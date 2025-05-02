Round 1 - Pick 1 Cooper Flagg SF Duke • Fr • 6'9" / 205 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.2 RPG 7.5 APG 4.2 3P% 38.5% A fabulous freshman season for Flagg ended in the Final Four for Duke with Flagg averaging 21 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in five NCAA Tournament games. He was the best player in the sport this season and is the unquestioned No. 1 player in the draft with his high-level defensive instincts and well-rounded offensive skill set. He will be a foundational piece for whichever team is lucky enough to land No. 1.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Dylan Harper PG Rutgers • Fr • 6'6" / 215 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.4 RPG 4.6 APG 4 3P% 33.3% The son of former NBA player Ron Harper, Dylan is a two-way star for Rutgers. He averaged the fifth-most points among all Big Ten players as an 18-year-old (he turned 19 in early March). He's a lead guard prospect with creative qualities both as a shot-maker and shot-creator for others.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Ace Bailey SF Rutgers • Fr • 6'10" / 200 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 17.6 RPG 7.2 APG 1.3 3P% 34.6% Bailey seems like the least appealing option for Charlotte of the top three prospects in this class but the tier break in talent behind him is too large to pass on. He's a huge scoring wing with incredible appeal as an explosive athlete and scorer.

Round 1 - Pick 4 VJ Edgecombe SG Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 180 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 15 RPG 5.6 APG 3.2 3P% 34% A steady upward trajectory for Edgecombe this season is among the reasons to be encouraged by his prospect profile. He's shown himself a more polished passer and playmaker to go with his exceptional athleticism, all while improving as a scorer.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Khaman Maluach C Duke • Fr • 7'2" / 250 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 8.6 RPG 6.6 BPG 1.3 FG% 71.2% The final impression of Maluach at Duke was not a promising one: he played 21 minutes in a Final Four loss to Houston and grabbed zero rebounds despite his 7-foot-2 frame. But his length, movement and shot-blocking anticipation has NBA teams intrigued with his talent, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him go this high. He'd be a joy to add next to the young core in Philly that includes Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain and Quentin Grimes.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Kon Knueppel SF Duke • Fr • 6'7" / 217 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 14.4 RPG 4 APG 2.7 3P% 40.6% Knueppel finished as a 40% 3-point shooter and averaged 14.4 points per game on a Duke team that won 35 games and made the Final Four. He averaged 15 points and shot 55.6% from distance in the NCAA Tournament and has the tools to be a plug-and-play scoring guard.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Tre Johnson SG Texas • Fr • 6'6" / 190 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 19.9 RPG 3.1 APG 2.7 3P% 39.7% No. 7 is lower than I expect Johnson to fall in the draft, so here I have Toronto grabbing best player available in a surprise slip. He led the SEC (and all freshmen) in scoring at Texas as a true freshman, averaging 19.9 points per game and shooting nearly 40% from 3-point range on high volume.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Kasparas Jakucionis PG Illinois • Fr • 6'6" / 205 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 15 RPG 5.7 APG 4.7 3P% 31.8% Can a team have *too many* playmakers? I don't believe so. Even after adding De'Aaron Fox last season, the idea of adding another initiator in Kasparas Jakucionis to pair next to star Victor Wembanyama seems too tantalizing to pass on. He's a connective piece who plays a selfless style and could help accentuate the skills of Stephon Castle, Wembanyama and Fox.

