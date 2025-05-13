Round 1 - Pick 1 Cooper Flagg SF Duke • Fr • 6'9" / 205 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.2 RPG 7.5 APG 4.2 3P% 38.5% Nico Harrison has insisted time and again that defense wins championships. He'll have a chance to put that theory to the test in adding Flagg, the most dynamic defender and best overall player in the class. Flagg is coming off a Player of the Year campaign at Duke as a freshman and is second only to Victor Wembanyama among prospects since I began evaluating players in 2016.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Dylan Harper PG Rutgers • Fr • 6'6" / 215 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.4 RPG 4.6 APG 4 3P% 33.3% Victor Wembanyama finds a new running mate in Dylan Harper, the draft's second-best prospect, who projects as a lead guard who can play on and off the ball.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Ace Bailey SF Rutgers • Fr • 6'10" / 200 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 17.6 RPG 7.2 APG 1.3 3P% 34.6% Philadelphia moving into the top three was among the big lottery night surprises. The 76ers can grab one of the big three in this class -- here I have them taking Ace Bailey -- adding a dynamic scoring wing to a core that includes Jared McCain and Tyrese Maxey.

Round 1 - Pick 4 VJ Edgecombe SG Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 180 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 15 RPG 5.6 APG 3.2 3P% 34% Charlotte's bad lottery luck may work out OK. Bailey didn't seem like a great fit for Charlotte and this gives the Hornets a potential chance to snag one of Edgecombe or Tre Johnson. Edgecombe would be my pick here as a high-upside scoring guard with elite athletic pop and skills to complement LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tre Johnson SG Texas • Fr • 6'6" / 190 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 19.9 RPG 3.1 APG 2.7 3P% 39.7% Utah failed to win the No. 1 pick despite 14% odds — but landing at No. 5 gives it a chance to snag one of the five best prospects before a tier break. Johnson is a fine consolation to give the Jazz a young scoring guard who was a prolific shooter at Texas.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Kon Knueppel SF Duke • Fr • 6'7" / 217 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 14.4 RPG 4 APG 2.7 3P% 40.6% Knueppel finished as a 40% 3-point shooter and averaged 14.4 points per game on a Duke team that won 35 games and made the Final Four. He'd make a fine addition to Washington for a Wizards team heading in the right direction.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Collin Murray-Boyles PF South Carolina • Soph • 6'8" / 245 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 16.8 RPG 8.3 APG 2.4 3P% 26.5% The draft will take a turn here pending what New Orleans does. It has interesting options. Murray-Boyles is a best-player available selection give the Pels a big who is a dynamic defender with a crafty scoring style inside the paint.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jeremiah Fears PG Oklahoma • Fr • 6'4" / 182 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 17.1 RPG 4.1 APG 4.1 3P% 28.4% Brooklyn with four first-round picks takes a big swing here in a high-risk, high-reward prospect in Fears. He's electric as a ballhandler and downhill attacker with some questions about how his slender frame and shot will translate.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Kasparas Jakucionis PG Illinois • Fr • 6'6" / 205 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 15 RPG 5.7 APG 4.7 3P% 31.8% Jakucionis is a connective piece who projects as a point guard and has good size and finishing ability. He'll need to round out his game to become a weapon off-ball.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Egor Demin PG BYU • Fr • 6'9" Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 10.6 RPG 3.9 APG 5.5 3P% 27.3% The best passer in the draft finds a fit in Houston on a young team to help connect it all together. Demin's highlight-level passing will elevate the Rockets' star pieces and its already-strong offense under Ime Udoka.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Nolan Traore PG France • 6'4" / 175 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 17.1 RPG 4.1 APG 4.1 3P% 28.4% Traore's played well of late in France and is inching closer to his preseason stock projection as a possible lottery pick. He's showed improving as a shooter of late and has a future as a point guard with his size and passing vision.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Derik Queen C Maryland • Fr • 6'10" / 246 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 16.5 RPG 9 APG 1.9 3P% 20% You'll probably see Queen and Chicago linked a lot in the coming weeks. He's a skilled big man who would fill a need for the Bulls and help pieces in the frontcourt connect to Chicago's dynamic backcourt.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Nique Clifford SF Colorado State • Sr • 6'6" / 200 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 12.1 RPG 3.3 APG 1.9 3P% 41.2% Clifford is a true two-way stud who is a 3-and-D weapon ready to contribute for virtually any team with his skill set. He has made steady strides across five college seasons and is ready to contribute from the jump.

From From Atlanta Hawks Round 1 - Pick 14 Khaman Maluach C Duke • Fr • 7'2" / 250 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 8th PPG 18.3 RPG 3.7 APG 4.2 3P% 38.6% Measuring a 7-foot-6 wingspan at the combine, Maluach's length as a center and projectable role as an above-the-rim playmaker makes too much sense. He could feast alongside Wemby in San Antonio.

From From Miami Heat Round 1 - Pick 15 Danny Wolf PF Michigan • Jr • 7'0" / 250 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 13.2 RPG 9.7 APG 3.6 3P% 33.6% OKC will have plenty of options here at No. 15 to add to its No. 1-seeded Western Conference team — and here I have them selecting Danny Wolf. He has a funky but functional game as a dynamic passer, playmaker and occasional point guard. His IQ and feel would fit a team like the Thunder.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Carter Bryant PF Arizona • Fr • 6'8" / 225 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 6.5 RPG 4.1 APG 1 3P% 37.1% Bryant looks the part of a winning two-way wing who can defend and knock down shots. He hit 37.1% from 3-point range and rated in the 80th percentile as a jump shooter in his freshman season at Arizona. Teams are growing increasingly intrigued by his skill set and potential.

