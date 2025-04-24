The 2025 NBA playoffs are officially underway.

The Western Conference is full of intriguing first-round matchups. And through Wednesday night's actions, three of the four series out West are tied at 1-1 -- Nuggets vs. Clippers, Lakers vs. Timberwolves and Rockets vs. Warriors. Meanwhile, the No. 1 seed Thunder are out to a dominant 2-0 lead over the Grizzlies.

In the East, our experts expect it to be a chalky first round. That's come to fruition so far as the Cavaliers, Celtics and Pacers have 2-0 leads over the Heat, Magic and Bucks, respectively. The only East series that's tied through two games is the Knicks vs. Pistons. The Knicks took Game 1 thanks to a ferocious fourth-quarter comeback, but the Pistons responded with a win in Game 2 before the series shifts to Detroit.

As we learn each and every year, anything can happen in the playoffs.

2025 NBA playoff bracket

East first-round matchups

No. 1 Cavaliers vs. No. 8 Heat

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 Magic

No. 3 Knicks vs. No. 6 Pistons

No. 4 Pacers vs. No. 5 Bucks

West first-round matchups

No. 1 Thunder vs. No. 8 Grizzlies

No. 2 Rockets vs. No. 7 Warriors

No. 3 Lakers vs. No. 6 Timberwolves

No. 4 Nuggets vs. No. 5 Clippers

2025 NBA playoffs: First-round schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Saturday, April 19

Game 1: Pacers 117, Bucks 98

Game 1: Nuggets 112, Clippers 110 (OT)

Game 1: Knicks 123, Pistons 112

Game 1: Timberwolves 117, Lakers 95

Sunday, April 20

Game 1: Thunder 131, Grizzlies 80

Game 1: Celtics 103, Magic 86

Game 1: Cavaliers 121, Heat 100

Game 1: Warriors 95, Rockets 85

Monday, April 21

Game 2: Pistons 100, Knicks 94

Game 2: Clippers 105, Nuggets 102

Tuesday, April 22

Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 115

Game 2: Thunder 118, Grizzlies 99

Game 2: Lakers 94, Timberwolves 85

Wednesday, April 23

Game 2: Celtics 109, Magic 100

Game 2: Cavaliers 121, Heat, 112

Game 2: Rockets 109, Warriors 94

Thursday, April 24

Game 3: Pistons vs. Knicks, 7 p.m., TNT/fubo

Game 3: Grizzlies vs. Thunder, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Clippers vs. Nuggets, 10 p.m., NBA TV

Friday, April 25

Game 3: Magic vs. Celtics, 7 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 3: Bucks vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., ESPNU/NBA TV/fubo

Game 3: Timberwolves vs. Lakers, 9:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Saturday, April 26

Game 3: Heat vs. Cavaliers, 1 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 4: Grizzlies vs. Thunder, 3:30 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 4: Clippers vs. Nuggets, 6 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 3: Warriors vs. Rockets, 8:30 p.m., TV TBD

Sunday, April 27

Game 4: Pistons vs. Knicks, 1 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Lakers, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 4: Magic vs. Celtics, 7 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 4: Bucks vs. Pacers, 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max

Monday, April 28

Game 4: Heat vs. Cavaliers, Time/TV TBD

*Game 5: Thunder vs. Grizzlies, Time/TV TBD

Game 4: Warriors vs. Rockets, 10 p.m., TNT/Max

Tuesday, April 29

*Game 5: Celtics vs. Magic, Time/TV TBD

*Game 5: Knicks vs. Pistons, Time/TV TBD

*Game 5: Pacers vs. Bucks, Time/TV TBD

*Game 5: Nuggets vs. Clippers, Time/TV TBD

Wednesday, April 30

*Game 5: Cavaliers vs. Heat, Time/TV TBD

*Game 5: Rockets vs. Warriors, Time/TV TBD

*Game 5: Lakers vs. Timberwolves, Time/TV TBD

Thursday, May 1

*Game 6: Magic vs. Celtics, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Pistons vs. Knicks, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Grizzlies vs. Thunder, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Clippers vs. Nuggets, Time/TV TBD

Friday, May 2

*Game 6: Heat vs. Cavaliers, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Bucks vs. Pacers, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Warriors vs. Rockets, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Timberwolves vs. Lakers, Time/TV TBD

Saturday, May 3

*Game 7: Celtics vs. Magic, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Knicks vs. Pistons, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Thunder vs. Grizzlies, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Nuggets vs. Clippers, Time/TV TBD

Sunday, May 4

*Game 7: Cavaliers vs. Heat, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Pacers vs. Bucks, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Rockets vs. Warriors, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Lakers vs. Timberwolves, Time/TV TBD

2025 NBA Play-In Tournament schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Tuesday, April 15

Magic 120, Hawks 95

Warriors 121, Grizzlies 116

Wednesday, April 16

Heat 109, Bulls 90

Mavericks 120, Kings 106

Friday, April 18

Heat 123, Hawks 114 (OT)

Grizzlies 120, Mavericks 106

2025 NBA playoffs: Key dates