From From Phoenix Suns Round 1 - Pick 9 Collin Murray-Boyles PF South Carolina • Soph • 6'8" / 245 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.8 RPG 8.3 APG 2.4 3P% 26.5% Dillon Brooks shouldn't and won't be the long-term answer for Houston as a starter for its young roster to fully blossom. I like the idea of adding a physical presence in Murray-Boyles, a true power forward, to this team. He's a monster on the glass with a throwback style who can be dynamic on both ends inside the arc.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Derik Queen C Maryland • Fr • 6'10" / 246 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 16.5 RPG 9 APG 1.9 BPG 1.1 3P% 20% Two centers in two consecutive drafts may seem duplicative after selecting Donovan Clingan in 2024 -- but in reality, Queen's game in Portland would help bring out some bright spots in Clingan's game. He's an old-school big who is a tremendous passer for his size and position, and could serve as an offensive hub to facilitate out of the painted area.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jeremiah Fears PG Oklahoma • Fr • 6'4" / 182 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 17.1 RPG 4.1 APG 4.1 3P% 28.4% With Kyrie Irving's ACL tear looming over the point guard spot in Dallas, embattled GM Nico Harrison looks to the future here in a high-risk, high-reward 18-year-old in Jeremiah Fears. He's an electric ball-handler with traits of a future star if he can become more well-rounded as a shooter and shape up his defense.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Danny Wolf PF Michigan • Jr • 7'0" / 250 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 13.2 RPG 9.7 APG 3.6 3P% 33.6% It's been seven years since Chicago invested first-round capital into a center. Wolf may have the talent worthy of changing that trend given his unique guard-like skills as a 7-footer. He's dynamic as a passer, rated out well defensively and has the offensive skills to match nicely next to Matas Buzelis, Coby White and Chicago's core group.

From From Sacramento Kings Round 1 - Pick 13 Jase Richardson SG Michigan State • Fr • 6'3" / 185 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 12.1 RPG 3.3 APG 1.9 3P% 41.2% The son of former NBA star Jason Richardson blossomed this season into an unlikely one-and-done talent after taking over a starting spot on a top-10 Michigan State team and elevating it to a run to the Elite Eight. Richardson is a smooth bucket-getter who could be a nice complement to the contrasting styles of Trae Young and Dyson Daniels.

From From Atlanta Hawks Round 1 - Pick 14 Walter Clayton Jr. PG Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 8th PPG 18.3 RPG 3.7 APG 4.2 3P% 38.6% There's a non-zero chance Clayton winds up becoming the draft's most dynamic shot-maker. That in itself is worth the lottery selection for the Spurs, who after adding a connective piece in Jakucionis can come back here with a movement shooter. He's coming off one of the more legendary NCAA Tournament runs in modern history that culminated with a national championship for Florida.

From From Miami Heat Round 1 - Pick 15 Asa Newell PF Georgia • Fr • 6'11" / 220 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 15.4 RPG 6.9 BPG 1.0 3P% 29.2% I wouldn't be surprised to see OKC try and get another big man in its developmental pipeline for the future in this class given how deep it is at the position. Newell is 6-foot-11 with above-the-rim dynamism as a lob threat and shot-blocker, and has shot-making prowess to boot.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Egor Demin PG BYU • Fr • 6'9" Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 10.6 RPG 3.9 APG 5.5 3P% 27.3% Orlando must find ways to invest in its offense after an ugly first-round showing vs. the Boston Celtics in the playoffs fizzled due to a lack of firepower. Demin is an exceptional passer at 6-foot-9 who profiles as a true point and could help elevate the pieces around him in Orlando.

From From Detroit Pistons Round 1 - Pick 17 Liam McNeeley SF Connecticut • Fr • 6'7" / 210 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14.5 RPG 6 APG 2.3 3P% 31.7% McNeeley is a winner who adds toughness, passing, shooting and energy as a 6-foot-7 wing who can do a little of everything. He played out of his natural position at times this season with UConn and was thrust into a facilitating role, but it helped showcase his skill as a downhill weapon who can see the floor and function in the NBA as a secondary creator.

From From Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 - Pick 18 Drake Powell SF North Carolina • Fr • 6'6" / 195 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 7th PPG 7.4 RPG 3.4 APG 1.1 3P% 37.9% Powell's public commitment to the NBA Draft was a pleasant surprise to add to the depth of this year's class. He's a rangy wing defender with elite traits who profiles as a 3-and-D prospect with room to grow.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 19 Nolan Traore PG France • 6'4" / 175 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 10.9 RPG 1.7 APG 5.1 3P% 29.6% After adding Duke guard Kon Knueppel at No. 6, Brooklyn comes back with another guard -- this one more of a true lead guard -- in Nolan Traore. He's a top-10 talent in this class for me and I'm bullish on his ability to grow into a starting-caliber initiator.

