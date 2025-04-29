The 2025 NBA playoffs are in full swing, and the Cleveland Cavaliers joined the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round on Monday night. The Cavs finished off a sweep of the Miami Heat in Game 4, matching their top-seeded West counterpart after OKC swept the Memphis Grizzlies. To close out Monday's schedule, the Golden State Warriors have a chance to take a commanding series lead against the Houston Rockets.

Four teams went up 3-1 in their series on Sunday: the Knicks, Timberwolves, Celtics and Pacers were all Game 4 winners, respectively putting the Pistons, Lakers, Magic and Bucks on the brink of elimination.

The only series that is tied entering Monday's action is Clippers vs. Nuggets as the two teams have split the first four games of an evenly matched series in the West. The winner of that series will advance to face the Thunder.

Fifteen teams remain in the battle for the Larry O'Brien trophy, and the field will be whittled down to eight by Sunday, May 4

As the NBA playoffs continue, here is a look at the full bracket, along with results and upcoming schedule. Our experts were in alignment about every first-round series, but, as we learn every year, anything can happen in the playoffs.

2025 NBA playoff bracket

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

2025 NBA playoffs: First-round schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Saturday, April 19

Game 1: Pacers 117, Bucks 98

Game 1: Nuggets 112, Clippers 110 (OT)

Game 1: Knicks 123, Pistons 112

Game 1: Timberwolves 117, Lakers 95

Sunday, April 20

Game 1: Thunder 131, Grizzlies 80

Game 1: Celtics 103, Magic 86

Game 1: Cavaliers 121, Heat 100

Game 1: Warriors 95, Rockets 85

Monday, April 21

Game 2: Pistons 100, Knicks 94

Game 2: Clippers 105, Nuggets 102

Tuesday, April 22

Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 115

Game 2: Thunder 118, Grizzlies 99

Game 2: Lakers 94, Timberwolves 85

Wednesday, April 23

Game 2: Celtics 109, Magic 100

Game 2: Cavaliers 121, Heat, 112

Game 2: Rockets 109, Warriors 94

Thursday, April 24

Game 3: Knicks 118, Pistons 116

Game 3: Thunder 114, Grizzlies 108

Game 3: Clippers 117, Nuggets 83

Friday, April 25

Game 3: Magic 95, Celtics 93

Game 3: Bucks 117, Pacers 101

Game 3: Timberwolves 116, Lakers 104

Saturday, April 26

Game 3: Cavaliers 124, Heat 87

Game 4: Thunder 117, Grizzlies 115 (Oklahoma City wins 4-0)

Game 4: Nuggets 101, Clippers 99

Game 3: Warriors 104, Rockets 93

Sunday, April 27

Game 4: Knicks 94, Pistons 93

Game 4: Timberwolves 116, Lakers 113

Game 4: Celtics 107, Magic 98

Game 4: Pacers 129, Bucks 103

Monday, April 28

Game 4: Cavaliers 138, Heat 83 (Cleveland wins 4-0)

Game 4: Warriors vs. Rockets, 10 p.m., TNT/Max (Golden State leads 2-1)

Tuesday, April 29

Game 5: Pacers vs. Bucks, 6 p.m., NBA TV/fubo (Indiana leads 3-1)

Game 5: Knicks vs. Pistons, 7:30 p.m., TNT/Max (New York leads 3-1)

Game 5: Celtics vs. Magic, 8:30 p.m., NBA TV/fubo (Boston leads 3-1)

Game 5: Nuggets vs. Clippers, 10 p.m., TNT/Max (Series tied 2-2)

Wednesday, April 30

Game 5: Rockets vs. Warriors, 7:30 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 5: Lakers vs. Timberwolves, 10 p.m., TNT/Max (Minnesota leads 3-1)

Thursday, May 1

*Game 6: Magic vs. Celtics, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Pistons vs. Knicks, Time/TV TBD

Game 6: Clippers vs. Nuggets, Time/TV TBD

Friday, May 2

*Game 6: Bucks vs. Pacers, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Warriors vs. Rockets, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Timberwolves vs. Lakers, Time/TV TBD

Saturday, May 3

*Game 7: Celtics vs. Magic, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Knicks vs. Pistons, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Nuggets vs. Clippers, Time/TV TBD

Sunday, May 4

*Game 7: Pacers vs. Bucks, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Rockets vs. Warriors, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Lakers vs. Timberwolves, Time/TV TBD

2025 NBA Play-In Tournament schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Tuesday, April 15

Magic 120, Hawks 95

Warriors 121, Grizzlies 116

Wednesday, April 16

Heat 109, Bulls 90

Mavericks 120, Kings 106

Friday, April 18

Heat 123, Hawks 114 (OT)

Grizzlies 120, Mavericks 106

2025 NBA playoffs: Key dates