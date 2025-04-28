Round 1 - Pick 1 Cooper Flagg SF Duke • Fr • 6'9" / 205 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.2 RPG 7.5 APG 4.2 3P% 38.5% Flagg exceeded all reasonable expectations at Duke — becoming the youngest Wooden Award winner in history while leading the Blue Devils to their 18th Final Four in program history. Simply put, no matter how the ping pong balls fall, the one-and-done star who led Duke in all five major statistical categories will be the first player selected. And he should be.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Dylan Harper PG Rutgers • Fr • 6'6" / 215 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.4 RPG 4.6 APG 4 3P% 33.3% It's fair to call Harper's freshman year a disappointment, on some level, considering how his team struggled to a 15-17 record. But the lead guard did nothing to actually damage his status as an elite prospect. He should be a lock to be a top-three pick barring any concerns that might emerge during the pre-draft process.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Tre Johnson SG Texas • Fr • 6'6" / 190 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 19.9 RPG 3.1 APG 2.7 3P% 39.7% Johnson is a scoring guard with good positional size who shot 39.7% from 3 on 6.8 attempts per game in his one season at Texas. He averaged 21.6 points over his final 10 outings and projects as a high-level shooter and scorer at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 4 VJ Edgecombe SG Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 180 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 15 RPG 5.6 APG 3.2 3P% 34% Edgecombe is a top-shelf athlete capable of creating posters in transition. He's the type of prospect who is both safe and filled with upside after helping Baylor make what was a sixth straight trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Ace Bailey SF Rutgers • Fr • 6'10" / 200 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 17.6 RPG 7.2 APG 1.3 3P% 34.6% More evidence that Rutgers should've been better than it was is the fact that the Scarlet Knights finished with a losing record despite having two projected top-five picks. Bailey's upside is tremendous given that he's an electric shot-creator and shot-maker. It's just a matter of being more consistent with everything — and becoming more than just a scorer.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Kon Knueppel SF Duke • Fr • 6'7" / 217 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 14.4 RPG 4 APG 2.7 3P% 40.6% Knueppel was mostly excellent through Duke's run to the Final Four, averaging 19.0 points while shooting 63.6% from beyond the arc. He's an elite shooter, obviously, but far from only a shooter. Anybody labeling him as little more than a catch-and-shoot threat is wildly underestimating his versatility as a basketball player.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Kasparas Jakucionis PG Illinois • Fr • 6'6" / 205 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 15 RPG 5.7 APG 4.7 3P% 31.8% What Jakucionis lacks in explosiveness he makes up for with his diverse skill-set and high basketball IQ. The Lithuanian only shot 31.8% from 3 in one season at Illinois. That shouldn't be ignored, obviously. But Jackucionis has previously shown to be enough of a reliable shooter that his poor percentage at Illinois won't send him tumbling on draft night.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jeremiah Fears PG Oklahoma • Fr • 6'4" / 182 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 17.1 RPG 4.1 APG 4.1 3P% 28.4% Fears is set to join the relatively short list of one-and-done lottery picks who were ranked outside of the top 60 of their high school classes. His unique ability to change speeds and keep defenders off balance is too much to ignore -- even if his subpar 3-point percentage is a legitimate source of concern.

From From Phoenix Suns Round 1 - Pick 9 Derik Queen C Maryland • Fr • 6'10" / 246 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 16.5 RPG 9 APG 1.9 3P% 20% Queen is a super-skilled forward who offsets some of his physical limitations with skill and smarts. He hit the buzzer-beater against Colorado State in the Round of 32, scored 27 against the eventual national champion (Florida) in the Sweet 16 and solidified himself down the stretch of his freshman season as an intriguing lottery option.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Rasheer Fleming PF Saint Joseph's • Jr • 6'9" / 240 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 14.7 RPG 8.5 APG 1.3 3P% 39% Fleming is a 6-9 athlete with a 7-5 wingspan who shot 39% from 3 on 4.5 attempts per game as a 20 year-old at Saint Joseph's. That sentence alone should make him a lottery pick.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Collin Murray-Boyles PF South Carolina • Soph • 6'8" / 245 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.8 RPG 8.3 APG 2.4 3P% 26.5% Murray-Boyles is a non-shooting and undersized front-court player, which makes him a somewhat divisive prospect. But he's impactful in multiple ways on both ends of the court, and his feel for the game and instincts have many evaluators on board with the 19 year-old being selected somewhere in the bottom half of the lottery.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Khaman Maluach C Duke • Fr • 7'2" / 250 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 8.6 RPG 6.6 APG 0.5 3P% 25% Maluach's truly great freshman year ended horribly with a zero-rebound effort in 21 minutes during Duke's season-ending loss to Houston. But that was just one game against an older and stronger team, and it shouldn't sour front offices too much on an 18 year-old who can move unusually well for a man his size.

