2025 NBA Mock Draft: Kevin Durant trade shakes up first round, leaves Suns with complicated decision at No. 10
Phoenix's selection could give us a clue about the direction of the franchise
The latest Kevin Durant trade saga has finally reached a conclusion, and the fallout of KD going to the Houston Rockets directly affects the 2025 NBA Draft. The Phoenix Suns added promising young guard Jalen Green in the trade, along with the No. 10 pick in the draft (which actually was originally theirs), which means they have a complicated selection to make. Do they take a gamble on a young prospect with an eye toward the future or take a more seasoned player who can contribute immediately? Their choice might give a solid indication about the direction of the franchise moving forward.
As for the rest of the league, you need look no further than the NBA Finals to see just how important draft scouting can be. Both Oklahoma City and Indiana have used late picks to add crucial pieces to their roster. Thunder super-sub Aaron Wiggins was taken 55th in the 2021 draft, while All-NBA forward Jalen Williams (12th) has far outperformed his slot. Meanwhile the Pacers took starting guard Andrew Nembhard with the 31st overall pick in 2022 and snagged Ben Sheppard, who has contributed significant minutes during the postseason, with No. 26 in 2023.
It just goes to show that even in a 2025 draft where there's absolutely no mystery about the No. 1 overall pick -- the Dallas Mavericks will be selecting Cooper Flagg on Wednesday -- there are still plenty of diamonds to be found that will likely impact playoff races for years to come.
Outside of the first three picks (maybe the first two, given how Ace Bailey's stock may be falling), there's really no set pecking order in terms of talent. Texas guard Tre Johnson is as high as No. 3 in one of our CBS Sports Mock Drafts, whereas I have him sixth. I'm a bit lower on him than some talent evaluators, but here are a few players I seem to be higher on than most:
- Carter Bryant
- Kasparas Jakucionis
- Nique Clifford
- Will Riley
- Rasheer Fleming
Are they all going to turn out to be superstars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (drafted 11th) and Tyrese Haliburton (12th)? History says no. But as the picks get lower, you're just looking for that hidden gem who could end up changing the fortunes of your franchise for years to come. Someone will find them, but who will it be?
Here's my latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Cooper Flagg SF
Duke • Fr • 6'8" / 221 lbs
It's rather telling that, even in peak smokescreen season, we haven't heard one peep about the Mavericks trading their pick or selecting anyone other than Flagg. This kid was born to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, and it will come to fruition on Wednesday.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Dylan Harper PG
Rutgers • Fr • 6'5" / 213 lbs
Word on the street is that the Spurs have received some lucrative offers for their pick but they're infatuated with Harper, a combo guard who is viewed as the only "sure thing" in the draft outside of Cooper Flagg. Fit shouldn't really come into the equation this high in the draft, but given his shooting ability and size Harper should have no problem playing alongside De'Aaron Fox and/or Stephon Castle in the Spurs rotation.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ace Bailey SF
Rutgers • Fr • 6'8" / 203 lbs
It's weird that Bailey hasn't worked out for anyone, but the 76ers have to think in terms of not only what this pick can do for them right now, but also how he might be viewed by other teams in terms of trade value. Bailey ticks both boxes as a 6-9 bucket-getter who can immediately provide relief for Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George, but who could also be viewed as the centerpiece of a trade for another win-now player down the road.
Round 1 - Pick 4
VJ Edgecombe SG
Baylor • Fr • 6'4" / 193 lbs
The Hornets made marginal defensive improvement last season, and the prospect of an Edgecombe-Brandon Miller perimeter defense foundation has to be enticing next to the offensive-minded LaMelo Ball. Edgecombe should be a stopper right away, and has significant potential as a secondary playmaker and off-ball scorer. At this point, he's simply the best player on the board.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Kon Knueppel SF
Duke • Fr • 6'5" / 219 lbs
Utah was sixth in the NBA in 3-point attempts per game last season, but landed 22nd in 3-point percentage. As arguably the best shooter in the draft, Knueppel should help Will Hardy maintain his bombs-away attack while adding much more accuracy. The Duke product has also shown the ability to finish at a high clip around the rim when attacking closeouts, and is a connective passer who doesn't make many mistakes. Recent Jazz first-rounders haven't worked out great, and Knueppel is at least something of a known commodity.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Tre Johnson SG
Texas • Fr • 6'5" / 190 lbs
Washington seems to be somewhat enamored with Jeremiah Fears, but the Johnny Davis red flags might be too strong there. If Johnson -- perhaps the best raw scorer in the entire draft -- is still on the board, he seems to be the right pick for a franchise still a long way from contention that finished dead last in offensive efficiency last season.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Illinois • Fr • 6'5" / 205 lbs
Jakucionis fits the bill of a modern NBA guard with size, elite playmaking and the ability to hit deep 3s off the dribble. His 6-6 frame will allow him to play next to Dejounte Murray and CJ McCollum (for as long as they're on the team), and he'll be an excellent complement to Trey Murphy III and Zion Williamson as the Pelicans think toward the future.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Oklahoma • Fr • 6'3" / 180 lbs
If you need someone to get to the rim, Fears is your guy -- and at this point, the Nets could use pretty much everything. One of the youngest players in the class (he doesn't turn 19 until October), Fears certainly needs room to develop and Brooklyn can provide that. He is absolutely relentless getting to the rim with an elite handle, but his shooting and playmaking will be the primary areas of concern.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Arizona • Fr • 6'7" / 215 lbs
It's weird to see a guy who averaged six points in his only college season in the top 10 of the NBA Draft, but once you watch Bryant's film you understand why he's such an exciting prospect. He profiles as a 3-and-D guy who can slot into pretty much any lineup right away, with the potential to grow into much more offensively.
