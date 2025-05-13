It looks like Cooper Flagg will be a Dallas Maverick.
That much we learned in a shocking revelation in Chicago on Monday night, where the Mavs — who had never won the lottery before and never drew a better pick than their odds in the history of the lottery system — won the lottery despite just a 1.8% chance to do so. After a tumultuous season in Dallas that included trading star Luka Doncic to L.A., the franchise has a new savior in the pipeline. It's not official but you can book it: Flagg is Dallas-bound.
The rest of the draft remains fluid, however. So with the lottery balls in place and the first round draft order officially set, our latest mock draft is updated below with projected landing spots and fits for all 30 first round picks.
Cooper Flagg SF
Duke • Fr • 6'9" / 205 lbs
Nico Harrison has insisted time and again that defense wins championships. He'll have a chance to put that theory to the test in adding Flagg, the most dynamic defender and best overall player in the class. Flagg is coming off a Player of the Year campaign at Duke as a freshman and is second only to Victor Wembanyama among prospects since I began evaluating players in 2016.
Dylan Harper PG
Rutgers • Fr • 6'6" / 215 lbs
Victor Wembanyama finds a new running mate in Dylan Harper, the draft's second-best prospect, who projects as a lead guard who can play on and off the ball.
Ace Bailey SF
Rutgers • Fr • 6'10" / 200 lbs
Philadelphia moving into the top three was among the big lottery night surprises. The 76ers can grab one of the big three in this class -- here I have them taking Ace Bailey -- adding a dynamic scoring wing to a core that includes Jared McCain and Tyrese Maxey.
VJ Edgecombe SG
Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 180 lbs
Charlotte's bad lottery luck may work out OK. Bailey didn't seem like a great fit for Charlotte and this gives the Hornets a potential chance to snag one of Edgecombe or Tre Johnson. Edgecombe would be my pick here as a high-upside scoring guard with elite athletic pop and skills to complement LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.
Tre Johnson SG
Texas • Fr • 6'6" / 190 lbs
Utah failed to win the No. 1 pick despite 14% odds — but landing at No. 5 gives it a chance to snag one of the five best prospects before a tier break. Johnson is a fine consolation to give the Jazz a young scoring guard who was a prolific shooter at Texas.
Kon Knueppel SF
Duke • Fr • 6'7" / 217 lbs
Knueppel finished as a 40% 3-point shooter and averaged 14.4 points per game on a Duke team that won 35 games and made the Final Four. He'd make a fine addition to Washington for a Wizards team heading in the right direction.
South Carolina • Soph • 6'8" / 245 lbs
The draft will take a turn here pending what New Orleans does. It has interesting options. Murray-Boyles is a best-player available selection give the Pels a big who is a dynamic defender with a crafty scoring style inside the paint.
Oklahoma • Fr • 6'4" / 182 lbs
Brooklyn with four first-round picks takes a big swing here in a high-risk, high-reward prospect in Fears. He's electric as a ballhandler and downhill attacker with some questions about how his slender frame and shot will translate.
Illinois • Fr • 6'6" / 205 lbs
Jakucionis is a connective piece who projects as a point guard and has good size and finishing ability. He'll need to round out his game to become a weapon off-ball.
Egor Demin PG
BYU • Fr • 6'9"
The best passer in the draft finds a fit in Houston on a young team to help connect it all together. Demin's highlight-level passing will elevate the Rockets' star pieces and its already-strong offense under Ime Udoka.
Traore's played well of late in France and is inching closer to his preseason stock projection as a possible lottery pick. He's showed improving as a shooter of late and has a future as a point guard with his size and passing vision.
Maryland • Fr • 6'10" / 246 lbs
You'll probably see Queen and Chicago linked a lot in the coming weeks. He's a skilled big man who would fill a need for the Bulls and help pieces in the frontcourt connect to Chicago's dynamic backcourt.
Colorado State • Sr • 6'6" / 200 lbs
Clifford is a true two-way stud who is a 3-and-D weapon ready to contribute for virtually any team with his skill set. He has made steady strides across five college seasons and is ready to contribute from the jump.
Duke • Fr • 7'2" / 250 lbs
Measuring a 7-foot-6 wingspan at the combine, Maluach's length as a center and projectable role as an above-the-rim playmaker makes too much sense. He could feast alongside Wemby in San Antonio.
