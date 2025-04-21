Round 1 - Pick 1 Cooper Flagg SF Duke • Fr • 6'9" / 205 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.2 RPG 7.5 APG 4.2 3P% 38.5% The term "generational talent" gets thrown around loosely these days. Let the record show that Flagg is indeed worthy of that bill. The Duke superstar was the best player in college basketball this season while playing half the year at 17 years old. Flagg can be a two-way game-wrecking forward at the next level who can double as your face of the franchise for the next decade.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Dylan Harper PG Rutgers • Fr • 6'6" / 215 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.4 RPG 4.6 APG 4 3P% 33.3% Harper has been the second-best consensus prospect for most — if not all — of the 2024-25 college basketball season. The southpaw combo guard is an excellent shot-creator who showed a consistent ability to finish at the rim. The team that gets the second pick should select him, no matter who else is already on their roster.

Round 1 - Pick 3 VJ Edgecombe SG Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 180 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 15 RPG 5.6 APG 3.2 3P% 34% Edgecombe is one of the best athletes in this draft class. Edgecombe's two-way upside is enamoring. He has the potential to be an All-NBA defender at the next level. The Hornets can go multiple directions with this pick, but pairing LaMelo Ball with a player like Edgecombe — who can play off the ball and defend the best guard on the floor — is a perfect pairing.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Ace Bailey SF Rutgers • Fr • 6'10" / 200 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 17.6 RPG 7.2 APG 1.3 3P% 34.6% Bailey is one of the most polarizing prospects in this class. Bailey was in contention to go as high as No. 2 overall at one point. His floor on draft night should be at this pick. Bailey's shot diet during his lone season at Rutgers was fascinating. He can knock down some of the toughest jumpers imaginable, even if they aren't high-percentage shots. My comp for him coming into the year was Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. I stand by that.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tre Johnson SG Texas • Fr • 6'6" / 190 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 19.9 RPG 3.1 APG 2.7 3P% 39.7% Johnson was one of the best pure scorers in college basketball. He is the best prospect out of the University of Texas since Kevin Durant went No. 2 overall in the 2007 NBA Draft. If the 76ers are on the clock and Johnson is on the board, they shouldn't hesitate to select him despite already having their backcourt of the future in Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Kasparas Jakucionis PG Illinois • Fr • 6'6" / 205 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 15 RPG 5.7 APG 4.7 3P% 31.8% Jakučionis is a skilled guard who can do a bit of everything. His 3-point shooting percentage will need to improve, and the frequency of turnovers will need to be cut down (3.7 per game) at the next level. He is best international-born prospect on the board.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Derik Queen C Maryland • Fr • 6'10" / 246 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 16.5 RPG 9 APG 1.9 3P% 20% One of the most entertaining players to watch in college basketball was Queen. He is a fluid post scorer and willing passer, which will translate to the next level. If the Raptors pick in this spot, there could be a debate about which center prospect to choose, but Queen fits this roster well and should be the selection.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Kon Knueppel SF Duke • Fr • 6'7" / 217 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 14.4 RPG 4 APG 2.7 3P% 40.6% On every college team in America, Knueppel would likely be far and away the best NBA prospect on his respective team. That wasn't the case because Knueppel played next to the projected No. 1 overall pick. He showed what his expanded role would look like when Flagg went down with an ankle injury in the ACC Tournament. Knueppel is a knockdown shooter, and his athletic limitations would be covered up in San Antonio by having one of the best rim protectors in the sport (Victor Wembanyama) behind him.

