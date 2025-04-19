2025 NBA Play-In Tournament results: Grizzlies and Heat earn No. 8 seeds as playoff bracket is set

FINAL: Grizzlies 120, Mavericks 106
And that is a wrap on the 2024-25 Dallas Mavericks, folks. The worst season in franchise history has officially come to a close as they have been defeated by the Memphis Grizzlies in the No. 8 seed game in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament. The Grizzlies now advance to a first-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Mavericks, meanwhile, are left to sort through the wreckage of their disastrous Luka Dončić trade.
The one Maverick who held up his end of the bargain, though, was the one they got back in that deal. Anthony Davis, clearly playing through an injury, was sensational. He gave Dallas 40 points and nine rebounds in 37 minutes. He outscored the four remaining Dallas leaders, 40-to-31, as P.J. Washington and Dereck Lively were scoreless.
The Grizzlies, meanwhile, seem to have pulled themselves together after the late-season funk that led to, and then followed, the firing of head coach Taylor Jenkins. They pushed the Golden State Warriors to the brink on Tuesday, and tonight, they ran the Mavericks off of the floor. Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. combined for 68 points, and now the Grizzlies will try their luck against the Western Conference favorites in the first round.