After the conclusion of the Play-In Tournament, the 2025 NBA playoff field is officially set. The Warriors and Magic earned the No. 7 seeds in the West and East, respectively, as they were victorious on Tuesday night. The postseason schedule continued with play-in games on Wednesday as the Heat eliminated the Bulls, and the Mavericks eliminated the Kings, before Miami and the Memphis Grizzlies claimed the No. 8 seeds in their conferences with wins on Friday over the Atlanta Hawks and Dallas, respectively.

The first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs gets started on Saturday.

We now know all eight first-round matchups, and four of them were set at the end of the regular season: Knicks vs. Pistons and Pacers vs. Bucks in the East, Lakers vs. Timberwolves and Nuggets vs. Clippers in the West. After the play-in, the full bracket is set.

All eight first-round series will begin this weekend, and the first round could run through May 4. The NBA Finals are set to begin June 5. Here's a look at the bracket and the full first-round schedule.

2025 NBA playoff bracket

East first-round matchups

No. 1 Cavaliers vs. No. 8 Heat

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 Magic

No. 3 Knicks vs. No. 6 Pistons

No. 4 Pacers vs. No. 5 Bucks

West first-round matchups

No. 1 Thunder vs. No. 8 Grizzlies

No. 2 Rockets vs. No. 7 Warriors

No. 3 Lakers vs. No. 6 Timberwolves

No. 4 Nuggets vs. No. 5 Clippers

2025 NBA Play-In Tournament schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Tuesday, April 15

Magic 120, Hawks 95

Warriors 121, Grizzlies 116

Wednesday, April 16

Heat 109, Bulls 90

Mavericks 120, Kings 106

Friday, April 18

Heat 123, Hawks 114 (OT)

Grizzlies 120, Mavericks 106

2025 NBA playoffs: First-round schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Saturday, April 19

Game 1: Pacers vs. Bucks, 1 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 1: Nuggets vs. Clippers, 3:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 1: Knicks vs. Pistons, 6 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 1: Lakers vs. Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Sunday, April 20

Game 1: Cavaliers vs. Heat, Time/Channel TBD

Game 1: Celtics vs. Magic, Time/Channel TBD

Game 1: Thunder vs. Grizzlies, Time/Channel TBD

Game 1: Rockets vs. Warriors, Time/Channel TBD

Monday, April 21

Game 2: Knicks vs. Pistons, 7:30 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 2: Nuggets vs. Clippers, 10 p.m., TNT/Max

Tuesday, April 22

Game 2: Pacers vs. Bucks, 7 p.m., NBA TV/fubo

Game 2: Thunder vs. Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 2: Lakers vs. Timberwolves, 10 p.m., TNT/Max

Wednesday, April 23

Game 2: Celtics vs. Magic, 7 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 2: Cavaliers vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m., NBA TV/fubo

Game 2: Rockets vs. Warriors, 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max

Thursday, April 24

Game 3: Pistons vs. Knicks, Time/TV channel TBD

Game 3: Grizzlies vs. Thunder, Time/TV channel TBD

Game 3: Clippers vs. Nuggets, Time/TV channel TBD

Friday, April 25

Game 3: Magic vs. Celtics, 7 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 3: Bucks vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., ESPNU/NBA TV/fubo

Game 3: Timberwolves vs. Lakers, 9:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Saturday, April 26

Game 3: Heat vs. Cavaliers, 1 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 4: Grizzlies vs. Thunder, 3:30 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 4: Clippers vs. Nuggets, 6 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 3: Warriors vs. Rockets, 8:30 p.m., TV TBD

Sunday, April 27

Game 4: Pistons vs. Knicks, 1 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Lakers, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 4: Magic vs. Celtics, 7 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 4: Bucks vs. Pacers, 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max

Monday, April 28

Game 4: Heat vs. Cavaliers, Time/TV TBD

*Game 5: Thunder vs. Grizzlies, Time/TV TBD

Game 4: Warriors vs. Rockets, 10 p.m., TNT/Max

Tuesday, April 29

*Game 5: Celtics vs. Magic, Time/TV TBD

*Game 5: Knicks vs. Pistons, Time/TV TBD

*Game 5: Pacers vs. Bucks, Time/TV TBD

*Game 5: Nuggets vs. Clippers, Time/TV TBD

Wednesday, April 30

*Game 5: Cavaliers vs. Heat, Time/TV TBD

*Game 5: Rockets vs. Warriors, Time/TV TBD

*Game 5: Lakers vs. Timberwolves, Time/TV TBD

Thursday, May 1

*Game 6: Magic vs. Celtics, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Pistons vs. Knicks, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Grizzlies vs. Thunder, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Clippers vs. Nuggets, Time/TV TBD

Friday, May 2

*Game 6: Heat vs. Cavaliers, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Bucks vs. Pacers, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Warriors vs. Rockets, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Timberwolves vs. Lakers, Time/TV TBD

Saturday, May 3

*Game 7: Celtics vs. Magic, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Knicks vs. Pistons, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Thunder vs. Grizzlies, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Nuggets vs. Clippers, Time/TV TBD

Sunday, May 4

*Game 7: Cavaliers vs. Heat, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Pacers vs. Bucks, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Rockets vs. Warriors, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Lakers vs. Timberwolves, Time/TV TBD

2025 NBA playoffs: Key dates