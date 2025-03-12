Round 1 - Pick 1 Cooper Flagg PF Duke • Fr • 6'9" / 205 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.4 RPG 7.6 APG 4.2 3P% 37.7% Flagg has flown into frontrunner status for national player of the year and has a top-five offense and defense with him leading the way. He's an efficient producer whose defensive dynamism makes him as close to a sure thing in this class as there is.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Dylan Harper PG Rutgers • Fr • 6'6" / 215 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.2 RPG 4.5 APG 3.9 3P% 34.5% The son of former NBA player Ron Harper, Dylan is a two-way star for Rutgers, averaging the sixth-most points among all Big Ten players as an 18-year-old (he turned 19 in early March). He's a lead guard prospect with creative qualities both as a shot-maker and shot-creator for others.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Ace Bailey SF Rutgers • Fr • 6'10" / 200 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 17.6 RPG 7.2 APG 1.2 3P% 34.6% The size, scoring and sensational athleticism of Bailey makes him one of the most exciting prospects in this class. He needs to sharpen some of the passing and handling in his game but the ability to get a bucket is incomparable with any in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Kasparas Jakucionis SF Illinois • Fr • 6'6" / 205 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 15.2 RPG 5.6 APG 4.8 3P% 33.1% Jakucionis' production has tailed off from a hot start to the season -- due at least in part to team injuries and attrition -- but my evaluation has largely not changed. He's a big guard who wins with finesse and craftiness.

Round 1 - Pick 5 VJ Edgecombe SG Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 180 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 15 RPG 5.4 APG 3.3 3P% 35.8% A steady upward trajectory for Edgecombe this season is among the reasons to be encouraged by his prospect profile. He's shown himself a more polished passer and playmaker to go with his exceptional athleticism, all while improving as a scorer.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Tre Johnson SF Texas • Fr • 6'6" / 190 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 20.2 RPG 3.2 APG 2.8 3P% 39.5% The arrow is pointing directly up for Johnson after 39, 32 and 29-point outings for Texas in the last month. He's a bucket-getter approaching the same territory as Ace Bailey, and while he's a prolific scorer, he has shown other flashes as an offensive weapon, adding to his already-deep bag.

From From Philadelphia 76ers Round 1 - Pick 7 Jeremiah Fears SG Oklahoma • Fr • 6'4" / 182 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 16.3 RPG 4.1 APG 4.2 3P% 26.5% A recent 31-point offensive explosion vs. No. 15 Missouri served as a perfect example of the upside and promise of Fears. His game is not without warts -- he's shooting 27.5% from 3-point range -- but his burst and advanced ball-handling are foundations for what could be a star in the making.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jase Richardson SG Michigan State • Fr • 6'3" / 185 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 11.6 RPG 3.1 APG 1.9 3P% 38.8% Since earning a spot in the starting lineup last month, Richardson has led Michigan State to a fast finish while averaging 16 points per game and shooting 38% from 3-point range. He's a complete player contributing for one of the best defensive teams in college basketball while providing a scoring boost as an outside weapon and inside finisher to boot.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Egor Demin SG BYU • Fr • 6'9" Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 10.8 RPG 3.7 APG 5.6 3P% 28.3% BYU has closed its reguklar season on a heater thanks in part to Demin's consistent late-season production. There's great NBA appeal here with his big frame and playmaking if he can improve his shooting.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Nolan Traore PG France • 6'4" / 175 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 11.0 RPG 1.8 APG 5.2 3P% 26.5% Traore hasn't lived up to billing as a potential top-five prospect in this class but I'm still bullish on the talent. He plays a confident style with the ball in his hands and has enough playmaking to help in part offset some of his struggles with turnovers and shooting.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Liam McNeeley SF Connecticut • Fr • 6'7" / 210 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 14.7 RPG 6.2 APG 2.5 3P% 34.7% UConn lost its identity -- and apparently its best player -- when McNeeley went down with a high ankle injury earlier this year. He's returned an even more dynamic weapon, serving in various roles as a creator, scorer and winner. Tough prospect who plays with an edge.

From From Phoenix Suns Round 1 - Pick 12 Asa Newell PF Georgia • Fr • 6'11" / 220 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 15.1 RPG 6.6 BPG 1.0 3P% 29.1% I've been impressed by Newell's ability to play with physicality in the SEC this season -- something that was at one point seen as a weak point for him. I think his game seamlessly transfers to the NBA as a rim-running lob threat who can step out and space the floor.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Kon Knueppel SF Duke • Fr • 6'7" / 217 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 13.7 RPG 3.8 APG 2.5 3P% 39.9% Playing in the large shadow cast by teammate Cooper Flagg, Knueppel has been a consistent force for a top-two Duke team all season. He can do it all as a guard on offense, plays great team defense, and is especially dynamic as a shooter; Synergy Sports data rates him in the 88th percentile as a jump shooter and in the 82nd percentile on catch and shoots.

From From Sacramento Kings Round 1 - Pick 14 Collin Murray-Boyles PF South Carolina • Soph • 6'8" / 245 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 16.7 RPG 8.1 APG 2.4 3P% 25% The old-school style of Murray-Boyles' game has been a smashing success in the SEC, where at South Carolina he has developed into one of the sport's most dynamic two-way players. He plays bigger than his listed size and wins with physicality on both ends of the floor.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Khaman Maluach C Duke • Fr • 7'2" / 250 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 8 RPG 6.6 APG 0.5 3P% 15.4% My colleague Gary Parrish moved Maluach to No. 6 in his latest mock in early February, an example of the steam he's gained in recent months that is nearing consensus in draft circles. I'm not quite as high but the appeal is obvious: he's 7-foot-2 with a 7-5 wingspan and a reported 9-8 standing reach to go with rare movement skills for his size.

