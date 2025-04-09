In the span of less than three weeks, Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. has risen from a projected second-round pick with promise to a sure first-round pick who may be a candidate to leap into the lottery discussion. That's how good -- no, that's how great -- he was for the Gators during their NCAA Tournament run that concluded Monday with a national title.
Clayton averaged 22.3 points and 3.3 assists per game in six NCAA Tournament wins and shot a scorching 43.5% from 3-point range in the process. In those games, he scored a career-high 34 points vs. Auburn in the Final Four in helping erase a 9-point deficit, scored 30 points vs. Texas Tech (22 in the second half) to erase a 10-point deficit and scored 11 second-half points Monday in digging out of a 12-point hole vs. Houston.
All told: he scored 53 points in the second half alone in the Elite Eight, Final Four and title game. Florida won each game despite trailing in the second half of every contest.
Rarely do we see a prospect make such a meteoric rise at any point in the season, much less during the NCAA Tournament. But rarely do we see a player produce such magic in March like Clayton.
He has earned him so much attention that in six short games, with his freewheeling style and scoring range that spans the entire continental United States, he's now into my latest lottery projections. The last player to make hay in such a big spotlight from a fringe prospect to the first round is probably Shabazz Napier, who led UConn to a title in 2014 and was selected No. 24 overall.
That feels like the floor for Clayton.
My latest first-round mock is below with a fresh look at the landscape in the aftermath of a momentous March Madness. Order is set via projections from Tankathon.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Cooper Flagg PF
Duke • Fr • 6'9" / 205 lbs
A fabulous freshman season for Flagg ended in the Final Four for Duke with Flagg averaging 21 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in five NCAA Tournament games. He was the best player in the sport this season and is the unquestioned No. 1 player in the draft with his high-level defensive instincts and well-rounded offensive skill set. There are no holes in his game.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Dylan Harper PG
Rutgers • Fr • 6'6" / 215 lbs
The son of former NBA player Ron Harper, Dylan is a two-way star for Rutgers. He averaged the fifth-most points among all Big Ten players as an 18-year-old (he turned 19 in early March). He's a lead guard prospect with creative qualities both as a shot-maker and shot-creator for others.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ace Bailey SF
Rutgers • Fr • 6'10" / 200 lbs
The size, scoring and sensational athleticism of Bailey makes him one of the most exciting prospects in this class. He needs to sharpen some of the passing and handling in his game but the ability to get a bucket is incomparable with any in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Tre Johnson SF
Texas • Fr • 6'6" / 190 lbs
Arrow is straight up for Johnson after a fabulous finish to his freshman season which consisted of scoring outings of 39, 29, 20, 23 and 32 among his final 10 games. He's a megawatt weapon who showed promise as a passer for a player billed largely as a scorer.
Round 1 - Pick 5
VJ Edgecombe SG
Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 180 lbs
A steady upward trajectory for Edgecombe this season is among the reasons to be encouraged by his prospect profile. He's shown himself a more polished passer and playmaker to go with his exceptional athleticism, all while improving as a scorer.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Kon Knueppel SF
Duke • Fr • 6'7" / 217 lbs
Knueppel finished as a 40% 3-point shooter and averaged 14.4 points per game on a Duke team that won 35 games and made the Final Four. He averaged 15 points and shot 55.6% from distance in the NCAA Tournament and has the tools to be a plug-and-play scoring guard.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Oklahoma • Fr • 6'4" / 182 lbs
There are obvious holes in Fears' game -- largely around his shooting and how his defense will translate -- but there is obvious starpower here that's impossible to ignore, too. He has control of his handle and the ability to get downhill to the bucket or to find his spots better than any prospect in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Michigan State • Fr • 6'3" / 185 lbs
The son of former NBA star Jason Richardson blossomed this season into an unlikely one-and-done talent after taking over a starting spot on a top-10 Michigan State team and elevating it to a run to the Elite Eight. Richardson is a smooth bucket-getter with the smarts you'd expect as the offspring of a hoops junkie.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Illinois • Fr • 6'6" / 205 lbs
A big guard with winning qualities as a scorer and facilitator can find a role in most every NBA offense in 2025. He'd make for a great fit in Portland next to Scoot Henderson.
From Phoenix Suns
Round 1 - Pick 10
Duke • Fr • 7'2" / 250 lbs
The final impression of Maluach at Duke was not a promising one: he played 21 minutes in a Final Four loss to Houston and grabbed zero rebounds despite his 7-foot-2 frame. But his length, movement and shot-blocking anticipation has NBA teams intrigued with his talent, especially after picking up basketball late in his life.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Maryland • Fr • 6'10" / 246 lbs
A throwback big whose game fits in the modern game, Queen brings physicality and finesse to the center spot with his ability to operate as a high-level passer and rebounding machine.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Clayton was not on the first round radar several weeks ago but could be considered late in the lottery after leading Florida to a national championship while averaging 22.3 points, 3.3 assists and shooting 43.5% from 3 during the NCAA Tournament. He's an older prospect who profiles primarily as a 2-guard and has the movement shooting skills that remind me of Jared McCain and Fred VanVleet.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Connecticut • Fr • 6'7" / 210 lbs
McNeeley is a winner who adds toughness, passing, shooting and energy as a 6-foot-7 wing who can do a little of everything. He played out of his natural position at times this season with UConn and was thrust into a facilitating role, but it helped showcase his skill as a downhill weapon who can see the floor and function in the NBA as a secondary creator.