From From Golden State Warriors Round 1 - Pick 20 Ben Saraf PG Israel • 6'5" / 200 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 12.8 RPG 4.6 APG 2.2 3P% 22.2% Miami investing in another playmaker this offseason may do well for its long-term viability to complement scoring guard Tyler Herro and ease the playmaking pressure off its star. Saraf is an Israeli guard who has acquitted himself well overseas as a scorer and playmaker at just 18 years old this season, and he's crafty in using his smarts to find open teammates.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 1 - Pick 21 Rasheer Fleming PF Saint Joseph's • Jr • 6'9" / 240 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 14.7 RPG 8.5 APG 1.3 3P% 39% Cooper Flagg flourished at Duke last season playing alongside an elite shooter in Kon Knueppel. Utah would be wise to follow that blueprint by adding another elite shooter here like Rasheer Fleming. He shot 39% from 3 last season and rated in the 89th percentile as a jump shooter, per Synergy data.

From From Los Angeles Lakers Round 1 - Pick 22 Nique Clifford SF Colorado State • Sr • 6'6" / 200 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 18.9 RPG 9.6 APG 4.4 3P% 37.7% Another Atlanta pick and another guard for the Hawks to help replenish its depth and versatility in the backcourt. Clifford is a true two-way stud who is a 3-and-D weapon ready to contribute for virtually any team with his skill set.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Hugo Gonzalez SF Spain • 6'6" / 205 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 6th PPG 4.5 RPG 2.4 APG 0.8 3P% 26.3% On a deep Real Madrid team, Gonzalez remains something of a mystery box prospect given his sporadic playing time. The idea of him -- a prospect whose game centers around his scoring ability as a big wing -- right now surpasses the reality of him. But he is a 19-year-old who might be a developmental piece worth investing in.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 24 Carter Bryant PF Arizona • Fr • 6'8" / 225 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 6.5 RPG 4.1 APG 1 3P% 37.1% Bryant looks the part of a winning two-way wing who can defend and knock down shots. He hit 37.1% from 3 and rated in the 80th percentile as a jump shooter in his freshman season at Arizona.

From From Denver Nuggets Round 1 - Pick 25 Noa Essengue PF France • 6'10" / 200 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 12.4 RPG 5.3 BPG 0.6 3P% 29.4% The teammate of aforementioned Ulm guard Ben Saraf, Essengue is also enjoying a breakout season overseas as a first-round big man prospect. He's made nearly 30% from 3 in an improvement on last season and carved out a significant role in a talented league at just 18 years old.

From From New York Knicks Round 1 - Pick 26 Johni Broome C Auburn • Sr • 6'10" / 240 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 18.6 RPG 10.8 APG 2.9 3P% 27.8% Broome was the clear second-best player in college basketball last season for an Auburn team that spent most of the season ranked No. 1 in the polls. He's improved every year in college and grown into a dynamic defensive presence who can be additive as a post scorer, rebounder and 3-point floor spacer.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 27 Will Riley SF Illinois • Fr • 6'8" / 195 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 9th PPG 12.6 RPG 4.1 APG 2.2 3P% 32.6% Riley made a big rise up boards at the end of the season after scoring performances of 24, 27, 22, 21 and 22 among his final 15 games of the season. The 6-foot-8 19-year-old from Canada has great size and showed improvement as a shooter. I like Brooklyn taking a flier on him here after selecting more of a high-floor talent the pick prior with Broome.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Labaron Philon PG Alabama • Fr • 6'4" / 177 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 10.6 RPG 3.3 APG 3.8 3P% 31.5% There's likely to be signifiant interest from smart teams late in the first round and early in the second round in a young talent like Philon, who flashed major potential in spurts at Alabama as a true freshman. He's an exciting on-ball defender with burst and ball skills to grow into a starting guard. That's hard to find this late in the draft, even if he isn't ready to do so as a rookie.

From From Cleveland Cavaliers Round 1 - Pick 29 Thomas Sorber C Georgetown • Fr • 6'10" / 255 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th PPG 14.5 RPG 8.5 APG 2.4 3P% 16.2% Sorber was quietly one of the most productive freshmen in college hoops this season, averaging 14.5 points and 8.5 boards at Georgetown. He's a natural scorer inside with soft hands and a natural shot-swatter on the other end to boot.