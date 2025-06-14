Once again we have a tied series in the 2025 NBA Finals, as the Oklahoma City Thunder evened things up at 2-2 with a gritty 111-104 Game 4 win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night in Indianapolis. The Thunder trailed by as many as 10 points in the third quarter, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took over in the final frame to lead his team to victory.

This sets the stage for what should be a captivating Game 5, scheduled for Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The Thunder are back in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012 after eliminating the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games in the Western Conference finals. The Pacers, meanwhile, eliminated the New York Knicks in six games to reach the Finals for the first time since 2000.

The Thunder, who won 68 games in the regular season and are now 12-5 in the playoffs, entered the series as heavy favorites to win the title. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is looking to become the first player to win the MVP award and an NBA title in the same season since Stephen Curry pulled off the feat in 2015.

In the East, the Pacers have pulled off several incredible comebacks this postseason alone, including a Game 1 stunner that put the Knicks back on their heels in the conference finals. They basically repeated that in Game 1 against the Thunder in the Finals.

The postseason field has now been whittled from 20 teams down to two. The Kings, Mavericks, Bulls and Hawks were ousted in the Play-In Tournament. The Grizzlies, Clippers, Lakers, Rockets, Heat, Bucks, Pistons and Magic lost in the first round, and the Nuggets, Warriors, Cavaliers and Celtics made it to the second round before bowing out. We said goodbye to the Timberwolves and Knicks in the conference finals to get where we are now -- the homestretch.

2025 NBA playoff bracket

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

2025 NBA Finals schedule (Series tied, 2-2)

Thursday, June 5

Game 1: Pacers 111, Thunder 110

Sunday, June 8

Game 2: Thunder 123, Pacers 107

Wednesday, June 11

Game 3: Pacers 116, Thunder 107

Friday, June 13

Game 4: Thunder 111, Pacers 104

Monday, June 16

Game 5: Thunder vs. Pacers, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Thursday, June 19

Game 6: Pacers vs. Thunder, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Sunday, June 22

*Game 7: Thunder vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., ABC/fubo

2025 NBA playoffs: Conference finals schedule

All times Eastern

Tuesday, May 20

Game 1: Thunder 114, Timberwolves 88

Wednesday, May 21

Game 1: Pacers 138, Knicks 135 (OT)

Thursday, May 22

Game 2: Thunder 118, Timberwolves 103

Friday, May 23

Game 2: Pacers 114, Knicks 109

Saturday, May 24

Game 3: Timberwolves 143, Thunder 101

Sunday, May 25

Game 3: Knicks 106, Pacers 100

Monday, May 26

Game 4: Thunder 128, Timberwolves 126

Tuesday, May 27

Game 4: Pacers 130, Knicks 121 (Indiana leads 3-1)

Wednesday, May 28

Game 5: Thunder 124, Timberwolves 94 (OKC wins 4-1)

Thursday, May 29

Game 5: Knicks 111, Pacers 94 (Indiana leads 3-2)

Saturday, May 31

Game 6: Pacers 125, Knicks 108 (Indiana wins 4-2)

2025 NBA playoffs: Second-round schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Sunday, May 4

Game 1: Pacers 121, Cavaliers 112

Monday, May 5

Game 1: Knicks 108, Celtics 105 (OT)

Game 1: Nuggets 121, Thunder 119

Tuesday, May 6

Game 2: Pacers 120, Cavaliers 119

Game 1: Warriors 99, Timberwolves 88

Wednesday, May 7

Game 2: Knicks 91, Celtics 90

Game 2: Thunder 149, Nuggets 106

Thursday, May 8

Game 2: Timberwolves 117, Warriors 93

Friday, May 9

Game 3: Cavaliers 126, Pacers 104

Game 3: Nuggets 113, Thunder 104 (OT)

