2025 NBA Play-In Tournament TV schedule, format explained for Warriors vs. Grizzlies and Magic vs. Hawks

The 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament is set, and eight teams will be competing to earn the final two spots in each conference's playoff bracket. That includes the Golden State Warriors, who fell to the Clippers in overtime on Sunday and lost their chance at a top-six seed in the West. The Warriors will face the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 7 seed on Tuesday with the loser of that game facing either the Sacramento Kings or Dallas Mavericks for the West's No. 8 seed on Friday.

In the Eastern Conference, the Orlando Magic, Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat all clinched spots for the play-in round. The Magic and Hawks will face off for the No. 7 seed, while the Bulls and Heat will face off in Chicago in the 9/10 game on Wednesday.

The East's No. 7 seed will play the No. 2 Boston Celtics in the first round, while the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers await the No. 8 seed. In the West, the Oklahoma City Thunder are the No. 1 seed, and the Houston Rockets will face the winner of Warriors vs. Grizzlies in the first round. Here's a look at the complete Play-In Tournament schedule.

2025 NBA Play-In Tournament schedule, scores

Tuesday, April 15

Magic vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Warriors vs. Grizzlies, 10 p.m. ET, TNT

Wednesday, April 16

Bulls vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/fubo

Kings vs. Mavericks, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN/fubo

Friday, April 18

East TBD vs. East TBD, Time TBD, ESPN/fubo

West TBD vs. West TBD, Time TBD, TNT

Play-In Tournament format explained

The Play-In Tournament features the teams seeded 7-10 in each conference battling for the last two playoff spots (the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds). The teams that finished seventh and eighth in the standings face off first for the No. 7 seed. The teams that finished ninth and 10th go head-to-head the next night. The winner of that game faces the loser of the 7/8 game on Friday with the No. 8 seed on the line. The losers of the 9/10 game on Wednesday and the losers of the 8-seed game on Friday night are eliminated and their seasons are over. The NBA began using this Play-In Tournament format in 2021.