From From Detroit Pistons Round 1 - Pick 17 Liam McNeeley SF Connecticut • Fr • 6'7" / 210 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14.5 RPG 6 APG 2.3 3P% 31.7% McNeeley is a winner who adds toughness, passing, shooting and energy as a wing who can do a little of everything. He played out of his natural position at times this season with UConn and was thrust into a facilitating role, but it helped showcase his skill as a downhill weapon who can see the floor and function in the NBA as a secondary creator.

From From Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 - Pick 18 Walter Clayton Jr. PG Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 7th PPG 7.4 RPG 3.4 APG 1.1 3P% 37.9% Dare I say the Washington Wizards are looking like they may be ... a fun team to watch? Adding Clayton Jr. to the mix would double the fun. He's one of the draft's most dynamic shot-makers and is coming off a legendary NCAA Tournament title run at Florida in which he showcased his scoring and playmaking.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 19 Ben Saraf PG Israel • 6'5" / 200 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 8th Saraf is an Israeli guard who has acquitted himself well overseas as a scorer and playmaker at just 18 years old this season, and he's crafty in using his smarts to find open teammates. Brooklyn needs to invest in talent — regardless of how ready they are or aren't — and long-term Saraf has the tools to be a starter in the league.

From From Golden State Warriors Round 1 - Pick 20 Noa Essengue PF France • 6'10" / 200 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 6th PPG 12.8 RPG 4.6 APG 2.2 3P% 22.2% The teammate of aforementioned Ulm guard Ben Saraf, Essengue is also enjoying a breakout season overseas as a first-round big man prospect. He's made nearly 30% from 3-point range in an improvement on last season and carved out a significant role in a talented league at just 18 years old.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 1 - Pick 21 Jase Richardson SG Michigan State • Fr • 6'3" / 185 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 12.1 RPG 3.3 APG 1.9 3P% 41.2% Underwhelming measurements at the NBA Combine — he measured just over 6-foot barefoot — is likely to hurt Richardson's stock and stunt it from a top-10 ceiling I once thought possible. He's still a first-round talent, though, and he plays bigger than his measureables suggest, which make the height all the more surprising.

From From Los Angeles Lakers Round 1 - Pick 22 Rasheer Fleming PF Saint Joseph's • Jr • 6'9" / 240 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 18.9 RPG 9.6 APG 4.4 3P% 37.7% Fleming is a glove-in-hand fit for any team with its lead playmaker established. He's a rangy wing who is among the best spot-up shooters in this class and is coming off a big senior season in which he made 37.7% from 3-point range as the alpha at St. Joseph's.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Thomas Sorber C Georgetown • Fr • 6'10" / 255 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 6th PPG 4.5 RPG 2.4 APG 0.8 3P% 26.3% Sorber was quietly one of the most productive freshmen in college hoops this season, averaging 14.5 points and 8.5 boards at Georgetown. He's a natural scorer inside with soft hands and a natural shot-swatter on the other end to boot.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 24 Drake Powell SF North Carolina • Fr • 6'6" / 195 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 6.5 RPG 4.1 APG 1 3P% 37.1% OKC has enough on its roster and in its treasure trove of assets to be afforded big swings in this draft. Powell is indeed a big swing. He was just-OK as a freshman at UNC but has length, shooting and defensive tools to be a special role player.

From From Denver Nuggets Round 1 - Pick 25 Asa Newell PF Georgia • Fr • 6'11" / 220 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 15.4 RPG 6.9 APG 0.9 3P% 29.2% Newell is 6-foot-11 with above-the-rim dynamism as a lob threat and shot-blocker. His shot-making and length makes him a high-floor type prospect whose skills could seamlessly fit in Orlando.

From From New York Knicks Round 1 - Pick 26 Maxime Raynaud C Stanford • Sr • 7'1" / 245 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 20.2 RPG 10.6 APG 1.7 3P% 34.5% Raynuad quietly flourished on a floundering Stanford team last season as one of the best players in all of college basketball. He has remarkable movement skills for his size and can space the floor with a reliable jumper to boot.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 27 Hugo Gonzalez SF Spain • 6'6" / 205 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 12.6 RPG 4.1 APG 2.2 3P% 32.6% Gonzalez hasn't played or produced much for Real Madrid this season, which is mostly the byproduct of being a 19 year old on a first-place team in a legitimate professional league. But the athleticism and high-motor that's made him an intriguing prospect for years still exists and will likely be enough to get Gonzalez selected in the first round. Good flyer for a Brooklyn team with four first-rounders.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Labaron Philon PG Alabama • Fr • 6'4" / 177 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 9th PPG 10.6 RPG 3.3 APG 3.8 3P% 31.5% There's likely to be signifiant interest from smart teams late in the first round and early in the second round in a young talent like Philon, who flashed major potential in spurts at Alabama as a true freshman. He's an exciting on-ball defender with burst and ball skills to grow into a starting guard. That's hard to find this late in the draft, even if he isn't ready to do so as a rookie.

From From Cleveland Cavaliers Round 1 - Pick 29 Yaxel Lendeborg F UAB • Sr • 6'9" / 240 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 17.7 RPG 11.4 APG 4.2 3P% 35.7% The top transfer in this year's portal class has options after leaving UAB — among them being a potential first-round pick. He's committed to Michigan as things stand now and remains one of the big names on the fence leading into the withdrawal deadline. A defensive playmaker with true two-way ability on the wing.