From From Sacramento Kings Round 1 - Pick 13 Liam McNeeley SF Connecticut • Fr • 6'7" / 210 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14.5 RPG 6 APG 2.3 3P% 31.7% McNeeley only shot 31.7% from 3-point range in his one year at UConn — but scouts are largely unconcerned and still view him as a strong-shooting wing at the next level. An ankle sprain cost him more than a month of his freshman season, but McNeeley showed enough while on the court to convince evaluators he's worthy of being selected in the lottery.

From From Atlanta Hawks Round 1 - Pick 14 Jase Richardson SG Michigan State • Fr • 6'3" / 185 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 12.1 RPG 3.3 APG 1.9 3P% 41.2% Richardson didn't emerge as a starter at Michigan State until halfway through the season but quickly showed himself to be the team's most dynamic scorer. He's the son of 14-year NBA veteran Jason Richardson, which is viewed as a positive. The combo guard is a high-energy prospect with the type of basketball IQ children of players often possess.

From From Miami Heat Round 1 - Pick 15 Nique Clifford SF Colorado State • Sr • 6'6" / 200 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 18.9 RPG 9.6 APG 4.4 3P% 37.7% Clifford, 23, is older than the type of prospects some front offices prefer to select with top-20 picks — but he checks a lot of other boxes. Good positional size? Yes. A competent shooter? Yes. Versatile defender? Yes. He could be the next nice NBA player to emerge from the Mountain West Conference.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Danny Wolf PF Michigan • Jr • 7'0" / 250 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 13.2 RPG 9.7 APG 3.6 3P% 33.6% Wolf moved from the Ivy League to the Big Ten and, statistically, arguably performed even better. He's a 7-footer with guard skills who is a better defender than some realize.

From From Detroit Pistons Round 1 - Pick 17 Egor Demin PG BYU • Fr • 6'9" Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 10.6 RPG 3.9 APG 5.5 3P% 27.3% Demin is a backcourt player with tremendous size — but one who turned it over 2.9 times per game this season, which should be at least a little concerning for franchises viewing him as a ball-in-his-hands guard. The 3-point percentage is also an issue. So it's easy to understand why the one-and-done prospect from Russia is a divisive prospect, but there's still little chance he goes much lower than the middle of the first round.

From From Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 - Pick 18 Asa Newell PF Georgia • Fr • 6'11" / 220 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 15.4 RPG 6.9 APG 0.9 3P% 29.2% Can Newell keep the floor spaced as a legitimate 3-point threat? If so, he should go higher. If not, he should go lower. Either way, that's the swing-skill for the one-and-done prospect who performed quite well as a freshman in an SEC filled with much older and stronger players.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 19 Noa Essengue PF France • 6'10" / 200 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 10.8 RPG 4.9 APG 1.2 3P% 27.6% Essengue is a French prospect with great positional size. As one of the youngest players available, he's a long-term bet. But if the shot develops, and the defensive versatility becomes undeniable, the 18 year-old could be a steal at this point in the draft.

