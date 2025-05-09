The second round is underway in the 2025 NBA playoffs, and Thursday night saw the Minnesota Timberwolves knock off the Golden State Warriors, who were without Stephen Curry due to his hamstring injury, to tie the series at 1-1.
Wednesday night was far more eventful as the New York Knicks erased a 20-point lead for the second time in as many games to beat the Boston Celtics. The Knicks are up 2-0 against the reigning champs after a pair of shocking come-from-behind wins at TD Garden, and they'll head back to Madison Square Garden on Saturday. Wednesday's action also saw the first win by a home team in the second round as the Oklahoma City Thunder trounced the Denver Nuggets after scoring a record-tying 87 points in the first half. The Thunder's win evened the series at 1-1.
Elsewhere in the East, the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers are in some trouble after dropping the first two games of their series against the Indiana Pacers. Game 3 of that series is set for Friday night.
The Thunder remained the title favorites (+130 at Caesars) as the second round began.
2025 NBA playoff bracket
2025 NBA playoffs: Second-round schedule, scores
All times Eastern
Sunday, May 4
Game 1: Pacers 121, Cavaliers 112
Monday, May 5
Game 1: Knicks 108, Celtics 105 (OT)
Game 1: Nuggets 121, Thunder 119
Tuesday, May 6
Game 2: Pacers 120, Cavaliers 119
Game 1: Warriors 99, Timberwolves 88
Wednesday, May 7
Game 2: Knicks 91, Celtics 90
Game 2: Thunder 149, Nuggets 106
Thursday, May 8
Game 2: Timberwolves 117, Warriors 93
Friday, May 9
Game 3: Pacers vs. Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Game 3: Nuggets vs. Thunder, 10 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Saturday, May 10
Game 3: Knicks vs. Celtics, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Game 3: Warriors vs. Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m. ABC/fubo
Sunday, May 11
Game 4: Nuggets vs. Thunder, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Game 4: Pacers vs. Cavaliers, 8 p.m., TNT/Max
Monday, May 12
Game 4: Knicks vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Game 4: Warriors vs. Timberwolves, 10 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Tuesday, May 13
*Game 5: Cavaliers vs. Pacers, Time/TV TBD
Game 5: Thunder vs. Nuggets, Time/TV TBD
Wednesday, May 14
*Game 5: Celtics vs. Knicks, Time/TV TBD
*Game 5: Timberwolves vs. Warriors, Time/TV TBD
Thursday, May 15
*Game 6: Pacers vs. Cavaliers, Time/TV TBD
*Game 6: Nuggets vs. Thunder, Time/TV TBD
Friday, May 16
*Game 6: Knicks vs. Celtics, 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Sunday, May 18
*Game 6: Warriors vs. Timberwolves, Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Cavaliers vs. Pacers, Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Thunder vs. Nuggets, Time/TV TBD
Monday, May 19
*Game 7: Celtics vs. Knicks, 8 p.m., TNT/Max
Tuesday, May 20
*Game 7: Timberwolves vs. Warriors, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
2025 NBA playoffs: First-round scores
Saturday, April 19
Game 1: Pacers 117, Bucks 98
Game 1: Nuggets 112, Clippers 110 (OT)
Game 1: Knicks 123, Pistons 112
Game 1: Timberwolves 117, Lakers 95
Sunday, April 20
Game 1: Thunder 131, Grizzlies 80
Game 1: Celtics 103, Magic 86
Game 1: Cavaliers 121, Heat 100
Game 1: Warriors 95, Rockets 85
Monday, April 21
Game 2: Pistons 100, Knicks 94
Game 2: Clippers 105, Nuggets 102
Tuesday, April 22
Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 115
Game 2: Thunder 118, Grizzlies 99
Game 2: Lakers 94, Timberwolves 85
Wednesday, April 23
Game 2: Celtics 109, Magic 100
Game 2: Cavaliers 121, Heat, 112
Game 2: Rockets 109, Warriors 94
Thursday, April 24
Game 3: Knicks 118, Pistons 116
Game 3: Thunder 114, Grizzlies 108
Game 3: Clippers 117, Nuggets 83
Friday, April 25
Game 3: Magic 95, Celtics 93
Game 3: Bucks 117, Pacers 101
Game 3: Timberwolves 116, Lakers 104
Saturday, April 26
Game 3: Cavaliers 124, Heat 87
Game 4: Thunder 117, Grizzlies 115 (Oklahoma City wins 4-0)
Game 4: Nuggets 101, Clippers 99
Game 3: Warriors 104, Rockets 93
Sunday, April 27
Game 4: Knicks 94, Pistons 93
Game 4: Timberwolves 116, Lakers 113
Game 4: Celtics 107, Magic 98
Game 4: Pacers 129, Bucks 103
Monday, April 28
Game 4: Cavaliers 138, Heat 83 (Cleveland wins 4-0)
Game 4: Warriors 109, Rockets 106
Tuesday, April 29
Game 5: Pacers 119, Bucks 118 (Indiana wins 4-1)
Game 5: Pistons 106, Knicks 103
Game 5: Celtics 120, Magic 89 (Boston wins 4-1)
Game 5: Nuggets 131, Clippers 115
Wednesday, April 30
Game 5: Rockets 131, Warriors 116
Game 5: Timberwolves 103, Lakers 96 (Minnesota wins 4-1)
Thursday, May 1
Game 6: Knicks 116, Pistons 113 (New York wins 4-2)
Game 6: Clippers 111, Nuggets 105 (Series tied, 3-3)
Friday, May 2
Game 6: Rockets 115, Warriors 107
Saturday, May 3
Game 7: Nuggets 120, Clippers 101 (Denver wins 4-3)
Sunday, May 4
Game 7: Warriors 103, Rockets 89 (Golden State wins 4-3)
2025 NBA Play-In Tournament schedule, scores
All times Eastern
Tuesday, April 15
Magic 120, Hawks 95
Warriors 121, Grizzlies 116
Wednesday, April 16
Heat 109, Bulls 90
Mavericks 120, Kings 106
Friday, April 18
Heat 123, Hawks 114 (OT)
Grizzlies 120, Mavericks 106