From From Atlanta Hawks Round 1 - Pick 16 Derik Queen C Maryland • Fr • 6'10" / 246 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 15.7 RPG 9.2 APG 2 3P% 8.3% Queen is a more throwback big whose game is predicated on physicality and passing finesse unlike Newell or Maluach -- two more defensive-centric, above-the-rim talents. He sees the game at a high level and is a menace on the boards.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 17 Danny Wolf C Michigan • Jr • 7'0" / 250 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 12.9 RPG 9.7 APG 3.7 3P% 34.4% Wolf is a third-year college player but just 20 years old experiencing a breakout with Michigan this season. He's a 7-footer with guard skills -- handles, probing ability, the works -- who is hitting a career-best 35% from 3-point range to boot.

From From Detroit Pistons Round 1 - Pick 18 Ben Saraf SG Israel • 6'5" / 200 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 12.4 RPG 2.8 APG 4.4 3P% 27.1% Saraf is an Israeli guard who has acquitted himself well overseas as a scorer and playmaker at just 18 years old. He has good positional size and plays with craft to make up for his lack of burst.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 1 - Pick 19 JT Toppin PF Texas Tech • Soph • 6'9" / 225 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 18.1 RPG 9.3 APG 1.1 3P% 31.1% Toppin has emerged as one of the best players in the Big 12 this season after transferring to Texas Tech from New Mexico. He's a power forward who thrives on the glass as a second-chance creator and contributes to winning with his energy and efficiency.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 20 Noa Essengue PF France • 6'10" / 200 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 5th PPG 12.4 RPG 5.3 APG 1.1 3P% 29.4% Essengue has continued to impress overseas playing alongside the aforementioned Saraf in Germany. He's a big wing who is very young and already producing at a very high level professionally.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Nique Clifford SF Colorado State • Sr • 6'6" / 200 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 18.4 RPG 9.7 APG 4.4 3P% 39.3% Clifford remains on the short list of guys I rank higher than most. He's a fifth-year player with a plug-and-play skill set as a shooter and defender.

From From Golden State Warriors Round 1 - Pick 22 Hugo Gonzalez SF Spain • 6'6" / 205 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 7th PPG 5.1 RPG 2.4 APG 0.9 3P% 28.1% On a deep Real Madrid team, Gonzalez remains something of a mystery box prospect given his sporadic playing time. The idea of him as a prospect centers around his scoring ability as a big wing.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 23 Rasheer Fleming PF Saint Joseph's • Jr • 6'9" / 240 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 15.5 RPG 8.6 APG 1.4 3P% 41.8% Fleming's rise into first-round territory can't be ignored. He's having a breakout junior season with Saint Joseph's, hitting 43.2% from 3-point range and rating out in the 97th percentile on jumpers, per Synergy. Big wing with a great frame and translatable game.

From From Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 - Pick 24 Drake Powell SG North Carolina • Fr • 6'6" / 195 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 6th PPG 7.5 RPG 3.3 APG 1.1 3P% 39% The breakout for Powell may not happen this season but the flashes of promise as a future NBA role player have been enough to keep him in the first round for me. He can make open shots and has the defensive tools to be a star on that end.

From From Los Angeles Lakers Round 1 - Pick 25 Dink Pate SG G League Ignite • 6'8" / 210 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 9.7 RPG 4.9 APG 1.9 3P% 26.6% Pate has largely fallen off the lottery radar this season playing in Mexico but he remains a first-round prospect in my ranks because of his size and shot creation. I like the way he can get downhill and he has a creative streak that I think will work as a passing two-guard at the NBA level.

From From New York Knicks Round 1 - Pick 26 Boogie Fland PG Arkansas • Fr • 6'2" / 175 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 15.1 RPG 3.4 APG 5.7 3P% 36.5% Fland looks like one of the biggest losers of an injury earlier this season after initially being projected as a potential top-10 talent. He has great burst and shot it well from 3-point range, but injury concerns coupled with his more slender frame may be a point of concern for NBA teams.

From From Denver Nuggets Round 1 - Pick 27 Alex Karaban SF Connecticut • Jr • 6'8" / 225 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 14.5 RPG 5.2 APG 2.8 3P% 35.3% Karaban's season hasn't played out the way many expected -- he's tailed off as a shooter, struggled with turnovers and at times lacked confidence. I can't help but wonder if his shoulder is giving him problems. Still, he's a very good player who has size and shooting and has been integral to two title teams the last two years.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Adou Thiero SF Arkansas • Jr • 6'8" / 220 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 15.6 RPG 6 APG 2 3P% 26.2% Once just a fringe starter at Kentucky, Thiero has been "the guy" for Arkansas this season enjoying a true breakout. He's always been a bulldog defender but has grown into a bigger role as a scorer and managed to add to his defense as a true playmaker on that end.

From From Oklahoma City Thunder Round 1 - Pick 29 Kam Jones PG Marquette • Sr • 6'5" / 205 lbs Projected Team L.A. Clippers PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 18.9 RPG 4.5 APG 6.1 3P% 30.6% Thriving in a new role this season at Marquette as an on-ball scorer and creator has unlocked some new NBA possibilities for Jones. He's always been a prolific scorer and now realized potential as a passer.