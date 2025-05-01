The field for the second round is beginning to take shape in the 2025 NBA playoffs. Eleven teams remain in the playoff bracket, and five teams -- the Thunder, Cavaliers, Pacers, Celtics and Timberwolves -- have already moved on. The Timberwolves knocked the Lakers out of the playoffs on Wednesday night. Sixth-seeded Minnesota, led by Anthony Edwards, took care of LeBron James and Luka Dončić in five games.

We will have three Game 6s in the first round. Knicks-Pistons, Nuggets-Clippers and Rockets-Warriors are all 3-2 after five games, with New York, Denver and Golden State one game from advancing.

The playoff field will be whittled down to eight teams by the end of the weekend, and the second round will begin on or before Monday, May 5.

As the NBA playoffs continue, here is a look at the full bracket, along with results and upcoming schedule. Our experts were in alignment about every first-round series, but, as we learn every year, anything can happen in the playoffs.

2025 NBA playoff bracket

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

2025 NBA playoffs: Schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Saturday, April 19

Game 1: Pacers 117, Bucks 98

Game 1: Nuggets 112, Clippers 110 (OT)

Game 1: Knicks 123, Pistons 112

Game 1: Timberwolves 117, Lakers 95

Sunday, April 20

Game 1: Thunder 131, Grizzlies 80

Game 1: Celtics 103, Magic 86

Game 1: Cavaliers 121, Heat 100

Game 1: Warriors 95, Rockets 85

Monday, April 21

Game 2: Pistons 100, Knicks 94

Game 2: Clippers 105, Nuggets 102

Tuesday, April 22

Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 115

Game 2: Thunder 118, Grizzlies 99

Game 2: Lakers 94, Timberwolves 85

Wednesday, April 23

Game 2: Celtics 109, Magic 100

Game 2: Cavaliers 121, Heat, 112

Game 2: Rockets 109, Warriors 94

Thursday, April 24

Game 3: Knicks 118, Pistons 116

Game 3: Thunder 114, Grizzlies 108

Game 3: Clippers 117, Nuggets 83

Friday, April 25

Game 3: Magic 95, Celtics 93

Game 3: Bucks 117, Pacers 101

Game 3: Timberwolves 116, Lakers 104

Saturday, April 26

Game 3: Cavaliers 124, Heat 87

Game 4: Thunder 117, Grizzlies 115 (Oklahoma City wins 4-0)

Game 4: Nuggets 101, Clippers 99

Game 3: Warriors 104, Rockets 93

Sunday, April 27

Game 4: Knicks 94, Pistons 93

Game 4: Timberwolves 116, Lakers 113

Game 4: Celtics 107, Magic 98

Game 4: Pacers 129, Bucks 103

Monday, April 28

Game 4: Cavaliers 138, Heat 83 (Cleveland wins 4-0)

Game 4: Warriors 109, Rockets 106

Tuesday, April 29

Game 5: Pacers 119, Bucks 118 (Indiana wins 4-1)

Game 5: Pistons 106, Knicks 103

Game 5: Celtics 120, Magic 89 (Boston wins 4-1)

Game 5: Nuggets 131, Clippers 115

Wednesday, April 30

Game 5: Rockets 131, Warriors 116 (Golden State leads 3-2)

Game 5: Timberwolves 103, Lakers 96 (Minnesota wins 4-1)

Thursday, May 1

Game 6: Pistons vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m., TNT/Max (New York leads 3-2)

Game 6: Clippers vs. Nuggets, 10 p.m., TNT/Max (Denver leads 3-2)

Friday, May 2

Game 6: Warriors vs. Rockets, Time/TV TBD

Saturday, May 3

*Game 7: Knicks vs. Pistons, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Nuggets vs. Clippers, Time/TV TBD

Sunday, May 4

*Game 7: Rockets vs. Warriors, Time/TV TBD

Game 1: Cavaliers vs. Pacers, Time/TV TBD

2025 NBA Play-In Tournament schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Tuesday, April 15

Magic 120, Hawks 95

Warriors 121, Grizzlies 116

Wednesday, April 16

Heat 109, Bulls 90

Mavericks 120, Kings 106

Friday, April 18

Heat 123, Hawks 114 (OT)

Grizzlies 120, Mavericks 106

2025 NBA playoffs: Key dates