From From Phoenix Suns Round 1 - Pick 9 Khaman Maluach C Duke • Fr • 7'2" / 250 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 8.6 RPG 6.6 APG 0.5 3P% 25% Maluach made his presence felt in the paint with his size and length. He was an elite finisher around the rim and made a strong defensive impact at Duke. His 1.3 blocks per game don't tell the full story. Maluach is still raw as a prospect and needs time to develop, but the defensive tools are enough to land him in the lottery.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Collin Murray-Boyles PF South Carolina • Soph • 6'8" / 245 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.8 RPG 8.3 APG 2.4 3P% 26.5% You can argue that Murray-Boyles is the best defender in this draft class. His defensive playmaking tools pop on film. He has drawn some comparisons to Golden State Warriors standout defender Draymond Green. Murray-Boyles returned to school this season, raised his draft stock, and should go somewhere in the early-to-mid part of the lottery.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jeremiah Fears PG Oklahoma • Fr • 6'4" / 182 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 17.1 RPG 4.1 APG 4.1 3P% 28.4% With Kyrie Irving's status in question for the 2025-26 season due to injury and Luka Dončić now on the Los Angeles Lakers, the Mavs have a pretty glaring need for a point guard. Insert Fears. The Oklahoma star is a crafty guard capable of knocking down clutch shots. If Fears improves his 3-point shooting, the sky is the limit for him.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Liam McNeeley SF Connecticut • Fr • 6'7" / 210 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14.5 RPG 6 APG 2.3 3P% 31.7% When McNeeley missed time due to injury midway through UConn's season, the Huskies were a different team. McNeeley is a plug-and-play forward at the next level, thanks to his ability to thrive within the flow of an offense and his experience playing alongside other future lottery picks. In high school at Montverde Academy, McNeeley played with top prospects like Cooper Flagg, Asa Newell, Derik Queen, and current BYU guard Robert Wright III.

From From Sacramento Kings Round 1 - Pick 13 Asa Newell PF Georgia • Fr • 6'11" / 220 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 15.4 RPG 6.9 APG 0.9 3P% 29.2% Newell took his talents to Georgia as one of the highest-rated signees in program history and raised his draft stock throughout the season. The 6-foot-10 forward is an impactful defender and finisher around the basket.

From From Atlanta Hawks Round 1 - Pick 14 Egor Demin PG BYU • Fr • 6'9" Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 10.6 RPG 3.9 APG 5.5 3P% 27.3% Demin is a fascinating prospect. Denin received some top-five hype during the early portion of the season before cooling off during Big 12 play. If Demin can improve his jumper at the next level, he can be one of the best guards from his class when it's all said and done. That will be his swing skill.

From From Miami Heat Round 1 - Pick 15 Jase Richardson SG Michigan State • Fr • 6'3" / 185 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 12.1 RPG 3.3 APG 1.9 3P% 41.2% Richardson started the season in a reserve role at Michigan State and blossomed into the best player on Tom Izzo's squad. Richardson is a great mid-range shooter and was fantastic at finishing around the rim during his lone season in East Lansing.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Rasheer Fleming PF Saint Joseph's • Jr • 6'9" / 240 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 14.7 RPG 8.5 APG 1.3 3P% 39% Fleming has everything NBA decision-makers are looking for at the next level. Fleming is a plus shooter (39% on 4.5 attempts), possesses a 7-foot-5 wingspan and has defensive upside that could translate.

From From Detroit Pistons Round 1 - Pick 17 Noa Essengue PF France • 6'10" / 200 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 12.4 RPG 5.3 APG 1.1 3P% 29.4% The French forward is one of the youngest players in this year's draft. Essengue is a dynamic forward who has shown improvement as a shooter throughout his playing career. He is still raw as a prospect, but his potential on defense is intriguing at the next level.

From From Golden State Warriors Round 1 - Pick 18 Nique Clifford SF Colorado State • Sr • 6'6" / 200 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 18.9 RPG 9.6 APG 4.4 3P% 37.7% Clifford is one of my favorite prospects in this year's class. He's the perfect prototype wing for the modern NBA. He can shoot, rebound, and defend at a very high level. At 6-foot-6, he was the shortest player in Division l basketball who averaged at least 9.5 rebounds per game.

