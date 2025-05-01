The field for the second round is beginning to take shape in the 2025 NBA playoffs. Eleven teams remain in the playoff bracket, and five teams -- the Thunder, Cavaliers, Pacers, Celtics and Timberwolves -- have already moved on. The Timberwolves knocked the Lakers out of the playoffs on Wednesday night. Sixth-seeded Minnesota, led by Anthony Edwards, took care of LeBron James and Luka Dončić in five games.
We will have three Game 6s in the first round. Knicks-Pistons, Nuggets-Clippers and Rockets-Warriors are all 3-2 after five games, with New York, Denver and Golden State one game from advancing.
The playoff field will be whittled down to eight teams by the end of the weekend, and the second round will begin on or before Monday, May 5.
As the NBA playoffs continue, here is a look at the full bracket, along with results and upcoming schedule. Our experts were in alignment about every first-round series, but, as we learn every year, anything can happen in the playoffs.
2025 NBA playoff bracket
2025 NBA playoffs: Schedule, scores
All times Eastern
Saturday, April 19
Game 1: Pacers 117, Bucks 98
Game 1: Nuggets 112, Clippers 110 (OT)
Game 1: Knicks 123, Pistons 112
Game 1: Timberwolves 117, Lakers 95
Sunday, April 20
Game 1: Thunder 131, Grizzlies 80
Game 1: Celtics 103, Magic 86
Game 1: Cavaliers 121, Heat 100
Game 1: Warriors 95, Rockets 85
Monday, April 21
Game 2: Pistons 100, Knicks 94
Game 2: Clippers 105, Nuggets 102
Tuesday, April 22
Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 115
Game 2: Thunder 118, Grizzlies 99
Game 2: Lakers 94, Timberwolves 85
Wednesday, April 23
Game 2: Celtics 109, Magic 100
Game 2: Cavaliers 121, Heat, 112
Game 2: Rockets 109, Warriors 94
Thursday, April 24
Game 3: Knicks 118, Pistons 116
Game 3: Thunder 114, Grizzlies 108
Game 3: Clippers 117, Nuggets 83
Friday, April 25
Game 3: Magic 95, Celtics 93
Game 3: Bucks 117, Pacers 101
Game 3: Timberwolves 116, Lakers 104
Saturday, April 26
Game 3: Cavaliers 124, Heat 87
Game 4: Thunder 117, Grizzlies 115 (Oklahoma City wins 4-0)
Game 4: Nuggets 101, Clippers 99
Game 3: Warriors 104, Rockets 93
Sunday, April 27
Game 4: Knicks 94, Pistons 93
Game 4: Timberwolves 116, Lakers 113
Game 4: Celtics 107, Magic 98
Game 4: Pacers 129, Bucks 103
Monday, April 28
Game 4: Cavaliers 138, Heat 83 (Cleveland wins 4-0)
Game 4: Warriors 109, Rockets 106
Tuesday, April 29
Game 5: Pacers 119, Bucks 118 (Indiana wins 4-1)
Game 5: Pistons 106, Knicks 103
Game 5: Celtics 120, Magic 89 (Boston wins 4-1)
Game 5: Nuggets 131, Clippers 115
Wednesday, April 30
Game 5: Rockets 131, Warriors 116 (Golden State leads 3-2)
Game 5: Timberwolves 103, Lakers 96 (Minnesota wins 4-1)
Thursday, May 1
Game 6: Pistons vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m., TNT/Max (New York leads 3-2)
Game 6: Clippers vs. Nuggets, 10 p.m., TNT/Max (Denver leads 3-2)
Friday, May 2
Game 6: Warriors vs. Rockets, Time/TV TBD
Saturday, May 3
*Game 7: Knicks vs. Pistons, Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Nuggets vs. Clippers, Time/TV TBD
Sunday, May 4
*Game 7: Rockets vs. Warriors, Time/TV TBD
Game 1: Cavaliers vs. Pacers, Time/TV TBD
2025 NBA Play-In Tournament schedule, scores
All times Eastern
Tuesday, April 15
Magic 120, Hawks 95
Warriors 121, Grizzlies 116
Wednesday, April 16
Heat 109, Bulls 90
Mavericks 120, Kings 106
Friday, April 18
Heat 123, Hawks 114 (OT)
Grizzlies 120, Mavericks 106