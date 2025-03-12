March Madness frequently serves as a forum for high-profile NBA talents to showcase themselves on the sport's biggest stage. But this year might be even better than in year's past.
Projected No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg — the anchor for a likely No. 1 seeded Duke team — is the headliner as we barrel into the stretch run of the college basketball season. He's not alone, though, as seven of the top 10 prospects in the CBS Sports prospect rankings and 11 of the top 14 are on team's either projected in the field or trending in that direction.
That should make for a dynamic viewing experience this month whether you're invested in a college team or more curious about the upcoming next wave of NBA stars. So with the NCAA Tournament's start just two weeks out, our mock projections are freshly updated below to serve as both a temperature check on the current landscape and a viewing guide for some to keep watch on the sport's most promising talents.
The NBA Draft order will not be set until later this spring, making projections below more in line with my own prospect rankings without consideration of team context for the time being.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Cooper Flagg PF
Duke • Fr • 6'9" / 205 lbs
Flagg has flown into frontrunner status for national player of the year and has a top-five offense and defense with him leading the way. He's an efficient producer whose defensive dynamism makes him as close to a sure thing in this class as there is.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Dylan Harper PG
Rutgers • Fr • 6'6" / 215 lbs
The son of former NBA player Ron Harper, Dylan is a two-way star for Rutgers, averaging the sixth-most points among all Big Ten players as an 18-year-old (he turned 19 in early March). He's a lead guard prospect with creative qualities both as a shot-maker and shot-creator for others.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ace Bailey SF
Rutgers • Fr • 6'10" / 200 lbs
The size, scoring and sensational athleticism of Bailey makes him one of the most exciting prospects in this class. He needs to sharpen some of the passing and handling in his game but the ability to get a bucket is incomparable with any in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Illinois • Fr • 6'6" / 205 lbs
Jakucionis' production has tailed off from a hot start to the season -- due at least in part to team injuries and attrition -- but my evaluation has largely not changed. He's a big guard who wins with finesse and craftiness.
Round 1 - Pick 5
VJ Edgecombe SG
Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 180 lbs
A steady upward trajectory for Edgecombe this season is among the reasons to be encouraged by his prospect profile. He's shown himself a more polished passer and playmaker to go with his exceptional athleticism, all while improving as a scorer.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Tre Johnson SF
Texas • Fr • 6'6" / 190 lbs
The arrow is pointing directly up for Johnson after 39, 32 and 29-point outings for Texas in the last month. He's a bucket-getter approaching the same territory as Ace Bailey, and while he's a prolific scorer, he has shown other flashes as an offensive weapon, adding to his already-deep bag.
From Philadelphia 76ers
Round 1 - Pick 7
Oklahoma • Fr • 6'4" / 182 lbs
A recent 31-point offensive explosion vs. No. 15 Missouri served as a perfect example of the upside and promise of Fears. His game is not without warts -- he's shooting 27.5% from 3-point range -- but his burst and advanced ball-handling are foundations for what could be a star in the making.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Michigan State • Fr • 6'3" / 185 lbs
Since earning a spot in the starting lineup last month, Richardson has led Michigan State to a fast finish while averaging 16 points per game and shooting 38% from 3-point range. He's a complete player contributing for one of the best defensive teams in college basketball while providing a scoring boost as an outside weapon and inside finisher to boot.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Egor Demin SG
BYU • Fr • 6'9"
BYU has closed its reguklar season on a heater thanks in part to Demin's consistent late-season production. There's great NBA appeal here with his big frame and playmaking if he can improve his shooting.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Traore hasn't lived up to billing as a potential top-five prospect in this class but I'm still bullish on the talent. He plays a confident style with the ball in his hands and has enough playmaking to help in part offset some of his struggles with turnovers and shooting.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Connecticut • Fr • 6'7" / 210 lbs
UConn lost its identity -- and apparently its best player -- when McNeeley went down with a high ankle injury earlier this year. He's returned an even more dynamic weapon, serving in various roles as a creator, scorer and winner. Tough prospect who plays with an edge.
From Phoenix Suns
Round 1 - Pick 12
Asa Newell PF
Georgia • Fr • 6'11" / 220 lbs
I've been impressed by Newell's ability to play with physicality in the SEC this season -- something that was at one point seen as a weak point for him. I think his game seamlessly transfers to the NBA as a rim-running lob threat who can step out and space the floor.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Kon Knueppel SF
Duke • Fr • 6'7" / 217 lbs
Playing in the large shadow cast by teammate Cooper Flagg, Knueppel has been a consistent force for a top-two Duke team all season. He can do it all as a guard on offense, plays great team defense, and is especially dynamic as a shooter; Synergy Sports data rates him in the 88th percentile as a jump shooter and in the 82nd percentile on catch and shoots.
