Round 1 - Pick 1 Cooper Flagg SF Duke • Fr • 6'9" / 205 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.2 RPG 7.5 APG 4.2 3P% 38.5% Mavs GM Nico Harrison made one of the wildest trades in NBA history earlier this year. Four months later, Harrison will have one of the easiest decisions of his career to make on who to select with the No. 1 pick. Drafting Flagg — who can be Dallas' homegrown star for the next decade — will never erase trading away Luka to the Lakers, but it's a consolation prize to a fan base that's been through the ringer the last four months. The Mavs have impressive frontcourt depth, but drafting anyone other than Flagg would be a stunner.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Dylan Harper PG Rutgers • Fr • 6'6" / 215 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.4 RPG 4.6 APG 4 3P% 33.3% My first thought when the Spurs got pick No. 2 was will Harper and De'Aaron Fox be able to co-exist in the backcourt? Harper is alone in Tier ll of draft prospects in this class, so it would be shocking to see anyone but Harper taken with this pick. Would the Spurs consider moving this pick for a superstar ... such as Giannis Antetokounmpo? Who knows. Regardless, the Spurs should take the best player on the board and figure out the rest later.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Ace Bailey SF Rutgers • Fr • 6'10" / 200 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 17.6 RPG 7.2 APG 1.3 3P% 34.6% The 76ers' move up to No. 3 was surprising. I thought it was more likely Philadelphia would fall out of the top-seven and have to give its pick to Oklahoma City than what transpired on Monday. The 76ers can go multiple directions here, but adding Bailey to a core of Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, Jared McCain and Joel Embiid would be mutually beneficial.

Round 1 - Pick 4 VJ Edgecombe SG Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 180 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 15 RPG 5.6 APG 3.2 3P% 34% One of my favorite potential fits in the draft is Edgecombe going to Charlotte. I'm a huge believer in the two-way upside Edgecombe has. He can be a true two-way star at the next level one day. Edgecombe improved his shot throughout the season and is one of the most athletic players in his draft class. Edgecombe next to LaMelo Ball would be fun to watch.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Kon Knueppel SF Duke • Fr • 6'7" / 217 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14.4 RPG 4 APG 2.7 3P% 40.6% After missing out on the Flagg sweepstakes, Utah selects the teammate of the future No. 1 overall pick out of Duke. Knueppel is a sharpshooter who would be an immediate contributor for the Jazz from Day 1. If this is how the board shakes out, I could see Utah deciding between Knueppel and Johnson.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Tre Johnson SG Texas • Fr • 6'6" / 190 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 19.9 RPG 3.1 APG 2.7 3P% 39.7% Washington ethically tanked and was punished for it. The Wizards have their big man of the future in Alex Sarr, so why not pair him with one of the best pure scorers in the class? Johnson has skyrocketed up draft boards during the last few months. He can impact winning at the next level with his elite shotmaking abilities.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Collin Murray-Boyles PF South Carolina • Soph • 6'8" / 245 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 16.8 RPG 8.3 APG 2.4 3P% 26.5% This pick has the potential to shake up the draft big time. With Zion Williamson being a possible trade candidate this summer, the Pelicans select one of the best defenders in this draft class to pair with fellow big man Yves Missi.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jeremiah Fears PG Oklahoma • Fr • 6'4" / 182 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 17.1 RPG 4.1 APG 4.1 3P% 28.4% The Nets were another team that hoped the lottery balls would fall their way. Still, Brooklyn can come out of the draft with an immediate contributor at pick No. 8. Fears is a crafty guard capable of filling an immediate hole in Brooklyn's backcourt.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Khaman Maluach C Duke • Fr • 7'2" / 250 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 8.6 RPG 6.6 APG 0.5 3P% 25% Maluach is an imposing presence in the paint and was a fantastic finisher around the rim during his lone season at Duke. He impacted the game defensively despite only averaging 1.3 blocks per game. Maluach still needs time to develop, but going to Toronto would be a great situation for him.

