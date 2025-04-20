The 2025 NBA playoffs are officially underway. The Pacers, Nuggets, Knicks and Timberwolves all got Game 1 wins on Saturday as the first round got started. The other four series -- Thunder vs. Grizzlies, Celtics vs. Magic, Cavaliers vs. Heat and Rockets vs. Warriors -- have Game 1s on Sunday.
The Western Conference is full of intriguing first-round matchups this season. The seventh-seeded and battled-tested Warriors are favored over the second-seeded but relatively inexperienced Rockets. The Lakers saw the playoff debut of Luka Dončić, who scored 37 points on Saturday against the Wolves, but L.A. was burned inside. The 4-5 matchup between the Nuggets and Clippers could go either way with Nikola Jokić on one side and Kawhi Leonard on the other. Game 1 went to overtime in Denver with the Nuggets prevailing.
In the East, our experts expect it to be a chalky first round. On paper, the Cavaliers and Celtics should be able to take care of business against the Heat and Magic, respectively. The Knicks lost the season series to the Pistons, but New York is heavily favored to win this best-of-seven matchup and went on a key fourth-quarter run to take Game 1. Bucks-Pacers reignites a rivalry in the 4-5 matchup, but Milwaukee is without Damian Lillard to start the series.
But, as we learn each and every year, anything can happen in the playoffs.
2025 NBA playoff bracket
East first-round matchups
No. 1 Cavaliers vs. No. 8 Heat
No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 Magic
No. 3 Knicks vs. No. 6 Pistons
No. 4 Pacers vs. No. 5 Bucks
West first-round matchups
No. 1 Thunder vs. No. 8 Grizzlies
No. 2 Rockets vs. No. 7 Warriors
No. 3 Lakers vs. No. 6 Timberwolves
No. 4 Nuggets vs. No. 5 Clippers
2025 NBA playoffs: First-round schedule, scores
All times Eastern
Saturday, April 19
Game 1: Pacers 117, Bucks 98
Game 1: Nuggets 112, Clippers 110 (OT)
Game 1: Knicks 123, Pistons 112
Game 1: Timberwolves 117, Lakers 95
Sunday, April 20
Game 1: Thunder 131, Grizzlies 80
Game 1: Celtics 103, Magic 86
Game 1: Cavaliers vs. Heat, 7 p.m., TNT/fubo
Game 1: Rockets vs. Warriors, 9:30 p.m., TNT
Monday, April 21
Game 2: Knicks vs. Pistons, 7:30 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 2: Nuggets vs. Clippers, 10 p.m., TNT/Max
Tuesday, April 22
Game 2: Pacers vs. Bucks, 7 p.m., NBA TV/fubo
Game 2: Thunder vs. Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 2: Lakers vs. Timberwolves, 10 p.m., TNT/Max
Wednesday, April 23
Game 2: Celtics vs. Magic, 7 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 2: Cavaliers vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m., NBA TV/fubo
Game 2: Rockets vs. Warriors, 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max
Thursday, April 24
Game 3: Pistons vs. Knicks, 7 p.m., TNT/fubo
Game 3: Grizzlies vs. Thunder, 9:30 p.m., TNT
Game 3: Clippers vs. Nuggets, 10 p.m., TV TBD
Friday, April 25
Game 3: Magic vs. Celtics, 7 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Game 3: Bucks vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., ESPNU/NBA TV/fubo
Game 3: Timberwolves vs. Lakers, 9:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Saturday, April 26
Game 3: Heat vs. Cavaliers, 1 p.m., ABC/fubo
Game 4: Grizzlies vs. Thunder, 3:30 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 4: Clippers vs. Nuggets, 6 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 3: Warriors vs. Rockets, 8:30 p.m., TV TBD
Sunday, April 27
Game 4: Pistons vs. Knicks, 1 p.m., ABC/fubo
Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Lakers, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Game 4: Magic vs. Celtics, 7 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 4: Bucks vs. Pacers, 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max
Monday, April 28
Game 4: Heat vs. Cavaliers, Time/TV TBD
*Game 5: Thunder vs. Grizzlies, Time/TV TBD
Game 4: Warriors vs. Rockets, 10 p.m., TNT/Max
Tuesday, April 29
*Game 5: Celtics vs. Magic, Time/TV TBD
*Game 5: Knicks vs. Pistons, Time/TV TBD
*Game 5: Pacers vs. Bucks, Time/TV TBD
*Game 5: Nuggets vs. Clippers, Time/TV TBD
Wednesday, April 30
*Game 5: Cavaliers vs. Heat, Time/TV TBD
*Game 5: Rockets vs. Warriors, Time/TV TBD
*Game 5: Lakers vs. Timberwolves, Time/TV TBD
Thursday, May 1
*Game 6: Magic vs. Celtics, Time/TV TBD
*Game 6: Pistons vs. Knicks, Time/TV TBD
*Game 6: Grizzlies vs. Thunder, Time/TV TBD
*Game 6: Clippers vs. Nuggets, Time/TV TBD
Friday, May 2
*Game 6: Heat vs. Cavaliers, Time/TV TBD
*Game 6: Bucks vs. Pacers, Time/TV TBD
*Game 6: Warriors vs. Rockets, Time/TV TBD
*Game 6: Timberwolves vs. Lakers, Time/TV TBD
Saturday, May 3
*Game 7: Celtics vs. Magic, Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Knicks vs. Pistons, Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Thunder vs. Grizzlies, Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Nuggets vs. Clippers, Time/TV TBD
Sunday, May 4
*Game 7: Cavaliers vs. Heat, Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Pacers vs. Bucks, Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Rockets vs. Warriors, Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Lakers vs. Timberwolves, Time/TV TBD
2025 NBA Play-In Tournament schedule, scores
All times Eastern
Tuesday, April 15
Magic 120, Hawks 95
Warriors 121, Grizzlies 116
Wednesday, April 16
Heat 109, Bulls 90
Mavericks 120, Kings 106
Friday, April 18
Heat 123, Hawks 114 (OT)
Grizzlies 120, Mavericks 106