Danny Wolf PF
Michigan • Jr • 7'0" / 250 lbs
OKC will have plenty of options here at No. 15 to add to its No. 1-seeded Western Conference team — and here I have them selecting Danny Wolf. He has a funky but functional game as a dynamic passer, playmaker and occasional point guard. His IQ and feel would fit a team like the Thunder.
Arizona • Fr • 6'8" / 225 lbs
Bryant looks the part of a winning two-way wing who can defend and knock down shots. He hit 37.1% from 3-point range and rated in the 80th percentile as a jump shooter in his freshman season at Arizona. Teams are growing increasingly intrigued by his skill set and potential.
Connecticut • Fr • 6'7" / 210 lbs
McNeeley is a winner who adds toughness, passing, shooting and energy as a wing who can do a little of everything. He played out of his natural position at times this season with UConn and was thrust into a facilitating role, but it helped showcase his skill as a downhill weapon who can see the floor and function in the NBA as a secondary creator.
Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Dare I say the Washington Wizards are looking like they may be ... a fun team to watch? Adding Clayton Jr. to the mix would double the fun. He's one of the draft's most dynamic shot-makers and is coming off a legendary NCAA Tournament title run at Florida in which he showcased his scoring and playmaking.
Saraf is an Israeli guard who has acquitted himself well overseas as a scorer and playmaker at just 18 years old this season, and he's crafty in using his smarts to find open teammates. Brooklyn needs to invest in talent — regardless of how ready they are or aren't — and long-term Saraf has the tools to be a starter in the league.
The teammate of aforementioned Ulm guard Ben Saraf, Essengue is also enjoying a breakout season overseas as a first-round big man prospect. He's made nearly 30% from 3-point range in an improvement on last season and carved out a significant role in a talented league at just 18 years old.
Michigan State • Fr • 6'3" / 185 lbs
Underwhelming measurements at the NBA Combine — he measured just over 6-foot barefoot — is likely to hurt Richardson's stock and stunt it from a top-10 ceiling I once thought possible. He's still a first-round talent, though, and he plays bigger than his measureables suggest, which make the height all the more surprising.
Saint Joseph's • Jr • 6'9" / 240 lbs
Fleming is a glove-in-hand fit for any team with its lead playmaker established. He's a rangy wing who is among the best spot-up shooters in this class and is coming off a big senior season in which he made 37.7% from 3-point range as the alpha at St. Joseph's.
Georgetown • Fr • 6'10" / 255 lbs
Sorber was quietly one of the most productive freshmen in college hoops this season, averaging 14.5 points and 8.5 boards at Georgetown. He's a natural scorer inside with soft hands and a natural shot-swatter on the other end to boot.
Drake Powell SF
North Carolina • Fr • 6'6" / 195 lbs
OKC has enough on its roster and in its treasure trove of assets to be afforded big swings in this draft. Powell is indeed a big swing. He was just-OK as a freshman at UNC but has length, shooting and defensive tools to be a special role player.
Asa Newell PF
Georgia • Fr • 6'11" / 220 lbs
Newell is 6-foot-11 with above-the-rim dynamism as a lob threat and shot-blocker. His shot-making and length makes him a high-floor type prospect whose skills could seamlessly fit in Orlando.
Stanford • Sr • 7'1" / 245 lbs
Raynuad quietly flourished on a floundering Stanford team last season as one of the best players in all of college basketball. He has remarkable movement skills for his size and can space the floor with a reliable jumper to boot.
Gonzalez hasn't played or produced much for Real Madrid this season, which is mostly the byproduct of being a 19 year old on a first-place team in a legitimate professional league. But the athleticism and high-motor that's made him an intriguing prospect for years still exists and will likely be enough to get Gonzalez selected in the first round. Good flyer for a Brooklyn team with four first-rounders.
Alabama • Fr • 6'4" / 177 lbs
There's likely to be signifiant interest from smart teams late in the first round and early in the second round in a young talent like Philon, who flashed major potential in spurts at Alabama as a true freshman. He's an exciting on-ball defender with burst and ball skills to grow into a starting guard. That's hard to find this late in the draft, even if he isn't ready to do so as a rookie.
UAB • Sr • 6'9" / 240 lbs
The top transfer in this year's portal class has options after leaving UAB — among them being a potential first-round pick. He's committed to Michigan as things stand now and remains one of the big names on the fence leading into the withdrawal deadline. A defensive playmaker with true two-way ability on the wing.
Beringer has blossomed into a legitimate first-round talent playing for Cedevita this season and has come on strong of late with three double-digit scoring outings in his last four games. He's a fluid mover for his size with natural instincts as a center.