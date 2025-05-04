The Denver Nuggets have moved on in the 2025 NBA playoff bracket, sending the Los Angeles Clippers packing in a Game 7 blowout win on Saturday night. The Nuggets are the seventh team to advance, and the full second round will be set after the Houston Rockets host the Golden State Warriors on Sunday in a Game 7 of their own.

The Nuggets are moving on to face the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, who swept the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round. The Thunder remain the title favorites (+130 at Caesars), and will begin their series against Denver on Monday in OKC. The Minnesota Timberwolves await the Rockets-Warriors winner after knocking the Los Angeles Lakers out in five games.

In the East, the top four seeds advanced. The No. 1 Cleveland Cavaliers swept the Miami Heat, the second-seeded Boston Celtics and fourth-seeded Indiana Pacers knocked out the Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks, respectively, in five games, and the third-seeded Knicks took out the Detroit Pistons in six games. Cavs-Pacers gets started on Sunday, while Celtics-Knicks begins Monday.

2025 NBA playoff bracket

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

2025 NBA playoffs: Schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Saturday, April 19

Game 1: Pacers 117, Bucks 98

Game 1: Nuggets 112, Clippers 110 (OT)

Game 1: Knicks 123, Pistons 112

Game 1: Timberwolves 117, Lakers 95

Sunday, April 20

Game 1: Thunder 131, Grizzlies 80

Game 1: Celtics 103, Magic 86

Game 1: Cavaliers 121, Heat 100

Game 1: Warriors 95, Rockets 85

Monday, April 21

Game 2: Pistons 100, Knicks 94

Game 2: Clippers 105, Nuggets 102

Tuesday, April 22

Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 115

Game 2: Thunder 118, Grizzlies 99

Game 2: Lakers 94, Timberwolves 85

Wednesday, April 23

Game 2: Celtics 109, Magic 100

Game 2: Cavaliers 121, Heat, 112

Game 2: Rockets 109, Warriors 94

Thursday, April 24

Game 3: Knicks 118, Pistons 116

Game 3: Thunder 114, Grizzlies 108

Game 3: Clippers 117, Nuggets 83

Friday, April 25

Game 3: Magic 95, Celtics 93

Game 3: Bucks 117, Pacers 101

Game 3: Timberwolves 116, Lakers 104

Saturday, April 26

Game 3: Cavaliers 124, Heat 87

Game 4: Thunder 117, Grizzlies 115 (Oklahoma City wins 4-0)

Game 4: Nuggets 101, Clippers 99

Game 3: Warriors 104, Rockets 93

Sunday, April 27

Game 4: Knicks 94, Pistons 93

Game 4: Timberwolves 116, Lakers 113

Game 4: Celtics 107, Magic 98

Game 4: Pacers 129, Bucks 103

Monday, April 28

Game 4: Cavaliers 138, Heat 83 (Cleveland wins 4-0)

Game 4: Warriors 109, Rockets 106

Tuesday, April 29

Game 5: Pacers 119, Bucks 118 (Indiana wins 4-1)

Game 5: Pistons 106, Knicks 103

Game 5: Celtics 120, Magic 89 (Boston wins 4-1)

Game 5: Nuggets 131, Clippers 115

Wednesday, April 30

Game 5: Rockets 131, Warriors 116

Game 5: Timberwolves 103, Lakers 96 (Minnesota wins 4-1)

Thursday, May 1

Game 6: Knicks 116, Pistons 113 (New York wins 4-2)

Game 6: Clippers 111, Nuggets 105 (Series tied, 3-3)

Friday, May 2

Game 6: Rockets 115, Warriors 107

Saturday, May 3

Game 7: Nuggets 120, Clippers 101 (Denver wins 4-3)

Sunday, May 4

Game 1: Cavaliers vs. Pacers, 6 p.m. ET/TNT

Game 7: Rockets vs. Warriors, 8:30 p.m. ET/TNT (Series tied, 3-3)

Monday, May 5

Game 1: Celtics vs. Knicks, 7 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 1: Thunder vs. Nuggets, 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max

Tuesday, May 6

Game 2: Cavaliers vs. Pacers, 7 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 1: Timberwolves vs. Rockets/Warriors, 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max

2025 NBA Play-In Tournament schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Tuesday, April 15

Magic 120, Hawks 95

Warriors 121, Grizzlies 116

Wednesday, April 16

Heat 109, Bulls 90

Mavericks 120, Kings 106

Friday, April 18

Heat 123, Hawks 114 (OT)

Grizzlies 120, Mavericks 106

2025 NBA playoffs: Key dates