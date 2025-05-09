Texas v Arkansas
Getty Images

After months of waiting, the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes will conclude on Monday during the NBA Draft Lottery. The Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets all have an equal chance (14%) of winning the lottery and changing the direction of their respective franchise for years to come.

The team that wins next week's lottery will almost certainly select Flagg. The Duke star was the CBS Sports Player of the Year as a freshman and is the kind of two-way star that can impact the game in multiple ways at the next level.

While Flagg is the biggest name in this class, the rest of the lottery is full of blue-chip talent. The heavy theme throughout the lottery is the number of first-year players included. South Carolina star forward Collin Murray-Boyles and Saint Joseph's Rasheer Fleming are the only non-freshmen mocked in the lottery portion of this mock draft.

NBA Draft Lottery: Which teams in the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes have the luckiest lottery history?
Sam Quinn
NBA Draft Lottery: Which teams in the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes have the luckiest lottery history?

With the draft order just days away from being decided, let's jump into our latest mock draft, which starts with the Utah Jazz with the No. 1 overall pick.

Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Cooper Flagg SF
Duke • Fr • 6'9" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Utah
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
19.2
RPG
7.5
APG
4.2
3P%
38.5%
The term "generational talent" gets thrown around loosely these days. Flagg is worthy of that bill. The Duke superstar was the best player in college basketball this season while playing half the year as a 17-year-old. Flagg can be a two-way game-wrecking forward at the next level who can double as your face of the franchise for the next decade. The Jazz would be ecstatic if the lottery balls fell their way.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Dylan Harper PG
Rutgers • Fr • 6'6" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
19.4
RPG
4.6
APG
4
3P%
33.3%
Harper has been the second-best consensus prospect for most, if not all, of the 2024-25 college basketball season. The southpaw combo guard is an excellent shot-creator who showed a consistent ability to finish at the rim. The team that gets the second pick should select him, no matter who else is already on their roster. Not winning the draft lottery would sting, but Harper is a solid consolation prize.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Tre Johnson SG
Texas • Fr • 6'6" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Charlotte
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PPG
19.9
RPG
3.1
APG
2.7
3P%
39.7%
Johnson has skyrocketed up draft boards during the last few months. The Texas star was one of the best scorers in college basketball this past season and has a chance to impact winning at the next level with his elite shotmaking abilities. The Hornets can go in several directions with this pick, but it would be wise to bet on Johnson's upside.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
VJ Edgecombe SG
Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 180 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
15
RPG
5.6
APG
3.2
3P%
34%
Outside of Flagg, Edgecombe might be my favorite player in this draft class. I'm a huge believer in the two-way upside Edgecombe has. He can be a true two-way star at the next level one day. He improved his shot throughout the season and is one of the most athletic players in his draft class.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Ace Bailey SF
Rutgers • Fr • 6'10" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
PPG
17.6
RPG
7.2
APG
1.3
3P%
34.6%
Bailey is one of the most polarizing prospects in this class. His shot diet during his lone season at Rutgers was fascinating. He can knock down some of the toughest jumpers imaginable, even if they aren't high-percentage shots. My comp for him coming into the year was Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. I stand by that comparison.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Kon Knueppel SF
Duke • Fr • 6'7" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Brooklyn
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PPG
14.4
RPG
4
APG
2.7
3P%
40.6%
The Nets are in a precarious position heading into the draft lottery. Brooklyn is heading toward a rebuild, but that could change depending on how the lottery balls fall next week. Knueppel is a knockdown shooter and a high-floor player. If the Nets take Knueppel here, he will be in their rotation for years to come.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Collin Murray-Boyles PF
South Carolina • Soph • 6'8" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
Toronto
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
16.8
RPG
8.3
APG
2.4
3P%
26.5%
Murray-Boyles is arguably the best defender in his class. His defensive tools pop on film and his game has drawn similarities to Golden State Warriors standout defender Draymond Green. Murray-Boyles returned to school this season, raised his draft stock, and should go somewhere in the early-to-mid part of the lottery.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Khaman Maluach C
Duke • Fr • 7'2" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
San Antonio
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
8.6
RPG
6.6
APG
0.5
3P%
25%
Maluach is an imposing presence in the paint, a fantastic finisher around the rim during his lone season at Duke and impacted the game defensively despite only averaging 1.3 blocks per game. Maluach still needs time to develop, but he's worth the upside swing at this spot and would provide valuable depth to a frontcourt that already includes superstar Victor Wembanyama.
