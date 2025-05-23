A noisy night at the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago earlier this month netted the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs the No. 1 and No. 2 picks in this year's draft, respectively, turning the top of the draft on its head in a flash. But the fallout from Dallas moving up 10 spots and San Antonio moving up six spots from their prelottery positions could be widespread and take years to unfurl.
How that fateful lottery affects not just the Mavs and Spurs in the immediate and long term, but the rest of the NBA, has quickly become the scuttlebutt in league circles.
The only certainty right now is that Dallas will make Cooper Flagg the No. 1 pick. With Flagg a -100,000 favorite to be picked No. 1 in the draft at FanDuel Sportsbook, this is hardly a bold prediction.
But beyond that, San Antonio has a menu of options beyond sticking and picking. Thus far: it has stated publicly it will keep the pick and is not shopping it. However, there's no incentive for Spurs brass to dangle that asset and announce it is on the market — widely believed to be very, very valuable, given how highly Dylan Harper is viewed — to push down its perceived value.
The truth is this: San Antonio has a rising star in Rookie of the Year guard Stephon Castle and it also traded for De'Aaron Fox. This is a very good, and deep, backcourt in place. Adding Harper to that mix could complicate things.
I don't doubt San Antonio would be thrilled to add him to its young core, to be clear. He's a very good prospect. And I think taking another player who fits better instead of the best prospect is problematic. (That's how you end up taking Marvin Bagley III over a Luka Doncic. Sorry, Kings fans.)
But I'm skeptical San Antonio isn't, at the very least, noodling over other options, which would include trading back — or trading it altogether.
Enter 6-foot-11 Giannis Antetokounmpo.
In my first mock draft after last week's NBA Draft Combine, I have the Spurs in a blockbuster deal packaging, among other things, the No. 2 and No. 14 picks to land the 30-year-old former MVP winner and nine-time All-Star from the Bucks. There'd be a number of picks and players going Milwaukee's way as compensation. It'd take a lot, and whether San Antonio thinks it'd be worth it remains to be seen. Again: San Antonio publicly has said it plans to keep the pick, in which case I believe Harper would be the selection.
But the idea of pairing Giannis next to a true superstar in Victor Wembanyama is an appeal that could, and should, be tough to turn down. Few teams have the draft and roster assets to make it worth Milwaukee's while. San Antonio has that. And it might present a rare chance for the Bucks to reset while getting compensated for their troubles.
Let's get to the mock.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Cooper Flagg SF
Duke • Fr • 6'8" / 221 lbs
The one pick you can already write in sharpie. Dallas lands its foundational piece after blowing it up midseason by dealing Luka Doncic.
Mock Trade from San Antonio Spurs
Round 1 - Pick 2
Dylan Harper PG
Rutgers • Fr • 6'5" / 213 lbs
This is a mock trade that sends the Spurs a star in Giannis Antetokounmpo and lands Milwaukee with a young asset around which to build for the future in Dylan Harper. Milwaukee in this scenario also lands San Antonio's other first-round pick at No. 14.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ace Bailey SF
Rutgers • Fr • 6'8" / 203 lbs
I wouldn't be terribly surprised if Philly shops this pick and ends up trading out. But most view the draft dropping off in talent *after* the top three picks, and specifically after Bailey. He's a big wing and talented shot-maker with tremendous size and athleticism.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Kon Knueppel SF
Duke • Fr • 6'5" / 219 lbs
Charlotte probably had designs on landing a different Duke star atop this year's draft but Knueppel is a stud. He shot 40.6% from 3-point range as a freshman next to Cooper Flagg and rated in the 90th percentile as a jump shooter and 92nd percentile as a catch-and-shoot weapon. High-floor prospect with All-Star potential.
