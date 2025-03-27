Round 1 - Pick 1 Cooper Flagg PF Duke • Fr • 6'9" / 205 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 18.7 RPG 7.5 APG 4.1 3P% 36.3% The Wizards would be the big winners if the ping pong balls bounced this way as Flagg is the runaway favorite to be the number one pick at this point. The ultra-versatile two-way threat could join Anthony Davis and Zion Williamson if he is college basketball's Player of the Year before becoming the top overall pick. If he adds an NCAA championship to that, it will be just him and Davis in that category. In other words, he hasn't just lived up to the hype, he's exceeded it, as the gains in his shooting and self-creation have only added to the allure surrounding his defense, competitiveness, passing, and athleticism.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Dylan Harper PG Rutgers • Fr • 6'6" / 215 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.4 RPG 4.6 APG 4 3P% 33.3% The season wasn't what Rutgers hoped, but when Harper was healthy he still helped himself, proving to be a jumbo lead guard who could make plays for both himself and others. His shooting, which was considered the biggest variable coming into the season, was streaky and finished at 33% from behind the arc for the season. Expect whoever lands the second pick to dig deep into both that and the medical, as questions about his durability have risen this season. Overall though, he is in a very strong position after his only season at Rutgers.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Ace Bailey SF Rutgers • Fr • 6'10" / 200 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 17.6 RPG 7.2 APG 1.3 3P% 34.6% I'm staying firm with my top three. While the season was a disappointment for Rutgers and Bailey didn't play with the necessary level of consistency to help himself, we still saw all the same signs that made him the second rated prospect in last year's high school class. It's the wing size, athleticism, and shot-making. Teams want to learn more about his overall process on both ends, and dig into the low assist rate, but the upside remains very high.

Round 1 - Pick 4 VJ Edgecombe SG Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 180 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 15 RPG 5.6 APG 3.2 3P% 34% Edgecombe helped himself in the second half of the season, particularly in that late January run before he was derailed by the ankle injury. What's undeniable is the athleticism, defensive tools, and competitiveness. There has been growth with his shooting and overall guard skills, which gives him a high floor. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder when it comes to his ceiling though, as there are vastly different opinions about what he may, or may not, be able to grow into offensively.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tre Johnson SF Texas • Fr • 6'6" / 190 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 19.9 RPG 3.1 APG 2.7 3P% 39.7% Credit where credit is due – Johnson had one heck of a season at Texas, putting up 20 points on 43% shooting from the floor, 40% from 3-point range, and 87% from the stripe while dishing out a 2.7 to 1.8 assist-to-turnover ratio. That was all while being the focal point of opposing defenses every single night. That's not to say there isn't room for improvement in his decision-making, but his scoring ability and positional size clearly translate, and his efficiency proved to be better than advertised.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Kon Knueppel SF Duke • Fr • 6'7" / 217 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 14.1 RPG 3.9 APG 2.7 3P% 39.3% The Nets need some long-term building blocks in the backcourt and what makes Knueppel appealing is the high floor. It's hard to imagine him not becoming a productive NBA player who can help drive winning. He has a terrific overlap of size, skill, and court awareness. He's a scoring threat at multiple levels and capable of initiating offense as well. Being better than expected defensively doesn't hurt either.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Kasparas Jakucionis SF Illinois • Fr • 6'6" / 205 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 15 RPG 5.7 APG 4.7 3P% 31.8% The Lithuanian native looked like a top-three pick midway through the season, but was nowhere near as impactful in the last six weeks. There's still a lot to like with his size, skill, and crafty feel for the game. If it all clicks, he could be in the mix as early as four, but it just wasn't clicking down the stretch and the degree to which decision-makers will take that into account will ultimately dictate where he lands.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jase Richardson SG Michigan State • Fr • 6'3" / 185 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 11.9 RPG 3.2 APG 2 3P% 40.6% This is admittedly higher than I have Richardson on my big board, but Miami is a really good fit given their needs on the perimeter and a chance to grow into Tyler Herro's running mate. Richardson has exceeded all expectations this season with the overlap of his versatility and efficiency. There's one sentiment that he could have been even better with more volume, but my take is that the role was ideal for his stock to thrive, which it undeniably has.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Derik Queen C Maryland • Fr • 6'10" / 246 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.2 RPG 9.1 APG 1.9 3P% 19.4% Queen would be a super intriguing frontcourt partner for Wemby. He could lighten his load with some real playmaking ability up front, while Wemby's rim protection prowess could cover up for his defensive limitations. If the shooting ever comes for Queen, it would be an ideal pair and while his numbers on the season aren't inspiring, there's actually been some real growth in technique and fluidity.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Jeremiah Fears SG Oklahoma • Fr • 6'4" / 182 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 17.1 RPG 4.1 APG 4.1 3P% 28.4% Deni Avdija has been sensational down the stretch of the season for Portland. If he and Donovan Clingan are the frontcourt of the future, then Portland probably tries to address the lopsided fit of their backcourt here. Fears won't be ready next year, but he finished the season as strong as he started, leading Oklahoma back to the NCAA Tournament and showing extreme playmaking ability in the process. His presence also gives Portland flexibility to move off one of their current backcourt pieces.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Collin Murray-Boyles PF South Carolina • Soph • 6'8" / 245 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 16.8 RPG 8.3 APG 2.4 3P% 26.5% He could very easily be gone earlier than this. He's long, strong, physical, very smart, and impactful on both ends of the floor. Some teams will be scared away by the lack of size for someone who still plays like a small ball five at times, which is why the fit could ultimately determine where he lands. In Chicago, he should see significant time from Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Egor Demin SG BYU • Fr • 6'9" Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 10.5 RPG 3.9 APG 5.4 3P% 28.1% He's an exceptionally polarizing prospect. His perimeter size, floor vision, and passing ability are elite, but it's hard to call him a big point guard until he can handle the ball against pressure more consistently. The fact that his jump shot is even more inconsistent is another deterrent, but the Mavs could use both a ball-mover and a high upside youngster.

