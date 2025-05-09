After months of waiting, the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes will conclude on Monday during the NBA Draft Lottery. The Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets all have an equal chance (14%) of winning the lottery and changing the direction of their respective franchise for years to come.
The team that wins next week's lottery will almost certainly select Flagg. The Duke star was the CBS Sports Player of the Year as a freshman and is the kind of two-way star that can impact the game in multiple ways at the next level.
While Flagg is the biggest name in this class, the rest of the lottery is full of blue-chip talent. The heavy theme throughout the lottery is the number of first-year players included. South Carolina star forward Collin Murray-Boyles and Saint Joseph's Rasheer Fleming are the only non-freshmen mocked in the lottery portion of this mock draft.
With the draft order just days away from being decided, let's jump into our latest mock draft, which starts with the Utah Jazz with the No. 1 overall pick.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Cooper Flagg SF
Duke • Fr • 6'9" / 205 lbs
The term "generational talent" gets thrown around loosely these days. Flagg is worthy of that bill. The Duke superstar was the best player in college basketball this season while playing half the year as a 17-year-old. Flagg can be a two-way game-wrecking forward at the next level who can double as your face of the franchise for the next decade. The Jazz would be ecstatic if the lottery balls fell their way.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Dylan Harper PG
Rutgers • Fr • 6'6" / 215 lbs
Harper has been the second-best consensus prospect for most, if not all, of the 2024-25 college basketball season. The southpaw combo guard is an excellent shot-creator who showed a consistent ability to finish at the rim. The team that gets the second pick should select him, no matter who else is already on their roster. Not winning the draft lottery would sting, but Harper is a solid consolation prize.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Tre Johnson SG
Texas • Fr • 6'6" / 190 lbs
Johnson has skyrocketed up draft boards during the last few months. The Texas star was one of the best scorers in college basketball this past season and has a chance to impact winning at the next level with his elite shotmaking abilities. The Hornets can go in several directions with this pick, but it would be wise to bet on Johnson's upside.
Round 1 - Pick 4
VJ Edgecombe SG
Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 180 lbs
Outside of Flagg, Edgecombe might be my favorite player in this draft class. I'm a huge believer in the two-way upside Edgecombe has. He can be a true two-way star at the next level one day. He improved his shot throughout the season and is one of the most athletic players in his draft class.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Ace Bailey SF
Rutgers • Fr • 6'10" / 200 lbs
Bailey is one of the most polarizing prospects in this class. His shot diet during his lone season at Rutgers was fascinating. He can knock down some of the toughest jumpers imaginable, even if they aren't high-percentage shots. My comp for him coming into the year was Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. I stand by that comparison.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Kon Knueppel SF
Duke • Fr • 6'7" / 217 lbs
The Nets are in a precarious position heading into the draft lottery. Brooklyn is heading toward a rebuild, but that could change depending on how the lottery balls fall next week. Knueppel is a knockdown shooter and a high-floor player. If the Nets take Knueppel here, he will be in their rotation for years to come.
Round 1 - Pick 7
South Carolina • Soph • 6'8" / 245 lbs
Murray-Boyles is arguably the best defender in his class. His defensive tools pop on film and his game has drawn similarities to Golden State Warriors standout defender Draymond Green. Murray-Boyles returned to school this season, raised his draft stock, and should go somewhere in the early-to-mid part of the lottery.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Duke • Fr • 7'2" / 250 lbs
Maluach is an imposing presence in the paint, a fantastic finisher around the rim during his lone season at Duke and impacted the game defensively despite only averaging 1.3 blocks per game. Maluach still needs time to develop, but he's worth the upside swing at this spot and would provide valuable depth to a frontcourt that already includes superstar Victor Wembanyama.
From Phoenix Suns
Round 1 - Pick 9
Oklahoma • Fr • 6'4" / 182 lbs
Houston's season just came to a close with a loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 7, and now it's time to turn the page to a critical offseason. The Rockets would be smart to consolidate some of their depth for another star, but with this pick, Houston selects a crafty point guard to potentially be Fred VanVleet's successor.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Saint Joseph's • Jr • 6'9" / 240 lbs
Portland is a team in the West that can potentially take a jump during the 2025-26 campaign. Fleming has everything NBA decision-makers are looking for at the next level. Fleming is a plus shooter (39% on 4.5 attempts), possesses a 7-foot-5 wingspan and has defensive upside that could translate to the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Illinois • Fr • 6'6" / 205 lbs
The Mavs have a glaring need for a point guard because of Kyrie Irving's status in question for the 2025-26 season due to injury. Insert Jakučionis, who is a skilled guard capable of doing a little bit of everything. His 3-point shooting percentage will need to improve, and the frequency of turnovers will need to be cut down (3.7 per game) at the next level, but he would be the best player at the position available.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Maryland • Fr • 6'10" / 246 lbs
Queen has a unique skill set for the center position. He is a skilled passer and a fluid scorer inside. He will need to improve the jumper at the next level, but the Maryland star would be a fun fit in Chicago.
From Sacramento Kings
Round 1 - Pick 13
Egor Demin PG
BYU • Fr • 6'9"
Demin was one of the more hyped up draft prospects during the early portion of the 2024-25 season before hitting a wall at the start of Big 12 play. If Demin can improve his jumper at the next level, he can be one of the best guards in his class when it's all said and done. That will be his swing skill.