Round 1 - Pick 5
VJ Edgecombe SG
Baylor • Fr • 6'4" / 193 lbs
A super athlete with a projectable two-way skill set to the NBA level. Edgecombe shot 34% as a freshman at Baylor, displayed immense defensive potential and showed a rounded offensive game with playmaking to boot.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Tre Johnson SG
Texas • Fr • 6'5" / 190 lbs
This'd be a no-brainer for Washington; Johnson is widely believed to be off the board inside the top five picks. He led all college freshmen last season in points per game and total 3-pointers made.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Oklahoma • Fr • 6'3" / 180 lbs
At this range in the draft the concerns over Fears' boom-or-bust profile will be enough for one team to take the plunge. He's an electric factory with the ball in his hands who can run an offense and get downhill, and no one in the class has more command of the ball as a handler than him.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Egor Demin PG
BYU • Fr • 6'8" / 199 lbs
Demin's range in this draft is wide and could span from here to the 20s. But I tend to believe one team takes a stab at his size and skill. Brooklyn with four first-round picks should have some tolerance to invest in the talent in him as a gifted passer with great size.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Maryland • Fr • 6'9" / 248 lbs
Queen's the king of skill and feel among bigs in this class with the ability to put the ball on the floor and act as an offensive hub. What he lacks in athletic burst he makes up for with his understanding of the game and ability to create.
From Phoenix Suns
Round 1 - Pick 10
South Carolina • Soph • 6'7" / 239 lbs
Defense, defense, defense. Houston's already got a strong unit on that end and an investment in CMB is a doubling down of what has worked already with the Rockets. He'd give this team an identity in the frontcourt and could fit well alongside Alperen Sengun down low.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Illinois • Fr • 6'5" / 205 lbs
Portland's backcourt is in dire need of a revamp and retool in some way. Jakucionis could help reset the position with a true lead guard who has tools to elevate talent around him.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Duke • Fr • 7'1" / 253 lbs
Best talent available on the board matches with Chicago's need for talent in the frontcourt here. Maluach is a raw prospect who picked up the sport as a teenager after focusing primarily on soccer, but he'll provide length and energy with his 7-2 frame and 7-6 wingspan.
From Sacramento Kings
Round 1 - Pick 13
Arizona • Fr • 6'7" / 215 lbs
The counting stats for a deep Arizona team last season don't do justice to the upside for Bryant. He's a 3-and-D type wing who has tremendous size, and he rated in the 82nd percentile on unguarded catch-and-shoot opportunities last season.
Mock Trade from San Antonio Spurs
Round 1 - Pick 14
Georgetown • Fr • 6'9" / 263 lbs
This is one of several Spurs assets going Milwaukee's way as part of the mock Giannis trade. Here, I have the Bucks selecting another talented big to replenish some size in Giannis' absence. Sorber measured well at the combine and has steam to get into the lottery.
From Miami Heat
Round 1 - Pick 15
Danny Wolf PF
Michigan • Jr • 6'11" / 252 lbs
Oklahoma City could go a number of directions here given the luxury it has of a deep team with numerous assets now and into the future. GM Sam Presti visited Ann Arbor to watch Wolf several times last season, and he'd make sense for a team that seems to prioritize length and skill.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Colorado State • Sr • 6'5" / 202 lbs
Clifford is a true two-way stud who can be a weapon on offense and add length defensively. He's ready to contribute early for virtually any team with his skill set.
From Detroit Pistons
Round 1 - Pick 17
Stanford • Sr • 7'0" / 237 lbs
Raynuad quietly flourished on a floundering Stanford team last season as one of the best players in all of college basketball. The center has remarkable movement skills for his size and can not only space the floor with his shot, but can put the ball on the deck and create. A rare skill for a player his size.
From Memphis Grizzlies
Round 1 - Pick 18
Drake Powell SF
North Carolina • Fr • 6'5" / 199 lbs
Maybe higher than expected but Powell at No. 18 would be a reflection of where his stock has trended the last month: wayyyyyy up. He tested through the roof athletically at the combine and made clear his largely lackluster one season at UNC didn't allow him to completely showcase his impressive variety of skills.
