Round 1 - Pick 1 Cooper Flagg SF Duke • Fr • 6'8" / 221 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.2 RPG 7.5 APG 4.2 3P% 38.5% There is no rational justification to consider anyone else with the No. 1 overall pick. Flagg met all the hype and then some during a standout freshman season at Duke, showing three-way scoring ability, defensive versatility and the intangibles which made him the top high school prospect in his class. Dallas isn't going to overthink this and will select a versatile forward who could be an All-Star early in his career.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Dylan Harper PG Rutgers • Fr • 6'5" / 213 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.4 RPG 4.6 APG 4 3P% 33.3% The son of Bulls and Lakers legend Ron Harper validated himself as a premier point guard prospect amid Rutgers' struggles. He's skilled as both a passer and multi-level scorer out of the pick-and-roll, with a particularly strong finishing touch at the rim. His 33.3% 3-point mark wasn't elite, but he showed plenty of catch-and-shoot promise, which helps alleviate concerns about his fit with De'Aaron Fox in San Antonio. Harper's size and length – his wingspan is nearly seven feet – also differentiates him from other point guards.

Round 1 - Pick 3 VJ Edgecombe SG Baylor • Fr • 6'4" / 193 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 15 RPG 5.6 APG 3.2 3P% 34% Given that Ace Bailey reportedly canceled his workout with the 76ers, it could make taking Edgecombe an even easier proposition. He's a two-way perimeter talent who is widely regarded as a top-5 prospect in the class. Edgecombe's athleticism and motor were on display at Baylor, where he shined as an electric transition finisher and active perimeter defender. He can play on or off the ball, and his 3-point shooting improved dramatically to 39.1% during Big 12 play. He's great at getting to the rim in half-court sets, but he did struggle to finish at times. If Edgecombe can learn to rely on a solid runner and lean some on a floater, he could be an offensive maestro.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Tre Johnson SG Texas • Fr • 6'5" / 190 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.9 RPG 3.1 APG 2.7 3P% 39.7% Johnson thrived offensively as a freshman while competing in an all-time great SEC. He got buckets in a variety of ways, and not just as a ball-handler. He was effective as a spot-up shooter and shot a blistering 52.1% coming off screens. That off-ball proficiency will be key, since he's not exactly a pass-first point guard. Johnson also needs to improve drastically at the rim in order to reach his potential, but that should come as he develops more strength. Charlotte ranked 28th in 3-point shooting percentage at 33.9% last season, and its top shooter by percentage — Seth Curry — is an unrestricted free agent. Johnson would make a lot of sense.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Kon Knueppel SF Duke • Fr • 6'5" / 219 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14.4 RPG 4 APG 2.7 3P% 40.6% Utah has plenty of size under team control for years to come and appears to have its lead guard of the future in Keyonte George. Adding Knueppel, a physical two-guard, would give the 3-point happy Jazz another marksman to build around. He's a phenomenal catch-and-shoot threat who is active and effective off the ball at relocating, firing off screens and getting his feet set in transition. Knueppel isn't just a shooter, though. He was an effective finisher at the rim and flashed plenty of ability to serve as a secondary playmaker and facilitator while at Duke. He'll need to answer defensive questions about his quickness, but his ample offensive promise should far outweigh that concern.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Ace Bailey SF Rutgers • Fr • 6'8" / 203 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 17.6 RPG 7.2 APG 1.3 3P% 34.6% Bailey's wingspan isn't quite as rangy as Kevin Durant, but the comparison is still apt. Though it's obviously outlandish to expect that Bailey will be a 15-time All-Star, he's a big wing with awe-inspiring offensive potential that was on display in three 30+ point outings vs. Big Ten competition. He's still just 18 and has all the tools to average 20+ points as he nears his prime. He could team with last year's lottery haul of Alex Sar, a center, and Bub Carrington, a point guard, to give Washington a diverse trio of building blocks all age 20 or younger.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jeremiah Fears PG Oklahoma • Fr • 6'3" / 180 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 17.1 RPG 4.1 APG 4.1 3P% 28.4% With Dejounte Murray coming off a torn Achilles and CJ McCollum entering the final year of his contract, New Orleans could use a lead guard. Fears is a polarizing prospect, but he fits the bill. He is an electric initiator with highlight-reel playmaking ability courtesy of elite quickness and ball-handling. His jumper is still coming along, and there are questions about his defensive viability because of his size. But the offensive upside and chops as a lead guard are abundantly clear.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Kasparas Jakucionis PG Illinois • Fr • 6'5" / 205 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 15 RPG 5.7 APG 4.7 3P% 31.8% Regardless of whether D'Angelo Russell ends up back in Brooklyn, the Nets need a long-term point guard option (among many other things.) Jakucionis burst onto the scene at Illinois with an eye-opening freshman season that consisted of the Lithuanian guard consistently dicing up opposing defenses out of the pick-and-roll. He's a big ball-handler with tremendous passing and playmaking instincts who also thrives finishing at the rim. His 3-point shooting is a significant work in progress. But if it comes along, he could be a long-term NBA starter.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Khaman Maluach C Duke • Fr • 7'1" / 253 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 8.6 RPG 6.6 APG 0.5 3P% 25% Toronto has plenty of scoring options under team control for the foreseeable future. Adding an elite rim protector and lob threat would be wise. Maluach is a towering presence who topped the charts at this year's combine in terms of wingspan measurement at nearly 7-7. He's limited offensively mostly to lobs, put-backs and receiving pocket passes. But he's elite at finishing in those situations. Even if his offensive game never expands to the perimeter — and it might not — those traits will ensure he has a high NBA floor.

