Round 1 - Pick 1 Cooper Flagg SF Duke • Fr • 6'9" / 205 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.2 RPG 7.5 APG 4.2 3P% 38.5% It was just about three years ago now that Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, and several others got shipped away to begin the massive rebuild in Utah. The hope was that the assets they acquired would one day result in their next star player. If they get Flagg, that hope will be realized. He's the undisputed No. 1 pick in the draft, was the best player in college basketball this season as just a freshman, and continues to improve by leaps and bounds with each passing step in the process.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Dylan Harper PG Rutgers • Fr • 6'6" / 215 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.4 RPG 4.6 APG 4 3P% 33.3% Everyone wants No. 1 and Flagg, but the Wizards would be awfully happy if they landed at No. 2 for the second consecutive year. Harper is a big lead guard with size, strength, and feel alike. If his shooting gets more consistent and he proves to be durable, he has all-star caliber upside. The bottom line is that he would have a very good chance to run the show for the Wizards for the next decade.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Ace Bailey SF Rutgers • Fr • 6'10" / 200 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 17.6 RPG 7.2 APG 1.3 3P% 34.6% This would be a very interesting decision for the Hornets, with Edgecombe and maybe Johnson likely getting consideration. While I don't love the fit of Bailey alongside Brandon Miller, and understand the concerns about his inconsistent impact on winning, I still think his upside is too high to pass on here. He's a high-level athlete and jumbo wing with terrific positional size and some extreme tough shot-making ability, and that's a recipe that typically leads to all-star games.

Round 1 - Pick 4 VJ Edgecombe SG Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 180 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 15 RPG 5.6 APG 3.2 3P% 34% Edgecombe may be the single best athlete in the draft. He made notable strides with his guard skills this year. He has a wealth of defensive upside, even if he may not be quite as far along as advertised just yet (particularly off the ball). The Pelicans may have more questions than answers right now with Joe Dumars taking over the front office for a team that has once again decimated by injuries this season. Edgecombe is a long-term building block and has ideal competitive character when you're trying to establish a culture.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tre Johnson SG Texas • Fr • 6'6" / 190 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 19.9 RPG 3.1 APG 2.7 3P% 39.7% Johnson is one of the best shot-makers and scorers in the draft and while the Sixers already have long-term pieces like Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain in the backcourt, Johnson may be too talented to pass up on here. He had a tremendous freshman season at Texas, not just producing volume with 20 points per game, but doing it efficiently on 43/40/87 shooting while handing out 2.7 assists to just 1.8 turnovers, all while being the focal point of the opposing defense every single night.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Kon Knueppel SF Duke • Fr • 6'7" / 217 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14.4 RPG 4 APG 2.7 3P% 40.6% The Nets need some long-term building blocks in the backcourt and what makes Knueppel appealing is the high floor. It's hard to imagine him not becoming a productive NBA player who can help drive winning. He has a terrific overlap of size, skill, and court awareness. He's a scoring threat at multiple levels and capable of initiating offense as well. Being better than expected defensively doesn't hurt either.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Khaman Maluach C Duke • Fr • 7'2" / 250 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 8.6 RPG 6.6 APG 0.5 3P% 25% Maluach has a 7-foot-6 wingspan. He's mobile and athletic for his size, a massive lob threat, consistent rim-runner, and developing shot-blocker. The Raptors have quite a bit of committed salary in the next few years and for all the pieces they've recently invested in, his archetype is one that is missing. This is a little higher than I might otherwise have Maluach, but the fit is good and Masai Ujuri is short on the length and athleticism that he has historically coveted.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Kasparas Jakucionis PG Illinois • Fr • 6'6" / 205 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 15 RPG 5.7 APG 4.7 3P% 31.8% I think they'd love to find some perimeter shooting, so either Johnson or Knueppel would make sense. Is this too early for Carter Bryant? We'll have to see how things evolve in the coming weeks. For now, Jakucionis gives them another big playmaker with a high feel for the game who could team with Stephon Castle for years to come to create multiple ball-handlers around Wemby.