From Milwaukee Bucks
Round 1 - Pick 19
Michigan St. • Fr • 6'1" / 178 lbs
Richardson's range in this draft is a bit wider than expected after measuring well short of his listed 6-3 at the combine. But he's not a prospect I'd overthink. He makes up for it with a long reach and a projectable offensive game that was among the more efficient last season among freshmen.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Love the idea of Miami adding playmaking to its roster and love the idea, specifically, of Traore with the Heat. He's crafty with the ball in his hands and his decision-making could help Tyler Herro play more comfortably off the ball.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Washington State • Sr • 6'5" / 213 lbs
Coward pushed his way into the first round this last month and is believed to be a real candidate to be off the board as early as the teens. He began his career at the Division III level (!!) and has acquitted himself well with stints at Eastern Washington and Washington State with his outside shooting and chiseled frame.
From Los Angeles Lakers
Round 1 - Pick 22
Connecticut • Fr • 6'7" / 215 lbs
What a steal this'd be for Atlanta. McNeeley is a big wing who can do a little of everything with the competitive spirit and confidence of someone I'd be itching to bet on.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Asa Newell PF
Georgia • Fr • 6'9" / 224 lbs
It'd be hard to pass on Newell here for Indiana with his above-the-rim impact as a lob threat and shot-blocker. Both Myles Turner and Thomas Bryant are set to enter free agency this offseason so the Pacers could be in the center market.
From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 1 - Pick 24
UAB • Sr • 6'9" / 235 lbs
The top transfer in this year's portal class has options after leaving UAB — among them being a potential first-round pick. He committed to Michigan out of the transfer portal and remains one of the big names on the fence leading into the withdrawal deadline. A defensive playmaker with true two-way ability as a forward, including versatility to play as a small-ball five.
From Denver Nuggets
Round 1 - Pick 25
Essengue is a French prospect with great positional size. As the second-youngest player available in this class, he's a long-term bet with defensive tools and shooting upside to grow into a potential steal in the coming years.
From New York Knicks
Round 1 - Pick 26
Beringer is a frontcourt prospect with a 7-4 wingspan who provides defensive versatility and the ability to rim-protect. Is he ready to contribute in the NBA next season? Probably not. But there's a lot to like with this 18 year old, and Brooklyn, armed with four first-rounders, can afford to be patient and think long-term.
From Houston Rockets
Round 1 - Pick 27
Auburn • Sr • 6'9" / 249 lbs
Broome improved every season in college basketball and was one of the most productive players last season for an Auburn team that earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAAs. He's a crafty interior scorer who can bang in the paint and plays a physical style defensively.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Saraf is an Israeli guard who has acquitted himself well overseas as a scorer and playmaker at just 18 years old this season, and he's crafty in using his smarts to find open teammates. With so much unknown right now in Boston after Jayson Tatum's injury, Saraf could give the franchise longer-term flexibility.
From Cleveland Cavaliers
Round 1 - Pick 29
Alabama • Fr • 6'3" / 175 lbs
There's likely to be signifiant interest from smart teams late in the first round and early in the second round in a young talent like Philon, who flashed major potential in spurts at Alabama as a true freshman. He's an exciting on-ball defender with burst and ball skills to grow into a starting guard. That's hard to find this late in the draft, even if he isn't ready to do so as a rookie.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Auburn • Fr • 6'0" / 169 lbs
Pettiford put on a show at the combine with incredible athletic testing and was able to score with anyone in the scrimmage setting. He's a smidge undersized and has a good opportunity awaiting him at Auburn so he's not a lock to stay in the draft, with his range somewhere between 25-35.
Round 2
From Utah Jazz
Round 2 - Pick 31
Gonzalez hasn't played or produced much for Real Madrid this season, which is mostly the product of being a 19 year old on a first-place team in a legitimate professional league. But the athleticism and high-motor that's made him an intriguing prospect for years still exists and should be enough to get him in or very near the first round of this year's draft.
From Washington Wizards
Round 2 - Pick 32
A big frame and a versatile game could get Penda into the first round after producing this season with Le Mans as a physical rebounder and defender. There could be some added appeal here for Boston with a chance to keep him overseas and develop him.