From From Phoenix Suns Round 1 - Pick 10 Carter Bryant SF Arizona • Fr • 6'7" / 215 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 6.5 RPG 4.1 APG 1 3P% 37.1% Houston has plenty of young talent at multiple positions under team control. A win-now trade would be sensible. If not, Bryant is one of the best available prospects at No. 10 and could quietly fit in without taking touches from a successful but developing core. With a 7-foot wingspan and quality athleticism, the floor is higher for Bryant than it is for most players of his profile in the class. His playmaking and shot-creation aren't there yet, but he's young and on a promising trajectory toward becoming a prototypical 3-and-D wing.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Noa Essengue PF France • 6'10" / 200 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 10.8 RPG 5.0 APG 1.2 3P% 27.8% Portland has plenty of young ball-handlers and creators under team control and its center of the future in Donovan Clingan. Essengue could fit well with those pieces. He has all the makings of a defensive monster given his length and athleticism, and he's been great in transition and at the rim offensively while playing in Germany's top pro division. There's little indication that he's going to develop into a refined on-ball player, but it will be imperative that he show some more flashes of perimeter proficiency if he's going to reach the starter-level potential that his physical profile portends.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Egor Demin PG BYU • Fr • 6'8" / 199 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 10.6 RPG 3.9 APG 5.5 3P% 27.3% With a bevy of key players entering the final year of their contracts, Chicago could take a number of paths. Demin's productivity tapered off as the rigors of Big 12 action seemed to wear on his slender frame during his freshman season at BYU. But the playmaking potential he showed is uncommon, especially when packaged in a 6-9 frame. Demin struggled as a 3-point shooter for the Cougars, but he thrived at the rim and showed a knack for getting into the paint as a crafty pick-and-roll ball-handler.

From From Sacramento Kings Round 1 - Pick 13 Derik Queen C Maryland • Fr • 6'9" / 248 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 16.5 RPG 9 APG 1.9 3P% 20% With Clint Capela headed to unrestricted free agency, the Hawks have a hole in their frontcourt. The appeal with Queen lies in his face-up ability as a scorer and playmaker. His ball-handling, passing and feel for the game are advanced for a player of his age and size, which will give him a baseline to work from as he works to refine his 3-point shot and defensive capabilities on the perimeter.

