2025 NBA Mock Draft: VJ Edgecombe moves up to No. 3; Cooper Flagg selected by Mavericks with No. 1 pick
Kyle Boone takes a last look at where the prospects could land during Rounds 1 and 2 of the 2025 NBA Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft begins Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET in Brooklyn, New York, officially ending what has been a frenetic and unpredictable finish to draft season. And if the chaos of the last few weeks is any indicator of what draft night could look like, then I offer one piece of advice: please sit back, buckle up and enjoy the ride. Things could get wild.
Where will Ace Bailey
fall land? How will the Spurs, who hold picks No. 2 and No. 14 in Round 1, make out? And what do the reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder do with picks No. 15 and No. 24?
That's just a few of the myriad questions circulating that we'll soon get answers to over the next few days as the future of franchises and the NBA is shaped and molded by selections.
Nothing is certain aside from Cooper Flagg going No. 1 overall to the Dallas Mavericks. But in the final days and hours leading into Wednesday, intel is rolling in to help offer a look at what the landscape could look like as things unfold in the Empire State.
Below is my final two-round mock with a projection of all 59 picks in this year's draft.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Cooper Flagg SF
Duke • Fr • 6'8" / 221 lbs
Flagg is the clear No. 1 prospect in the class and the no-brainer No. 1 pick. He is the second-highest-graded player in my database since 2017 behind only Victor Wembanyama.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Dylan Harper PG
Rutgers • Fr • 6'5" / 213 lbs
The fit for Harper in San Antonio next to De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle on paper isn't completely seamless but the debate about it, ultimately, is meaningless. Harper is the No. 2 prospect in the class by a wide margin for me, and with a potential All-Star ceiling I suspect San Antonio prioritizes talent over fit as any smart organization would do in this spot.
Round 1 - Pick 3
VJ Edgecombe SG
Baylor • Fr • 6'4" / 193 lbs
Philly is the wild card of draft night with the possibility of it moving back from No. 3, dealing the pick or taking any number of prospects ranging from Edgecombe to Ace Bailey or Tre Johnson. Sticking to pick feels the prudent and most likely option, and Edgecombe -- a two-way guard with tremendous athleticism -- is a perfect blend of talent and fit for No. 3.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Kon Knueppel SF
Duke • Fr • 6'5" / 219 lbs
Knueppel is the best shooter in the draft class and his fit in Charlotte next to Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball is impossible to ignore. The Hornets feel like a sneaky contender to move up to grab Edgecombe, who has elevated in NBA circles as the potential No. 3 pick. But if they don't, Knueppel or Johnson could be killer consolation prizes.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Tre Johnson SG
Texas • Fr • 6'5" / 190 lbs
Johnson led freshmen in Division I last season in scoring and made more 3-pointers than any player in his class to boot. He's a bucket-getter who has opened eyes not just with his versatility as a scorer, but with his rounded skill set as a playmaker, too. He's in play as high as No. 3 and No. 5 feels like his floor.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Ace Bailey SF
Rutgers • Fr • 6'8" / 203 lbs
Bailey's curious handling of the pre-draft process -- including canceling on a workout with the 76ers last week days before it was slated to take place -- has potentially cost him millions and imperiled his position as a top-five pick. But his combination of size, scoring and youth at this point feels tough to pass on. Washington could welcome him into a position where he walks in as a rookie averaging 18+ points per game.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Oklahoma • Fr • 6'3" / 180 lbs
Fears is arguably the biggest boom-or-bust proposition in this draft with flashes of stardom in his one season at Oklahoma mixed in with some worrying red flags that admittedly are tough to overlook. He'll need to develop his shot to be a threat at the next level and excise the errant passes that were too frequently a feature of his game.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Duke • Fr • 7'1" / 253 lbs
Brooklyn, for now, is armed with FIVE first-round picks and may be more willing than most in this draft to bet on a prospect like Maluach, who is a raw talent having picked up basketball as a teenager. He's a 7-foot-2 big with a 7-foot-6 wingspan and capable of wrecking things on the defensive end.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Essengue is a big riser over the last month and someone who could sneak into the top 10 on draft night. Teams are enamored by the combination of his 6-foot-10 frame and traits as an athletic marvel who can develop into a swiss-army knife defensive stopper.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Arizona • Fr • 6'7" / 215 lbs
Bryant was merely a bit player in his one season at Arizona but his big frame and promise as a two-way wing who can defend and shoot make him a potential lottery pick in this year's class. He could add a 3-and-D dimension to a Phoenix team now set to move forward with Devin Booker and Jalen Green as its top two options.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Egor Demin PG
BYU • Fr • 6'8" / 199 lbs
Portland shook up its backcourt in a big way this week in dealing Anfernee Simons to Boston in return for Jrue Holiday. Demin could give the team a big point to develop for the long-term to help learn under Holiday.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Maryland • Fr • 6'9" / 248 lbs
Queen's the best big man passer in the class with the skill to be a playmaking hub from his position. This feels like a good landing spot for him in Chicago as they add to their frontcourt for the starting center of the future.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Illinois • Fr • 6'5" / 205 lbs
This would be a further fall than expected for Jakucionis but it's increasingly hard to find a robust market for true point guards who have glaring flaws. Jakucionis is a tremendous playmaker but he was turnover-prone at Illinois and shot just 31.8% on 3s.
