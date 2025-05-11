The second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs continued this weekend, with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics emerging victorious in Game 3s. The Wolves and Nuggets now hold 2-1 leads in their series, while the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers are the ones up 2-1 in their respective matchups.

The action kept on rolling on Saturday, with the Celtics hitting 20 3-pointers to get their first win against the Knicks. In the night cap, the Wolves held off a valiant effort from the short-handed Warriors, who are playing without the services of Steph Curry. Things continue on Sunday with Game 4s in the Thunder-Nuggets and Cavs-Pacers series.

It's been an upset-heavy second round so far, but the Oklahoma City Thunder remain the title favorites (+175 at DraftKings). The Celtics, despite being down 2-1 against the Knicks, have the second-best title odds and are still the favorites to win the East (+225).

2025 NBA playoff bracket

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

2025 NBA playoffs: Second-round schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Sunday, May 4

Game 1: Pacers 121, Cavaliers 112

Monday, May 5

Game 1: Knicks 108, Celtics 105 (OT)

Game 1: Nuggets 121, Thunder 119

Tuesday, May 6

Game 2: Pacers 120, Cavaliers 119

Game 1: Warriors 99, Timberwolves 88

Wednesday, May 7

Game 2: Knicks 91, Celtics 90

Game 2: Thunder 149, Nuggets 106

Thursday, May 8

Game 2: Timberwolves 117, Warriors 93

Friday, May 9

Game 3: Cavaliers 126, Pacers 104 (Indiana leads, 2-1)

Game 3: Nuggets 113, Thunder 104 -- OT (Denver leads, 2-1)

Saturday, May 10

Game 3: Celtics 115, Knicks 93 (New York leads 2-1)

Game 3: Timberwolves 102, Warriors 97 (Minnesota leads, 2-1)

Sunday, May 11

Game 4: Nuggets vs. Thunder, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 4: Pacers vs. Cavaliers, 8 p.m., TNT/Max

Monday, May 12

Game 4: Knicks vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 4: Warriors vs. Timberwolves, 10 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Tuesday, May 13

Game 5: Cavaliers vs. Pacers, 7 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 5: Thunder vs. Nuggets, 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max

Wednesday, May 14

Game 5: Celtics vs. Knicks, Time/TV TBD

Game 5: Timberwolves vs. Warriors, Time/TV TBD

Thursday, May 15

*Game 6: Pacers vs. Cavaliers, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Nuggets vs. Thunder, Time/TV TBD

Friday, May 16

*Game 6: Knicks vs. Celtics, 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Sunday, May 18

*Game 6: Warriors vs. Timberwolves, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Cavaliers vs. Pacers, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Thunder vs. Nuggets, Time/TV TBD

Monday, May 19

*Game 7: Celtics vs. Knicks, 8 p.m., TNT/Max

Tuesday, May 20

*Game 7: Timberwolves vs. Warriors, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

2025 NBA playoffs: First-round scores

Saturday, April 19

Game 1: Pacers 117, Bucks 98

Game 1: Nuggets 112, Clippers 110 (OT)

Game 1: Knicks 123, Pistons 112

Game 1: Timberwolves 117, Lakers 95

Sunday, April 20

Game 1: Thunder 131, Grizzlies 80

Game 1: Celtics 103, Magic 86

Game 1: Cavaliers 121, Heat 100

Game 1: Warriors 95, Rockets 85

Monday, April 21

Game 2: Pistons 100, Knicks 94

Game 2: Clippers 105, Nuggets 102

Tuesday, April 22

Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 115

Game 2: Thunder 118, Grizzlies 99

Game 2: Lakers 94, Timberwolves 85

Wednesday, April 23

Game 2: Celtics 109, Magic 100

Game 2: Cavaliers 121, Heat, 112

Game 2: Rockets 109, Warriors 94

Thursday, April 24

Game 3: Knicks 118, Pistons 116

Game 3: Thunder 114, Grizzlies 108

Game 3: Clippers 117, Nuggets 83

Friday, April 25

Game 3: Magic 95, Celtics 93

Game 3: Bucks 117, Pacers 101

Game 3: Timberwolves 116, Lakers 104

Saturday, April 26

Game 3: Cavaliers 124, Heat 87

Game 4: Thunder 117, Grizzlies 115 (Oklahoma City wins 4-0)

Game 4: Nuggets 101, Clippers 99

Game 3: Warriors 104, Rockets 93

Sunday, April 27

Game 4: Knicks 94, Pistons 93

Game 4: Timberwolves 116, Lakers 113

Game 4: Celtics 107, Magic 98

Game 4: Pacers 129, Bucks 103

Monday, April 28

Game 4: Cavaliers 138, Heat 83 (Cleveland wins 4-0)

Game 4: Warriors 109, Rockets 106

Tuesday, April 29

Game 5: Pacers 119, Bucks 118 (Indiana wins 4-1)

Game 5: Pistons 106, Knicks 103

Game 5: Celtics 120, Magic 89 (Boston wins 4-1)

Game 5: Nuggets 131, Clippers 115

Wednesday, April 30

Game 5: Rockets 131, Warriors 116

Game 5: Timberwolves 103, Lakers 96 (Minnesota wins 4-1)

Thursday, May 1

Game 6: Knicks 116, Pistons 113 (New York wins 4-2)

Game 6: Clippers 111, Nuggets 105 (Series tied, 3-3)

Friday, May 2

Game 6: Rockets 115, Warriors 107

Saturday, May 3

Game 7: Nuggets 120, Clippers 101 (Denver wins 4-3)

Sunday, May 4

Game 7: Warriors 103, Rockets 89 (Golden State wins 4-3)

2025 NBA Play-In Tournament schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Tuesday, April 15

Magic 120, Hawks 95

Warriors 121, Grizzlies 116

Wednesday, April 16

Heat 109, Bulls 90

Mavericks 120, Kings 106

Friday, April 18

Heat 123, Hawks 114 (OT)

Grizzlies 120, Mavericks 106

2025 NBA playoffs: Key dates