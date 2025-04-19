2025 NBA Play-In Tournament: Grizzlies, Mavericks battle for final playoff spot, Heat grab East's No. 8 seed

Grizzlies up big at halftime
We had one No. 10 seed reach the playoffs on Friday, but it doesn't look like we're getting another one. The Grizzlies are up big on the Mavericks through two quarters in Memphis, 66-49. The winner will earn the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference and face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round.
The stars of the show for the Grizzlies have come in their backcourt. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane have combined for 31 points and 10 assists in the first two quarters, and that feels appropriate as the Mavericks basically aren't using guards at all. Their smallest starter, as was the case against Sacramento, was Klay Thompson. They've experimented with almost everyone on their bench, but right now, they look like a one-man team.
Anthony Davis has 22 points at the half. The four other starters for the Mavericks have 12 combined. With Kyrie Irving injured and Nico Harrison refusing to add more shot-creation at the deadline, he's all the Mavericks have right now. So far, that hasn't been nearly enough.