keep an eye on that. But, either way, Harper is likely to be the second name announced.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Tre Johnson SG
Texas • Fr • 6'6" / 190 lbs
There's some thought that the Sixers could try to move this pick for a veteran given where former MVP Joel Embiid is in his career. That's understandable. But if the Sixers do execute the pick, they shouldn't let the presence of talented young guards like Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain on their roster steer them away from Johnson, the player I believe is the third best prospect in this draft. The one-and-done athlete from Texas led all freshmen in scoring while shooting 39.7% from 3-point range on 6.8 attempts per contest. Impressive numbers, all around. And most of them are the types of numbers that should translate well to the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 4
VJ Edgecombe SG
Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 180 lbs
The Hornets went from having as good of odds as anybody to land Flagg and keep him 150 miles from where he starred at Duke to sliding down to fourth in this draft. That's bad luck. But they'll still have an opportunity to land a difference-maker in Edgecombe, who is a top-shelf and explosive athlete capable of creating posters in transition. He's the type of prospect who is both safe and filled with upside after helping Baylor make what was a sixth straight trip to the NCAA Tournament.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Ace Bailey SF
Rutgers • Fr • 6'10" / 200 lbs
More evidence that Rutgers should've been better than it was is the fact that the Scarlet Knights finished with a losing record despite having two projected top-five picks. Bailey's upside is tremendous given that he's an electric shot-creator and shot-maker. He checks the box of best prospect available, at this point in this mock draft, and thus makes the most sense for a Utah franchise still totally rebuilding.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Kon Knueppel SF
Duke • Fr • 6'7" / 217 lbs
Knueppel was mostly excellent through Duke's run to the Final Four, averaging 19.0 points while shooting 63.6% from beyond the arc. He's an excellent shooter, obviously, but far from only a shooter — and anybody labeling him as little more than a catch-and-shoot threat is wildly underestimating Knueppel's versatility as a player who projects as a nice building block for a Wizards franchise that basically needs everything.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Illinois • Fr • 6'6" / 205 lbs
What Jakucionis lacks in explosiveness he makes up for with his diverse skillset and high basketball IQ. The Lithuanian only shot 31.8% from 3-point range in one season at Illinois. That shouldn't be ignored. But Jackucionis has previously shown to be a more reliable shooter than he largely demonstrated with the Illini and could develop into a nice piece going forward alongside Zion Williamson in New Orleans.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Oklahoma • Fr • 6'4" / 182 lbs
Fears is set to join the relatively short list of one-and-done lottery picks who were ranked outside of the top 60 of their high school classes. His unique ability to change speeds and keep defenders off balance is too much to ignore even if his subpar 3-point percentage is a source of concern. Armed with four first-round picks, Brooklyn can and should take a big swing here. In my opinion, Fears is the biggest swing available at this point in this mock draft.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Duke • Fr • 7'2" / 250 lbs
Maluach's truly great freshman year ended horribly with a zero-rebound effort in 21 minutes during Duke's season-ending loss to Houston. But that was just one game against an older and stronger team, and it shouldn't sour front offices too much on an 18 year-old who can move unusually well for a man his size. Simply put, the Raptors should be in best-prospect-available mode. Maluach projects as that prospect here.
From Phoenix Suns
Round 1 - Pick 10
Arizona • Fr • 6'8" / 225 lbs
The Rockets are a 52-win franchise with most of its important pieces under contract. They can afford to package this pick in a trade or use it on a high-upside prospect — and Bryant clearly represents the latter. These playoffs have reminded everybody how much great 3-and-D wings impact winning in the postseason. Bryant has the tools to become one and should be selected accordingly regardless of his limited role as a freshman at Arizona.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Michigan St. • Fr • 6'3" / 185 lbs
Richardson didn't emerge as a starter at Michigan State until halfway through the season but quickly showed himself to be the team's most dynamic scorer. He's the son of 14-year NBA veteran Jason Richardson, which is viewed as a positive among NBA front offices. The combo guard is a high-energy prospect with the type of basketball IQ children of players often possess, and he should be a sensible option for a Portland franchise with promising frontcourt pieces already in place.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Saint Joseph's • Jr • 6'9" / 240 lbs
The combine proved that Fleming is a little taller than 6-8 (barefoot) with a wingspan a little better than 7-5. Those measurements are great for somebody who also shot 39% from 3-point range on 4.5 attempts per game as a 20 year-old, and that's among the reasons Fleming has a real chance to go in the lottery despite mostly operating off of the national radar in three seasons at Saint Joseph's.
From Sacramento Kings
Round 1 - Pick 13
South Carolina • Soph • 6'8" / 245 lbs
The Hawks were once again a below-average defensive team, in part because the franchise point guard, Trae Young, had one of the worst defensive-ratings in the NBA. Murray-Boyles could help improve that issue. Yes, he's a non-shooting and undersized front-court player, which makes him a somewhat divisive prospect. But the two-year player from South Carolina is impactful in multiple ways on both ends of the court, and his feel for the game, instincts and defensive versatility have many evaluators on board with the 19 year-old being a lottery pick.
From Atlanta Hawks
Round 1 - Pick 14
Maryland • Fr • 6'10" / 246 lbs
Queen is a super-interesting forward who offsets some of his physical limitations with skill and smarts. He hit the buzzer-beater against Colorado State that sent Maryland to the Sweet 16, scored 27 against the eventual national champion (Florida) and solidified himself down the stretch as an intriguing lottery option, particularly for a franchise that has two lottery picks and could use a tantalizing rookie alongside Victor Wembenyama.
