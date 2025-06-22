Round 1 - Pick 1 Cooper Flagg SF Duke • Fr • 6'8" / 221 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.2 RPG 7.5 APG 4.2 3P% 38.5% It's rather telling that, even in peak smokescreen season, we haven't heard one peep about the Mavericks trading their pick or selecting anyone other than Flagg. This kid was born to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, and it will come to fruition on Wednesday.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Dylan Harper PG Rutgers • Fr • 6'5" / 213 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.4 RPG 4.6 APG 4 3P% 33.3% Word on the street is that the Spurs have received some lucrative offers for their pick but they're infatuated with Harper, a combo guard who is viewed as the only "sure thing" in the draft outside of Cooper Flagg. Fit shouldn't really come into the equation this high in the draft, but given his shooting ability and size Harper should have no problem playing alongside De'Aaron Fox and/or Stephon Castle in the Spurs rotation.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Ace Bailey SF Rutgers • Fr • 6'8" / 203 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 17.6 RPG 7.2 APG 1.3 3P% 34.6% It's weird that Bailey hasn't worked out for anyone, but the 76ers have to think in terms of not only what this pick can do for them right now, but also how he might be viewed by other teams in terms of trade value. Bailey ticks both boxes as a 6-9 bucket-getter who can immediately provide relief for Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George, but who could also be viewed as the centerpiece of a trade for another win-now player down the road.

Round 1 - Pick 4 VJ Edgecombe SG Baylor • Fr • 6'4" / 193 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 15 RPG 5.6 APG 3.2 3P% 34% The Hornets made marginal defensive improvement last season, and the prospect of an Edgecombe-Brandon Miller perimeter defense foundation has to be enticing next to the offensive-minded LaMelo Ball. Edgecombe should be a stopper right away, and has significant potential as a secondary playmaker and off-ball scorer. At this point, he's simply the best player on the board.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Kon Knueppel SF Duke • Fr • 6'5" / 219 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14.4 RPG 4 APG 2.7 3P% 40.6% Utah was sixth in the NBA in 3-point attempts per game last season, but landed 22nd in 3-point percentage. As arguably the best shooter in the draft, Knueppel should help Will Hardy maintain his bombs-away attack while adding much more accuracy. The Duke product has also shown the ability to finish at a high clip around the rim when attacking closeouts, and is a connective passer who doesn't make many mistakes. Recent Jazz first-rounders haven't worked out great, and Knueppel is at least something of a known commodity.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Tre Johnson SG Texas • Fr • 6'5" / 190 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.9 RPG 3.1 APG 2.7 3P% 39.7% Washington seems to be somewhat enamored with Jeremiah Fears, but the Johnny Davis red flags might be too strong there. If Johnson -- perhaps the best raw scorer in the entire draft -- is still on the board, he seems to be the right pick for a franchise still a long way from contention that finished dead last in offensive efficiency last season.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Kasparas Jakucionis PG Illinois • Fr • 6'5" / 205 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 15 RPG 5.7 APG 4.7 3P% 31.8% Jakucionis fits the bill of a modern NBA guard with size, elite playmaking and the ability to hit deep 3s off the dribble. His 6-6 frame will allow him to play next to Dejounte Murray and CJ McCollum (for as long as they're on the team), and he'll be an excellent complement to Trey Murphy III and Zion Williamson as the Pelicans think toward the future.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jeremiah Fears PG Oklahoma • Fr • 6'3" / 180 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 17.1 RPG 4.1 APG 4.1 3P% 28.4% If you need someone to get to the rim, Fears is your guy -- and at this point, the Nets could use pretty much everything. One of the youngest players in the class (he doesn't turn 19 until October), Fears certainly needs room to develop and Brooklyn can provide that. He is absolutely relentless getting to the rim with an elite handle, but his shooting and playmaking will be the primary areas of concern.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Carter Bryant SF Arizona • Fr • 6'7" / 215 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 6.5 RPG 4.1 APG 1 3P% 37.1% It's weird to see a guy who averaged six points in his only college season in the top 10 of the NBA Draft, but once you watch Bryant's film you understand why he's such an exciting prospect. He profiles as a 3-and-D guy who can slot into pretty much any lineup right away, with the potential to grow into much more offensively.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 10 Khaman Maluach C Duke • Fr • 7'1" / 253 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 8.6 RPG 6.6 APG 0.5 3P% 25% After the Kevin Durant trade, the Suns clearly have an eye on the future but also want to remain competitive. At 7-2 with a 7-7 wingspan, the rim-running, shot-blocking Maluach threads that needle beautifully, and can become a necessary lob threat as Devin Booker and Jalen Green break down defenses. Maluach has great instincts for someone who picked up basketball relatively late, and the 18-year-old will only improve on both ends of the floor as he matures.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Derik Queen C Maryland • Fr • 6'9" / 248 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 16.5 RPG 9 APG 1.9 3P% 20% The Blazers can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel with Deandre Ayton's contract expiring after this season, and Queen would provide a fantastic 1-2 big man punch alongside last year's first-round pick, Donovan Clingan. Playing both together might create some spacing issues, but Queen profiles as an excellent backup center who can operate as the offensive hub for reserve units with his unique playmaking ability for his size.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Asa Newell PF Georgia • Fr • 6'9" / 224 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th PPG 15.4 RPG 6.9 APG 0.9 3P% 29.2% Billy Donovan disparaged the Bulls' guard-heavy roster, so it makes sense for them to go for a big here. Newell may be a reach at No. 12, but his skill set fits the modern NBA -- especially if his 3-point shot becomes reliable. Even if it doesn't, he's still an excellent finisher and a lob threat with his 7-foot wingspan, and he has some switching potential on the perimeter.

