We have reached that time of year on the basketball calendar when draft decisions are coming in waves, players are entering the transfer portal and NBA fans are hoping the lottery balls fall their way during the NBA Draft Lottery on May 12.
There have already been some surprises during the 2025 NBA Draft cycle. Texas Tech star JT Toppin, a potential late-first-round pick, elected not to go through the pre-draft process. Instead, Toppin will return to school with an NIL package of around $4 million waiting for him, according to CBS Sports' Matt Norlander.
If one thing is almost certain today and throughout the entirety of the 2025 draft cycle, the winner of next month's draft lottery will select Duke superstar Cooper Flagg No. 1 overall. The Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, and Charlotte Hornets have the best odds (14%) of winning the draft lottery.
Flagg officially declared for the NBA Draft on Monday. Flagg exits college basketball as one of the best one-and-done players in the modern era.
With the college basketball season in the books and the NBA Playoffs underway, here is our latest mock draft. We are starting with the Jazz — the team that finished with the worst record (17-65) in the association.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Cooper Flagg SF
Duke • Fr • 6'9" / 205 lbs
The term "generational talent" gets thrown around loosely these days. Let the record show that Flagg is indeed worthy of that bill. The Duke superstar was the best player in college basketball this season while playing half the year at 17 years old. Flagg can be a two-way game-wrecking forward at the next level who can double as your face of the franchise for the next decade.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Dylan Harper PG
Rutgers • Fr • 6'6" / 215 lbs
Harper has been the second-best consensus prospect for most — if not all — of the 2024-25 college basketball season. The southpaw combo guard is an excellent shot-creator who showed a consistent ability to finish at the rim. The team that gets the second pick should select him, no matter who else is already on their roster.
Round 1 - Pick 3
VJ Edgecombe SG
Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 180 lbs
Edgecombe is one of the best athletes in this draft class. Edgecombe's two-way upside is enamoring. He has the potential to be an All-NBA defender at the next level. The Hornets can go multiple directions with this pick, but pairing LaMelo Ball with a player like Edgecombe — who can play off the ball and defend the best guard on the floor — is a perfect pairing.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Ace Bailey SF
Rutgers • Fr • 6'10" / 200 lbs
Bailey is one of the most polarizing prospects in this class. Bailey was in contention to go as high as No. 2 overall at one point. His floor on draft night should be at this pick. Bailey's shot diet during his lone season at Rutgers was fascinating. He can knock down some of the toughest jumpers imaginable, even if they aren't high-percentage shots. My comp for him coming into the year was Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. I stand by that.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Tre Johnson SG
Texas • Fr • 6'6" / 190 lbs
Johnson was one of the best pure scorers in college basketball. He is the best prospect out of the University of Texas since Kevin Durant went No. 2 overall in the 2007 NBA Draft. If the 76ers are on the clock and Johnson is on the board, they shouldn't hesitate to select him despite already having their backcourt of the future in Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Illinois • Fr • 6'6" / 205 lbs
Jakučionis is a skilled guard who can do a bit of everything. His 3-point shooting percentage will need to improve, and the frequency of turnovers will need to be cut down (3.7 per game) at the next level. He is best international-born prospect on the board.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Maryland • Fr • 6'10" / 246 lbs
One of the most entertaining players to watch in college basketball was Queen. He is a fluid post scorer and willing passer, which will translate to the next level. If the Raptors pick in this spot, there could be a debate about which center prospect to choose, but Queen fits this roster well and should be the selection.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Kon Knueppel SF
Duke • Fr • 6'7" / 217 lbs
On every college team in America, Knueppel would likely be far and away the best NBA prospect on his respective team. That wasn't the case because Knueppel played next to the projected No. 1 overall pick. He showed what his expanded role would look like when Flagg went down with an ankle injury in the ACC Tournament. Knueppel is a knockdown shooter, and his athletic limitations would be covered up in San Antonio by having one of the best rim protectors in the sport (Victor Wembanyama) behind him.
From Phoenix Suns
Round 1 - Pick 9
Duke • Fr • 7'2" / 250 lbs
Maluach made his presence felt in the paint with his size and length. He was an elite finisher around the rim and made a strong defensive impact at Duke. His 1.3 blocks per game don't tell the full story. Maluach is still raw as a prospect and needs time to develop, but the defensive tools are enough to land him in the lottery.
Round 1 - Pick 10
South Carolina • Soph • 6'8" / 245 lbs
You can argue that Murray-Boyles is the best defender in this draft class. His defensive playmaking tools pop on film. He has drawn some comparisons to Golden State Warriors standout defender Draymond Green. Murray-Boyles returned to school this season, raised his draft stock, and should go somewhere in the early-to-mid part of the lottery.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Oklahoma • Fr • 6'4" / 182 lbs
With Kyrie Irving's status in question for the 2025-26 season due to injury and Luka Dončić now on the Los Angeles Lakers, the Mavs have a pretty glaring need for a point guard. Insert Fears. The Oklahoma star is a crafty guard capable of knocking down clutch shots. If Fears improves his 3-point shooting, the sky is the limit for him.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Connecticut • Fr • 6'7" / 210 lbs
When McNeeley missed time due to injury midway through UConn's season, the Huskies were a different team. McNeeley is a plug-and-play forward at the next level, thanks to his ability to thrive within the flow of an offense and his experience playing alongside other future lottery picks. In high school at Montverde Academy, McNeeley played with top prospects like Cooper Flagg, Asa Newell, Derik Queen, and current BYU guard Robert Wright III.