Saturday, May 10

Game 3: Celtics 115, Knicks 93

Game 3: Timberwolves 102, Warriors 97

Sunday, May 11

Game 4: Thunder 92, Nuggets 87

Game 4: Pacers 129, Cavaliers 109

Monday, May 12

Game 4: Knicks 121, Celtics 113

Game 4: Timberwolves 117, Warriors 110

Tuesday, May 13

Game 5: Pacers 114, Cavaliers 105 (Indiana wins 4-1)

Game 5: Thunder 112, Nuggets 105

Wednesday, May 14

Game 5: Celtics 127, Knicks 102

Game 5: Timberwolves 121, Warriors 110 (Minnesota wins 4-1)

Thursday, May 15

Game 6: Nuggets 119, Thunder 107

Friday, May 16

Game 6: Knicks 119, Celtics 81 (New York wins 4-2)

Sunday, May 18

Game 7: Thunder 125, Nuggets 93 (OKC wins 4-3)

2025 NBA playoffs: First-round scores

Saturday, April 19

Game 1: Pacers 117, Bucks 98

Game 1: Nuggets 112, Clippers 110 (OT)

Game 1: Knicks 123, Pistons 112

Game 1: Timberwolves 117, Lakers 95

Sunday, April 20

Game 1: Thunder 131, Grizzlies 80

Game 1: Celtics 103, Magic 86

Game 1: Cavaliers 121, Heat 100

Game 1: Warriors 95, Rockets 85

Monday, April 21

Game 2: Pistons 100, Knicks 94

Game 2: Clippers 105, Nuggets 102

Tuesday, April 22

Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 115

Game 2: Thunder 118, Grizzlies 99

Game 2: Lakers 94, Timberwolves 85

Wednesday, April 23

Game 2: Celtics 109, Magic 100

Game 2: Cavaliers 121, Heat, 112

Game 2: Rockets 109, Warriors 94

Thursday, April 24

Game 3: Knicks 118, Pistons 116

Game 3: Thunder 114, Grizzlies 108

Game 3: Clippers 117, Nuggets 83

Friday, April 25

Game 3: Magic 95, Celtics 93

Game 3: Bucks 117, Pacers 101

Game 3: Timberwolves 116, Lakers 104

Saturday, April 26

Game 3: Cavaliers 124, Heat 87

Game 4: Thunder 117, Grizzlies 115 (Oklahoma City wins 4-0)

Game 4: Nuggets 101, Clippers 99

Game 3: Warriors 104, Rockets 93

Sunday, April 27

Game 4: Knicks 94, Pistons 93

Game 4: Timberwolves 116, Lakers 113

Game 4: Celtics 107, Magic 98

Game 4: Pacers 129, Bucks 103

Monday, April 28

Game 4: Cavaliers 138, Heat 83 (Cleveland wins 4-0)

Game 4: Warriors 109, Rockets 106

Tuesday, April 29

Game 5: Pacers 119, Bucks 118 (Indiana wins 4-1)

Game 5: Pistons 106, Knicks 103

Game 5: Celtics 120, Magic 89 (Boston wins 4-1)

Game 5: Nuggets 131, Clippers 115

Wednesday, April 30

Game 5: Rockets 131, Warriors 116

Game 5: Timberwolves 103, Lakers 96 (Minnesota wins 4-1)

Thursday, May 1

Game 6: Knicks 116, Pistons 113 (New York wins 4-2)

Game 6: Clippers 111, Nuggets 105 (Series tied, 3-3)

Friday, May 2

Game 6: Rockets 115, Warriors 107

Saturday, May 3

Game 7: Nuggets 120, Clippers 101 (Denver wins 4-3)

Sunday, May 4

Game 7: Warriors 103, Rockets 89 (Golden State wins 4-3)

2025 NBA Play-In Tournament schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Tuesday, April 15

Magic 120, Hawks 95

Warriors 121, Grizzlies 116

Wednesday, April 16

Heat 109, Bulls 90

Mavericks 120, Kings 106

Friday, April 18

Heat 123, Hawks 114 (OT)

Grizzlies 120, Mavericks 106

2025 NBA playoffs: Key dates