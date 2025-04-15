2025 NBA Play-In Tournament schedule, scores: Magic vs. Hawks live updates with East playoff spot up for grabs
The 2025 NBA postseason bracket starts with the eight-team Play-In Tournament this week
The 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament is underway, and eight teams are competing this week to earn the final two spots in each conference's playoff bracket. That includes the Warriors, who fell to the Clippers in overtime on Sunday and lost their chance at a top-six seed in the West. The Warriors will face the Grizzlies for the No. 7 seed on Tuesday after the Magic host the Hawks in the East. The winners of Magic-Hawks gets the East's No. 7 seed and a date with the reigning champion Celtics in the first round.
Elimination games in the play-in round begin Wednesday. It's Bulls vs. Heat and Kings vs. Mavericks in the East and West 9/10 games. The winners of those games move on to face Tuesday's losers. The losers of the 9/10 games are done for the season.
Here's a look at the complete Play-In Tournament schedule.
2025 NBA Play-In Tournament schedule, scores
Tuesday, April 15
Magic vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Warriors vs. Grizzlies, 10 p.m. ET, TNT
Wednesday, April 16
Bulls vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/fubo
Kings vs. Mavericks, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN/fubo
Friday, April 18
East TBD vs. East TBD, Time TBD, ESPN/fubo
West TBD vs. West TBD, Time TBD, TNT
Play-In Tournament format explained
The Play-In Tournament features the teams seeded 7-10 in each conference battling for the last two playoff spots (the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds). The teams that finished seventh and eighth in the standings face off first for the No. 7 seed. The teams that finished ninth and 10th go head-to-head the next night. The winner of that game faces the loser of the 7/8 game on Friday with the No. 8 seed on the line. The losers of the 9/10 game on Wednesday and the losers of the 8-seed game on Friday night are eliminated and their seasons are over. The NBA began using this Play-In Tournament format in 2021.
CBS Sports will be providing live updates from key moments throughout the Play-In Tournament. Follow along below.