Round 2 - Pick 33
Creighton • Sr • 7'1" / 257 lbs
Charlotte would make a great deal of sense for Kalkbrenner -- a 7-foot big with a high floor -- given its need for frontcourt depth. He's a four-time DPOY winner in the Big East.
From New Orleans Pelicans
Round 2 - Pick 34
Florida • Sr • 6'2" / 199 lbs
Should Clayton slip to the second round -- which seems improbable, though not impossible -- I wouldn't expect to see him on the board long. Florida's NCAA Tournament hero made 39% on dribble-jumpers last season and is one of the more versatile shot-makers in the class.
Round 2 - Pick 35
Penn State • Jr • 6'11" / 243 lbs
Joel Embiid's increasing inability to stay healthy could have Philly in the market to add another big man to its pipeline. Niederhauser has had a strong predraft process and was productive last season with Penn State.
Round 2 - Pick 36
Saint Joseph's • Jr • 6'8" / 232 lbs
Fleming is a glove-in-hand fit for any team with its lead playmaker established. He's a rangy wing who is among the best spot-up shooters in this class and is coming off a big senior season as the alpha at St. Joseph's.
From Toronto Raptors
Round 2 - Pick 37
Kam Jones PG
Marquette • Sr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Detroit should continue to be adding shooting and playmaking around Cade Cunningham -- both of which are boxes Jones could help tick off. His efficiency last season dipped off but he has tools to be a complementary piece with his playmaking and ability to make shots; Synergy rated him in the 79th percentile last season in catch-and-shoot scenarios when unguarded.
Round 2 - Pick 38
Chaz Lanier SG
Tennessee • Sr • 6'4" / 206 lbs
San Antonio will need to win big around the edges after trading for Giannis in the mock scenario above. Lanier could be a helping hand on a cheap deal after five college seasons culminating with an All-SEC season with Tennessee in 2024-25.
Round 2 - Pick 39
Will Riley SF
Illinois • Fr • 6'8" / 186 lbs
A promising Canadian prospect from Ontario lands back in Canada with the Raptors in big value. Riley had six games of 20+ scoring outings as a freshman and has a big frame and a knack for scoring.
From Phoenix Suns
Round 2 - Pick 40
Duke • Jr • 6'4" / 183 lbs
Once viewed as a potential one-and-done lottery talent, Proctor spent three seasons at Duke and made progress each season as a shooter. He was one of the vocal leaders for a 35-win Duke team last season and would be a nice add to help build Washington's culture and to give them a long guard who has experience playing on and off the ball.
From Miami Heat
Round 2 - Pick 41
Toohey turned some heads at the NBA Draft Combine with strong measurements and solid shooting in drills. The Australian product just turned 21 and has made good use of his time the last few seasons in the NBL.
From Chicago Bulls
Round 2 - Pick 42
Milos Uzan PG
Houston • Jr • 6'3" / 186 lbs
This looks like a tough stay-or-go decision for Uzan who could return to Houston and lead a potential preseason No. 1 Houston team or stay in the draft and potentially get drafted in the 35-45 range. Good value here for Sacramento getting a talent who could go in the first round next year with a midsecond-round pick this year.
From Dallas Mavericks
Round 2 - Pick 43
Adou Thiero SF
Arkansas • Jr • 6'6" / 218 lbs
A bulldog defender who has tremendous size and made a big leap last season as a scorer, Thiero could stand to improve his shooting efficiency but has proven he can play and impact winning in multiple roles.
From Atlanta Hawks
Round 2 - Pick 44
I've long been a fan of Almansa's game and think the combo of his size and passing feel could be a hit in the NBA. He measured among the longest in vertical reach at the combine and has a wingspan pushing 7-2.
From Sacramento Kings
Round 2 - Pick 45
John Tonje SF
Wisconsin • Sr • 6'5" / 212 lbs
Tonje spent his sixth and final college season last year at Wisconsin and thrived for a fun Badgers offense, posting career highs in scoring, rebounding and assists. He just turned 24 and is among the older prospects in the class.