From Houston Rockets
Round 1 - Pick 10
Duke • Fr • 7'1" / 253 lbs
After the Kevin Durant trade, the Suns clearly have an eye on the future but also want to remain competitive. At 7-2 with a 7-7 wingspan, the rim-running, shot-blocking Maluach threads that needle beautifully, and can become a necessary lob threat as Devin Booker and Jalen Green break down defenses. Maluach has great instincts for someone who picked up basketball relatively late, and the 18-year-old will only improve on both ends of the floor as he matures.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Maryland • Fr • 6'9" / 248 lbs
The Blazers can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel with Deandre Ayton's contract expiring after this season, and Queen would provide a fantastic 1-2 big man punch alongside last year's first-round pick, Donovan Clingan. Playing both together might create some spacing issues, but Queen profiles as an excellent backup center who can operate as the offensive hub for reserve units with his unique playmaking ability for his size.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Asa Newell PF
Georgia • Fr • 6'9" / 224 lbs
Billy Donovan disparaged the Bulls' guard-heavy roster, so it makes sense for them to go for a big here. Newell may be a reach at No. 12, but his skill set fits the modern NBA -- especially if his 3-point shot becomes reliable. Even if it doesn't, he's still an excellent finisher and a lob threat with his 7-foot wingspan, and he has some switching potential on the perimeter.
From Sacramento Kings
Round 1 - Pick 13
Colorado State • Sr • 6'5" / 202 lbs
Every year I fall irrationally in love with one prospect, and this year it's Clifford. His age (23) may scare some teams away, but the Hawks could immediately slot him in as a do-everything wing, capable of scoring or facilitating depending on who else is on the floor. His confidence jumps off the screen, and he should be able to make an immediate impact for a team looking to win now.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Egor Demin PG
BYU • Fr • 6'8" / 199 lbs
Demin is a project, but the Spurs tend to do well with those. If he pans out, he's basically a 6-9 point guard who can help create some jumbo-sized lineups alongside Victor Wembanyama. Shooting and defense are the big question marks, but his talent makes the gamble worth it at No. 14.
From Miami Heat
Round 1 - Pick 15
Michigan St. • Fr • 6'1" / 178 lbs
If one OKC weakness revealed itself during the postseason, it was the occasional scoring droughts due to a heavy reliance on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Enter Richardson, a knockdown 3-point shooter who has also shown finishing ability in the midrange and at the rim. He should also be able to hang on the league's best defense, which would help him vie for playing time immediately.
From Orlando Magic
Round 1 - Pick 16
Washington State • Sr • 6'5" / 213 lbs
The Grizzlies lost shooting by saying goodbye to Desmond Bane, so why not gain some back with Coward? The 6-6 wing has boosted his draft stock more than any other prospect due to his 7-2 wingspan and ability to knock down 3s at a high clip. Coward's defensive potential is off the charts, which makes him an excellent fit for a Grizzlies team looking to fulfill the potential it showed a few seasons ago.
From Detroit Pistons
Round 1 - Pick 17
Danny Wolf PF
Michigan • Jr • 6'11" / 252 lbs
Who knows what's going to happen with Julius Randle and Naz Reid, but Wolf would be a good insurance policy in case one of the bigs departs. Operating pretty much as a guard at Michigan after transferring from Yale, Wolf can initiate offense or create his own from the high post or the perimeter. Minnesota loves its double-big lineups, and Wolf has the perfect skill set to complement another center.
From Memphis Grizzlies
Round 1 - Pick 18
If any team is in position to take a big swing, it's the Washington Wizards -- and that's exactly what Beringer is. The French prospect doesn't turn 19 until November, and will need plenty of seasoning before he becomes a reliable rotation player. The appeal is obvious, though, with his 7-5 wingspan and ready-made role as a rim protector and lob threat. The Wizards have already seen success with other French draft picks (Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly), so why not roll the dice one more time?
From Milwaukee Bucks
Round 1 - Pick 19
Will Riley SF
Illinois • Fr • 6'8" / 186 lbs
A big-time recruit out of high school, Riley has been a bit undervalued in draft discussions in my opinion. He has deep range on his jumper and shoots it with confidence, and he's a smart enough cutter to take advantage of defenders who fall asleep. With the ball, he's shown tremendous instincts as a playmaker, which could be further developed in a system like Brooklyn's that has the luxury of patience.
