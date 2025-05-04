The Denver Nuggets have moved on in the 2025 NBA playoff bracket, sending the Los Angeles Clippers packing in a Game 7 blowout win on Saturday night. The Nuggets are the seventh team to advance, and the full second round will be set after the Houston Rockets host the Golden State Warriors on Sunday in a Game 7 of their own.
The Nuggets are moving on to face the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, who swept the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round. The Thunder remain the title favorites (+130 at Caesars), and will begin their series against Denver on Monday in OKC. The Minnesota Timberwolves await the Rockets-Warriors winner after knocking the Los Angeles Lakers out in five games.
In the East, the top four seeds advanced. The No. 1 Cleveland Cavaliers swept the Miami Heat, the second-seeded Boston Celtics and fourth-seeded Indiana Pacers knocked out the Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks, respectively, in five games, and the third-seeded Knicks took out the Detroit Pistons in six games. Cavs-Pacers gets started on Sunday, while Celtics-Knicks begins Monday.
2025 NBA playoff bracket
2025 NBA playoffs: Schedule, scores
All times Eastern
Saturday, April 19
Game 1: Pacers 117, Bucks 98
Game 1: Nuggets 112, Clippers 110 (OT)
Game 1: Knicks 123, Pistons 112
Game 1: Timberwolves 117, Lakers 95
Sunday, April 20
Game 1: Thunder 131, Grizzlies 80
Game 1: Celtics 103, Magic 86
Game 1: Cavaliers 121, Heat 100
Game 1: Warriors 95, Rockets 85
Monday, April 21
Game 2: Pistons 100, Knicks 94
Game 2: Clippers 105, Nuggets 102
Tuesday, April 22
Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 115
Game 2: Thunder 118, Grizzlies 99
Game 2: Lakers 94, Timberwolves 85
Wednesday, April 23
Game 2: Celtics 109, Magic 100
Game 2: Cavaliers 121, Heat, 112
Game 2: Rockets 109, Warriors 94
Thursday, April 24
Game 3: Knicks 118, Pistons 116
Game 3: Thunder 114, Grizzlies 108
Game 3: Clippers 117, Nuggets 83
Friday, April 25
Game 3: Magic 95, Celtics 93
Game 3: Bucks 117, Pacers 101
Game 3: Timberwolves 116, Lakers 104
Saturday, April 26
Game 3: Cavaliers 124, Heat 87
Game 4: Thunder 117, Grizzlies 115 (Oklahoma City wins 4-0)
Game 4: Nuggets 101, Clippers 99
Game 3: Warriors 104, Rockets 93
Sunday, April 27
Game 4: Knicks 94, Pistons 93
Game 4: Timberwolves 116, Lakers 113
Game 4: Celtics 107, Magic 98
Game 4: Pacers 129, Bucks 103
Monday, April 28
Game 4: Cavaliers 138, Heat 83 (Cleveland wins 4-0)
Game 4: Warriors 109, Rockets 106
Tuesday, April 29
Game 5: Pacers 119, Bucks 118 (Indiana wins 4-1)
Game 5: Pistons 106, Knicks 103
Game 5: Celtics 120, Magic 89 (Boston wins 4-1)
Game 5: Nuggets 131, Clippers 115
Wednesday, April 30
Game 5: Rockets 131, Warriors 116
Game 5: Timberwolves 103, Lakers 96 (Minnesota wins 4-1)
Thursday, May 1
Game 6: Knicks 116, Pistons 113 (New York wins 4-2)
Game 6: Clippers 111, Nuggets 105 (Series tied, 3-3)
Friday, May 2
Game 6: Rockets 115, Warriors 107
Saturday, May 3
Game 7: Nuggets 120, Clippers 101 (Denver wins 4-3)
Sunday, May 4
Game 1: Cavaliers vs. Pacers, 6 p.m. ET/TNT
Game 7: Rockets vs. Warriors, 8:30 p.m. ET/TNT (Series tied, 3-3)
Monday, May 5
Game 1: Celtics vs. Knicks, 7 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 1: Thunder vs. Nuggets, 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max
Tuesday, May 6
Game 2: Cavaliers vs. Pacers, 7 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 1: Timberwolves vs. Rockets/Warriors, 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max
2025 NBA Play-In Tournament schedule, scores
All times Eastern
Tuesday, April 15
Magic 120, Hawks 95
Warriors 121, Grizzlies 116
Wednesday, April 16
Heat 109, Bulls 90
Mavericks 120, Kings 106
Friday, April 18
Heat 123, Hawks 114 (OT)
Grizzlies 120, Mavericks 106