From Sacramento Kings
Round 1 - Pick 14
South Carolina • Soph • 6'8" / 245 lbs
The old-school style of Murray-Boyles' game has been a smashing success in the SEC, where at South Carolina he has developed into one of the sport's most dynamic two-way players. He plays bigger than his listed size and wins with physicality on both ends of the floor.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Duke • Fr • 7'2" / 250 lbs
My colleague Gary Parrish moved Maluach to No. 6 in his latest mock in early February, an example of the steam he's gained in recent months that is nearing consensus in draft circles. I'm not quite as high but the appeal is obvious: he's 7-foot-2 with a 7-5 wingspan and a reported 9-8 standing reach to go with rare movement skills for his size.
From Atlanta Hawks
Round 1 - Pick 16
Maryland • Fr • 6'10" / 246 lbs
Queen is a more throwback big whose game is predicated on physicality and passing finesse unlike Newell or Maluach -- two more defensive-centric, above-the-rim talents. He sees the game at a high level and is a menace on the boards.
From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 1 - Pick 17
Michigan • Jr • 7'0" / 250 lbs
Wolf is a third-year college player but just 20 years old experiencing a breakout with Michigan this season. He's a 7-footer with guard skills -- handles, probing ability, the works -- who is hitting a career-best 35% from 3-point range to boot.
From Detroit Pistons
Round 1 - Pick 18
Saraf is an Israeli guard who has acquitted himself well overseas as a scorer and playmaker at just 18 years old. He has good positional size and plays with craft to make up for his lack of burst.
Round 1 - Pick 19
JT Toppin PF
Texas Tech • Soph • 6'9" / 225 lbs
Toppin has emerged as one of the best players in the Big 12 this season after transferring to Texas Tech from New Mexico. He's a power forward who thrives on the glass as a second-chance creator and contributes to winning with his energy and efficiency.
From Milwaukee Bucks
Round 1 - Pick 20
Essengue has continued to impress overseas playing alongside the aforementioned Saraf in Germany. He's a big wing who is very young and already producing at a very high level professionally.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Colorado State • Sr • 6'6" / 200 lbs
Clifford remains on the short list of guys I rank higher than most. He's a fifth-year player with a plug-and-play skill set as a shooter and defender.
Round 1 - Pick 22
On a deep Real Madrid team, Gonzalez remains something of a mystery box prospect given his sporadic playing time. The idea of him as a prospect centers around his scoring ability as a big wing.
From Houston Rockets
Round 1 - Pick 23
Saint Joseph's • Jr • 6'9" / 240 lbs
Fleming's rise into first-round territory can't be ignored. He's having a breakout junior season with Saint Joseph's, hitting 43.2% from 3-point range and rating out in the 97th percentile on jumpers, per Synergy. Big wing with a great frame and translatable game.
From Memphis Grizzlies
Round 1 - Pick 24
Drake Powell SG
North Carolina • Fr • 6'6" / 195 lbs
The breakout for Powell may not happen this season but the flashes of promise as a future NBA role player have been enough to keep him in the first round for me. He can make open shots and has the defensive tools to be a star on that end.
From Los Angeles Lakers
Round 1 - Pick 25
Pate has largely fallen off the lottery radar this season playing in Mexico but he remains a first-round prospect in my ranks because of his size and shot creation. I like the way he can get downhill and he has a creative streak that I think will work as a passing two-guard at the NBA level.
From New York Knicks
Round 1 - Pick 26
Boogie Fland PG
Arkansas • Fr • 6'2" / 175 lbs
Fland looks like one of the biggest losers of an injury earlier this season after initially being projected as a potential top-10 talent. He has great burst and shot it well from 3-point range, but injury concerns coupled with his more slender frame may be a point of concern for NBA teams.
From Denver Nuggets
Round 1 - Pick 27
Alex Karaban SF
Connecticut • Jr • 6'8" / 225 lbs
Karaban's season hasn't played out the way many expected -- he's tailed off as a shooter, struggled with turnovers and at times lacked confidence. I can't help but wonder if his shoulder is giving him problems. Still, he's a very good player who has size and shooting and has been integral to two title teams the last two years.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Adou Thiero SF
Arkansas • Jr • 6'8" / 220 lbs
Once just a fringe starter at Kentucky, Thiero has been "the guy" for Arkansas this season enjoying a true breakout. He's always been a bulldog defender but has grown into a bigger role as a scorer and managed to add to his defense as a true playmaker on that end.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Kam Jones PG
Marquette • Sr • 6'5" / 205 lbs
Thriving in a new role this season at Marquette as an on-ball scorer and creator has unlocked some new NBA possibilities for Jones. He's always been a prolific scorer and now realized potential as a passer.
From Cleveland Cavaliers
Round 1 - Pick 30
Isaiah Evans SG
Duke • Fr • 6'6" / 175 lbs
He's the sixth-leading scorer on Duke, but Evans looks the part of a future star at times with his ability to provide instant offense and knock down shots. The former five-star is precisely the developmental bet I'd want to take if picking in the late 20s.