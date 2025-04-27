The 2025 NBA Playoffs are in full swing, as the field remains wide-open as we march through the first round series. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder entered as the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences, but the defending champion Boston Celtics are considered the favorite by many experts and sportsbooks.



The Thunder became the first NBA team to advance to the second round, completing a sweep of the Grizzlies on Saturday. The remaining Western Conference series are as follows: Rockets vs. Warriors, Lakers vs. Timberwolves and Nuggets vs. Clippers. The star-laden conference gives us superstars like Nikola Jokić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LeBron James, Anthony Edwards and Kawhi Leonard all in action, and it promises to be a tight race to the finish.



Out East, we've got the Cavs vs. Heat, Celtics vs. Magic, Knicks vs. Pistons and Pacers vs. Bucks. The physicality has already been ratcheted up, as multiple players and coaches have noted the difference in style from the regular season. Whoever emerges from the Eastern Conference gauntlet will have the bruises to show for it.



As the NBA playoffs continue, here is a look at the full bracket, along with results and upcoming schedule. Our experts were in alignment about every first-round series, but, as we learn every year, anything can happen in the playoffs.

2025 NBA playoff bracket

East first-round matchups

No. 1 Cavaliers vs. No. 8 Heat

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 Magic

No. 3 Knicks vs. No. 6 Pistons

No. 4 Pacers vs. No. 5 Bucks

West first-round matchups

No. 1 Thunder vs. No. 8 Grizzlies (Thunder win, 4-0)

No. 2 Rockets vs. No. 7 Warriors

No. 3 Lakers vs. No. 6 Timberwolves

No. 4 Nuggets vs. No. 5 Clippers

2025 NBA playoffs: First-round schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Saturday, April 19

Game 1: Pacers 117, Bucks 98

Game 1: Nuggets 112, Clippers 110 (OT)

Game 1: Knicks 123, Pistons 112

Game 1: Timberwolves 117, Lakers 95

Sunday, April 20

Game 1: Thunder 131, Grizzlies 80

Game 1: Celtics 103, Magic 86

Game 1: Cavaliers 121, Heat 100

Game 1: Warriors 95, Rockets 85

Monday, April 21

Game 2: Pistons 100, Knicks 94

Game 2: Clippers 105, Nuggets 102

Tuesday, April 22

Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 115

Game 2: Thunder 118, Grizzlies 99

Game 2: Lakers 94, Timberwolves 85

Wednesday, April 23

Game 2: Celtics 109, Magic 100

Game 2: Cavaliers 121, Heat, 112

Game 2: Rockets 109, Warriors 94

Thursday, April 24

Game 3: Knicks 118, Pistons 116

Game 3: Thunder 114, Grizzlies 108

Game 3: Clippers 117, Nuggets 83

Friday, April 25

Game 3: Magic 95, Celtics 93

Game 3: Bucks 117, Pacers 101

Game 3: Timberwolves 116, Lakers 104

Saturday, April 26

Game 3: Cavaliers 124, Heat 87

Game 4: Thunder 117, Grizzlies 115

Game 4: Nuggets 101, Clippers 99

Game 3: Warriors vs. Rockets, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Sunday, April 27

Game 4: Pistons vs. Knicks, 1 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Lakers, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 4: Magic vs. Celtics, 7 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 4: Bucks vs. Pacers, 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max

Monday, April 28

Game 4: Heat vs. Cavaliers, Time/TV TBD

Game 4: Warriors vs. Rockets, 10 p.m., TNT/Max

Tuesday, April 29

Game 5: Celtics vs. Magic, Time/TV TBD

Game 5: Knicks vs. Pistons, 7:30 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 5: Pacers vs. Bucks, Time/TV TBD

Game 5: Nuggets vs. Clippers, 10 p.m., TNT/Max

Wednesday, April 30

*Game 5: Cavaliers vs. Heat, 7 p.m., NBA TV/fubo

Game 5: Rockets vs. Warriors, 7:30 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 5: Lakers vs. Timberwolves, 10 p.m., TNT/Max

Thursday, May 1

*Game 6: Magic vs. Celtics, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Pistons vs. Knicks, Time/TV TBD

Game 6: Clippers vs. Nuggets, Time/TV TBD

Friday, May 2

*Game 6: Heat vs. Cavaliers, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Bucks vs. Pacers, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Warriors vs. Rockets, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Timberwolves vs. Lakers, Time/TV TBD

Saturday, May 3

*Game 7: Celtics vs. Magic, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Knicks vs. Pistons, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Nuggets vs. Clippers, Time/TV TBD

Sunday, May 4

*Game 7: Cavaliers vs. Heat, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Pacers vs. Bucks, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Rockets vs. Warriors, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Lakers vs. Timberwolves, Time/TV TBD

2025 NBA Play-In Tournament schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Tuesday, April 15

Magic 120, Hawks 95

Warriors 121, Grizzlies 116

Wednesday, April 16

Heat 109, Bulls 90

Mavericks 120, Kings 106

Friday, April 18

Heat 123, Hawks 114 (OT)

Grizzlies 120, Mavericks 106

2025 NBA playoffs: Key dates