The 2025 NBA playoffs are officially underway, and the first round is in full swing with eight matchups. The Knicks, Thunder and Clippers were all victorious on Thursday night, and they enter the weekend with series leads. The Thunder, who pulled off a historic comeback against the Grizzlies, are up 3-0 in the best-of-seven matchup and could be the first team to punch their ticket to the second round.
The Knicks, meanwhile, took down the Pistons in Game 3 of their matchup on Thursday night, going up 2-1 over Detroit. The Cavaliers, Celtics and Pacers all have 2-0 leads in the East over the Heat, Magic and Bucks, respectively. Miami, Orlando and Milwaukee will all try to get back into their series this weekend at home.
Things have been tighter so far in the Western Conference. Three of the West's four matchups were tied, 1-1, after two games. The Clippers had a commanding home win over the Nuggets on Thursday to go up 2-1 in that series, while Lakers-Timberwolves and Rockets-Warriors will play crucial Game 3s in the coming days.
Jimmy Butler's injury looms over the Warriors vs. Rocket series as his status for Game 3 and beyond could swing the entire matchup. The Celtics, however, were able to pick up a Game 2 win against the Magic without Jayson Tatum, who missed the game with a "severe" bone bruise.
Our experts were in alignment about every first-round series, but, as we learn every year, anything can happen in the playoffs.
2025 NBA playoff bracket
East first-round matchups
No. 1 Cavaliers vs. No. 8 Heat
No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 Magic
No. 3 Knicks vs. No. 6 Pistons
No. 4 Pacers vs. No. 5 Bucks
West first-round matchups
No. 1 Thunder vs. No. 8 Grizzlies
No. 2 Rockets vs. No. 7 Warriors
No. 3 Lakers vs. No. 6 Timberwolves
No. 4 Nuggets vs. No. 5 Clippers
2025 NBA playoffs: First-round schedule, scores
All times Eastern
Saturday, April 19
Game 1: Pacers 117, Bucks 98
Game 1: Nuggets 112, Clippers 110 (OT)
Game 1: Knicks 123, Pistons 112
Game 1: Timberwolves 117, Lakers 95
Sunday, April 20
Game 1: Thunder 131, Grizzlies 80
Game 1: Celtics 103, Magic 86
Game 1: Cavaliers 121, Heat 100
Game 1: Warriors 95, Rockets 85
Monday, April 21
Game 2: Pistons 100, Knicks 94
Game 2: Clippers 105, Nuggets 102
Tuesday, April 22
Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 115
Game 2: Thunder 118, Grizzlies 99
Game 2: Lakers 94, Timberwolves 85
Wednesday, April 23
Game 2: Celtics 109, Magic 100
Game 2: Cavaliers 121, Heat, 112
Game 2: Rockets 109, Warriors 94
Thursday, April 24
Game 3: Knicks 118, Pistons 116
Game 3: Thunder 114, Grizzlies 108
Game 3: Clippers 117, Nuggets 83
Friday, April 25
Game 3: Magic vs. Celtics, 7 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Game 3: Bucks vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., ESPNU/NBA TV/fubo
Game 3: Timberwolves vs. Lakers, 9:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Saturday, April 26
Game 3: Heat vs. Cavaliers, 1 p.m., ABC/fubo
Game 4: Grizzlies vs. Thunder, 3:30 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 4: Clippers vs. Nuggets, 6 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 3: Warriors vs. Rockets, 8:30 p.m., TV TBD
Sunday, April 27
Game 4: Pistons vs. Knicks, 1 p.m., ABC/fubo
Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Lakers, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Game 4: Magic vs. Celtics, 7 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 4: Bucks vs. Pacers, 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max
Monday, April 28
Game 4: Heat vs. Cavaliers, Time/TV TBD
*Game 5: Thunder vs. Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 4: Warriors vs. Rockets, 10 p.m., TNT/Max
Tuesday, April 29
*Game 5: Celtics vs. Magic, Time/TV TBD
Game 5: Knicks vs. Pistons, 7:30 p.m., TNT/Max
*Game 5: Pacers vs. Bucks, Time/TV TBD
Game 5: Nuggets vs. Clippers, 10 p.m., TNT/Max
Wednesday, April 30
*Game 5: Cavaliers vs. Heat, 7 p.m., NBA TV/fubo
Game 5: Rockets vs. Warriors, 7:30 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 5: Lakers vs. Timberwolves, 10 p.m., TNT/Max
Thursday, May 1
*Game 6: Magic vs. Celtics, Time/TV TBD
*Game 6: Pistons vs. Knicks, Time/TV TBD
*Game 6: Grizzlies vs. Thunder, Time/TV TBD
*Game 6: Clippers vs. Nuggets, Time/TV TBD
Friday, May 2
*Game 6: Heat vs. Cavaliers, Time/TV TBD
*Game 6: Bucks vs. Pacers, Time/TV TBD
*Game 6: Warriors vs. Rockets, Time/TV TBD
*Game 6: Timberwolves vs. Lakers, Time/TV TBD
Saturday, May 3
*Game 7: Celtics vs. Magic, Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Knicks vs. Pistons, Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Thunder vs. Grizzlies, Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Nuggets vs. Clippers, Time/TV TBD
Sunday, May 4
*Game 7: Cavaliers vs. Heat, Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Pacers vs. Bucks, Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Rockets vs. Warriors, Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Lakers vs. Timberwolves, Time/TV TBD
2025 NBA Play-In Tournament schedule, scores
All times Eastern
Tuesday, April 15
Magic 120, Hawks 95
Warriors 121, Grizzlies 116
Wednesday, April 16
Heat 109, Bulls 90
Mavericks 120, Kings 106
Friday, April 18
Heat 123, Hawks 114 (OT)
Grizzlies 120, Mavericks 106