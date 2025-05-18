The final four is set in the 2025 NBA playoff bracket. The Oklahoma City Thunder eliminated the Denver Nuggets on Sunday in Game 7 of their second-round matchup to advance to the Western Conference finals. The Thunder will face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the West finals, while the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers will go head-to-head in the Eastern Conference finals. Both series will start this week.

It's the first conference finals appearance for the Thunder since 2016, when a team led by Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook fell short against the Golden State Warriors. OKC, led by MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, was the top team in the West all season long and remains the title favorite as the next round begins (-150 on DraftKings).

The Knicks are back in the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2000. They eliminated the reigning champion Boston Celtics on Friday night in Game 6 of their second-round playoff matchup.

The Pacers and Timberwolves, meanwhile, are in the conference finals for the second year in a row after both teams fell short of the NBA Finals last year. The Celtics' elimination marks the six season in a row that a reigning NBA champion has not made it past the second round in the playoffs.

2025 NBA playoff bracket

2025 NBA playoffs: Second-round schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Sunday, May 4

Game 1: Pacers 121, Cavaliers 112

Monday, May 5

Game 1: Knicks 108, Celtics 105 (OT)

Game 1: Nuggets 121, Thunder 119

Tuesday, May 6

Game 2: Pacers 120, Cavaliers 119

Game 1: Warriors 99, Timberwolves 88

Wednesday, May 7

Game 2: Knicks 91, Celtics 90

Game 2: Thunder 149, Nuggets 106

Thursday, May 8

Game 2: Timberwolves 117, Warriors 93

Friday, May 9

Game 3: Cavaliers 126, Pacers 104

Game 3: Nuggets 113, Thunder 104 (OT)

Saturday, May 10

Game 3: Celtics 115, Knicks 93

Game 3: Timberwolves 102, Warriors 97

Sunday, May 11

Game 4: Thunder 92, Nuggets 87

Game 4: Pacers 129, Cavaliers 109

Monday, May 12

Game 4: Knicks 121, Celtics 113

Game 4: Timberwolves 117, Warriors 110

Tuesday, May 13

Game 5: Pacers 114, Cavaliers 105 (Indiana wins 4-1)

Game 5: Thunder 112, Nuggets 105

Wednesday, May 14

Game 5: Celtics 127, Knicks 102

Game 5: Timberwolves 121, Warriors 110 (Minnesota wins 4-1)

Thursday, May 15

Game 6: Nuggets 119, Thunder 107

Friday, May 16

Game 6: Knicks 119, Celtics 81 (New York wins 4-2)

Sunday, May 18

Game 7: Thunder 125, Nuggets 93 (OKC wins 4-3)

2025 NBA playoffs: Conference finals schedule

All times Eastern

Tuesday, May 20

Game 1: Thunder vs. Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Wednesday, May 21

Game 1: Knicks vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., TNT/Max

Thursday, May 22

Game 2: Thunder vs. Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Friday, May 23

Game 2: Knicks vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., TNT/Max

Saturday, May 24

Game 3: Timberwolves vs. Thunder, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Sunday, May 25

Game 3: Pacers vs. Knicks 8 p.m., TNT/Max

Monday, May 26

Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Thunder, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Tuesday, May 27

Game 4: Pacers vs. Knicks 8 p.m., TNT/Max

Wednesday, May 28

*Game 5: Thunder vs. Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Thursday, May 29

*Game 5: Knicks vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., TNT/Max

Friday, May 30

*Game 6: Timberwolves vs. Thunder, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Saturday, May 31

*Game 6: Pacers vs. Knicks, 8 p.m., TNT/Max

Sunday, June 1

*Game 7: Thunder vs. Timberwolves, 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Monday, June 2

*Game 7: Knicks vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., TNT/Max

2025 NBA playoffs: First-round scores

Saturday, April 19

Game 1: Pacers 117, Bucks 98

Game 1: Nuggets 112, Clippers 110 (OT)

Game 1: Knicks 123, Pistons 112

Game 1: Timberwolves 117, Lakers 95

Sunday, April 20

Game 1: Thunder 131, Grizzlies 80

Game 1: Celtics 103, Magic 86

Game 1: Cavaliers 121, Heat 100

Game 1: Warriors 95, Rockets 85

Monday, April 21

Game 2: Pistons 100, Knicks 94

Game 2: Clippers 105, Nuggets 102

Tuesday, April 22

Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 115

Game 2: Thunder 118, Grizzlies 99

Game 2: Lakers 94, Timberwolves 85

Wednesday, April 23

Game 2: Celtics 109, Magic 100

Game 2: Cavaliers 121, Heat, 112

Game 2: Rockets 109, Warriors 94

Thursday, April 24

Game 3: Knicks 118, Pistons 116

Game 3: Thunder 114, Grizzlies 108

Game 3: Clippers 117, Nuggets 83

Friday, April 25

Game 3: Magic 95, Celtics 93

Game 3: Bucks 117, Pacers 101

Game 3: Timberwolves 116, Lakers 104

Saturday, April 26

Game 3: Cavaliers 124, Heat 87

Game 4: Thunder 117, Grizzlies 115 (Oklahoma City wins 4-0)

Game 4: Nuggets 101, Clippers 99

Game 3: Warriors 104, Rockets 93

Sunday, April 27

Game 4: Knicks 94, Pistons 93

Game 4: Timberwolves 116, Lakers 113

Game 4: Celtics 107, Magic 98

Game 4: Pacers 129, Bucks 103

Monday, April 28

Game 4: Cavaliers 138, Heat 83 (Cleveland wins 4-0)

Game 4: Warriors 109, Rockets 106

Tuesday, April 29

Game 5: Pacers 119, Bucks 118 (Indiana wins 4-1)

Game 5: Pistons 106, Knicks 103

Game 5: Celtics 120, Magic 89 (Boston wins 4-1)

Game 5: Nuggets 131, Clippers 115

Wednesday, April 30

Game 5: Rockets 131, Warriors 116

Game 5: Timberwolves 103, Lakers 96 (Minnesota wins 4-1)

Thursday, May 1

Game 6: Knicks 116, Pistons 113 (New York wins 4-2)

Game 6: Clippers 111, Nuggets 105 (Series tied, 3-3)

Friday, May 2

Game 6: Rockets 115, Warriors 107

Saturday, May 3

Game 7: Nuggets 120, Clippers 101 (Denver wins 4-3)

Sunday, May 4

Game 7: Warriors 103, Rockets 89 (Golden State wins 4-3)

2025 NBA Play-In Tournament schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Tuesday, April 15

Magic 120, Hawks 95

Warriors 121, Grizzlies 116

Wednesday, April 16

Heat 109, Bulls 90

Mavericks 120, Kings 106

Friday, April 18

Heat 123, Hawks 114 (OT)

Grizzlies 120, Mavericks 106

2025 NBA playoffs: Key dates