From From Phoenix Suns Round 1 - Pick 9 Carter Bryant PF Arizona • Fr • 6'8" / 225 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 6.5 RPG 4.1 APG 1 3P% 37.1% This feels a bit high for a guy who averaged 6.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, but Bryant also shot 46% on unguarded catch-and-shoot 3s, defended everything from point guards to forwards, and is still just 19 years old. Shooting is a requisite around Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun, so Bryant makes sense as a big 3-and-D prospect who provides some insurance with Jabari Smith now failing to eclipse 36% from 3-point range in all three seasons.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Jeremiah Fears PG Oklahoma • Fr • 6'4" / 182 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 17.1 RPG 4.1 APG 4.1 3P% 28.4% Fears is a high-upside playmaking lead guard and while he likely won't be ready to play right away, he could provide a long-term contingency plan should Portland ever reach the conclusion that the backcourt experiment of Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons, and Shaedon Sharpe just hasn't gelled the way they hoped they might.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Derik Queen C Maryland • Fr • 6'10" / 246 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 16.5 RPG 9 APG 1.9 3P% 20% Queen could very easily be off the board earlier and probably will be if some better fits present themselves. Queen is a playmaking big who creates mismatches with his ability to put the ball on the floor and pass for his size. With soft natural touch and elite hands, if the shooting ever catches up, he has high upside outcomes, but isn't winning any athletic contests.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Collin Murray-Boyles PF South Carolina • Soph • 6'8" / 245 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 16.8 RPG 8.3 APG 2.4 3P% 26.5% Murray-Boyles is long, strong, very smart, and impactful on both ends of the floor, even if he's closer to an undersized five-man who doesn't yet space the floor. With Nikola Vucevic headed into a contract year, and big potential shooters like Jalen Smith and Matas Buzelis at the forward/wing spots, this could be a fit.

From From Sacramento Kings Round 1 - Pick 13 Walter Clayton Jr. PG Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 18.3 RPG 3.7 APG 4.2 3P% 38.6% This year's Mr. March Madness played his way into lottery consideration, not because he led Florida to a national championship, but because he showed different elements of his game and a higher upside while doing it. He's an extreme shot-maker and quality scorer, solid defender, and now has on-off ball versatility.

From From Atlanta Hawks Round 1 - Pick 14 Liam McNeeley SF Connecticut • Fr • 6'7" / 210 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 14.5 RPG 6 APG 2.3 3P% 31.7% The Spurs are one team smart enough to see past the 31.7% McNeeley shot from behind the arc last season as he was thrust into a starring role by necessity. He's a vastly better shooter than that and could provide some much-needed floor spacing for the Spurs while also checking boxes for his overall basketball IQ and competitiveness.

From From Miami Heat Round 1 - Pick 15 Nique Clifford SF Colorado State • Sr • 6'6" / 200 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 18.9 RPG 9.6 APG 4.4 3P% 37.7% Clifford is an athletic wing who thinks the game at a high-level and can also really pass the ball. If the shooting gains we've seen recently prove to be sustainable, then he looks poised to evolve into a 3-and-D wing with some secondary playmaking on top. Even OKC, a team flush with young assets, could use one of those.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jase Richardson SG Michigan State • Fr • 6'3" / 185 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 12.1 RPG 3.3 APG 1.9 3P% 41.2% Richardson is a southpaw combo-guard who combined efficiency with versatility this year. He played both on and off the ball and proved he was a shot-maker at multiple levels, not to mention a sneaky good finisher for someone still building up his body. He's not expected to measure in at the 6-foot-3 that Michigan State listed him at, but could still solidify Orlando's backcourt depth and perimeter spacing.

From From Detroit Pistons Round 1 - Pick 17 Asa Newell PF Georgia • Fr • 6'11" / 220 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 15.4 RPG 6.9 APG 0.9 3P% 29.2% With Naz Reid and Julius Randle both having player options on their contracts this summer, it may be challenging for Minnesota to keep both long-term. If that's the case, they could use some additional frontcourt depth. Newell provides that as a high-energy and mobile big who can split time between the four and the five. If the shooting ever clicks, this would be terrific value.

From From Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 - Pick 18 Egor Demin PG BYU • Fr • 6'9" Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 10.6 RPG 3.9 APG 5.5 3P% 27.3% With Bilal Coulibaly, Bub Carrington, AJ Johnson, Kyshawn George, and, in this scenario, Dylan Harper, the Wizards have checked a lot of boxes while building their backcourt of the future. They've got potential shooters, scorers, and defenders. What they don't have is connective tissue and Demin, who may be the best passer in the draft, could give them that plus perimeter size.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 19 Nolan Traore PG France • 6'4" / 175 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 12.0 RPG 1.9 APG 4.8 3P% 31.4% Traore came into the draft cycle viewed as a potential top five pick and while some inconsistencies this season with Saint-Quentin have impacted the perception of his draft stock, he still has extreme speed and some real playmaking potential. He's a bit of a high-risk high-reward prospect, but Brooklyn can afford to take a big swing at this early stage of their rebuild.

