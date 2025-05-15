Cooper Flagg is more than likely going to be a member of the Dallas Mavericks next month. That's a statement, around this time last year, I would've thought was impossible and just minutes before the NBA Draft Lottery, it still seemed improbable.
Nonetheless, Flagg is on his way to potentially save basketball in Dallas. The Mavs' shocking jump to the No. 1 overall pick after a chaotic NBA Draft Lottery from Chicago comes less than four months removed from the franchise shipping Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Mavs general manager Nico Harrison will have an easy decision to make next month by taking one of the best draft prospects in the modern era. Flagg has been the consensus No. 1 overall pick since the start of the 2025 draft cycle last summer.
What is Dallas getting with Flagg? A two-way forward capable of doing a little bit of everything on both ends of the floor. Flagg was the best player in college basketball this past season and was also one of the youngest players in the sport.
Let's jump into our latest mock draft, starting with Dallas at No. 1.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Cooper Flagg SF
Duke • Fr • 6'9" / 205 lbs
Mavs GM Nico Harrison made one of the wildest trades in NBA history earlier this year. Four months later, Harrison will have one of the easiest decisions of his career to make on who to select with the No. 1 pick. Drafting Flagg — who can be Dallas' homegrown star for the next decade — will never erase trading away Luka to the Lakers, but it's a consolation prize to a fan base that's been through the ringer the last four months. The Mavs have impressive frontcourt depth, but drafting anyone other than Flagg would be a stunner.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Dylan Harper PG
Rutgers • Fr • 6'6" / 215 lbs
My first thought when the Spurs got pick No. 2 was will Harper and De'Aaron Fox be able to co-exist in the backcourt? Harper is alone in Tier ll of draft prospects in this class, so it would be shocking to see anyone but Harper taken with this pick. Would the Spurs consider moving this pick for a superstar ... such as Giannis Antetokounmpo? Who knows. Regardless, the Spurs should take the best player on the board and figure out the rest later.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ace Bailey SF
Rutgers • Fr • 6'10" / 200 lbs
The 76ers' move up to No. 3 was surprising. I thought it was more likely Philadelphia would fall out of the top-seven and have to give its pick to Oklahoma City than what transpired on Monday. The 76ers can go multiple directions here, but adding Bailey to a core of Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, Jared McCain and Joel Embiid would be mutually beneficial.
Round 1 - Pick 4
VJ Edgecombe SG
Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 180 lbs
One of my favorite potential fits in the draft is Edgecombe going to Charlotte. I'm a huge believer in the two-way upside Edgecombe has. He can be a true two-way star at the next level one day. Edgecombe improved his shot throughout the season and is one of the most athletic players in his draft class. Edgecombe next to LaMelo Ball would be fun to watch.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Kon Knueppel SF
Duke • Fr • 6'7" / 217 lbs
After missing out on the Flagg sweepstakes, Utah selects the teammate of the future No. 1 overall pick out of Duke. Knueppel is a sharpshooter who would be an immediate contributor for the Jazz from Day 1. If this is how the board shakes out, I could see Utah deciding between Knueppel and Johnson.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Tre Johnson SG
Texas • Fr • 6'6" / 190 lbs
Washington ethically tanked and was punished for it. The Wizards have their big man of the future in Alex Sarr, so why not pair him with one of the best pure scorers in the class? Johnson has skyrocketed up draft boards during the last few months. He can impact winning at the next level with his elite shotmaking abilities.
Round 1 - Pick 7
South Carolina • Soph • 6'8" / 245 lbs
This pick has the potential to shake up the draft big time. With Zion Williamson being a possible trade candidate this summer, the Pelicans select one of the best defenders in this draft class to pair with fellow big man Yves Missi.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Oklahoma • Fr • 6'4" / 182 lbs
The Nets were another team that hoped the lottery balls would fall their way. Still, Brooklyn can come out of the draft with an immediate contributor at pick No. 8. Fears is a crafty guard capable of filling an immediate hole in Brooklyn's backcourt.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Duke • Fr • 7'2" / 250 lbs
Maluach is an imposing presence in the paint and was a fantastic finisher around the rim during his lone season at Duke. He impacted the game defensively despite only averaging 1.3 blocks per game. Maluach still needs time to develop, but going to Toronto would be a great situation for him.
From Phoenix Suns
Round 1 - Pick 10
Illinois • Fr • 6'6" / 205 lbs
It's a critical offseason for Houston and the Rockets would be wise to trade this pick and consolidate some of their depth for another star. However, if Houston stays on the clock, point guard is an area of need. Houston selects the Illinois star who can potentially be Fred VanVleet's successor.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Saint Joseph's • Jr • 6'9" / 240 lbs
Portland is a team in the West that can potentially take a jump during the 2025-26 campaign. Fleming has everything NBA decision-makers are looking for at the next level. Fleming is a plus shooter (39% on 4.5 attempts), possesses a 7-foot-5 wingspan and has defensive upside that could translate to the next level. His testing numbers at the NBA Combine helped his lottery case.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Maryland • Fr • 6'10" / 246 lbs
Queen has a unique skill set for the center position. He is a skilled passer and a fluid scorer inside. He will need to improve the jumper at the next level, but the Maryland star would be a fun fit in Chicago and a potential replacement for Nikola Vučević.
From Sacramento Kings
Round 1 - Pick 13
Arizona • Fr • 6'8" / 225 lbs
Bryant has been a fast riser throughout the draft process. The Arizona star could still return for his sophomore season, but it's likely he ends up as a mid-to-late first-round pick next month. Bryant started just five games for Arizona this season, but he has the perfect size to be a wing at the next level. It wouldn't be surprising if he ends up in the lottery.
