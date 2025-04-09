Round 1 - Pick 1 Cooper Flagg PF Duke • Fr • 6'9" / 205 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.2 RPG 7.5 APG 4.2 3P% 38.5% A fabulous freshman season for Flagg ended in the Final Four for Duke with Flagg averaging 21 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in five NCAA Tournament games. He was the best player in the sport this season and is the unquestioned No. 1 player in the draft with his high-level defensive instincts and well-rounded offensive skill set. There are no holes in his game.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Dylan Harper PG Rutgers • Fr • 6'6" / 215 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.4 RPG 4.6 APG 4 3P% 33.3% The son of former NBA player Ron Harper, Dylan is a two-way star for Rutgers. He averaged the fifth-most points among all Big Ten players as an 18-year-old (he turned 19 in early March). He's a lead guard prospect with creative qualities both as a shot-maker and shot-creator for others.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Ace Bailey SF Rutgers • Fr • 6'10" / 200 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 17.6 RPG 7.2 APG 1.3 3P% 34.6% The size, scoring and sensational athleticism of Bailey makes him one of the most exciting prospects in this class. He needs to sharpen some of the passing and handling in his game but the ability to get a bucket is incomparable with any in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Tre Johnson SF Texas • Fr • 6'6" / 190 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 19.9 RPG 3.1 APG 2.7 3P% 39.7% Arrow is straight up for Johnson after a fabulous finish to his freshman season which consisted of scoring outings of 39, 29, 20, 23 and 32 among his final 10 games. He's a megawatt weapon who showed promise as a passer for a player billed largely as a scorer.

Round 1 - Pick 5 VJ Edgecombe SG Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 180 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 15 RPG 5.6 APG 3.2 3P% 34% A steady upward trajectory for Edgecombe this season is among the reasons to be encouraged by his prospect profile. He's shown himself a more polished passer and playmaker to go with his exceptional athleticism, all while improving as a scorer.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Kon Knueppel SF Duke • Fr • 6'7" / 217 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 14.4 RPG 4 APG 2.7 3P% 40.6% Knueppel finished as a 40% 3-point shooter and averaged 14.4 points per game on a Duke team that won 35 games and made the Final Four. He averaged 15 points and shot 55.6% from distance in the NCAA Tournament and has the tools to be a plug-and-play scoring guard.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jeremiah Fears SG Oklahoma • Fr • 6'4" / 182 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 17.1 RPG 4.1 APG 4.1 3P% 28.4% There are obvious holes in Fears' game -- largely around his shooting and how his defense will translate -- but there is obvious starpower here that's impossible to ignore, too. He has control of his handle and the ability to get downhill to the bucket or to find his spots better than any prospect in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jase Richardson SG Michigan State • Fr • 6'3" / 185 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 12.1 RPG 3.3 APG 1.9 3P% 41.2% The son of former NBA star Jason Richardson blossomed this season into an unlikely one-and-done talent after taking over a starting spot on a top-10 Michigan State team and elevating it to a run to the Elite Eight. Richardson is a smooth bucket-getter with the smarts you'd expect as the offspring of a hoops junkie.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Kasparas Jakucionis SF Illinois • Fr • 6'6" / 205 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 15 RPG 5.7 APG 4.7 3P% 31.8% A big guard with winning qualities as a scorer and facilitator can find a role in most every NBA offense in 2025. He'd make for a great fit in Portland next to Scoot Henderson.

From From Phoenix Suns Round 1 - Pick 10 Khaman Maluach C Duke • Fr • 7'2" / 250 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 8.6 RPG 6.6 APG 0.5 3P% 25% The final impression of Maluach at Duke was not a promising one: he played 21 minutes in a Final Four loss to Houston and grabbed zero rebounds despite his 7-foot-2 frame. But his length, movement and shot-blocking anticipation has NBA teams intrigued with his talent, especially after picking up basketball late in his life.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Derik Queen C Maryland • Fr • 6'10" / 246 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.5 RPG 9 APG 1.9 3P% 20% A throwback big whose game fits in the modern game, Queen brings physicality and finesse to the center spot with his ability to operate as a high-level passer and rebounding machine.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Walter Clayton Jr. PG Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 6th PPG 18.3 RPG 3.7 APG 4.2 3P% 38.6% Clayton was not on the first round radar several weeks ago but could be considered late in the lottery after leading Florida to a national championship while averaging 22.3 points, 3.3 assists and shooting 43.5% from 3 during the NCAA Tournament. He's an older prospect who profiles primarily as a 2-guard and has the movement shooting skills that remind me of Jared McCain and Fred VanVleet.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Liam McNeeley SF Connecticut • Fr • 6'7" / 210 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 14.5 RPG 6 APG 2.3 3P% 31.7% McNeeley is a winner who adds toughness, passing, shooting and energy as a 6-foot-7 wing who can do a little of everything. He played out of his natural position at times this season with UConn and was thrust into a facilitating role, but it helped showcase his skill as a downhill weapon who can see the floor and function in the NBA as a secondary creator.

From From Sacramento Kings Round 1 - Pick 14 Egor Demin PG BYU • Fr • 6'9" Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 10.6 RPG 3.9 APG 5.5 3P% 27.3% Plain and simple: Demin is the best passer in this year's draft. At 6-foot-9 he sees over defenses and makes advanced reads by anticipating actions before they happen. His sub-30% 3-point shooting this season is the only major concern here in his otherwise great profile.