From Atlanta Hawks
Round 1 - Pick 14
San Antonio adds a Frenchman to its ranks to complement another Frenchman already within its ranks, giving Victor Wembanyama a dynamic big to play and grow around long-term. Beringer is the best shot-blocker in the class and someone whose skill set would fit hand-in-glove as a lob threat next to Dylan Harper, De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle.
From Miami Heat
Round 1 - Pick 15
Washington State • Sr • 6'5" / 213 lbs
A late-riser whose steam over the last month has pushed him firmly into the lottery conversation, Coward and his versatility as a multipositional wing with athleticism and scoring fits the archetype that'd make perfect sense for a championship roster in OKC.
From Orlando Magic
Round 1 - Pick 16
South Carolina • Soph • 6'7" / 239 lbs
This is lower than I expect Murray-Boyles to go on draft night but he is a tough one to peg given his profile as a shorter power forward who has clear limitations as a shooter. He's a throwback player who can win with efficiency in the paint and add physicality on defense.
From Detroit Pistons
Round 1 - Pick 17
Danny Wolf PF
Michigan • Jr • 6'11" / 252 lbs
Minnesota has very few holes on its roster but Julius Randle and Naz Reid have upcoming player options on which to decide, so the front office may be wise to consider stacking frontcourt talent either as insurance or for future investments. Wolf is a 6-foot-11 big who has skills of a point guard with his passing and playmaking. Unique prospect who can add value on both ends of the floor.
From Memphis Grizzlies
Round 1 - Pick 18
Connecticut • Fr • 6'7" / 215 lbs
Washington's second pick in the top-20 of the draft nets it another former five-star from last year's class in McNeeley to add next to Ace Bailey in this mock. McNeeley is a competitive wing who can fit in any system and has long-term shooting potential.
From Milwaukee Bucks
Round 1 - Pick 19
Michigan St. • Fr • 6'1" / 178 lbs
The son of former NBA player Jason Richardson, Jase, is a silky smooth scorer who can play on and off the ball and would give Brooklyn positional flexibility next to Egor Demin in this mock.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Florida • Sr • 6'2" / 199 lbs
Few teams have as much up-close exposure to Clayton Jr., a Florida native who played at Florida the last two seasons and led the team to the national title this spring. He's a dynamic shot-maker who can add versatility scoring on dribble jumpers and could elevate Miami's backcourt.
Round 1 - Pick 21
A Tre Johnson + Nolan Traore haul would overhaul Utah's backcourt and serve as a foundation piece for its new decision-makers. Traore is a prodigious talent from France who has come on strong in the LNB Pro A down the stretch of the season.
From Los Angeles Lakers
Round 1 - Pick 22
Asa Newell PF
Georgia • Fr • 6'9" / 224 lbs
Atlanta's been in a near-constant state of searching for bigs in the Trae Young era. Here, I have them taking Asa Newell, who played his one and only college season some 73 miles from Atlanta in Athens for the University of Georgia.
From Indiana Pacers
Round 1 - Pick 23
Georgetown • Fr • 6'9" / 263 lbs
Sorber is an unexpected one-and-done from Georgetown who at No. 23 might be one of the best values in this mock. He dominated the glass in college and measured just over 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot-6 wingspan at the Combine.
Mock Trade from Oklahoma City Thunder
Round 1 - Pick 24
Penn State • Jr • 6'11" / 243 lbs
OKC has two first round picks in this draft and an imminent roster crunch that may prompt it to consider moving off one or both selections. Given that I have a projected mock trade with Utah moving in to this slot to secure big man Yanic Konan Niederhauser from Penn State who has enjoyed a strong pre-draft process and profiles as a promising big with starting upside.
From Denver Nuggets
Round 1 - Pick 25
Colorado State • Sr • 6'5" / 202 lbs
Orlando may look elsewhere positionally after trading for Desmond Bane but adding a player like Clifford who could help contribute early in his NBA career would make sense for the Magic in a wide-open East. He's a five-year college player who improved each season and developed into a star at Colorado State.