From From Atlanta Hawks Round 1 - Pick 14 Danny Wolf PF Michigan • Jr • 6'11" / 252 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 13.2 RPG 9.7 APG 3.6 3P% 33.6% Could Wolf and Victor Wembanyama play together? Absolutely. It would be a modern twist on the Spurs' famed twin towers era with Tim Duncan and David Robinson. The term unicorn became an overused description of versatile seven-footers in recent years. But it accurately describes Wolf, who plays like a guard on the perimeter while still bringing the physicality of a more traditional big. Turnovers were a problem for Wolf at Michigan, and he'll have to develop a defensive identity. But his all-around versatility, especially on offense, is tantalizing.

From From Miami Heat Round 1 - Pick 15 Rasheer Fleming PF Saint Joseph's • Jr • 6'8" / 232 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 14.7 RPG 8.5 APG 1.3 3P% 39% Oklahoma City has its core in place and can afford to take a swing on upside with a curious talent like Fleming. The only players at the combine who registered longer wingspans were Khaman Maluach, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Thomas Sorber, all of whom are true centers. That's extraordinary length for someone who could flex out and play on the perimeter in the NBA. While Fleming is something of a positional enigma and didn't face elite college competition, his combination of tools and versatility make him a worthy mid-first round selection.

From From Orlando Magic Round 1 - Pick 16 Cedric Coward SG Washington State • Sr • 6'5" / 213 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 17.7 RPG 7 APG 3.7 3P% 40% Memphis likes drafting older players, and it makes sense here given Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. are in their primes. Few wings in this class bring the combination of length, athleticism and shooting that Coward can provide. He'll turn 22 during his rookie season, which means that he could be a low-cost role player during an important moment in the franchise's competitive timeline. If Coward is quick to meet his defensive ceiling, he could be a rotational mainstay in Memphis early.

From From Detroit Pistons Round 1 - Pick 17 Collin Murray-Boyles PF South Carolina • Soph • 6'7" / 239 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 16.8 RPG 8.3 APG 2.4 3P% 26.5% Murray-Boyles could apprentice under Julius Randle, who is also a bully-ball power forward with a nice left-handed touch. The former South Carolina star is an undersized big man who got many of his buckets through traditional post-ups and as the roll man in the pick-and-roll in college. In theory, he can guard multiple positions, though that will be tested against both towering bigs and fleet-footed perimeter players. If Murray-Boyles can develop a 3-point shot to compliment his elite touch at the rim, he could pop.

From From Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 - Pick 18 Liam McNeeley SF Connecticut • Fr • 6'7" / 215 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 14.5 RPG 6 APG 2.3 3P% 31.7% McNeeley showcased a deep offensive repertoire during an injury-impacted freshman season. But he was also inefficient and struggled to finish at the rim. Ultimately, he's a versatile wing with plenty of offensive upside and some playmaking proficiency. Defense will likely be the swing skill that determines whether McNeeley becomes an NBA starter or if he's more of a bench spark.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 19 Thomas Sorber C Georgetown • Fr • 6'9" / 263 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14.5 RPG 8.5 APG 2.4 3P% 16.2% Sorber's 7-6 wingspan suggests the rim protection acumen he showed at Georgetown will translate to the NBA. Though he's not necessarily quick, he is active defensively and plays with good enough instincts to be effective away from the basket. He was best offensively in post-up situations at Georgetown, which raises questions about what his offensive role will be in the NBA. But as a great passer for his size, Sorber brings plenty to work with on both ends.

From From Golden State Warriors Round 1 - Pick 20 Nique Clifford SF Colorado State • Sr • 6'5" / 202 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 18.9 RPG 9.6 APG 4.4 3P% 37.7% Clifford isn't overwhelmingly long or athletic. But he's a skilled, stat-stuffing two-guard who can facilitate for himself and others out of the pick-and-roll or play off the ball. The first-round appeal in Clifford's game is with his intangibles as a defender, rebounder and blue-collar worker. He'll turn 24 as a rookie and could be a long-term value play for the Heat.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 1 - Pick 21 Will Riley SF Illinois • Fr • 6'8" / 186 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 10th PPG 12.6 RPG 4.1 APG 2.2 3P% 32.6% Riley shined at the rim during his lone season at Illinois and also demonstrated ample flashes of shot-creation ability. He is slender and not overly athletic, which makes him a polarizing prospect. Will the aforementioned offensive positives translate to the game's highest level for a player with his frame? If they do, he could be a late-first round 3-and-D steal.

