2025 NBA Play-In Tournament: Grizzlies, Mavericks battle for final playoff spot, Heat grab East's No. 8 seed

Just one spot remains up for grabs in the 2025 NBA playoff bracket, and the Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks will battle to see who gets it. The Miami Heat earned the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs with a 123-114 overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks in Friday's play-in matchup. Miami is the first No. 10 seed to ever advance out of the Play-In Tournament.

Miami and Dallas kept their seasons alive on Wednesday night as the Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings were both eliminated in blowout fashion during the 9/10 play-in games. The Mavs will go up against the Memphis Grizzlies in the nightcap on Friday for the last playoff spot in the West.

The Golden State Warriors and Orlando Magic were victorious in the Play-In Tournament on Tuesday, beating the Grizzlies and Hawks, respectively, to capture the No. 7 seeds. Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler combined for 75 points in the Warriors win, while the Magic pulled away from Atlanta for a 25-point win.

Here's a look at the complete Play-In Tournament schedule.

2025 NBA Play-In Tournament schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Tuesday, April 15

Magic 120, Hawks 95

Warriors 121, Grizzlies 116

Wednesday, April 16

Heat 109, Bulls 90

Mavericks 120, Kings 106

Friday, April 18

Heat 123, Hawks 114 (OT)

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks, 9:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Play-In Tournament format explained

The Play-In Tournament features the teams seeded 7-10 in each conference battling for the last two playoff spots (the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds). The teams that finished seventh and eighth in the standings face off first for the No. 7 seed. The teams that finished ninth and 10th go head-to-head the next night. The winner of that game faces the loser of the 7/8 game on Friday with the No. 8 seed on the line. The losers of the 9/10 game on Wednesday and the losers of the 8-seed game on Friday night are eliminated and their seasons are over. The NBA began using this Play-In Tournament format in 2021.