From From Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 - Pick 19 Johni Broome C Auburn • Sr • 6'10" / 240 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 18.6 RPG 10.8 APG 2.9 3P% 27.8% After selecting Harper with the No. 2 overall pick in this mock, the Wizards select Broome with their other first-round pick. Broome was one of the best players in college basketball and his rebounding and rim protecting will translate to the next level.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 20 Nolan Traore PG France • 6'4" / 175 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 10.7 RPG 1.2 APG 5.0 3P% 26.9% The Nets need talent on their roster, so taking a swing in the middle of the first round on a player who was once projected as a potential top-five pick in this class is worth the gamble. The French guard has a quick first step and has top-end speed to play PG in the NBA.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 1 - Pick 21 Walter Clayton Jr. PG Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 10th PPG 18.3 RPG 3.7 APG 4.2 3P% 38.6% Clayton's legendary March Madness performance jumped him into the first round of the draft for good. Clayton was one of the best shotmakers in college basketball and plays fearlessly. Pairing Flagg with a veteran guard from the college ranks would be viewed as a home run draft for Utah.

From From Los Angeles Lakers Round 1 - Pick 22 Thomas Sorber C Georgetown • Fr • 6'10" / 255 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th PPG 14.5 RPG 8.5 APG 2.4 3P% 16.2% Sorber's freshman season was cut short due to a season-ending foot injury, but he did look like a first-round pick in the 24 games he appeared in. Sorber showed promise as a solid rim protector after averaging 2.0 blocks per game. His shooting from beyond the arc is one aspect of his game he can improve.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Ben Saraf PG Israel • 6'5" / 200 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 12.8 RPG 4.6 APG 2.2 3P% 22.2% The southpaw is a creative playmaker capable of getting others involved in the offense. Saraf earned MVP honors during the FIBA U18 EuroBasket last summer and has been rising up draft boards since.

From From Denver Nuggets Round 1 - Pick 24 Danny Wolf PF Michigan • Jr • 7'0" / 250 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 13.2 RPG 9.7 APG 3.6 3P% 33.6% I had a chance to watch/scout Wolf in person earlier this year when Michigan faced USC. Immediately after watching him play for a few seconds, the comparison to Houston Rockets star Alperen Şengün popped into my head. Wolf is a fluid mover as a point-center and is a capable playmaker within the flow of the offense. His defense is a question mark at the next level, but his offensive engine makes him a likely first-round pick.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 25 Carter Bryant PF Arizona • Fr • 6'8" / 225 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 6.5 RPG 4.1 APG 1 3P% 37.1% Bryant has an interesting stay-or-go decision to make. His role at Arizona was limited, as he made just five starts in 37 appearances. Carter has the perfect size to be a wing at the next level, and the limited production may be more than enough for him to get selected in the back half of the first round.

From From New York Knicks Round 1 - Pick 26 Ryan Kalkbrenner C Creighton • Sr • 7'1" / 270 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 19.2 RPG 8.7 APG 1.5 3P% 34.4% Kalkbrenner was one of the best rim protectors in the sport during his college career. Kalkbrenner is an excellent finisher around the rim and can create second-chance opportunities because of his rebounding.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 27 Boogie Fland PG Arkansas • Fr • 6'2" / 175 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 13.5 RPG 3.2 APG 5.1 3P% 34% Fland missed nearly two months due to a hand injury but returned for the NCAA Tournament. During the early portion of Arkansas' season, he was his team's best player. His coach, John Calipari, has a track record of producing star guards.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Joan Beringer C France • 6'11" / 235 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 4.5 RPG 4.5 APG 0.3 BPG 1.4 What pops on tape from Beringer is his ability to finish consistently at the rim off pick-and-rolls. Beringer can be a great rim protector at the next level. He is also very good at contesting shots as a help defender. His jump shot needs improvement, but he's worth taking a flyer at the end of the first round.

From From Cleveland Cavaliers Round 1 - Pick 29 Labaron Philon PG Alabama • Fr • 6'4" / 177 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 10.6 RPG 3.3 APG 3.8 3P% 31.5% The Suns are entering a crossroads ahead of a critical offseason. Phoenix missed the playoffs and needs a point guard. Philon would be worthy of this pick because he's a crafty guard with tremendous upside. He is also capable of scoring at all three levels.