From Atlanta Hawks
Round 1 - Pick 14
Connecticut • Fr • 6'7" / 210 lbs
McNeeley is a plug-and-play forward in the NBA. He plays well within the flow of an offense and has experience playing with other very talented players at the high school and college levels. When McNeeley missed time with an injury at UConn, his team looked notably different. His shooting numbers from 3-point range don't tell the full story.
From Miami Heat
Round 1 - Pick 15
Colorado State • Sr • 6'6" / 200 lbs
The Thunder have built one of the deepest rosters in the NBA. There aren't many true positions of need on the roster. OKC can take the best player available. Clifford can shoot, rebound, and defend at a very high level. At 6-6, he was the shortest player in Division l basketball who averaged at least 9.5 rebounds per game.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Asa Newell PF
Georgia • Fr • 6'11" / 220 lbs
Newell took his talents to Georgia as one of the highest-rated signees in program history and raised his draft stock throughout the season. The forward is an impactful defender and finisher around the basket.
From Detroit Pistons
Round 1 - Pick 17
Egor Demin PG
BYU • Fr • 6'9"
Demin was one of the more hyped up draft prospects during the early portion of the 2024-25 season before hitting a wall at the start of Big 12 play. If Demin can improve his jumper at the next level, he can be one of the best guards in his class when it's all said and done. That will be his swing skill. The Timberwolves drafted Rob Dillingham at No. 8 last year, but starting PG Mike Conley is nearing the end of his playing career.
From Memphis Grizzlies
Round 1 - Pick 18
Danny Wolf PF
Michigan • Jr • 7'0" / 250 lbs
The Wizards saw Johnson fall to them at pick No. 6 in this mock draft. With Washington's other first-round selection, the franchise selects a big man with a prolific offensive motor. Wolf is a fluid mover as a point-center and is a capable playmaker within the flow of the offense. His defense is a question mark at the next level, but his offensive engine makes him a likely first-round pick.
From Milwaukee Bucks
Round 1 - Pick 19
The French forward is one of the youngest players in this year's draft. Essengue is a dynamic forward who has shown improvement as a shooter throughout his playing career and can be a standout defender at the next level. It wouldn't be surprising if Essengue is a draft riser next month.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Michigan St. • Fr • 6'3" / 185 lbs
Richardson would be a fun fit with the Heat. Richardson saw his stock rise throughout the 2024-25 college basketball season. He started in a reserve role at Michigan State and blossomed into the best player on Tom Izzo's squad. Richardson is a great mid-range shooter and was fantastic at finishing around the rim during his lone season in East Lansing.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
This is my third mock draft this draft cycle, and I've had Clayton going at this spot in every one of them. Clayton could go higher, but this spot seems like a good floor on draft night. Clayton is a fearless shotmaker. I had the chance to watch him up close during Florida's national title run. He's going to have a very successful NBA career.
From Los Angeles Lakers
Round 1 - Pick 22
Georgetown • Fr • 6'10" / 255 lbs
Sorber's freshman season was cut short due to a season-ending foot injury, but he did look like a first-round pick in the 24 games he appeared in. Sorber showed promise as a solid rim protector after averaging 2.0 blocks per game. His shooting numbers from beyond the arc (16.2%) is one aspect of his game he can improve on.
Round 1 - Pick 23
I'm still a believer in Traore's talent. He has top-end speed to play point guard in the NBA. At this point in the draft, taking the best player available is the wise move, even if you already have a franchise point guard on the roster in Tyrese Haliburton.
From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 1 - Pick 24
Auburn • Sr • 6'10" / 240 lbs
Broome was one of the best players in college basketball this past season and his rebounding and rim protecting will translate to the next level. Broome could step in immediately and be a key rotation piece for Orlando.
From Denver Nuggets
Round 1 - Pick 25
Will Riley SF
Illinois • Fr • 6'8" / 195 lbs
The Thunder have the luxury of being able to take a player at this range with high upside because of their almost nonexistent team needs. Riley fits that bill. He is a terrific shotmaker who would benefit from adding muscle to his lanky frame.
From New York Knicks
Round 1 - Pick 26
What pops on tape from Beringer is his ability to finish consistently at the rim off pick-and-rolls. Beringer can be a great rim protector at the next level. He is also very good at contesting shots as a help defender. He will be a project at the next level, but with the right development, he could thrive. It's worth the swing at this pick.
From Houston Rockets
Round 1 - Pick 27
Brooklyn has four first-round picks this year, including back-to-back picks at the end of the first round. Saraf, a southpaw guard, is a creative playmaker capable of getting others involved in the offense. Saraf earned MVP honors during the FIBA U18 EuroBasket last summer and has been rising up draft boards since.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Creighton • Sr • 7'1" / 270 lbs
The Celtics have plenty of looming decisions to make this offseason. Kalkbrenner is a plug-and-play big at the next level, who can contribute immediately on the defensive end of the floor.
From Cleveland Cavaliers
Round 1 - Pick 29
Washington State • Sr • 6'6" / 206 lbs
Will Coward ever suit up for Duke? That is to be determined, but his performance at the combine might make his decision that much harder. Coward played in his six games this past season for Washington State because of a season-ending shoulder injury, but has all the goods to sneak into the end of the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 30
UAB • Sr • 6'9" / 240 lbs
Lendeborg is another player with a decision to make. The UAB star committed to Michigan out of the transfer portal, but he might never play a game for coach Dusty May because of the way he's turning heads at the combine. Lendeborg was the top-ranked player in the transfer portal rankings by 247Sports.