From From Atlanta Hawks Round 1 - Pick 15 Collin Murray-Boyles PF South Carolina • Soph • 6'8" / 245 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 16.8 RPG 8.3 APG 2.4 3P% 26.5% The old-school style of Murray-Boyles' game has been a smashing success in the SEC, where at South Carolina he has developed into one of the sport's most dynamic two-way players. He plays bigger than his listed size and wins with physicality on both ends of the floor.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Asa Newell PF Georgia • Fr • 6'11" / 220 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 15.4 RPG 6.9 APG 0.9 3P% 29.2% I've been impressed by Newell's ability to play with physicality in the SEC this season -- something that was at one point seen as a weak point for him. His game seamlessly transfers to the NBA as a rim-running lob threat who can step out and space the floor.

From From Detroit Pistons Round 1 - Pick 17 Will Riley SF Illinois • Fr • 6'8" / 195 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 10th PPG 12.6 RPG 4.1 APG 2.2 3P% 32.6% Riley made a big rise up boards at the end of the season after scoring performances of 24, 27, 22, 21 and 22 among his final 15 games of the season. The 6-foot-8 19-year-old from Canada has great size and showed improvement as a shooter.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 18 Nique Clifford SF Colorado State • Sr • 6'6" / 200 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 18.9 RPG 9.6 APG 4.4 3P% 37.7% Clifford remains on the short list of guys I rank higher than most. He's a fifth-year player with a plug-and-play skill set as a shooter and defender, and he played like an All-American the final six weeks of the season for one of the hottest teams in the country at CSU.

From From Golden State Warriors Round 1 - Pick 19 Nolan Traore PG France • 6'4" / 175 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 10.7 RPG 1.2 APG 5.0 3P% 26.9% Traore hasn't lived up to billing as a potential top-five prospect in this class but I'm still bullish on the talent. He plays a confident style with the ball in his hands and has enough playmaking to help in part offset some of his struggles with turnovers and shooting.

From From Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 - Pick 20 Danny Wolf C Michigan • Jr • 7'0" / 250 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 13.2 RPG 9.7 APG 3.6 3P% 33.6% Wolf is a third-year college player but just 20 years old experiencing a breakout with Michigan this season. He's a 7-footer with guard skills -- handles, probing ability, the works -- who can also space the floor and rated out very well defensively despite his bigger and bulkier frame.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 21 Rasheer Fleming PF Saint Joseph's • Jr • 6'9" / 240 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 14.7 RPG 8.5 APG 1.3 3P% 39% Fleming's rise into first-round territory can't be ignored. He had a breakout junior season with Saint Joseph's, hitting 39% from 3-point range and rating out in the 97th percentile on jumpers, per Synergy. Big wing with a great frame and translatable game.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 1 - Pick 22 Noa Essengue PF France • 6'10" / 200 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 5th PPG 12.4 RPG 5.3 APG 1.1 3P% 29.4% Essengue has continued to impress overseas playing alongside another first-round prospect in Ben Saraf in Germany. He's a big wing who is very young and already producing at a high level professionally.

From From Denver Nuggets Round 1 - Pick 23 Hugo Gonzalez SF Spain • 6'6" / 205 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 7th PPG 4.6 RPG 2.4 APG 0.8 3P% 25.7% On a deep Real Madrid team, Gonzalez remains something of a mystery box prospect given his sporadic playing time. The idea of him -- a prospect whose game centers around his scoring ability as a big wing -- right now surpasses the reality of him. A 19-year-old who might be a developmental piece worth investing in.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Drake Powell SG North Carolina • Fr • 6'6" / 195 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 6th PPG 7.4 RPG 3.4 APG 1.1 3P% 37.9% There was no breakout for Powell this season but the underlying numbers in his profile suggests it's still wheels up for him moving forward. He showed immense promise as a defensive prospect and shot 38% from 3 while consistently knocking down jumpers and showing off an ability to attack closeouts.

From From Los Angeles Lakers Round 1 - Pick 25 Adou Thiero SF Arkansas • Jr • 6'8" / 220 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 15.1 RPG 5.8 APG 1.9 3P% 25.6% A late-season injury for Thiero ended what was a huge breakout season for the Arkansas star who led the team in scoring. He's a bulldog defender with a big frame and an improved scoring game.

From From New York Knicks Round 1 - Pick 26 Carter Bryant SF Arizona • Fr • 6'8" / 225 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 11th PPG 6.5 RPG 4.1 APG 1 3P% 37.1% Bryant played sparingly at Arizona this season until late in the season and looks the part of a two-way wing who can impact winning with defense and shooting. He hit 37.1% of his 3s on the season as a true freshman and rated out in the 80th percentile as a jump shooter, per Synergy Sports data.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 27 Alex Condon C Florida • Soph • 6'11" / 230 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 8th PPG 10.6 RPG 7.5 APG 2.2 3P% 32.8% There was some good and some not-so-good on tape for Condon during Florida's NCAA Tournament run but his sophomore season crystalized what he is: a 6-foot-11 big who can pass, dribble and shoot. Despite being on the leaner side, he's also physical on defense and a timely playmaker. He may have a tough stay-or-go decision.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Ben Saraf SG Israel • 6'5" / 200 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 12.8 RPG 4.6 APG 2.2 3P% 22.2% Saraf is an Israeli guard who has acquitted himself well overseas as a scorer and playmaker at just 18 years old this season. He has good positional size and plays with craft to make up for his lack of burst.

From From Cleveland Cavaliers Round 1 - Pick 29 Thomas Sorber C Georgetown • Fr • 6'10" / 255 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th PPG 14.5 RPG 8.5 APG 2.4 3P% 16.2% Sorber was quietly one of the most productive freshmen in college hoops this season, averaging 14.5 points and 8.5 boards at Georgetown. He's a natural scorer inside with soft hands and a natural shot-swatter on the other end to boot.