Between conference championships and the first week of the NCAA Tournament, NBA scouts have been treated to some of their best evaluation settings of the year in recent weeks.
This time of year also means that the process inside those front offices is moving forward, with virtually all franchises now having their own running big board at this point.
With all of that in mind, here is an updated mock draft, with the order care of Tankathon, reflecting all that we have seen in recent weeks.
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Cooper Flagg PF
Duke • Fr • 6'9" / 205 lbs
The Wizards would be the big winners if the ping pong balls bounced this way as Flagg is the runaway favorite to be the number one pick at this point. The ultra-versatile two-way threat could join Anthony Davis and Zion Williamson if he is college basketball's Player of the Year before becoming the top overall pick. If he adds an NCAA championship to that, it will be just him and Davis in that category. In other words, he hasn't just lived up to the hype, he's exceeded it, as the gains in his shooting and self-creation have only added to the allure surrounding his defense, competitiveness, passing, and athleticism.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Dylan Harper PG
Rutgers • Fr • 6'6" / 215 lbs
The season wasn't what Rutgers hoped, but when Harper was healthy he still helped himself, proving to be a jumbo lead guard who could make plays for both himself and others. His shooting, which was considered the biggest variable coming into the season, was streaky and finished at 33% from behind the arc for the season. Expect whoever lands the second pick to dig deep into both that and the medical, as questions about his durability have risen this season. Overall though, he is in a very strong position after his only season at Rutgers.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ace Bailey SF
Rutgers • Fr • 6'10" / 200 lbs
I'm staying firm with my top three. While the season was a disappointment for Rutgers and Bailey didn't play with the necessary level of consistency to help himself, we still saw all the same signs that made him the second rated prospect in last year's high school class. It's the wing size, athleticism, and shot-making. Teams want to learn more about his overall process on both ends, and dig into the low assist rate, but the upside remains very high.
Round 1 - Pick 4
VJ Edgecombe SG
Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 180 lbs
Edgecombe helped himself in the second half of the season, particularly in that late January run before he was derailed by the ankle injury. What's undeniable is the athleticism, defensive tools, and competitiveness. There has been growth with his shooting and overall guard skills, which gives him a high floor. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder when it comes to his ceiling though, as there are vastly different opinions about what he may, or may not, be able to grow into offensively.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Tre Johnson SF
Texas • Fr • 6'6" / 190 lbs
Credit where credit is due – Johnson had one heck of a season at Texas, putting up 20 points on 43% shooting from the floor, 40% from 3-point range, and 87% from the stripe while dishing out a 2.7 to 1.8 assist-to-turnover ratio. That was all while being the focal point of opposing defenses every single night. That's not to say there isn't room for improvement in his decision-making, but his scoring ability and positional size clearly translate, and his efficiency proved to be better than advertised.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Kon Knueppel SF
Duke • Fr • 6'7" / 217 lbs
The Nets need some long-term building blocks in the backcourt and what makes Knueppel appealing is the high floor. It's hard to imagine him not becoming a productive NBA player who can help drive winning. He has a terrific overlap of size, skill, and court awareness. He's a scoring threat at multiple levels and capable of initiating offense as well. Being better than expected defensively doesn't hurt either.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Illinois • Fr • 6'6" / 205 lbs
The Lithuanian native looked like a top-three pick midway through the season, but was nowhere near as impactful in the last six weeks. There's still a lot to like with his size, skill, and crafty feel for the game. If it all clicks, he could be in the mix as early as four, but it just wasn't clicking down the stretch and the degree to which decision-makers will take that into account will ultimately dictate where he lands.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Michigan State • Fr • 6'3" / 185 lbs
This is admittedly higher than I have Richardson on my big board, but Miami is a really good fit given their needs on the perimeter and a chance to grow into Tyler Herro's running mate. Richardson has exceeded all expectations this season with the overlap of his versatility and efficiency. There's one sentiment that he could have been even better with more volume, but my take is that the role was ideal for his stock to thrive, which it undeniably has.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Maryland • Fr • 6'10" / 246 lbs
Queen would be a super intriguing frontcourt partner for Wemby. He could lighten his load with some real playmaking ability up front, while Wemby's rim protection prowess could cover up for his defensive limitations. If the shooting ever comes for Queen, it would be an ideal pair and while his numbers on the season aren't inspiring, there's actually been some real growth in technique and fluidity.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Oklahoma • Fr • 6'4" / 182 lbs
Deni Avdija has been sensational down the stretch of the season for Portland. If he and Donovan Clingan are the frontcourt of the future, then Portland probably tries to address the lopsided fit of their backcourt here. Fears won't be ready next year, but he finished the season as strong as he started, leading Oklahoma back to the NCAA Tournament and showing extreme playmaking ability in the process. His presence also gives Portland flexibility to move off one of their current backcourt pieces.