From Atlanta Hawks
Round 1 - Pick 14
Michigan State • Fr • 6'3" / 185 lbs
Richardson would be a fun fit in San Antonio. He started the season in a reserve role at Michigan State and blossomed into the best player on Tom Izzo's squad. Richardson is a great mid-range shooter and was fantastic at finishing around the rim during his lone season in East Lansing.
From Miami Heat
Round 1 - Pick 15
Danny Wolf PF
Michigan • Jr • 7'0" / 250 lbs
I had a chance to scout Wolf in person earlier this year when Michigan faced USC. Immediately after watching him play for a few seconds, the comparison to Houston Rockets star Alperen Şengün popped into my head. Wolf is a fluid mover as a "point center" and is a capable playmaker within the flow of the offense. His defense is a question mark at the next level, but his offensive engine makes him a likely first-round pick. The Thunder have immense depth at almost every position and have the luxury of taking the best player available.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Colorado State • Sr • 6'6" / 200 lbs
Orlando drafted a veteran wing from the state of Colorado last summer, so why not double up? Clifford is the perfect prototype wing for the modern NBA. He can shoot, rebound, and defend at a very high level. He was the shortest player in Division l basketball who averaged at least 9.5 rebounds per game.
From Detroit Pistons
Round 1 - Pick 17
Connecticut • Fr • 6'7" / 210 lbs
McNeeley may be a lottery pick when it's all said and done. In this mock draft, the UConn star slides to No. 17. McNeeley is a plug-and-play forward at the next level. He plays well within the flow of an offense and has experience playing with other very talented players at the high school and college levels.
From Memphis Grizzlies
Round 1 - Pick 18
Asa Newell PF
Georgia • Fr • 6'11" / 220 lbs
Newell took his talents to Georgia as one of the highest-rated signees in program history and raised his draft stock throughout the season. The 6-foot-10 forward is an impactful defender and finisher around the basket. He would join a frontcourt that already includes No. 2 overall pick from last year, Alex Sarr.
From Milwaukee Bucks
Round 1 - Pick 19
Arizona • Fr • 6'8" / 225 lbs
Bryant has been a fast riser in recent weeks. The Arizona star could still return for his sophomore season, but it's likely he ends up as a mid-to-late first-round pick next month. Bryant started just five games for Arizona this season, but he has the perfect size to be a wing at the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Traore has a quick first step with top-end speed to play point guard in the NBA. Around this time last year, Traore was considered a potential top-five pick. While he won't be drafted that high, it's safe to assume he will still be a first-rounder.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Clayton's legendary March Madness run jumped him into the first round for good. Clayton was one of the best shotmakers in college basketball and is fearless. Pairing Flagg with a veteran guard from the college ranks would be viewed as a home run draft for Utah. While Clayton is projected to go at No. 21 here, it wouldn't surprise me if he worked his way into the lottery on draft night.
From Los Angeles Lakers
Round 1 - Pick 22
The French forward is one of the youngest players in this year's draft. Essengue is a dynamic forward who has shown improvement as a shooter throughout his playing career and can be a standout defender at the next level. He still needs time to develop, but the Hawks should be ecstatic if he is still on the board at pick No. 22.
Round 1 - Pick 23
What pops on tape from Beringer is his ability to finish consistently at the rim off pick-and-rolls. Beringer can be a great rim protector at the next level. He is also very good at contesting shots as a help defender. His jump shot needs improvement, but he's worth taking a flyer at the end of the first round. Beringer can be Indiana's center of the future.
From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 1 - Pick 24
Will Riley SF
Illinois • Fr • 6'8" / 195 lbs
Riley wasn't in my first NBA mock draft, but he finds himself at the end of the first round in this version. The Illinois freshman appears to be all-in on the draft process. Riley is a terrific shot-maker and would fit great in Orlando.
From Denver Nuggets
Round 1 - Pick 25
The 6-foot-6 southpaw is a creative playmaker capable of getting others involved in the offense. Saraf earned MVP honors during the FIBA U18 EuroBasket last summer and has been rising up draft boards since. The Thunder are in a position where they don't have any glaring needs, so taking a swing on an international prospect, like they did last summer, could be in play here.
From New York Knicks
Round 1 - Pick 26
Auburn • Sr • 6'10" / 240 lbs
Broome was one of the best players in college basketball this past season and his rebounding and rim protecting will translate to the next level. The Nets need talent on their roster, so selecting a player of Broome's pedigree would give coach Jordi Fernández an instant piece for his rotation.
From Houston Rockets
Round 1 - Pick 27
Drake Powell SF
North Carolina • Fr • 6'6" / 195 lbs
Powell has an interesting stay-or-go decision to make. Powell profiles as a 3-and-D player at the NBA level, but he would benefit from another year of college basketball. If he does stay in the draft, he could hear his name called toward the end of the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Florida • Soph • 6'11" / 230 lbs
Speaking of stay-or-go decisions, Condon is another player with one to make. The Florida star played a key role on Todd Golden's national title team and could improve his stock even further by running it back.
From Cleveland Cavaliers
Round 1 - Pick 29
Alabama • Fr • 6'4" / 177 lbs
Phoenix is entering a crossroads ahead of a critical offseason. Adding a point guard via free agency or the draft should be one of the top priorities. Philon would be worthy of this pick because he's a crafty guard with tremendous upside. He is also capable of scoring at all three levels.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Creighton • Sr • 7'1" / 270 lbs
One of the best rim protectors in college basketball at Creighton, Kalkbrenner is an excellent finisher around the rim and can create second-chance opportunities because of his rebounding.