  From Phoenix Suns
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Jeremiah Fears PG
Oklahoma • Fr • 6'4" / 182 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PPG
17.1
RPG
4.1
APG
4.1
3P%
28.4%
Houston's season just came to a close with a loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 7, and now it's time to turn the page to a critical offseason. The Rockets would be smart to consolidate some of their depth for another star, but with this pick, Houston selects a crafty point guard to potentially be Fred VanVleet's successor.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Rasheer Fleming PF
Saint Joseph's • Jr • 6'9" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Portland
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
5th
PPG
14.7
RPG
8.5
APG
1.3
3P%
39%
Portland is a team in the West that can potentially take a jump during the 2025-26 campaign. Fleming has everything NBA decision-makers are looking for at the next level. Fleming is a plus shooter (39% on 4.5 attempts), possesses a 7-foot-5 wingspan and has defensive upside that could translate to the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Kasparas Jakucionis PG
Illinois • Fr • 6'6" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PPG
15
RPG
5.7
APG
4.7
3P%
31.8%
The Mavs have a glaring need for a point guard because of Kyrie Irving's status in question for the 2025-26 season due to injury. Insert Jakučionis, who is a skilled guard capable of doing a little bit of everything. His 3-point shooting percentage will need to improve, and the frequency of turnovers will need to be cut down (3.7 per game) at the next level, but he would be the best player at the position available.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Derik Queen C
Maryland • Fr • 6'10" / 246 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PPG
16.5
RPG
9
APG
1.9
3P%
20%
Queen has a unique skill set for the center position. He is a skilled passer and a fluid scorer inside. He will need to improve the jumper at the next level, but the Maryland star would be a fun fit in Chicago.
  From Sacramento Kings
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Egor Demin PG
BYU • Fr • 6'9"
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
4th
PPG
10.6
RPG
3.9
APG
5.5
3P%
27.3%
Demin was one of the more hyped up draft prospects during the early portion of the 2024-25 season before hitting a wall at the start of Big 12 play. If Demin can improve his jumper at the next level, he can be one of the best guards in his class when it's all said and done. That will be his swing skill.
  From Atlanta Hawks
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Jase Richardson SG
Michigan State • Fr • 6'3" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
San Antonio
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PPG
12.1
RPG
3.3
APG
1.9
3P%
41.2%
Richardson would be a fun fit in San Antonio. He started the season in a reserve role at Michigan State and blossomed into the best player on Tom Izzo's squad. Richardson is a great mid-range shooter and was fantastic at finishing around the rim during his lone season in East Lansing.
  From Miami Heat
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Danny Wolf PF
Michigan • Jr • 7'0" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
Oklahoma City
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
4th
PPG
13.2
RPG
9.7
APG
3.6
3P%
33.6%
I had a chance to scout Wolf in person earlier this year when Michigan faced USC. Immediately after watching him play for a few seconds, the comparison to Houston Rockets star Alperen Şengün popped into my head. Wolf is a fluid mover as a "point center" and is a capable playmaker within the flow of the offense. His defense is a question mark at the next level, but his offensive engine makes him a likely first-round pick. The Thunder have immense depth at almost every position and have the luxury of taking the best player available.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Nique Clifford SF
Colorado State • Sr • 6'6" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Orlando
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
5th
PPG
18.9
RPG
9.6
APG
4.4
3P%
37.7%
Orlando drafted a veteran wing from the state of Colorado last summer, so why not double up? Clifford is the perfect prototype wing for the modern NBA. He can shoot, rebound, and defend at a very high level. He was the shortest player in Division l basketball who averaged at least 9.5 rebounds per game.
  From Detroit Pistons
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Liam McNeeley SF
Connecticut • Fr • 6'7" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
4th
PPG
14.5
RPG
6
APG
2.3
3P%
31.7%
McNeeley may be a lottery pick when it's all said and done. In this mock draft, the UConn star slides to No. 17. McNeeley is a plug-and-play forward at the next level. He plays well within the flow of an offense and has experience playing with other very talented players at the high school and college levels.
  From Memphis Grizzlies
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Asa Newell PF
Georgia • Fr • 6'11" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PPG
15.4
RPG
6.9
APG
0.9
3P%
29.2%
Newell took his talents to Georgia as one of the highest-rated signees in program history and raised his draft stock throughout the season. The 6-foot-10 forward is an impactful defender and finisher around the basket. He would join a frontcourt that already includes No. 2 overall pick from last year, Alex Sarr.
  From Milwaukee Bucks
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Carter Bryant PF
Arizona • Fr • 6'8" / 225 lbs
Projected Team
Brooklyn
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PPG
6.5
RPG
4.1
APG
1
3P%
37.1%
Bryant has been a fast riser in recent weeks. The Arizona star could still return for his sophomore season, but it's likely he ends up as a mid-to-late first-round pick next month. Bryant started just five games for Arizona this season, but he has the perfect size to be a wing at the next level.
