2025 NBA Play-In Tournament results: Grizzlies and Heat earn No. 8 seeds as playoff bracket is set

The 2025 NBA playoff bracket is officially set, as the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat earned the No. 8 seeds in their respective conferences on Friday night in the final games of the NBA Play-In Tournament. The Heat won a 123-114 overtime thriller against the Atlanta Hawks, and became the first No. 10 seed to ever advance to the playoffs. They'll face the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round.

Meanwhile the Grizzlies made quick work of the Dallas Mavericks in Friday night's 120-106 win, moving on to face the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder in the opening round.

Miami and Dallas kept their seasons alive on Wednesday night as the Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings were both eliminated in blowout fashion during the 9/10 play-in games.

The Golden State Warriors and Orlando Magic were victorious in the Play-In Tournament on Tuesday, beating the Grizzlies and Hawks, respectively, to capture the No. 7 seeds. Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler combined for 75 points in the Warriors win, while the Magic pulled away from Atlanta for a 25-point win.

Here's a look at the complete results from the 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament.

2025 NBA Play-In Tournament schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Tuesday, April 15

Magic 120, Hawks 95

Warriors 121, Grizzlies 116

Wednesday, April 16

Heat 109, Bulls 90

Mavericks 120, Kings 106

Friday, April 18

Heat 123, Hawks 114 (OT)

Grizzlies 120, Mavericks 106

Play-In Tournament format explained

The Play-In Tournament features the teams seeded 7-10 in each conference battling for the last two playoff spots (the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds). The teams that finished seventh and eighth in the standings face off first for the No. 7 seed. The teams that finished ninth and 10th go head-to-head the next night. The winner of that game faces the loser of the 7/8 game on Friday with the No. 8 seed on the line. The losers of the 9/10 game on Wednesday and the losers of the 8-seed game on Friday night are eliminated and their seasons are over. The NBA began using this Play-In Tournament format in 2021.

