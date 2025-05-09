Round 1 - Pick 1 Cooper Flagg SF Duke • Fr • 6'9" / 205 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.2 RPG 7.5 APG 4.2 3P% 38.5% The term "generational talent" gets thrown around loosely these days. Flagg is worthy of that bill. The Duke superstar was the best player in college basketball this season while playing half the year as a 17-year-old. Flagg can be a two-way game-wrecking forward at the next level who can double as your face of the franchise for the next decade. The Jazz would be ecstatic if the lottery balls fell their way.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Dylan Harper PG Rutgers • Fr • 6'6" / 215 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.4 RPG 4.6 APG 4 3P% 33.3% Harper has been the second-best consensus prospect for most, if not all, of the 2024-25 college basketball season. The southpaw combo guard is an excellent shot-creator who showed a consistent ability to finish at the rim. The team that gets the second pick should select him, no matter who else is already on their roster. Not winning the draft lottery would sting, but Harper is a solid consolation prize.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Tre Johnson SG Texas • Fr • 6'6" / 190 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 19.9 RPG 3.1 APG 2.7 3P% 39.7% Johnson has skyrocketed up draft boards during the last few months. The Texas star was one of the best scorers in college basketball this past season and has a chance to impact winning at the next level with his elite shotmaking abilities. The Hornets can go in several directions with this pick, but it would be wise to bet on Johnson's upside.

Round 1 - Pick 4 VJ Edgecombe SG Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 180 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 15 RPG 5.6 APG 3.2 3P% 34% Outside of Flagg, Edgecombe might be my favorite player in this draft class. I'm a huge believer in the two-way upside Edgecombe has. He can be a true two-way star at the next level one day. He improved his shot throughout the season and is one of the most athletic players in his draft class.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Ace Bailey SF Rutgers • Fr • 6'10" / 200 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 17.6 RPG 7.2 APG 1.3 3P% 34.6% Bailey is one of the most polarizing prospects in this class. His shot diet during his lone season at Rutgers was fascinating. He can knock down some of the toughest jumpers imaginable, even if they aren't high-percentage shots. My comp for him coming into the year was Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. I stand by that comparison.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Kon Knueppel SF Duke • Fr • 6'7" / 217 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14.4 RPG 4 APG 2.7 3P% 40.6% The Nets are in a precarious position heading into the draft lottery. Brooklyn is heading toward a rebuild, but that could change depending on how the lottery balls fall next week. Knueppel is a knockdown shooter and a high-floor player. If the Nets take Knueppel here, he will be in their rotation for years to come.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Collin Murray-Boyles PF South Carolina • Soph • 6'8" / 245 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 16.8 RPG 8.3 APG 2.4 3P% 26.5% Murray-Boyles is arguably the best defender in his class. His defensive tools pop on film and his game has drawn similarities to Golden State Warriors standout defender Draymond Green. Murray-Boyles returned to school this season, raised his draft stock, and should go somewhere in the early-to-mid part of the lottery.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Khaman Maluach C Duke • Fr • 7'2" / 250 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 8.6 RPG 6.6 APG 0.5 3P% 25% Maluach is an imposing presence in the paint, a fantastic finisher around the rim during his lone season at Duke and impacted the game defensively despite only averaging 1.3 blocks per game. Maluach still needs time to develop, but he's worth the upside swing at this spot and would provide valuable depth to a frontcourt that already includes superstar Victor Wembanyama.