From Sacramento Kings
Round 1 - Pick 13
Asa Newell PF
Georgia • Fr • 6'11" / 220 lbs
Newell took his talents to Georgia as one of the highest-rated signees in program history and raised his draft stock throughout the season. The 6-foot-10 forward is an impactful defender and finisher around the basket.
From Atlanta Hawks
Round 1 - Pick 14
Egor Demin PG
BYU • Fr • 6'9"
Demin is a fascinating prospect. Denin received some top-five hype during the early portion of the season before cooling off during Big 12 play. If Demin can improve his jumper at the next level, he can be one of the best guards from his class when it's all said and done. That will be his swing skill.
From Miami Heat
Round 1 - Pick 15
Michigan State • Fr • 6'3" / 185 lbs
Richardson started the season in a reserve role at Michigan State and blossomed into the best player on Tom Izzo's squad. Richardson is a great mid-range shooter and was fantastic at finishing around the rim during his lone season in East Lansing.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Saint Joseph's • Jr • 6'9" / 240 lbs
Fleming has everything NBA decision-makers are looking for at the next level. Fleming is a plus shooter (39% on 4.5 attempts), possesses a 7-foot-5 wingspan and has defensive upside that could translate.
From Detroit Pistons
Round 1 - Pick 17
The French forward is one of the youngest players in this year's draft. Essengue is a dynamic forward who has shown improvement as a shooter throughout his playing career. He is still raw as a prospect, but his potential on defense is intriguing at the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Colorado State • Sr • 6'6" / 200 lbs
Clifford is one of my favorite prospects in this year's class. He's the perfect prototype wing for the modern NBA. He can shoot, rebound, and defend at a very high level. At 6-foot-6, he was the shortest player in Division l basketball who averaged at least 9.5 rebounds per game.
From Memphis Grizzlies
Round 1 - Pick 19
Auburn • Sr • 6'10" / 240 lbs
After selecting Harper with the No. 2 overall pick in this mock, the Wizards select Broome with their other first-round pick. Broome was one of the best players in college basketball and his rebounding and rim protecting will translate to the next level.
From Milwaukee Bucks
Round 1 - Pick 20
The Nets need talent on their roster, so taking a swing in the middle of the first round on a player who was once projected as a potential top-five pick in this class is worth the gamble. The French guard has a quick first step and has top-end speed to play PG in the NBA.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Clayton's legendary March Madness performance jumped him into the first round of the draft for good. Clayton was one of the best shotmakers in college basketball and plays fearlessly. Pairing Flagg with a veteran guard from the college ranks would be viewed as a home run draft for Utah.
From Los Angeles Lakers
Round 1 - Pick 22
Georgetown • Fr • 6'10" / 255 lbs
Sorber's freshman season was cut short due to a season-ending foot injury, but he did look like a first-round pick in the 24 games he appeared in. Sorber showed promise as a solid rim protector after averaging 2.0 blocks per game. His shooting from beyond the arc is one aspect of his game he can improve.
Round 1 - Pick 23
The southpaw is a creative playmaker capable of getting others involved in the offense. Saraf earned MVP honors during the FIBA U18 EuroBasket last summer and has been rising up draft boards since.
From Denver Nuggets
Round 1 - Pick 24
Danny Wolf PF
Michigan • Jr • 7'0" / 250 lbs
I had a chance to watch/scout Wolf in person earlier this year when Michigan faced USC. Immediately after watching him play for a few seconds, the comparison to Houston Rockets star Alperen Şengün popped into my head. Wolf is a fluid mover as a point-center and is a capable playmaker within the flow of the offense. His defense is a question mark at the next level, but his offensive engine makes him a likely first-round pick.
From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 1 - Pick 25
Arizona • Fr • 6'8" / 225 lbs
Bryant has an interesting stay-or-go decision to make. His role at Arizona was limited, as he made just five starts in 37 appearances. Carter has the perfect size to be a wing at the next level, and the limited production may be more than enough for him to get selected in the back half of the first round.
From New York Knicks
Round 1 - Pick 26
Creighton • Sr • 7'1" / 270 lbs
Kalkbrenner was one of the best rim protectors in the sport during his college career. Kalkbrenner is an excellent finisher around the rim and can create second-chance opportunities because of his rebounding.
From Houston Rockets
Round 1 - Pick 27
Boogie Fland PG
Arkansas • Fr • 6'2" / 175 lbs
Fland missed nearly two months due to a hand injury but returned for the NCAA Tournament. During the early portion of Arkansas' season, he was his team's best player. His coach, John Calipari, has a track record of producing star guards.
Round 1 - Pick 28
What pops on tape from Beringer is his ability to finish consistently at the rim off pick-and-rolls. Beringer can be a great rim protector at the next level. He is also very good at contesting shots as a help defender. His jump shot needs improvement, but he's worth taking a flyer at the end of the first round.
From Cleveland Cavaliers
Round 1 - Pick 29
Alabama • Fr • 6'4" / 177 lbs
The Suns are entering a crossroads ahead of a critical offseason. Phoenix missed the playoffs and needs a point guard. Philon would be worthy of this pick because he's a crafty guard with tremendous upside. He is also capable of scoring at all three levels.
Round 1 - Pick 30
San Diego State • Soph • 6'7" / 190 lbs
Byrd is another player who has an interesting stay-or-go decision to make. He declared for the draft last month, but he's also maintaining his college eligibility throughout the process. Byrd's shooting will be his swing skill, as he struggled on shots from beyond the arc (30.4%) throughout his college career. His draft stock is at the end of the first round or the early half of the second.