From Miami Heat
Round 1 - Pick 15
Connecticut • Fr • 6'7" / 210 lbs
The Thunder have a loaded roster and multiple first-round picks, making them a good candidate to package assets to possibly move up in the draft. As always, we'll see. But if they sit tight at No. 15, McNeeley is a nice option. He only shot 31.7% from 3-point range in his one year at UConn — but scouts are largely unconcerned and still view him as a strong-shooting wing at the next level. An ankle sprain cost him more than a month of his season, but McNeeley showed enough while on the court to convince evaluators he's worthy of being selected in the top 20.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Colorado State • Sr • 6'6" / 200 lbs
Clifford, 23, is older than the type of prospects some front offices prefer to select with top-20 picks — but he checks a lot of other boxes. Good positional size? Yes. A competent shooter? Yes. Versatile defender? Yes. He could be the next nice NBA player to emerge from the Mountain West Conference.
From Detroit Pistons
Round 1 - Pick 17
Danny Wolf PF
Michigan • Jr • 7'0" / 250 lbs
Wolf moved from the Ivy League to the Big Ten and, statistically, arguably performed even better. He's a 7-footer with guard skills who is a better defender than some realize.
From Memphis Grizzlies
Round 1 - Pick 18
Egor Demin PG
BYU • Fr • 6'9"
Demin is a backcourt player with tremendous size — but one who turned it over 2.9 times per game this season, which should be at least a little concerning for franchises viewing him as a ball-in-his-hands guard. The 3-point percentage is also an issue. So it's easy to understand why the one-and-done prospect from Russia is a divisive prospect, but there's still little chance he goes much lower than the middle of the first round.
From Milwaukee Bucks
Round 1 - Pick 19
Asa Newell PF
Georgia • Fr • 6'11" / 220 lbs
Can Newell keep the floor spaced as a legitimate 3-point threat? If so, he should go higher. If not, he should go lower. Either way, that's the swing-skill for the one-and-done prospect who performed quite well as a freshman in an SEC filled with much older and stronger players.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Essengue is a French prospect with great positional size. As one of the youngest players available, he's a long-term bet. But if the shot develops, and the defensive versatility becomes undeniable, the 18 year-old could be a steal at this point in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Beringer is a frontcourt prospect with a 7-4 wingspan who provides defensive versatility and the ability to rim-protect. Is he ready to contribute in the NBA next season? Probably not. But there's a lot to like with this 18 year-old from Serbia.
From Los Angeles Lakers
Round 1 - Pick 22
Traore does enough good things with the ball in his hands to secure a spot in the first round— but his inefficiency, and lack of shooting, are non-starters for some front offices. At 18, there are still many years of development for the French native. Any franchise selecting him has to do so with that understanding.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Georgetown • Fr • 6'10" / 255 lbs
Sorber seemed ahead of schedule for a one-and-done prospect before suffering a season-ending left-foot injury on Feb. 15. Regardless, he did enough in 24 games to show he'd either spend next season as a Big East Player of the Year candidate or as a rookie in the NBA. The foot-injury is concerning, if only because big men with foot injuries don't have the best stories. But Sorber should still go in the first round of this draft.
From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 1 - Pick 24
Saraf is another international prospect with nice positional size. Concerns about his shooting and athleticism should keep him out of the lottery — but there's enough pick-and-roll playmaking ability already in place to ensure his name is called.
From Denver Nuggets
Round 1 - Pick 25
Gonzalez hasn't played or produced much for Real Madrid this season, which is mostly the byproduct of being a 19 year old on a first-place team in a legitimate professional league. But the athleticism and high-motor that's made him an intriguing prospect for years still exists and will likely be enough to get Gonzalez selected in the first round.
From New York Knicks
Round 1 - Pick 26
Will Riley SF
Illinois • Fr • 6'8" / 195 lbs
Riley didn't get as much attention as some other freshmen — but he was a reliable double-digit scorer for an NCAA Tournament team from start to finish. At Illinois, the long-and-lean wing showed playmaking ability. But the jumper is still more streaky than reliable, and he also needs to add strength.
From Houston Rockets
Round 1 - Pick 27
Stanford • Sr • 7'1" / 245 lbs
Raynaud improved statistically in four straight years at Stanford — going from somebody who averaged 4.5 points as a freshman to somebody who averaged 20.2 as a senior. His ability to stretch the floor and pass at his size are considered strengths that are emphasized in the modern-NBA.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Creighton • Sr • 7'1" / 270 lbs
Kalkbrenner is a four-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year He's far from what anybody would call a modern NBA center. But if Zach Edey went in the top 10 of the 2025 NBA Draft, there's no reason Kalkbrenner can't go in the top 30 of the 2025 NBA Draft.
From Cleveland Cavaliers
Round 1 - Pick 29
Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Clayton was the star of Florida's national title run while averaging 22.3 points on 43.5% shooting from beyond the arc in those six NCAA Tournament games. There are concerns about his decision-making and approach to defense, but the Most Outstanding Player of the 2025 Final Four is such a skilled and unique shotmaker that he's worthy of serious looks deep in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Kam Jones PG
Marquette • Sr • 6'5" / 205 lbs
Jones helped himself with evaluators this past season while showing the ability to handle lead-guard responsibilities. Yes, his 3-point accuracy dropped to a career-low 31.1%, which wasn't ideal. But the four-year standout at Marquette had already established himself as a reliable shooter. So the dip shouldn't matter too much, and Jones could provide backcourt depth from Day 1 in Los Angeles.