From From Phoenix Suns Round 1 - Pick 9 Jeremiah Fears PG Oklahoma • Fr • 6'4" / 182 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 17.1 RPG 4.1 APG 4.1 3P% 28.4% Houston's season just came to a close with a loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 7, and now it's time to turn the page to a critical offseason. The Rockets would be smart to consolidate some of their depth for another star, but with this pick, Houston selects a crafty point guard to potentially be Fred VanVleet's successor.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Rasheer Fleming PF Saint Joseph's • Jr • 6'9" / 240 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 5th PPG 14.7 RPG 8.5 APG 1.3 3P% 39% Portland is a team in the West that can potentially take a jump during the 2025-26 campaign. Fleming has everything NBA decision-makers are looking for at the next level. Fleming is a plus shooter (39% on 4.5 attempts), possesses a 7-foot-5 wingspan and has defensive upside that could translate to the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Kasparas Jakucionis PG Illinois • Fr • 6'6" / 205 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 15 RPG 5.7 APG 4.7 3P% 31.8% The Mavs have a glaring need for a point guard because of Kyrie Irving's status in question for the 2025-26 season due to injury. Insert Jakučionis, who is a skilled guard capable of doing a little bit of everything. His 3-point shooting percentage will need to improve, and the frequency of turnovers will need to be cut down (3.7 per game) at the next level, but he would be the best player at the position available.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Derik Queen C Maryland • Fr • 6'10" / 246 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 16.5 RPG 9 APG 1.9 3P% 20% Queen has a unique skill set for the center position. He is a skilled passer and a fluid scorer inside. He will need to improve the jumper at the next level, but the Maryland star would be a fun fit in Chicago.

From From Sacramento Kings Round 1 - Pick 13 Egor Demin PG BYU • Fr • 6'9" Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 10.6 RPG 3.9 APG 5.5 3P% 27.3% Demin was one of the more hyped up draft prospects during the early portion of the 2024-25 season before hitting a wall at the start of Big 12 play. If Demin can improve his jumper at the next level, he can be one of the best guards in his class when it's all said and done. That will be his swing skill.

From From Atlanta Hawks Round 1 - Pick 14 Jase Richardson SG Michigan State • Fr • 6'3" / 185 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 12.1 RPG 3.3 APG 1.9 3P% 41.2% Richardson would be a fun fit in San Antonio. He started the season in a reserve role at Michigan State and blossomed into the best player on Tom Izzo's squad. Richardson is a great mid-range shooter and was fantastic at finishing around the rim during his lone season in East Lansing.

From From Miami Heat Round 1 - Pick 15 Danny Wolf PF Michigan • Jr • 7'0" / 250 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 13.2 RPG 9.7 APG 3.6 3P% 33.6% I had a chance to scout Wolf in person earlier this year when Michigan faced USC. Immediately after watching him play for a few seconds, the comparison to Houston Rockets star Alperen Şengün popped into my head. Wolf is a fluid mover as a "point center" and is a capable playmaker within the flow of the offense. His defense is a question mark at the next level, but his offensive engine makes him a likely first-round pick. The Thunder have immense depth at almost every position and have the luxury of taking the best player available.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Nique Clifford SF Colorado State • Sr • 6'6" / 200 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 18.9 RPG 9.6 APG 4.4 3P% 37.7% Orlando drafted a veteran wing from the state of Colorado last summer, so why not double up? Clifford is the perfect prototype wing for the modern NBA. He can shoot, rebound, and defend at a very high level. He was the shortest player in Division l basketball who averaged at least 9.5 rebounds per game.

From From Detroit Pistons Round 1 - Pick 17 Liam McNeeley SF Connecticut • Fr • 6'7" / 210 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 14.5 RPG 6 APG 2.3 3P% 31.7% McNeeley may be a lottery pick when it's all said and done. In this mock draft, the UConn star slides to No. 17. McNeeley is a plug-and-play forward at the next level. He plays well within the flow of an offense and has experience playing with other very talented players at the high school and college levels.

From From Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 - Pick 18 Asa Newell PF Georgia • Fr • 6'11" / 220 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 15.4 RPG 6.9 APG 0.9 3P% 29.2% Newell took his talents to Georgia as one of the highest-rated signees in program history and raised his draft stock throughout the season. The 6-foot-10 forward is an impactful defender and finisher around the basket. He would join a frontcourt that already includes No. 2 overall pick from last year, Alex Sarr.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 19 Carter Bryant PF Arizona • Fr • 6'8" / 225 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 6.5 RPG 4.1 APG 1 3P% 37.1% Bryant has been a fast riser in recent weeks. The Arizona star could still return for his sophomore season, but it's likely he ends up as a mid-to-late first-round pick next month. Bryant started just five games for Arizona this season, but he has the perfect size to be a wing at the next level.

