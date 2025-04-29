The 2025 NBA playoffs are in full swing, and the Cleveland Cavaliers joined the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round on Monday night. The Cavs finished off a sweep of the Miami Heat in Game 4, matching their top-seeded West counterpart after OKC swept the Memphis Grizzlies. To close out Monday's schedule, the Golden State Warriors have a chance to take a commanding series lead against the Houston Rockets.
Four teams went up 3-1 in their series on Sunday: the Knicks, Timberwolves, Celtics and Pacers were all Game 4 winners, respectively putting the Pistons, Lakers, Magic and Bucks on the brink of elimination.
The only series that is tied entering Monday's action is Clippers vs. Nuggets as the two teams have split the first four games of an evenly matched series in the West. The winner of that series will advance to face the Thunder.
Fifteen teams remain in the battle for the Larry O'Brien trophy, and the field will be whittled down to eight by Sunday, May 4
As the NBA playoffs continue, here is a look at the full bracket, along with results and upcoming schedule. Our experts were in alignment about every first-round series, but, as we learn every year, anything can happen in the playoffs.
2025 NBA playoff bracket
2025 NBA playoffs: First-round schedule, scores
All times Eastern
Saturday, April 19
Game 1: Pacers 117, Bucks 98
Game 1: Nuggets 112, Clippers 110 (OT)
Game 1: Knicks 123, Pistons 112
Game 1: Timberwolves 117, Lakers 95
Sunday, April 20
Game 1: Thunder 131, Grizzlies 80
Game 1: Celtics 103, Magic 86
Game 1: Cavaliers 121, Heat 100
Game 1: Warriors 95, Rockets 85
Monday, April 21
Game 2: Pistons 100, Knicks 94
Game 2: Clippers 105, Nuggets 102
Tuesday, April 22
Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 115
Game 2: Thunder 118, Grizzlies 99
Game 2: Lakers 94, Timberwolves 85
Wednesday, April 23
Game 2: Celtics 109, Magic 100
Game 2: Cavaliers 121, Heat, 112
Game 2: Rockets 109, Warriors 94
Thursday, April 24
Game 3: Knicks 118, Pistons 116
Game 3: Thunder 114, Grizzlies 108
Game 3: Clippers 117, Nuggets 83
Friday, April 25
Game 3: Magic 95, Celtics 93
Game 3: Bucks 117, Pacers 101
Game 3: Timberwolves 116, Lakers 104
Saturday, April 26
Game 3: Cavaliers 124, Heat 87
Game 4: Thunder 117, Grizzlies 115 (Oklahoma City wins 4-0)
Game 4: Nuggets 101, Clippers 99
Game 3: Warriors 104, Rockets 93
Sunday, April 27
Game 4: Knicks 94, Pistons 93
Game 4: Timberwolves 116, Lakers 113
Game 4: Celtics 107, Magic 98
Game 4: Pacers 129, Bucks 103
Monday, April 28
Game 4: Cavaliers 138, Heat 83 (Cleveland wins 4-0)
Game 4: Warriors vs. Rockets, 10 p.m., TNT/Max (Golden State leads 2-1)
Tuesday, April 29
Game 5: Pacers vs. Bucks, 6 p.m., NBA TV/fubo (Indiana leads 3-1)
Game 5: Knicks vs. Pistons, 7:30 p.m., TNT/Max (New York leads 3-1)
Game 5: Celtics vs. Magic, 8:30 p.m., NBA TV/fubo (Boston leads 3-1)
Game 5: Nuggets vs. Clippers, 10 p.m., TNT/Max (Series tied 2-2)
Wednesday, April 30
Game 5: Rockets vs. Warriors, 7:30 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 5: Lakers vs. Timberwolves, 10 p.m., TNT/Max (Minnesota leads 3-1)
Thursday, May 1
*Game 6: Magic vs. Celtics, Time/TV TBD
*Game 6: Pistons vs. Knicks, Time/TV TBD
Game 6: Clippers vs. Nuggets, Time/TV TBD
Friday, May 2
*Game 6: Bucks vs. Pacers, Time/TV TBD
*Game 6: Warriors vs. Rockets, Time/TV TBD
*Game 6: Timberwolves vs. Lakers, Time/TV TBD
Saturday, May 3
*Game 7: Celtics vs. Magic, Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Knicks vs. Pistons, Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Nuggets vs. Clippers, Time/TV TBD
Sunday, May 4
*Game 7: Pacers vs. Bucks, Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Rockets vs. Warriors, Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Lakers vs. Timberwolves, Time/TV TBD
2025 NBA Play-In Tournament schedule, scores
All times Eastern
Tuesday, April 15
Magic 120, Hawks 95
Warriors 121, Grizzlies 116
Wednesday, April 16
Heat 109, Bulls 90
Mavericks 120, Kings 106
Friday, April 18
Heat 123, Hawks 114 (OT)
Grizzlies 120, Mavericks 106