From From Sacramento Kings Round 1 - Pick 13 Nique Clifford SF Colorado State • Sr • 6'5" / 202 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 18.9 RPG 9.6 APG 4.4 3P% 37.7% Every year I fall irrationally in love with one prospect, and this year it's Clifford. His age (23) may scare some teams away, but the Hawks could immediately slot him in as a do-everything wing, capable of scoring or facilitating depending on who else is on the floor. His confidence jumps off the screen, and he should be able to make an immediate impact for a team looking to win now.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Egor Demin PG BYU • Fr • 6'8" / 199 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 10.6 RPG 3.9 APG 5.5 3P% 27.3% Demin is a project, but the Spurs tend to do well with those. If he pans out, he's basically a 6-9 point guard who can help create some jumbo-sized lineups alongside Victor Wembanyama. Shooting and defense are the big question marks, but his talent makes the gamble worth it at No. 14.

From From Miami Heat Round 1 - Pick 15 Jase Richardson SG Michigan St. • Fr • 6'1" / 178 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 12.1 RPG 3.3 APG 1.9 3P% 41.2% If one OKC weakness revealed itself during the postseason, it was the occasional scoring droughts due to a heavy reliance on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Enter Richardson, a knockdown 3-point shooter who has also shown finishing ability in the midrange and at the rim. He should also be able to hang on the league's best defense, which would help him vie for playing time immediately.

From From Orlando Magic Round 1 - Pick 16 Cedric Coward SG Washington State • Sr • 6'5" / 213 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 17.7 RPG 7 APG 3.7 3P% 40% The Grizzlies lost shooting by saying goodbye to Desmond Bane, so why not gain some back with Coward? The 6-6 wing has boosted his draft stock more than any other prospect due to his 7-2 wingspan and ability to knock down 3s at a high clip. Coward's defensive potential is off the charts, which makes him an excellent fit for a Grizzlies team looking to fulfill the potential it showed a few seasons ago.

From From Detroit Pistons Round 1 - Pick 17 Danny Wolf PF Michigan • Jr • 6'11" / 252 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 13.2 RPG 9.7 APG 3.6 3P% 33.6% Who knows what's going to happen with Julius Randle and Naz Reid, but Wolf would be a good insurance policy in case one of the bigs departs. Operating pretty much as a guard at Michigan after transferring from Yale, Wolf can initiate offense or create his own from the high post or the perimeter. Minnesota loves its double-big lineups, and Wolf has the perfect skill set to complement another center.

From From Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 - Pick 18 Joan Beringer C France • 6'11" / 235 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th PPG 4.7 RPG 4.6 APG 0.4 3P% N/A If any team is in position to take a big swing, it's the Washington Wizards -- and that's exactly what Beringer is. The French prospect doesn't turn 19 until November, and will need plenty of seasoning before he becomes a reliable rotation player. The appeal is obvious, though, with his 7-5 wingspan and ready-made role as a rim protector and lob threat. The Wizards have already seen success with other French draft picks (Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly), so why not roll the dice one more time?

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 19 Will Riley SF Illinois • Fr • 6'8" / 186 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 10th PPG 12.6 RPG 4.1 APG 2.2 3P% 32.6% A big-time recruit out of high school, Riley has been a bit undervalued in draft discussions in my opinion. He has deep range on his jumper and shoots it with confidence, and he's a smart enough cutter to take advantage of defenders who fall asleep. With the ball, he's shown tremendous instincts as a playmaker, which could be further developed in a system like Brooklyn's that has the luxury of patience.