Round 1 - Pick 20
South Carolina • Soph • 6'7" / 239 lbs
It may be a shock if Murray-Boyles drops this far, but I'm not fully sold on his skill set translating to the NBA level. The Heat are the perfect organization to make proper use of his abilities, however, with the baseline of a tremendous motor and defensive versatility. Offensively, it's hard to be a big who isn't a shooter OR a lob threat, but Murray-Boyles is a connective playmaker with good touch around the rim.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Essengue's projections are all over the board, but I think he fits nicely here as a low-risk swing by a franchise looking to turn the corner (and reportedly stop tanking). The 6-9 wing should be a plus defender right away and profiles as a legitimate stopper down the road -- which could be a while since he doesn't turn 19 until almost Christmas. The offensive game needs significant refinement, but the potential is there.
From Los Angeles Lakers
Round 1 - Pick 22
Georgetown • Fr • 6'9" / 263 lbs
With Clint Capela likely heading elsewhere in free agency, Sorber can immediately slot in as Onyeka Okongwu's backup. Sorber's 7-6 wingspan allows him to play bigger than his 6-10 frame, and he should be an immediate asset on the defensive side. Offensively, he stays mostly below the rim but is a dominant finisher inside, and he's shown flashes of intriguing playmaking potential.
From Indiana Pacers
Round 1 - Pick 23
Saint Joseph's • Jr • 6'8" / 232 lbs
Another prospect who I think can outperform his draft position, Fleming's ceiling goes sky-high if his 3-point shooting translates to the NBA. If it doesn't, you still have a versatile defensive big with a knack for getting his hands on the basketball. Fleming can be an immediate terror in transition and out of the dunker spot, so his value should reveal itself right away for New Orleans.
From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 1 - Pick 24
Florida • Sr • 6'2" / 199 lbs
Could there be a more perfect late-round steal for the Thunder? Essentially the only things working against Clayton in this draft are his age (22) and size (6-3), and those have proven to be surmountable deficiencies if the skill set and makeup are there -- which they certainly are with the Final Four Most Outstanding Player. Clayton's 3-point shooting is elite and it will be the skill that determines his ceiling, but his floor is also extremely high given his IQ and confidence.
From Denver Nuggets
Round 1 - Pick 25
Connecticut • Fr • 6'7" / 215 lbs
I'm not in love with McNeeley as a prospect, but his upside is worth the risk here for the Magic, who were dead last in made 3-pointers last season. His percentages should improve as his game is simplified at the NBA level, but McNeeley has shown much more proficiency in catch-and-shoot situations than off of movement, which limits his ceiling. If it all comes together, however, he'll be the perfect complement to the Magic's young core.
From New York Knicks
Round 1 - Pick 26
With a blazing first step which helps him get to the paint at will, Traore is an intriguing prospect as a combo guard with the potential to be a primary ball-handler down the road. The Nets are simply collecting assets at this point, so they'll just take the best player on the board, and Traore's potential is certainly there if his 3-point shot improves.
From Houston Rockets
Round 1 - Pick 27
If Brooklyn ends up keeping all of its picks, it's going to want as many bites at the apple as possible. With that in mind, drafting Saraf here makes sense as the search for a true lead guard continues. At 6-5, he has legitimate playmaking skills in both transition and halfcourt, and does most of his scoring damage at the rim and with pull-up jumpers. He has a chance to be a truly special facilitator, but his offense may not be enough to make him an eventual starting-caliber point guard.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Penda has an NBA-ready body, which would help the Celtics as they navigate what could be a transition year with Jayson Tatum expected to miss significant time and a trade or two possibly forthcoming. With great footwork and touch around the basket, Penda has a relentless motor and can be a wrecking ball (in good and bad ways) on both ends of the floor. His mechanics also suggest that he could become a better shooter than the percentages indicate.
From Cleveland Cavaliers
Round 1 - Pick 29
Adou Thiero SF
Arkansas • Jr • 6'6" / 218 lbs
Watching Lu Dort lock down opponents in the Finals may boost the stock of Thiero, an elite defensive prospect who lacks polish on the offensive end. His inability to consistently knock down 3s will likely prevent him from staying on the court for long stretches, but the Suns will need all the perimeter defense they can get with Devin Booker and Jalen Green in the backcourt. And if his offense develops, we're talking about a potential starter down the road.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Creighton • Sr • 7'1" / 257 lbs
Players like Donovan Clingan and Zach Edey have proven that super-sized centers can have a place in the league, even if they're a bit slow of foot. Kalkbrenner probably isn't on the level of those two, but he will protect the rim, rebound and set screens to free up scorers. He also has intriguing potential as a 3-point shooter, which would obviously raise his NBA ceiling. The Clippers desperately need a backup for Ivica Zubac, and Kalkbrenner could fill that role nicely.