From From Los Angeles Lakers Round 1 - Pick 22 Nolan Traore PG France • 6'4" / 175 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 12.3 RPG 1.9 APG 4.7 3P% 31.4% Traore plays with facilitating proficiency in a heavy pick-and-roll system for his French team. He has enough length to offset potential defensive concerns over his smaller frame and is good at the rim for a player of his size. P&R sets and transition opportunities are where he thrives, and his limitations as a shooter and isolation threat could cap his ceiling.

From From Indiana Pacers Round 1 - Pick 23 Joan Beringer C France • 6'11" / 235 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th PPG 5.4 RPG 4.9 APG 0.5 BPG 1.4 Beringer is one of the top rim protectors in this draft class, as evidenced by his 1.4 blocks per game in just 18.8 minutes per contest with a professional outfit in Slovenia. He doesn't turn 19 until November and is already showing promise in transition and as a lob threat. He's not a post-up threat, and his shot needs a lot of work. But he'll naturally draw some Rudy Gobert comparisons given they're both French bigs with comparable strengths.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 24 Noah Penda SF France • 6'8" / 225 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 9th PPG 10.2 RPG 5.5 APG 2.7 3P% 32.2% Penda projects as a utilitarian forward and glue guy who can keep the offense moving as a passer. Despite his big frame, he's not a great finisher at the rim, and he'll also have to prove he's quick enough to guard NBA-level perimeter players. If he can do that and continue improving his 3-point shot, Penda can be a high-level NBA role player who fans will appreciate for his grit and versatility.

From From Denver Nuggets Round 1 - Pick 25 Asa Newell PF Georgia • Fr • 6'9" / 224 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th PPG 15.4 RPG 6.9 APG 0.9 3P% 29.2% Newell did most of his damage in the paint at Georgia, but it wasn't as if the Bulldogs were posting him up every time down the floor. Rather, his points came as a result of relentless board-crashing and cuts that showcased his physicality and feel for the game. Those intangible skills will translate and pair with a blossoming outside shot to make Newell a useful four or occasional stretch 5.

From From New York Knicks Round 1 - Pick 26 Hugo Gonzalez SF Spain • 6'6" / 205 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 3.5 RPG 1.8 APG 0.6 3P% 28.7% Gonzalez has garnered significant game experience with Real Madrid's senior team over the past year while still shy of his 20th birthday. The wing isn't ready to play a major role for a competitive NBA franchise out of the gate. But he has good size, instincts and mobility, all of which portends long-term upside, so long as his outside shooting consistency improves.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 27 Jase Richardson SG Michigan St. • Fr • 6'1" / 178 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 12.1 RPG 3.3 APG 1.9 3P% 41.2% Richardson is an undersized two-guard who became the offensive engine for Michigan State. But even after posting some impressive shooting splits for the Spartans, he's got a lot to prove in the NBA. The left-hander could be a defensive liability due to his diminutive stature, and he's more of a scorer than a playmaker. If nothing else, he could be an offensive spark plug off the bench.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Ben Saraf PG Israel • 6'5" / 200 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 12.2 RPG 2.8 APG 4.2 3P% 29.5% Saraf is the type of crafty, on-ball playmaker who could annihilate the G League but struggle with the NBA's physicality and athleticism early. But if a franchise is willing to grant him a generous runway, the upside is tremendous. With great size and feel for the game, he has the ability to develop into a three-level scorer with the facilitating chops to run the show as either a starter or creator off the bench.

From From Cleveland Cavaliers Round 1 - Pick 29 Maxime Raynaud C Stanford • Sr • 7'0" / 237 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 20.2 RPG 10.6 APG 1.7 3P% 34.5% There are some flashes of Danny Wolf in the way Raynaud moves smoothly on the perimeter as a 7-footer. He's effective in post-ups and got plenty of them at Stanford, but he was also a career 35% 3-point shooter in college. Though he's strong on the glass, he's not as much of a rim protector as you might expect for a player of his size. That could limit his ceiling.