Round 1 - Pick 11
South Carolina • Soph • 6'8" / 245 lbs
He could very easily be gone earlier than this. He's long, strong, physical, very smart, and impactful on both ends of the floor. Some teams will be scared away by the lack of size for someone who still plays like a small ball five at times, which is why the fit could ultimately determine where he lands. In Chicago, he should see significant time from Day 1.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Egor Demin SG
BYU • Fr • 6'9"
He's an exceptionally polarizing prospect. His perimeter size, floor vision, and passing ability are elite, but it's hard to call him a big point guard until he can handle the ball against pressure more consistently. The fact that his jump shot is even more inconsistent is another deterrent, but the Mavs could use both a ball-mover and a high upside youngster.
From Phoenix Suns
Round 1 - Pick 13
Duke • Fr • 7'2" / 250 lbs
Maluach is a shot-blocker, lob threat, and rim runner – just the archetype that has translated so frequently in recent years – not to mention an ideal complement to Alperen Sengun. The worst case scenario here is that Houston gets their backup center. The best case is that they find a way to pair the two bigs at times and create jumbo lineups and consequent mismatches.
From Sacramento Kings
Round 1 - Pick 14
Asa Newell PF
Georgia • Fr • 6'11" / 220 lbs
The frontcourt seems like the priority in Atlanta after adding quality young wings like Jalen Johnson, Zaccharie Risacher, and Dyson Daniels in recent seasons. Newell gives them a lefty who can play either frontcourt spot, answered any questions about his motor this season, has the athleticism to rebound and finish inside, and the mobility to be versatile defensively. If the shooting clicks, this ends up being great value.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Colorado State • Sr • 6'6" / 200 lbs
He was one of the best players in college basketball down the stretch of the season and a complete stat-stuffer. The fact that he maintained his 38% 3-point shooting, while increasing his volume to 5 attempts per game is important for his projection though. If he can fit into that 3-and-D box, he has a clear role, while his rebounding and versatility could help expand his value.
From Atlanta Hawks
Round 1 - Pick 16
Connecticut • Fr • 6'7" / 210 lbs
McNeeley is a much better shooter than the numbers showed this year, so he would provide some needed spacing around Wemby. He also made strides defensively, provided he could pressure the rim, and showed his competitiveness and intellect this season. He's got to finish better and stay on his feet through contact, but the fit alongside Stephon Castle, last year's one-and-done from Connecticut, would also be a positive.
From Detroit Pistons
Round 1 - Pick 17
Saraf is a big playmaking lefty who can create for himself and others. Given that Minnesota invested in a diminutive shot-making guard in Rob Dillingham last year, the fit is good as they build a long-term supporting cast around Anthony Edwards. Still, Saraf needs to take care of the ball, shoot it better, and turn tools into defensive reliability.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Beringer is an athletic big who has been gaining significant momentum as of late. He also has very good hands, so he could be an intriguing developmental partner for Isaiah Collier. Additionally, he creates another long-term option if Utah has to move Walker Kessler to better align their timelines.