From From Golden State Warriors Round 1 - Pick 20 Rasheer Fleming PF Saint Joseph's • Jr • 6'9" / 240 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 5th PPG 14.7 RPG 8.5 APG 1.3 3P% 39% Fleming is long, powerful, athletic, mobile, known for his high motor, and has all the makings of an effective NBA role player with the physical tools to change the game defensively and the offensive skill-set to stretch the floor and provide spacing. He would not only fit Miami's culture, but also make a nice long-term tandem up front with Kel'el Ware.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 1 - Pick 21 Joan Beringer C France • 6'11" / 235 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 5.0 RPG 4.6 APG 0.4 BPG 1.4 For all the young assets that Utah has drafted in recent seasons, Beringer would fit a hole on the current roster with extreme athleticism at the center position. He's very young, and won't turn 19 until next November, but his archetype – as a rim-running, shot-blocking, lob threat – consistently hits. He's also mobile with terrific hands so there's a lot to like long-term.

From From Los Angeles Lakers Round 1 - Pick 22 Danny Wolf PF Michigan • Jr • 7'0" / 250 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 13.2 RPG 9.7 APG 3.6 3P% 33.6% Wolf is a highly skilled borderline 7-footer who handles and passes well enough that he was Michigan's primary initiator for significant stretches this season. If the shooting catches up, he can really modernize an offensive playbook and open the line. The questions will be on the defensive end of the floor, because of his lack of athleticism.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Noa Essengue PF France • 6'10" / 200 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 6th PPG 10.8 RPG 4.8 APG 1.1 3P% 27.0% Essengue has size, mobility, and athleticism. He won't turn 19 until next December, so he's just scratching the surface of his potential, but we've seen notable growth in recent months for Ratiopharm Ulm, where he currently plays in Germany. Indiana may need some more immediate reinforcements up front, depending on how things go in free agency, but Essengue is a nice long-term asset.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 24 Ben Saraf PG Israel • 6'5" / 200 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 12.2 RPG 2.6 APG 4.3 3P% 28.6% Saraf is a big playmaking lefty who can create for himself and others. He's one of the most creative passers off the dribble in this class. Does OKC have room for this archetype after taking Nikola Topic last year? Probably not, but I'm not sure what they have room for given their loaded roster and collection of future assets, so a trade is a very possible scenario and Saraf is the best available prospect on my board at this point.

From From Denver Nuggets Round 1 - Pick 25 Thomas Sorber C Georgetown • Fr • 6'10" / 255 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14.5 RPG 8.5 APG 2.4 3P% 16.2% Sorber exceeded all expectations this season as a freshman, but there's still a wide-range of potential outcomes for his draft stock, which is why he's also contemplating a return to Georgetown. One of the concerns is how his style game would translate to the NBA. The progression of his shooting is a critical variable, and if that hits, he could theoretically help open the lane for the likes of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner

From From New York Knicks Round 1 - Pick 26 Noah Penda SF France • 6'8" / 225 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 10th PPG 10.2 RPG 5.1 APG 2.7 3P% 34.7% Penda is a long and strong forward who looks like a versatile blend player. He's shown flashes of being a versatile defender, a heady team defender, and equally smart on the offensive end. He may never be an alpha, but he's a multi-dimensional building block who can likely earn minutes in a variety of different types of lineups.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 27 Ryan Kalkbrenner C Creighton • Sr • 7'1" / 270 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th PPG 19.2 RPG 8.7 APG 1.5 3P% 34.4% With four first-round picks, it only makes sense that Brooklyn will take some swings for the future and then find others who can play immediate minutes. Kalkbrenner is the latter as a defensive quarterback and drop coverage monster whose sheer size and quality hands make him serviceable offensively in a specific niche.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Labaron Philon PG Alabama • Fr • 6'4" / 177 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 9th PPG 10.6 RPG 3.3 APG 3.8 3P% 31.5% A competitive and instinctive combo-guard, Philon seems like he would be a good fit with head coach Joe Mazzulla. The three-point shooting may not be quite where Boston would like it ideally, but the same was true of Alabama and he still made himself a critical two-way part of their attack. His on-off ball versatility is another plus.

From From Cleveland Cavaliers Round 1 - Pick 29 Will Riley SF Illinois • Fr • 6'8" / 195 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 12.6 RPG 4.1 APG 2.2 3P% 32.6% Riley is likely not NBA ready, but Phoenix is in a position where they just need to start accumulating some long-term assets and Riley is that. He's multi-positional with good perimeter size and flashes of shot-making and playmaking alike. It's a swing, but at this point in the draft, it's worth it.