From From Golden State Warriors Round 1 - Pick 20 Collin Murray-Boyles PF South Carolina • Soph • 6'7" / 239 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 16.8 RPG 8.3 APG 2.4 3P% 26.5% It may be a shock if Murray-Boyles drops this far, but I'm not fully sold on his skill set translating to the NBA level. The Heat are the perfect organization to make proper use of his abilities, however, with the baseline of a tremendous motor and defensive versatility. Offensively, it's hard to be a big who isn't a shooter OR a lob threat, but Murray-Boyles is a connective playmaker with good touch around the rim.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 1 - Pick 21 Noa Essengue PF France • 6'10" / 200 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 12.4 RPG 5.3 APG 1.1 3P% 29.4% Essengue's projections are all over the board, but I think he fits nicely here as a low-risk swing by a franchise looking to turn the corner (and reportedly stop tanking). The 6-9 wing should be a plus defender right away and profiles as a legitimate stopper down the road -- which could be a while since he doesn't turn 19 until almost Christmas. The offensive game needs significant refinement, but the potential is there.

From From Los Angeles Lakers Round 1 - Pick 22 Thomas Sorber C Georgetown • Fr • 6'9" / 263 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14.5 RPG 8.5 APG 2.4 3P% 16.2% With Clint Capela likely heading elsewhere in free agency, Sorber can immediately slot in as Onyeka Okongwu's backup. Sorber's 7-6 wingspan allows him to play bigger than his 6-10 frame, and he should be an immediate asset on the defensive side. Offensively, he stays mostly below the rim but is a dominant finisher inside, and he's shown flashes of intriguing playmaking potential.

From From Indiana Pacers Round 1 - Pick 23 Rasheer Fleming PF Saint Joseph's • Jr • 6'8" / 232 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 14.7 RPG 8.5 APG 1.3 3P% 39% Another prospect who I think can outperform his draft position, Fleming's ceiling goes sky-high if his 3-point shooting translates to the NBA. If it doesn't, you still have a versatile defensive big with a knack for getting his hands on the basketball. Fleming can be an immediate terror in transition and out of the dunker spot, so his value should reveal itself right away for New Orleans.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 24 Walter Clayton Jr. PG Florida • Sr • 6'2" / 199 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 18.3 RPG 3.7 APG 4.2 3P% 38.6% Could there be a more perfect late-round steal for the Thunder? Essentially the only things working against Clayton in this draft are his age (22) and size (6-3), and those have proven to be surmountable deficiencies if the skill set and makeup are there -- which they certainly are with the Final Four Most Outstanding Player. Clayton's 3-point shooting is elite and it will be the skill that determines his ceiling, but his floor is also extremely high given his IQ and confidence.

From From Denver Nuggets Round 1 - Pick 25 Liam McNeeley SF Connecticut • Fr • 6'7" / 215 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 14.5 RPG 6 APG 2.3 3P% 31.7% I'm not in love with McNeeley as a prospect, but his upside is worth the risk here for the Magic, who were dead last in made 3-pointers last season. His percentages should improve as his game is simplified at the NBA level, but McNeeley has shown much more proficiency in catch-and-shoot situations than off of movement, which limits his ceiling. If it all comes together, however, he'll be the perfect complement to the Magic's young core.

From From New York Knicks Round 1 - Pick 26 Nolan Traore PG France • 6'4" / 175 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 11.7 RPG 1.7 APG 5.1 3P% 31.7% With a blazing first step which helps him get to the paint at will, Traore is an intriguing prospect as a combo guard with the potential to be a primary ball-handler down the road. The Nets are simply collecting assets at this point, so they'll just take the best player on the board, and Traore's potential is certainly there if his 3-point shot improves.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 27 Ben Saraf PG Israel • 6'5" / 200 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 12.8 RPG 2.2 APG 4.6 3P% 22.2% If Brooklyn ends up keeping all of its picks, it's going to want as many bites at the apple as possible. With that in mind, drafting Saraf here makes sense as the search for a true lead guard continues. At 6-5, he has legitimate playmaking skills in both transition and halfcourt, and does most of his scoring damage at the rim and with pull-up jumpers. He has a chance to be a truly special facilitator, but his offense may not be enough to make him an eventual starting-caliber point guard.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Noah Penda SF France • 6'8" / 225 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 9th PPG 10.2 RPG 5.1 APG 2.6 3P% 30.4% Penda has an NBA-ready body, which would help the Celtics as they navigate what could be a transition year with Jayson Tatum expected to miss significant time and a trade or two possibly forthcoming. With great footwork and touch around the basket, Penda has a relentless motor and can be a wrecking ball (in good and bad ways) on both ends of the floor. His mechanics also suggest that he could become a better shooter than the percentages indicate.

From From Cleveland Cavaliers Round 1 - Pick 29 Adou Thiero SF Arkansas • Jr • 6'6" / 218 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 11th PPG 15.1 RPG 5.8 APG 1.9 3P% 25.6% Watching Lu Dort lock down opponents in the Finals may boost the stock of Thiero, an elite defensive prospect who lacks polish on the offensive end. His inability to consistently knock down 3s will likely prevent him from staying on the court for long stretches, but the Suns will need all the perimeter defense they can get with Devin Booker and Jalen Green in the backcourt. And if his offense develops, we're talking about a potential starter down the road.