From New York Knicks
Round 1 - Pick 26
A French prospect putting together a strong season with Le Mans, Penda checks several boxes as a long forward who can score inside and out and match up well physically defending multiple positions. He could give Brooklyn some long-term flexibility as it enters the next phase of its rebuild.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Drake Powell SF
North Carolina • Fr • 6'5" / 199 lbs
Powell at No. 27 is just the best player available in this mock. The former five-star recruit is a 3-and-D wing with room to grow into more.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Gonzalez has flashed real skill and feel for a deep Real Madrid this season at just 19 years old. His athleticism and high-motor pops on tape and his development arc may be a worthwhile investment in this range.
From Cleveland Cavaliers
Round 1 - Pick 29
Will Riley SF
Illinois • Fr • 6'8" / 186 lbs
Riley has a lot of fans in NBA circles with his big frame and scoring instincts. He's a young prospect after reclassifying to move up a level and needs to add strength but showed flashes of what NBA teams covet in scoring wings in his one season at Illinois.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Stanford • Sr • 7'0" / 237 lbs
Raynuad quietly flourished on a floundering Stanford team last season as one of the best players in all of college basketball. The center has remarkable movement skills for his size and can not only space the floor with his shot, but can put the ball on the deck and create. A rare skill for a player his size.
From Utah Jazz
Round 2 - Pick 31
Saint Joseph's • Jr • 6'8" / 232 lbs
Fleming is a glove-in-hand fit for any team with its lead playmaker established. He's a rangy wing who is among the best spot-up shooters in this class and is coming off a big senior season as the alpha at St. Joseph's.
From Washington Wizards
Round 2 - Pick 32
Creighton • Sr • 7'1" / 257 lbs
The depth of big men in this class could push Kalkbrenner or others at his position who have first round grades in my system into the early parts of Round 2. He'd be a tremendous value for Boston here.
Round 2 - Pick 33
Auburn • Sr • 6'9" / 249 lbs
Charlotte has back-to-back picks here and I love the idea of adding a stable college basketball veteran like Broome who produced at an All-American level at Auburn and who has shown growth each season. The Hornets need size in their frontcourt and Broome's added maturity could help this young team.
From New Orleans Pelicans
Round 2 - Pick 34
Adou Thiero SF
Arkansas • Jr • 6'6" / 218 lbs
A bulldog defender who has tremendous size and made a big leap last season as a scorer, Thiero could stand to improve his shooting efficiency but has proven he can play and impact winning in multiple roles.
Round 2 - Pick 35
A soon-to-be 20-year-old from Serbia, Marković has produced at a high level in the Adriatic League this season with Mega Basket and is top five this season in rebounds per game.
Round 2 - Pick 36
Saraf is an Israeli guard who has acquitted himself well overseas as a scorer and playmaker at just 18 years old this season, and he's crafty in using his smarts to find open teammates.
From Toronto Raptors
Round 2 - Pick 37
Koby Brea SF
Kentucky • Sr • 6'6" / 202 lbs
Detroit adds another weapon to surround Cade Cunningham with in the backcourt. Brea hit 43.5% of his 3s last season with Kentucky and rated in the 96th percentile on catch-and-shoot opportunities.
Round 2 - Pick 38
Chaz Lanier SG
Tennessee • Sr • 6'4" / 206 lbs
Lanier could be a helping hand on a cheap deal for a deep Spurs team after five college seasons, which culminated with an All-SEC season with Tennessee in 2024-25.
Round 2 - Pick 39
Duke • Jr • 6'4" / 183 lbs
Once viewed as a potential top-20 draft pick, Proctor remade himself at Duke from a ball-dominant guard into a legitimate weapon capable of adding value as a defender and shooter.
From Washington Wizards
Round 2 - Pick 40
Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 215 lbs
Watkins is an older prospect having spent four years in college but his athletic profile and aggressive scoring acumen should land him a spot in Thursday's draft in the 30s or 40s. He averaged a career-best 18.4 points per game last season at Florida State.
From Miami Heat
Round 2 - Pick 41
A strong predraft process has Yang in the mix to be selected early in the second round of this year's draft. He averaged a double-double with Qingdao in China last season.
From Chicago Bulls
Round 2 - Pick 42
Zikarsky is an 18-year-old big from Australia who has largely been a bit player with Brisbane in the NBL but has flashed real promise as a teenager in a professional league. His 7-foot-3 frame and fluid athletic movement could give Sacramento a developmental big in its ranks.
From Dallas Mavericks
Round 2 - Pick 43
Micah Peavy SG
Georgetown • Sr • 6'6" / 212 lbs
Peavy was a workhorse last season with Georgetown averaging 37 minutes per game and starting in all 32 of his appearances. He made a career-best 40% of his 3-pointers last season and rated in the 80th percentile on dribble jumpers and in the 86th percentile on 3-pointers.