From From Phoenix Suns Round 1 - Pick 13 Khaman Maluach C Duke • Fr • 7'2" / 250 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 8.4 RPG 6.7 APG 0.5 3P% 25% Maluach is a shot-blocker, lob threat, and rim runner – just the archetype that has translated so frequently in recent years – not to mention an ideal complement to Alperen Sengun. The worst case scenario here is that Houston gets their backup center. The best case is that they find a way to pair the two bigs at times and create jumbo lineups and consequent mismatches.

From From Sacramento Kings Round 1 - Pick 14 Asa Newell PF Georgia • Fr • 6'11" / 220 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 15.4 RPG 6.9 APG 0.9 3P% 29.2% The frontcourt seems like the priority in Atlanta after adding quality young wings like Jalen Johnson, Zaccharie Risacher, and Dyson Daniels in recent seasons. Newell gives them a lefty who can play either frontcourt spot, answered any questions about his motor this season, has the athleticism to rebound and finish inside, and the mobility to be versatile defensively. If the shooting clicks, this ends up being great value.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Nique Clifford SF Colorado State • Sr • 6'6" / 200 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 18.9 RPG 9.6 APG 4.4 3P% 37.7% He was one of the best players in college basketball down the stretch of the season and a complete stat-stuffer. The fact that he maintained his 38% 3-point shooting, while increasing his volume to 5 attempts per game is important for his projection though. If he can fit into that 3-and-D box, he has a clear role, while his rebounding and versatility could help expand his value.

From From Atlanta Hawks Round 1 - Pick 16 Liam McNeeley SF Connecticut • Fr • 6'7" / 210 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 14.5 RPG 6 APG 2.3 3P% 31.7% McNeeley is a much better shooter than the numbers showed this year, so he would provide some needed spacing around Wemby. He also made strides defensively, provided he could pressure the rim, and showed his competitiveness and intellect this season. He's got to finish better and stay on his feet through contact, but the fit alongside Stephon Castle, last year's one-and-done from Connecticut, would also be a positive.

From From Detroit Pistons Round 1 - Pick 17 Ben Saraf SG Israel • 6'5" / 200 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 12.2 RPG 2.7 APG 4.3 3P% 27.5% Saraf is a big playmaking lefty who can create for himself and others. Given that Minnesota invested in a diminutive shot-making guard in Rob Dillingham last year, the fit is good as they build a long-term supporting cast around Anthony Edwards. Still, Saraf needs to take care of the ball, shoot it better, and turn tools into defensive reliability.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Joan Beringer C France • 6'11" / 235 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 7th PPG 4.5 RPG 4.5 APG 0.3 BPG 1.4 Beringer is an athletic big who has been gaining significant momentum as of late. He also has very good hands, so he could be an intriguing developmental partner for Isaiah Collier. Additionally, he creates another long-term option if Utah has to move Walker Kessler to better align their timelines.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 19 Nolan Traore PG France • 6'4" / 175 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 11.8 RPG 1.9 APG 4.6 3P% 27.3% He was considered a top-five pick to start the season and still has a good chance of being off the board before here. If available though, Traore would give the Nets a young playmaker to try to develop with the ball in his hands. He'd also be a nice fit alongside Knueppel, who they chose earlier in this scenario.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 20 Rasheer Fleming PF Saint Joseph's • Jr • 6'9" / 240 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 14.7 RPG 8.5 APG 1.3 3P% 39% Fleming is long and athletic, measuring at 6-9 with a reported 7-5 wingspan. He has a powerful frame and made 39% of his 3-pointers this year on 4.5 attempts per game. He may never be more than a role player, but he has all the measurables to have a clear niche alongside Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams up front for OKC.