From From Phoenix Suns Round 1 - Pick 10 Kasparas Jakucionis PG Illinois • Fr • 6'6" / 205 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 15 RPG 5.7 APG 4.7 3P% 31.8% It's a critical offseason for Houston and the Rockets would be wise to trade this pick and consolidate some of their depth for another star. However, if Houston stays on the clock, point guard is an area of need. Houston selects the Illinois star who can potentially be Fred VanVleet's successor.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Rasheer Fleming PF Saint Joseph's • Jr • 6'9" / 240 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 5th PPG 14.7 RPG 8.5 APG 1.3 3P% 39% Portland is a team in the West that can potentially take a jump during the 2025-26 campaign. Fleming has everything NBA decision-makers are looking for at the next level. Fleming is a plus shooter (39% on 4.5 attempts), possesses a 7-foot-5 wingspan and has defensive upside that could translate to the next level. His testing numbers at the NBA Combine helped his lottery case.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Derik Queen C Maryland • Fr • 6'10" / 246 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 16.5 RPG 9 APG 1.9 3P% 20% Queen has a unique skill set for the center position. He is a skilled passer and a fluid scorer inside. He will need to improve the jumper at the next level, but the Maryland star would be a fun fit in Chicago and a potential replacement for Nikola Vučević.

From From Sacramento Kings Round 1 - Pick 13 Carter Bryant PF Arizona • Fr • 6'8" / 225 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 6.5 RPG 4.1 APG 1 3P% 37.1% Bryant has been a fast riser throughout the draft process. The Arizona star could still return for his sophomore season, but it's likely he ends up as a mid-to-late first-round pick next month. Bryant started just five games for Arizona this season, but he has the perfect size to be a wing at the next level. It wouldn't be surprising if he ends up in the lottery.

From From Atlanta Hawks Round 1 - Pick 14 Liam McNeeley SF Connecticut • Fr • 6'7" / 210 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 14.5 RPG 6 APG 2.3 3P% 31.7% McNeeley is a plug-and-play forward in the NBA. He plays well within the flow of an offense and has experience playing with other very talented players at the high school and college levels. When McNeeley missed time with an injury at UConn, his team looked notably different. His shooting numbers from 3-point range don't tell the full story.

From From Miami Heat Round 1 - Pick 15 Nique Clifford SF Colorado State • Sr • 6'6" / 200 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 18.9 RPG 9.6 APG 4.4 3P% 37.7% The Thunder have built one of the deepest rosters in the NBA. There aren't many true positions of need on the roster. OKC can take the best player available. Clifford can shoot, rebound, and defend at a very high level. At 6-6, he was the shortest player in Division l basketball who averaged at least 9.5 rebounds per game.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Asa Newell PF Georgia • Fr • 6'11" / 220 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 15.4 RPG 6.9 APG 0.9 3P% 29.2% Newell took his talents to Georgia as one of the highest-rated signees in program history and raised his draft stock throughout the season. The forward is an impactful defender and finisher around the basket.

From From Detroit Pistons Round 1 - Pick 17 Egor Demin PG BYU • Fr • 6'9" Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 10.6 RPG 3.9 APG 5.5 3P% 27.3% Demin was one of the more hyped up draft prospects during the early portion of the 2024-25 season before hitting a wall at the start of Big 12 play. If Demin can improve his jumper at the next level, he can be one of the best guards in his class when it's all said and done. That will be his swing skill. The Timberwolves drafted Rob Dillingham at No. 8 last year, but starting PG Mike Conley is nearing the end of his playing career.

From From Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 - Pick 18 Danny Wolf PF Michigan • Jr • 7'0" / 250 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 13.2 RPG 9.7 APG 3.6 3P% 33.6% The Wizards saw Johnson fall to them at pick No. 6 in this mock draft. With Washington's other first-round selection, the franchise selects a big man with a prolific offensive motor. Wolf is a fluid mover as a point-center and is a capable playmaker within the flow of the offense. His defense is a question mark at the next level, but his offensive engine makes him a likely first-round pick.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 19 Noa Essengue PF France • 6'10" / 200 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 6th PPG 10.7 RPG 4.8 APG 1.1 3P% 26.7% The French forward is one of the youngest players in this year's draft. Essengue is a dynamic forward who has shown improvement as a shooter throughout his playing career and can be a standout defender at the next level. It wouldn't be surprising if Essengue is a draft riser next month.