  From Golden State Warriors
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Nolan Traore PG
France • 6'4" / 175 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
6th
PPG
10.7
RPG
1.2
APG
5.0
3P%
26.9%
Traore has a quick first step with top-end speed to play point guard in the NBA. Around this time last year, Traore was considered a potential top-five pick. While he won't be drafted that high, it's safe to assume he will still be a first-rounder.
  From Minnesota Timberwolves
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Walter Clayton Jr. PG
Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Utah
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
5th
PPG
18.3
RPG
3.7
APG
4.2
3P%
38.6%
Clayton's legendary March Madness run jumped him into the first round for good. Clayton was one of the best shotmakers in college basketball and is fearless. Pairing Flagg with a veteran guard from the college ranks would be viewed as a home run draft for Utah. While Clayton is projected to go at No. 21 here, it wouldn't surprise me if he worked his way into the lottery on draft night.
  From Los Angeles Lakers
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Noa Essengue PF
France • 6'10" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
6th
PPG
12.4
RPG
5.3
APG
1.1
3P%
29.8%
The French forward is one of the youngest players in this year's draft. Essengue is a dynamic forward who has shown improvement as a shooter throughout his playing career and can be a standout defender at the next level. He still needs time to develop, but the Hawks should be ecstatic if he is still on the board at pick No. 22.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Joan Beringer C
France • 6'11" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Indiana
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
4th
PPG
4.5
RPG
4.5
APG
0.3
BPG
1.4
What pops on tape from Beringer is his ability to finish consistently at the rim off pick-and-rolls. Beringer can be a great rim protector at the next level. He is also very good at contesting shots as a help defender. His jump shot needs improvement, but he's worth taking a flyer at the end of the first round. Beringer can be Indiana's center of the future.
  From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Will Riley SF
Illinois • Fr • 6'8" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Oklahoma City
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
7th
PPG
12.6
RPG
4.1
APG
2.2
3P%
32.6%
Riley wasn't in my first NBA mock draft, but he finds himself at the end of the first round in this version. The Illinois freshman appears to be all-in on the draft process. Riley is a terrific shot-maker and would fit great in Orlando.
  From Denver Nuggets
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Ben Saraf PG
Israel • 6'5" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Orlando
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
8th
PPG
12.8
RPG
4.6
APG
2.2
3P%
22.2%
The 6-foot-6 southpaw is a creative playmaker capable of getting others involved in the offense. Saraf earned MVP honors during the FIBA U18 EuroBasket last summer and has been rising up draft boards since. The Thunder are in a position where they don't have any glaring needs, so taking a swing on an international prospect, like they did last summer, could be in play here.
  From New York Knicks
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Johni Broome C
Auburn • Sr • 6'10" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Brooklyn
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
7th
PPG
18.6
RPG
10.8
APG
2.9
3P%
27.8%
Broome was one of the best players in college basketball this past season and his rebounding and rim protecting will translate to the next level. The Nets need talent on their roster, so selecting a player of Broome's pedigree would give coach Jordi Fernández an instant piece for his rotation.
  From Houston Rockets
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Drake Powell SF
North Carolina • Fr • 6'6" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Brooklyn
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
6th
PPG
7.4
RPG
3.4
APG
1.1
3P%
37.9%
Powell has an interesting stay-or-go decision to make. Powell profiles as a 3-and-D player at the NBA level, but he would benefit from another year of college basketball. If he does stay in the draft, he could hear his name called toward the end of the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Alex Condon C
Florida • Soph • 6'11" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Boston
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
6th
PPG
10.6
RPG
7.5
APG
2.2
3P%
32.8%
Speaking of stay-or-go decisions, Condon is another player with one to make. The Florida star played a key role on Todd Golden's national title team and could improve his stock even further by running it back.
  From Cleveland Cavaliers
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Labaron Philon PG
Alabama • Fr • 6'4" / 177 lbs
Projected Team
Phoenix
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
9th
PPG
10.6
RPG
3.3
APG
3.8
3P%
31.5%
Phoenix is entering a crossroads ahead of a critical offseason. Adding a point guard via free agency or the draft should be one of the top priorities. Philon would be worthy of this pick because he's a crafty guard with tremendous upside. He is also capable of scoring at all three levels.
  From Oklahoma City Thunder
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Ryan Kalkbrenner C
Creighton • Sr • 7'1" / 270 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Clippers
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
5th
PPG
19.2
RPG
8.7
APG
1.5
3P%
34.4%
One of the best rim protectors in college basketball at Creighton, Kalkbrenner is an excellent finisher around the rim and can create second-chance opportunities because of his rebounding.