From From Golden State Warriors Round 1 - Pick 21 Carter Bryant SF Arizona • Fr • 6'8" / 225 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK PPG 6.5 RPG 4.1 APG 1 3P% 37.4% Bryant should certainly consider returning to school. There's a real chance he falls in the second round and he'd also have a chance to play his way into the lottery as a sophomore. He's intriguing though because he has a great frame, defends, passes, and has made important strides with his shooting. If he keeps developing, he could be a nice fit with Bam and Kel'el Ware on the frontline.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Will Riley SF Illinois • Fr • 6'8" / 195 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 10th PPG 12.6 RPG 4.1 APG 2.2 3P% 32.6% Riley is even less ready for the NBA than Bryant is, especially from a physical standpoint, and would be bound to spend significant time in the G League. Nevertheless, he went to Illinois with a clear one-and-done plan and showed some real growth down the stretch of the season. At 6-foot-8, there are flashes of shot-making and playmaking alike. Overall, he's a long-term stock with a high ceiling.

From From Los Angeles Lakers Round 1 - Pick 23 Noa Essengue PF France • 6'10" / 200 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 5th PPG 10.7 RPG 4.8 APG 1.2 3P% 24.7% Essengue is a developmental prospect from France. He'll be one of the youngest players in the draft this year and while there's optimism about what he can grow into long-term, he will require patience. He's long and athletic, but needs to get stronger and simultaneously refine his offensive game. He's also shown flashes, albeit inconsistent, of the defensive versatility that Atlanta has been prioritizing.

From From Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 - Pick 24 Danny Wolf C Michigan • Jr • 7'0" / 250 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 13 RPG 9.8 APG 3.6 3P% 33% Wolf has exceeded all expectations this year at Michigan and has NBA evaluators intrigued with his combination of size and skill. He's a big-time handler and passer for a 7-footer, but the footspeed and defense are the concerns. If the shooting pans out, he could fit nicely next to Alex Sarr.

From From Denver Nuggets Round 1 - Pick 25 Walter Clayton Jr. PG Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK PPG 17.9 RPG 3.8 APG 4.2 3P% 38.7% This may be viewed as a stretch, but when you look at Orlando's roster, what they could really use is a backup point guard who can space the floor around Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Clayton is a lethal shot-maker and has become much more of a lead guard for the Gators. This might make sense.

From From New York Knicks Round 1 - Pick 26 Hugo Gonzalez SF Spain • 6'6" / 205 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 7th PPG 3.1 RPG 1.7 APG 0.5 3P% 27.4% Brooklyn is in asset acquisition mode and Gonzalez may be the most intriguing long-term prospect left regardless of position. He's an athletic and active wing who has a high defensive upside. If he can make standstill 3-pointers, he'll stick in the league as a 3-and-D prototype.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 27 Thomas Sorber C Georgetown • Fr • 6'10" / 255 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 6th PPG 14.5 RPG 8.5 APG 2.4 3P% 16.2% With Knueppel, Traore, and Gonzalez all being taken in this scenario, Brooklyn could add a big in Sorber. He exceeded all expectations this season at Georgetown, but there are still questions about how his game will translate and his recent injury will prevent him from answering them in the draft process.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Johni Broome PF Auburn • Sr • 6'10" / 240 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 18.4 RPG 10.7 APG 3 3P% 26.5% Al Horford may not be able to play forever, so eventually the Celtics are going to need some depth up front. Broome has been one of college basketball's best players all season long and has enough versatility where he could transition into a serviceable role player at the next level.

From From Cleveland Cavaliers Round 1 - Pick 29 Labaron Philon PG Alabama • Fr • 6'4" / 177 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 10.5 RPG 3.3 APG 3.7 3P% 29.6% Philon is another freshman who defied expectations this season and put himself on the one-and-done map in the process. The shooting is still a key variable but the size, athleticism, playmaking, instincts, and two-way tools make him an intriguing longterm piece.