From From Golden State Warriors Round 1 - Pick 20 Joan Beringer C France • 6'11" / 235 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 5.0 RPG 4.6 APG 0.4 BPG 1.4 Beringer is a frontcourt prospect with a 7-4 wingspan who provides defensive versatility and the ability to rim-protect. Is he ready to contribute in the NBA next season? Probably not. But there's a lot to like with this 18 year-old from Serbia.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 1 - Pick 21 Nolan Traore PG France • 6'4" / 175 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 11.7 RPG 1.9 APG 4.7 3P% 30.2% Traore does enough good things with the ball in his hands to secure a spot in the first round— but his inefficiency, and lack of shooting, are non-starters for some front offices. At 18, there are still many years of development for the French native. Any franchise selecting him has to do so with that understanding.

From From Los Angeles Lakers Round 1 - Pick 22 Carter Bryant PF Arizona • Fr • 6'8" / 225 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 6.5 RPG 4.1 APG 1 3P% 37.1% Bryant was a top-30 prospect in the Class of 2024 who shot 37.1% from 3-point range in his freshman year at Arizona. He projects as a 3-and-D wing and has the requisite athleticism to develop into a really good one over time.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Thomas Sorber C Georgetown • Fr • 6'10" / 255 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th PPG 14.5 RPG 8.5 APG 2.4 3P% 16.2% Sorber seemed ahead of schedule for a one-and-done prospect before suffering a season-ending left-foot injury on Feb. 15. Regardless, he did enough in 24 games to show he'd either spend next season as a Big East Player of the Year candidate or as a rookie in the NBA. The foot-injury is concerning, if only because big men with foot injuries don't have the best stories. But Sorber should still go in the first round of this draft.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 24 Ben Saraf PG Israel • 6'5" / 200 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 12.1 RPG 2.6 APG 4.3 3P% 28.7% Saraf is another international prospect with nice positional size. Concerns about his shooting and athleticism should keep him out of the lottery — but there's enough pick-and-roll playmaking ability already in place to ensure his name is called.

From From Denver Nuggets Round 1 - Pick 25 Hugo Gonzalez SF Spain • 6'6" / 205 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 6th PPG 3.1 RPG 1.7 APG 0.5 3P% 29.4% Gonzalez hasn't played or produced much for Real Madrid this season, which is mostly the byproduct of being a 19 year-old on a first-place team in a legitimate professional league. But the athleticism and high-motor that's made him an intriguing prospect for years still exists and will likely be enough to get Gonzalez selected in the first round.

From From New York Knicks Round 1 - Pick 26 Will Riley SF Illinois • Fr • 6'8" / 195 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 9th PPG 12.6 RPG 4.1 APG 2.2 3P% 32.6% Riley didn't get as much attention as some other freshmen — but he was a reliable double-digit scorer for an NCAA Tournament team from start to finish. At Illinois, the long-and-lean wing showed playmaking ability. But the jumper is still more streaky than reliable, and he also needs to add strength.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 27 Maxime Raynaud C Stanford • Sr • 7'1" / 245 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th PPG 20.2 RPG 10.6 APG 1.7 3P% 34.5% Raynaud improved statistically in four straight years at Stanford — going from somebody who averaged 4.5 points as a freshman to somebody who averaged 20.2 as a senior. His ability to stretch the floor and pass at his size are considered strengths that are emphasized in the modern-NBA.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Johni Broome C Auburn • Sr • 6'10" / 240 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 18.6 RPG 10.8 APG 2.9 3P% 27.8% Broome is an older prospect who might not be a target of franchises rebuilding. But any contender selecting in the 20s in need of a low-cost rookie who can help immediately should consider the consensus First Team All-American who helped Auburn secure the No. 1 overall seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Broome will be plug-and-play from Day 1.

From From Cleveland Cavaliers Round 1 - Pick 29 Walter Clayton Jr. PG Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 10th PPG 18.3 RPG 3.7 APG 4.2 3P% 38.6% Clayton was the star of Florida's national title run while averaging 22.3 points on 43.5% shooting from beyond the arc in those six NCAA Tournament games. There are concerns about his decision-making and approach to defense, but the Most Outstanding Player of the 2025 Final Four is such a skilled and unique shotmaker that he's worthy of serious looks deep in the first round.