From From Golden State Warriors Round 1 - Pick 20 Nolan Traore PG France • 6'4" / 175 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 10.7 RPG 1.2 APG 5.0 3P% 26.9% Traore has a quick first step with top-end speed to play point guard in the NBA. Around this time last year, Traore was considered a potential top-five pick. While he won't be drafted that high, it's safe to assume he will still be a first-rounder.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 1 - Pick 21 Walter Clayton Jr. PG Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 18.3 RPG 3.7 APG 4.2 3P% 38.6% Clayton's legendary March Madness run jumped him into the first round for good. Clayton was one of the best shotmakers in college basketball and is fearless. Pairing Flagg with a veteran guard from the college ranks would be viewed as a home run draft for Utah. While Clayton is projected to go at No. 21 here, it wouldn't surprise me if he worked his way into the lottery on draft night.

From From Los Angeles Lakers Round 1 - Pick 22 Noa Essengue PF France • 6'10" / 200 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 6th PPG 12.4 RPG 5.3 APG 1.1 3P% 29.8% The French forward is one of the youngest players in this year's draft. Essengue is a dynamic forward who has shown improvement as a shooter throughout his playing career and can be a standout defender at the next level. He still needs time to develop, but the Hawks should be ecstatic if he is still on the board at pick No. 22.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Joan Beringer C France • 6'11" / 235 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 4.5 RPG 4.5 APG 0.3 BPG 1.4 What pops on tape from Beringer is his ability to finish consistently at the rim off pick-and-rolls. Beringer can be a great rim protector at the next level. He is also very good at contesting shots as a help defender. His jump shot needs improvement, but he's worth taking a flyer at the end of the first round. Beringer can be Indiana's center of the future.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 24 Will Riley SF Illinois • Fr • 6'8" / 195 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 12.6 RPG 4.1 APG 2.2 3P% 32.6% Riley wasn't in my first NBA mock draft, but he finds himself at the end of the first round in this version. The Illinois freshman appears to be all-in on the draft process. Riley is a terrific shot-maker and would fit great in Orlando.

From From Denver Nuggets Round 1 - Pick 25 Ben Saraf PG Israel • 6'5" / 200 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 12.8 RPG 4.6 APG 2.2 3P% 22.2% The 6-foot-6 southpaw is a creative playmaker capable of getting others involved in the offense. Saraf earned MVP honors during the FIBA U18 EuroBasket last summer and has been rising up draft boards since. The Thunder are in a position where they don't have any glaring needs, so taking a swing on an international prospect, like they did last summer, could be in play here.

From From New York Knicks Round 1 - Pick 26 Johni Broome C Auburn • Sr • 6'10" / 240 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 18.6 RPG 10.8 APG 2.9 3P% 27.8% Broome was one of the best players in college basketball this past season and his rebounding and rim protecting will translate to the next level. The Nets need talent on their roster, so selecting a player of Broome's pedigree would give coach Jordi Fernández an instant piece for his rotation.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 27 Drake Powell SF North Carolina • Fr • 6'6" / 195 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 7.4 RPG 3.4 APG 1.1 3P% 37.9% Powell has an interesting stay-or-go decision to make. Powell profiles as a 3-and-D player at the NBA level, but he would benefit from another year of college basketball. If he does stay in the draft, he could hear his name called toward the end of the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Alex Condon C Florida • Soph • 6'11" / 230 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 6th PPG 10.6 RPG 7.5 APG 2.2 3P% 32.8% Speaking of stay-or-go decisions, Condon is another player with one to make. The Florida star played a key role on Todd Golden's national title team and could improve his stock even further by running it back.

From From Cleveland Cavaliers Round 1 - Pick 29 Labaron Philon PG Alabama • Fr • 6'4" / 177 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 9th PPG 10.6 RPG 3.3 APG 3.8 3P% 31.5% Phoenix is entering a crossroads ahead of a critical offseason. Adding a point guard via free agency or the draft should be one of the top priorities. Philon would be worthy of this pick because he's a crafty guard with tremendous upside. He is also capable of scoring at all three levels.