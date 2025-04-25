The 2025 NBA playoffs are officially underway, and the first round is in full swing with eight matchups. The Knicks, Thunder and Clippers were all victorious on Thursday night, and they enter the weekend with series leads. The Thunder, who pulled off a historic comeback against the Grizzlies, are up 3-0 in the best-of-seven matchup and could be the first team to punch their ticket to the second round.

The Knicks, meanwhile, took down the Pistons in Game 3 of their matchup on Thursday night, going up 2-1 over Detroit. The Cavaliers, Celtics and Pacers all have 2-0 leads in the East over the Heat, Magic and Bucks, respectively. Miami, Orlando and Milwaukee will all try to get back into their series this weekend at home.

Things have been tighter so far in the Western Conference. Three of the West's four matchups were tied, 1-1, after two games. The Clippers had a commanding home win over the Nuggets on Thursday to go up 2-1 in that series, while Lakers-Timberwolves and Rockets-Warriors will play crucial Game 3s in the coming days.

Jimmy Butler's injury looms over the Warriors vs. Rocket series as his status for Game 3 and beyond could swing the entire matchup. The Celtics, however, were able to pick up a Game 2 win against the Magic without Jayson Tatum, who missed the game with a "severe" bone bruise.

Jimmy Butler's injury could rewrite what looked like the final chapter of Jonathan Kuminga's Warriors tenure Sam Quinn

Our experts were in alignment about every first-round series, but, as we learn every year, anything can happen in the playoffs.

2025 NBA playoff bracket

East first-round matchups

No. 1 Cavaliers vs. No. 8 Heat

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 Magic

No. 3 Knicks vs. No. 6 Pistons

No. 4 Pacers vs. No. 5 Bucks

West first-round matchups

No. 1 Thunder vs. No. 8 Grizzlies

No. 2 Rockets vs. No. 7 Warriors

No. 3 Lakers vs. No. 6 Timberwolves

No. 4 Nuggets vs. No. 5 Clippers

2025 NBA playoffs: First-round schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Saturday, April 19

Game 1: Pacers 117, Bucks 98

Game 1: Nuggets 112, Clippers 110 (OT)

Game 1: Knicks 123, Pistons 112

Game 1: Timberwolves 117, Lakers 95

Sunday, April 20

Game 1: Thunder 131, Grizzlies 80

Game 1: Celtics 103, Magic 86

Game 1: Cavaliers 121, Heat 100

Game 1: Warriors 95, Rockets 85

Monday, April 21

Game 2: Pistons 100, Knicks 94

Game 2: Clippers 105, Nuggets 102

Tuesday, April 22

Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 115

Game 2: Thunder 118, Grizzlies 99

Game 2: Lakers 94, Timberwolves 85

Wednesday, April 23

Game 2: Celtics 109, Magic 100

Game 2: Cavaliers 121, Heat, 112

Game 2: Rockets 109, Warriors 94

Thursday, April 24

Game 3: Knicks 118, Pistons 116

Game 3: Thunder 114, Grizzlies 108

Game 3: Clippers 117, Nuggets 83

Friday, April 25

Game 3: Magic vs. Celtics, 7 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 3: Bucks vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., ESPNU/NBA TV/fubo

Game 3: Timberwolves vs. Lakers, 9:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Saturday, April 26

Game 3: Heat vs. Cavaliers, 1 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 4: Grizzlies vs. Thunder, 3:30 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 4: Clippers vs. Nuggets, 6 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 3: Warriors vs. Rockets, 8:30 p.m., TV TBD

Sunday, April 27

Game 4: Pistons vs. Knicks, 1 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Lakers, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 4: Magic vs. Celtics, 7 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 4: Bucks vs. Pacers, 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max

Monday, April 28

Game 4: Heat vs. Cavaliers, Time/TV TBD

*Game 5: Thunder vs. Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 4: Warriors vs. Rockets, 10 p.m., TNT/Max

Tuesday, April 29

*Game 5: Celtics vs. Magic, Time/TV TBD

Game 5: Knicks vs. Pistons, 7:30 p.m., TNT/Max

*Game 5: Pacers vs. Bucks, Time/TV TBD

Game 5: Nuggets vs. Clippers, 10 p.m., TNT/Max

Wednesday, April 30

*Game 5: Cavaliers vs. Heat, 7 p.m., NBA TV/fubo

Game 5: Rockets vs. Warriors, 7:30 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 5: Lakers vs. Timberwolves, 10 p.m., TNT/Max

Thursday, May 1

*Game 6: Magic vs. Celtics, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Pistons vs. Knicks, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Grizzlies vs. Thunder, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Clippers vs. Nuggets, Time/TV TBD

Friday, May 2

*Game 6: Heat vs. Cavaliers, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Bucks vs. Pacers, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Warriors vs. Rockets, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Timberwolves vs. Lakers, Time/TV TBD

Saturday, May 3

*Game 7: Celtics vs. Magic, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Knicks vs. Pistons, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Thunder vs. Grizzlies, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Nuggets vs. Clippers, Time/TV TBD

Sunday, May 4

*Game 7: Cavaliers vs. Heat, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Pacers vs. Bucks, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Rockets vs. Warriors, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Lakers vs. Timberwolves, Time/TV TBD

2025 NBA Play-In Tournament schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Tuesday, April 15

Magic 120, Hawks 95

Warriors 121, Grizzlies 116

Wednesday, April 16

Heat 109, Bulls 90

Mavericks 120, Kings 106

Friday, April 18

Heat 123, Hawks 114 (OT)

Grizzlies 120, Mavericks 106

2025 NBA playoffs: Key dates