From Atlanta Hawks
Round 2 - Pick 44
Toohey turned some heads at the NBA Draft Combine with strong measurements and solid shooting in drills. The Australian product just turned 21 and has made good use of his time the last few seasons in the NBL.
From Sacramento Kings
Round 2 - Pick 45
Australia • 6'10" / 236 lbs
A big-bodied center with a high motor who competes on both ends. He produced in the NBL last season on the league's championship-winning team and has made big strides each of the last few seasons.
Round 2 - Pick 46
Kam Jones PG
Marquette • Sr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Jones' efficiency took a step back last season as he moved from an off-ball scoring role to an on-ball high usage role. He's a marvelous shooting prospect, though, and someone who has real versatility as a scorer and facilitator.
From Detroit Pistons
Round 2 - Pick 47
John Tonje SF
Wisconsin • Sr • 6'5" / 212 lbs
Milwaukee keeps a Wisconsin player close in John Tonje, who played six college basketball seasons and officially broke out last season with the Badgers. He was an All-American last season keying one of the sport's most potent offensive attacks.
Round 2 - Pick 48
Florida • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Martin played a key role in leading two teams (FAU in 2023 and Florida in 2025) to the Final Four and helped the Gators clinch the title earlier this year. He's a big leaper who is a career 36.4% 3-point shooter.
From Milwaukee Bucks
Round 2 - Pick 49
Javon Small PG
West Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Small is a four-year college player who began his career at Eastern Carolina and transferred up to the Big 12 while improving his production. He averaged 18.6 points and 5.6 assists last season at West Virginia and profiles as a potential backup lead guard.
From Memphis Grizzlies
Round 2 - Pick 50
Gonzaga • Sr • 5'11" / 176 lbs
Despite measuring as the second-shortest player at the NBA Combine, Nembhard has a chance to stick in the league because of his selfless play style and pass-first mentality at point guard. He led college basketball in assists last season. His brother, Andrew, established himself as an indispensable player for the runner-up Pacers.
Round 2 - Pick 51
Sion James PG
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 218 lbs
James was a key piece for a 35-win Duke team last season operating as a lead defensive hound and sharpshooter. He's physically mature and has a role-playing skillset with his ability to make shots and facilitate.
From Denver Nuggets
Round 2 - Pick 52
A former five-star recruit, Pate eschewed college to go to the G League Ignite -- only for it to fold after his first season. Despite that, he's still flashed NBA talent with his big frame and playmaking, though he needs to continue adding to his frame and developing as a shooter.
From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 2 - Pick 53
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'4" / 182 lbs
Sallis was one of the most productive guards in the country the last two seasons at Wake Forest, and he averaged career-highs in rebounds, points and steals last season. He's a former five-star with a big pedigree who has tremendous athletic pop and could be a bench scorer.
Round 2 - Pick 54
Clemson • Sr • 6'11" / 245 lbs
Lahkin had an ACC-leading 7.9% block rate in league play last season at Clemson and brings size and energy to the center spot. He showed improvement as a shooter last season as well and has a knack for grabbing boards in big spots.
Round 2 - Pick 55
Eric Dixon PF
Villanova • Sr • 6'8" / 259 lbs
Dixon's a professional bucket-getter who led college basketball in scoring last season and earned All-American honors in his fifth and final season at Villanova. He plays bigger than his measurements indicate and has managed efficiency as a scorer in various roles in college.
Round 2 - Pick 56
Grant Nelson PF
Alabama • Sr • 6'10" / 230 lbs
The fluid movement and sheer athleticism of Nelson is NBA-caliber, though the holes in his game as a below-average shooter are tough to totally ignore. He plays big in big games and competes hard on both ends.
From Boston Celtics
Round 2 - Pick 57
Kobe Sanders SF
Nevada • Sr • 6'9" / 207 lbs
Sanders played four seasons at Cal Poly before transferring up to Nevada and flourishing, where last season he averaged 15.8 points and shot 34.2% on 3s as a dynamic offensive weapon. He rated in the 85th percentile on dribble jumpers and has immense feel for a big-bodied guard.
Round 2 - Pick 58
I've long been a fan of Almansa's game and think the combo of his size and passing feel could be a hit in the NBA. He measured among the longest in vertical reach at the combine and has a wingspan pushing 7-2.
Round 2 - Pick 59
Michigan • Sr • 7'0" / 253 lbs
Goldin was part of a unique two-big rotation at Michigan last season and held up his end of the bargain as a rim protector who rated out very well on the defensive end. He blocked 1.4 shots per game for the Wolverines, who had a top-12 defense.