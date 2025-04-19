The first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs has arrived, with four games taking place during the Saturday NBA schedule. Now that the NBA playoff matchups are officially set, there are NBA odds for every first-round series. The Boston Celtics are the heaviest favorites of any team in the opening round, listed at -8000 to advance past the Orlando Magic in the NBA series odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. Cleveland (-4000 vs. Miami) and Oklahoma City (-4000 vs. Memphis) are both prohibitive favorites in their respective matchups on the NBA odds board.

However, there are sports betting odds for the series spread and series over/under for total games, among other NBA series props, giving bettors plenty of ways to attack the 2025 NBA Playoffs with their NBA series bets. SportsLine's proven team of data analysts have reviewed the SportsLine model's predictions and have revealed best bets for NBA series props. The model has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons and enters the 2025 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 156-115 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000.

Pistons (+2.5 games) vs. Knicks (-155 at DraftKings)

Detroit was the worst team in the NBA last season, but it engineered the sixth-largest turnaround in league history. The Pistons beat the Knicks three times during the regular season on their way to the playoffs for the first time since 2019. They won 19 of their final 31 games, with star guard Cade Cunningham averaging a career-high 26.1 points per game. He averaged 30.8 points in four games against the Knicks, and he is supported by playoff veterans like Tobias Harris, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Malik Beasley.

"Detroit's a much better statistical team, especially in 3pt diff, on the road so we see this as a much more competitive series than oddsmakers have them," SportsLine Data Analyst Stephen Oh said. The model has the Pistons at 76.4% to cover the spread, while the odds imply a 60.1% chance. The best price for this series prop is at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Timberwolves to upset Lakers (+160 at DraftKings)

Los Angeles picked up a 111-102 win over Minnesota in the lone meeting with Luka Doncic on the court, but that game was played in Los Angeles and Minnesota was without Julius Randle. The Timberwolves went 17-4 to close the regular season, while the Lakers went just 19-13 since acquiring Doncic. Minnesota has a star of its own in Anthony Edwards, who averaged a team-high 27.6 points per game this season. SportsLine's model thinks Minnesota has enough depth and balance to upset Los Angeles in the first round.

"The Lakers have three stars who can take over offensively and while Minnesota only has Anthony Edwards in Luka and LeBron's class of star, the Wolves have 4 or 5 players who you wouldn't be shocked if they have six made 3-pointers," Oh said. While the model only has Minnesota winning in 47.4% of simulations, that price creates value on the +160 line offered by DraftKings.

Bucks to upset Pacers (+145 at BetMGM)

The Pacers might have finished the regular season with the better record, but Milwaukee won the season series and has far greater postseason experience. The Bucks also closed the campaign on an eight-game winning streak, powered by superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. He helped Milwaukee win three of the four meetings between these teams after missing last year's playoff series. Antetokounmpo averaged a triple-double in six April games to finish the regular season.

"You could argue that Milwaukee has the two best players because they have Giannis doing his normal scoring, rebounding and defense and they have Magic Johnson Giannis dominating as the point guard, penetrating and finding open 3-point shooters," Oh said. The model loved this bet at +180 earlier this week, but it still has thin value at +145, with the best price at BetMGM.