From From Golden State Warriors Round 1 - Pick 20 Jase Richardson SG Michigan St. • Fr • 6'3" / 185 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 12.1 RPG 3.3 APG 1.9 3P% 41.2% Richardson would be a fun fit with the Heat. Richardson saw his stock rise throughout the 2024-25 college basketball season. He started in a reserve role at Michigan State and blossomed into the best player on Tom Izzo's squad. Richardson is a great mid-range shooter and was fantastic at finishing around the rim during his lone season in East Lansing.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 1 - Pick 21 Walter Clayton Jr. PG Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 18.3 RPG 3.7 APG 4.2 3P% 38.6% This is my third mock draft this draft cycle, and I've had Clayton going at this spot in every one of them. Clayton could go higher, but this spot seems like a good floor on draft night. Clayton is a fearless shotmaker. I had the chance to watch him up close during Florida's national title run. He's going to have a very successful NBA career.

From From Los Angeles Lakers Round 1 - Pick 22 Thomas Sorber C Georgetown • Fr • 6'10" / 255 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14.5 RPG 8.5 APG 2.4 3P% 16.2% Sorber's freshman season was cut short due to a season-ending foot injury, but he did look like a first-round pick in the 24 games he appeared in. Sorber showed promise as a solid rim protector after averaging 2.0 blocks per game. His shooting numbers from beyond the arc (16.2%) is one aspect of his game he can improve on.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Nolan Traore PG France • 6'4" / 175 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 12.3 RPG 1.9 APG 4.8 3P% 31.7% I'm still a believer in Traore's talent. He has top-end speed to play point guard in the NBA. At this point in the draft, taking the best player available is the wise move, even if you already have a franchise point guard on the roster in Tyrese Haliburton.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 24 Johni Broome C Auburn • Sr • 6'10" / 240 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 18.6 RPG 10.8 APG 2.9 3P% 27.8% Broome was one of the best players in college basketball this past season and his rebounding and rim protecting will translate to the next level. Broome could step in immediately and be a key rotation piece for Orlando.

From From Denver Nuggets Round 1 - Pick 25 Will Riley SF Illinois • Fr • 6'8" / 195 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 12.6 RPG 4.1 APG 2.2 3P% 32.6% The Thunder have the luxury of being able to take a player at this range with high upside because of their almost nonexistent team needs. Riley fits that bill. He is a terrific shotmaker who would benefit from adding muscle to his lanky frame.

From From New York Knicks Round 1 - Pick 26 Joan Beringer C France • 6'11" / 235 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 5.1 RPG 4.7 APG 0.4 BPG 1.4 What pops on tape from Beringer is his ability to finish consistently at the rim off pick-and-rolls. Beringer can be a great rim protector at the next level. He is also very good at contesting shots as a help defender. He will be a project at the next level, but with the right development, he could thrive. It's worth the swing at this pick.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 27 Ben Saraf PG Israel • 6'5" / 200 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 12.2 RPG 2.6 APG 4.3 3P% 29.7% Brooklyn has four first-round picks this year, including back-to-back picks at the end of the first round. Saraf, a southpaw guard, is a creative playmaker capable of getting others involved in the offense. Saraf earned MVP honors during the FIBA U18 EuroBasket last summer and has been rising up draft boards since.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Ryan Kalkbrenner C Creighton • Sr • 7'1" / 270 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th PPG 19.2 RPG 8.7 APG 1.5 3P% 34.4% The Celtics have plenty of looming decisions to make this offseason. Kalkbrenner is a plug-and-play big at the next level, who can contribute immediately on the defensive end of the floor.

From From Cleveland Cavaliers Round 1 - Pick 29 Cedric Coward SG Washington State • Sr • 6'6" / 206 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 6th PPG 17.7 RPG 7 APG 3.7 3P% 40% Will Coward ever suit up for Duke? That is to be determined, but his performance at the combine might make his decision that much harder. Coward played in his six games this past season for Washington State because of a season-ending shoulder injury, but has all the goods to sneak into the end of the first round.