From Milwaukee Bucks
Round 1 - Pick 19
He was considered a top-five pick to start the season and still has a good chance of being off the board before here. If available though, Traore would give the Nets a young playmaker to try to develop with the ball in his hands. He'd also be a nice fit alongside Knueppel, who they chose earlier in this scenario.
From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 1 - Pick 20
Saint Joseph's • Jr • 6'9" / 240 lbs
Fleming is long and athletic, measuring at 6-9 with a reported 7-5 wingspan. He has a powerful frame and made 39% of his 3-pointers this year on 4.5 attempts per game. He may never be more than a role player, but he has all the measurables to have a clear niche alongside Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams up front for OKC.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Arizona • Fr • 6'8" / 225 lbs
Bryant should certainly consider returning to school. There's a real chance he falls in the second round and he'd also have a chance to play his way into the lottery as a sophomore. He's intriguing though because he has a great frame, defends, passes, and has made important strides with his shooting. If he keeps developing, he could be a nice fit with Bam and Kel'el Ware on the frontline.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Will Riley SF
Illinois • Fr • 6'8" / 195 lbs
Riley is even less ready for the NBA than Bryant is, especially from a physical standpoint, and would be bound to spend significant time in the G League. Nevertheless, he went to Illinois with a clear one-and-done plan and showed some real growth down the stretch of the season. At 6-foot-8, there are flashes of shot-making and playmaking alike. Overall, he's a long-term stock with a high ceiling.
From Los Angeles Lakers
Round 1 - Pick 23
Essengue is a developmental prospect from France. He'll be one of the youngest players in the draft this year and while there's optimism about what he can grow into long-term, he will require patience. He's long and athletic, but needs to get stronger and simultaneously refine his offensive game. He's also shown flashes, albeit inconsistent, of the defensive versatility that Atlanta has been prioritizing.
From Memphis Grizzlies
Round 1 - Pick 24
Michigan • Jr • 7'0" / 250 lbs
Wolf has exceeded all expectations this year at Michigan and has NBA evaluators intrigued with his combination of size and skill. He's a big-time handler and passer for a 7-footer, but the footspeed and defense are the concerns. If the shooting pans out, he could fit nicely next to Alex Sarr.
From Denver Nuggets
Round 1 - Pick 25
Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
This may be viewed as a stretch, but when you look at Orlando's roster, what they could really use is a backup point guard who can space the floor around Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Clayton is a lethal shot-maker and has become much more of a lead guard for the Gators. This might make sense.
From New York Knicks
Round 1 - Pick 26
Brooklyn is in asset acquisition mode and Gonzalez may be the most intriguing long-term prospect left regardless of position. He's an athletic and active wing who has a high defensive upside. If he can make standstill 3-pointers, he'll stick in the league as a 3-and-D prototype.
From Houston Rockets
Round 1 - Pick 27
Georgetown • Fr • 6'10" / 255 lbs
With Knueppel, Traore, and Gonzalez all being taken in this scenario, Brooklyn could add a big in Sorber. He exceeded all expectations this season at Georgetown, but there are still questions about how his game will translate and his recent injury will prevent him from answering them in the draft process.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Johni Broome PF
Auburn • Sr • 6'10" / 240 lbs
Al Horford may not be able to play forever, so eventually the Celtics are going to need some depth up front. Broome has been one of college basketball's best players all season long and has enough versatility where he could transition into a serviceable role player at the next level.
From Cleveland Cavaliers
Round 1 - Pick 29
Alabama • Fr • 6'4" / 177 lbs
Philon is another freshman who defied expectations this season and put himself on the one-and-done map in the process. The shooting is still a key variable but the size, athleticism, playmaking, instincts, and two-way tools make him an intriguing longterm piece.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Florida • Soph • 6'11" / 230 lbs
Condon is another one that might not be NBA ready, but there's definitely been increasing chatter about him recently. He's got real size, two-way versatility with solid defensive mobility and 34% shooting from behind the arc on 1.6 attempts per game.