From Sacramento Kings
Round 1 - Pick 14
Egor Demin PG
BYU • Fr • 6'9"
Plain and simple: Demin is the best passer in this year's draft. At 6-foot-9 he sees over defenses and makes advanced reads by anticipating actions before they happen. His sub-30% 3-point shooting this season is the only major concern here in his otherwise great profile.
From Atlanta Hawks
Round 1 - Pick 15
South Carolina • Soph • 6'8" / 245 lbs
The old-school style of Murray-Boyles' game has been a smashing success in the SEC, where at South Carolina he has developed into one of the sport's most dynamic two-way players. He plays bigger than his listed size and wins with physicality on both ends of the floor.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Asa Newell PF
Georgia • Fr • 6'11" / 220 lbs
I've been impressed by Newell's ability to play with physicality in the SEC this season -- something that was at one point seen as a weak point for him. His game seamlessly transfers to the NBA as a rim-running lob threat who can step out and space the floor.
From Detroit Pistons
Round 1 - Pick 17
Will Riley SF
Illinois • Fr • 6'8" / 195 lbs
Riley made a big rise up boards at the end of the season after scoring performances of 24, 27, 22, 21 and 22 among his final 15 games of the season. The 6-foot-8 19-year-old from Canada has great size and showed improvement as a shooter.
From Milwaukee Bucks
Round 1 - Pick 18
Colorado State • Sr • 6'6" / 200 lbs
Clifford remains on the short list of guys I rank higher than most. He's a fifth-year player with a plug-and-play skill set as a shooter and defender, and he played like an All-American the final six weeks of the season for one of the hottest teams in the country at CSU.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Traore hasn't lived up to billing as a potential top-five prospect in this class but I'm still bullish on the talent. He plays a confident style with the ball in his hands and has enough playmaking to help in part offset some of his struggles with turnovers and shooting.
From Memphis Grizzlies
Round 1 - Pick 20
Michigan • Jr • 7'0" / 250 lbs
Wolf is a third-year college player but just 20 years old experiencing a breakout with Michigan this season. He's a 7-footer with guard skills -- handles, probing ability, the works -- who can also space the floor and rated out very well defensively despite his bigger and bulkier frame.
From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 1 - Pick 21
Saint Joseph's • Jr • 6'9" / 240 lbs
Fleming's rise into first-round territory can't be ignored. He had a breakout junior season with Saint Joseph's, hitting 39% from 3-point range and rating out in the 97th percentile on jumpers, per Synergy. Big wing with a great frame and translatable game.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Essengue has continued to impress overseas playing alongside another first-round prospect in Ben Saraf in Germany. He's a big wing who is very young and already producing at a high level professionally.
From Denver Nuggets
Round 1 - Pick 23
On a deep Real Madrid team, Gonzalez remains something of a mystery box prospect given his sporadic playing time. The idea of him -- a prospect whose game centers around his scoring ability as a big wing -- right now surpasses the reality of him. A 19-year-old who might be a developmental piece worth investing in.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Drake Powell SG
North Carolina • Fr • 6'6" / 195 lbs
There was no breakout for Powell this season but the underlying numbers in his profile suggests it's still wheels up for him moving forward. He showed immense promise as a defensive prospect and shot 38% from 3 while consistently knocking down jumpers and showing off an ability to attack closeouts.
From Los Angeles Lakers
Round 1 - Pick 25
Adou Thiero SF
Arkansas • Jr • 6'8" / 220 lbs
A late-season injury for Thiero ended what was a huge breakout season for the Arkansas star who led the team in scoring. He's a bulldog defender with a big frame and an improved scoring game.
From New York Knicks
Round 1 - Pick 26
Arizona • Fr • 6'8" / 225 lbs
Bryant played sparingly at Arizona this season until late in the season and looks the part of a two-way wing who can impact winning with defense and shooting. He hit 37.1% of his 3s on the season as a true freshman and rated out in the 80th percentile as a jump shooter, per Synergy Sports data.
From Houston Rockets
Round 1 - Pick 27
Florida • Soph • 6'11" / 230 lbs
There was some good and some not-so-good on tape for Condon during Florida's NCAA Tournament run but his sophomore season crystalized what he is: a 6-foot-11 big who can pass, dribble and shoot. Despite being on the leaner side, he's also physical on defense and a timely playmaker. He may have a tough stay-or-go decision.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Saraf is an Israeli guard who has acquitted himself well overseas as a scorer and playmaker at just 18 years old this season. He has good positional size and plays with craft to make up for his lack of burst.
From Cleveland Cavaliers
Round 1 - Pick 29
Georgetown • Fr • 6'10" / 255 lbs
Sorber was quietly one of the most productive freshmen in college hoops this season, averaging 14.5 points and 8.5 boards at Georgetown. He's a natural scorer inside with soft hands and a natural shot-swatter on the other end to boot.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Creighton • Sr • 7'1" / 270 lbs
Kalkbrenner finished his final season at Creighton with a fourth Big East Defensive Player of the Year award in five seasons with the Bluejays. He averaged 2.7 blocks per game this season and shot a career-best 34.4% from 3. An inside-out big who isn't quick but can space the floor and understands how to function in his role within the defense.