Round 2 - Pick 46
Sion James SF
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 218 lbs
After transferring in from Tulane, James earned a starting role at Duke on a 35-win Blue Devils team and was stellar in his role, rating out in the 96th percentile on jumpers and 98th percentile on shots from the catch and shoot position, per Synergy data.
From Detroit Pistons
Round 2 - Pick 47
A strong predraft process has Yang in the mix to be selected early in the second round. He averaged a double-double with Qingdao last season and has a big frame.
Round 2 - Pick 48
Florida • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Martin played a key role in leading two teams (FAU in 2023 and Florida in 2025) to the Final Four and helped the Gators clinch the title earlier this year. He's a big leaper who is a career 36.4% 3-point shooter.
From Milwaukee Bucks
Round 2 - Pick 49
An incoming roster crunch for Cleveland could lead to it investing in a big like Zikarsky, who as an 18-year-old presents some fun long-term potential. He's played mostly a part-time role the last two seasons with Brisbane in the NBL and is still a bit of a developmental talent.
From Memphis Grizzlies
Round 2 - Pick 50
Micah Peavy SG
Georgetown • Sr • 6'6" / 212 lbs
Peavy was a workhorse last season with Georgetown averaging 37 minutes per game and starting in all 32 of his appearances. He made a career-best 40% of his 3-pointers last season and rated in the 80th percentile on dribble jumpers and in the 86th percentile on 3-pointers.
Round 2 - Pick 51
A soon-to-be 20-year-old from Serbia, Marković has produced at a high level in the Adriatic League this season with Mega Basket and is top five this season in rebounds per game.
From Denver Nuggets
Round 2 - Pick 52
A former five-star recruit, Pate eschewed college to go to the G League Ignite -- only for it to fold after his first season. Despite that, he's still flashed NBA talent with his big frame and playmaking, though he needs to continue adding to his frame and developing as a shooter.
From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 2 - Pick 53
Koby Brea SF
Kentucky • Sr • 6'6" / 202 lbs
Brea's a five-year college player who had a career season with Kentucky in 2024-25. He can shoot the leather off the ball and that's where his appeal lies: he shot 46.5% over the last two seasons on shots beyond the arc and is near-automatic when given space to get a shot off.
Round 2 - Pick 54
Miles Byrd SF
San Diego State • Soph • 6'5" / 182 lbs
Byrd was a standout at the NBA Draft Combine and made what seemed to be a straightforward stay-or-go decision a little more challenging. He's coming off a career sophomore season at SDSU where he averaged 12.3 points and 2.7 assists and was supremely efficient scoring in the midrange.
Round 2 - Pick 55
Eric Dixon PF
Villanova • Sr • 6'8" / 259 lbs
Dixon's a professional bucket-getter who led college basketball in scoring last season and earned All-American honors in his fifth and final season at Villanova. He plays bigger than his measurements indicate and has managed efficiency as a scorer in various roles in college.
From Houston Rockets
Round 2 - Pick 56
Grant Nelson PF
Alabama • Sr • 6'10" / 230 lbs
The fluid movement and sheer athleticism of Nelson is NBA-caliber, though the holes in his game as a below-average shooter are tough to totally ignore. He plays big in big games and competes hard on both ends.
From Boston Celtics
Round 2 - Pick 57
Michigan • Sr • 7'0" / 253 lbs
Goldin was part of a unique two-big rotation at Michigan last season and held up his end of the bargain as a rim protector who rated out very well on the defensive end. He blocked 1.4 shots per game for the Wolverines, who had a top-12 defense.
Round 2 - Pick 58
Mark Sears PG
Alabama • Sr • 5'11" / 183 lbs
Sears is a scorer whose range is simply unlimited. He's an audacious shot-taker and shot-maker who could be a potential microwave scoring option off an NBA bench.
Round 2 - Pick 59
Gonzaga • Sr • 5'11" / 176 lbs
The table-setting and playmaking of Nembhard was a topic of discussion at the combine after looking more than comfortable facilitating action in the scrimmages. He led college basketball in assists per game by a wide margin and had a stunning 41.5% assist rate last season at Gonzaga.