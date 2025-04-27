The 2025 NBA Playoffs are in full swing, as the field remains wide-open as we march through the first round series. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder entered as the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences, but the defending champion Boston Celtics are considered the favorite by many experts and sportsbooks.
The Thunder became the first NBA team to advance to the second round, completing a sweep of the Grizzlies on Saturday. The remaining Western Conference series are as follows: Rockets vs. Warriors, Lakers vs. Timberwolves and Nuggets vs. Clippers. The star-laden conference gives us superstars like Nikola Jokić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LeBron James, Anthony Edwards and Kawhi Leonard all in action, and it promises to be a tight race to the finish.
Out East, we've got the Cavs vs. Heat, Celtics vs. Magic, Knicks vs. Pistons and Pacers vs. Bucks. The physicality has already been ratcheted up, as multiple players and coaches have noted the difference in style from the regular season. Whoever emerges from the Eastern Conference gauntlet will have the bruises to show for it.
As the NBA playoffs continue, here is a look at the full bracket, along with results and upcoming schedule. Our experts were in alignment about every first-round series, but, as we learn every year, anything can happen in the playoffs.
2025 NBA playoff bracket
East first-round matchups
No. 1 Cavaliers vs. No. 8 Heat
No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 Magic
No. 3 Knicks vs. No. 6 Pistons
No. 4 Pacers vs. No. 5 Bucks
West first-round matchups
No. 1 Thunder vs. No. 8 Grizzlies (Thunder win, 4-0)
No. 2 Rockets vs. No. 7 Warriors
No. 3 Lakers vs. No. 6 Timberwolves
No. 4 Nuggets vs. No. 5 Clippers
2025 NBA playoffs: First-round schedule, scores
All times Eastern
Saturday, April 19
Game 1: Pacers 117, Bucks 98
Game 1: Nuggets 112, Clippers 110 (OT)
Game 1: Knicks 123, Pistons 112
Game 1: Timberwolves 117, Lakers 95
Sunday, April 20
Game 1: Thunder 131, Grizzlies 80
Game 1: Celtics 103, Magic 86
Game 1: Cavaliers 121, Heat 100
Game 1: Warriors 95, Rockets 85
Monday, April 21
Game 2: Pistons 100, Knicks 94
Game 2: Clippers 105, Nuggets 102
Tuesday, April 22
Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 115
Game 2: Thunder 118, Grizzlies 99
Game 2: Lakers 94, Timberwolves 85
Wednesday, April 23
Game 2: Celtics 109, Magic 100
Game 2: Cavaliers 121, Heat, 112
Game 2: Rockets 109, Warriors 94
Thursday, April 24
Game 3: Knicks 118, Pistons 116
Game 3: Thunder 114, Grizzlies 108
Game 3: Clippers 117, Nuggets 83
Friday, April 25
Game 3: Magic 95, Celtics 93
Game 3: Bucks 117, Pacers 101
Game 3: Timberwolves 116, Lakers 104
Saturday, April 26
Game 3: Cavaliers 124, Heat 87
Game 4: Thunder 117, Grizzlies 115
Game 4: Nuggets 101, Clippers 99
Game 3: Warriors vs. Rockets, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Sunday, April 27
Game 4: Pistons vs. Knicks, 1 p.m., ABC/fubo
Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Lakers, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Game 4: Magic vs. Celtics, 7 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 4: Bucks vs. Pacers, 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max
Monday, April 28
Game 4: Heat vs. Cavaliers, Time/TV TBD
Game 4: Warriors vs. Rockets, 10 p.m., TNT/Max
Tuesday, April 29
Game 5: Celtics vs. Magic, Time/TV TBD
Game 5: Knicks vs. Pistons, 7:30 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 5: Pacers vs. Bucks, Time/TV TBD
Game 5: Nuggets vs. Clippers, 10 p.m., TNT/Max
Wednesday, April 30
*Game 5: Cavaliers vs. Heat, 7 p.m., NBA TV/fubo
Game 5: Rockets vs. Warriors, 7:30 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 5: Lakers vs. Timberwolves, 10 p.m., TNT/Max
Thursday, May 1
*Game 6: Magic vs. Celtics, Time/TV TBD
*Game 6: Pistons vs. Knicks, Time/TV TBD
Game 6: Clippers vs. Nuggets, Time/TV TBD
Friday, May 2
*Game 6: Heat vs. Cavaliers, Time/TV TBD
*Game 6: Bucks vs. Pacers, Time/TV TBD
*Game 6: Warriors vs. Rockets, Time/TV TBD
*Game 6: Timberwolves vs. Lakers, Time/TV TBD
Saturday, May 3
*Game 7: Celtics vs. Magic, Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Knicks vs. Pistons, Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Nuggets vs. Clippers, Time/TV TBD
Sunday, May 4
*Game 7: Cavaliers vs. Heat, Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Pacers vs. Bucks, Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Rockets vs. Warriors, Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Lakers vs. Timberwolves, Time/TV TBD
2025 NBA Play-In Tournament schedule, scores
All times Eastern
Tuesday, April 15
Magic 120, Hawks 95
Warriors 121, Grizzlies 116
Wednesday, April 16
Heat 109, Bulls 90
Mavericks 120, Kings 106
Friday, April 18
Heat 123, Hawks 114 (OT)
Grizzlies 120, Mavericks 106