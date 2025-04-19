The top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder and the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies open their best-of-seven first-round series in the 2025 NBA playoffs on Sunday afternoon. Memphis survived the play-in tournament with a 120-106 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday to secure their spot in the postseason. The Grizzlies (48-34), who finished second in the Southwest Division, are 22-19 on the road this season. The Thunder (68-14), who won the Northwest Division, posted the best home record in the league this year at 35-6.

Tipoff from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City is set for 1 p.m. ET. OKC swept the four-game season series, including a 125-104 win in their last matchup on March 27. The Thunder are 13-point favorites in the latest Grizzlies vs. Thunder odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 227.5. Before making any Thunder vs. Grizzlies picks, check out the 2025 NBA first-round playoff predictions from SportsLine expert Mike Barner.

Grizzlies vs. Thunder spread: Oklahoma City -13 at DraftKings

Grizzlies vs. Thunder over/under: 227.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Thunder money line: Oklahoma City -750, Memphis +525

MEM: The Grizzlies are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games

OKC: The Thunder have covered the spread in 59 of their last 92 games (+27.10 units)

Why the Thunder can cover

Point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has had an MVP-type season. In 76 games, all starts, he is averaging 32.7 points, 6.4 assists, five rebounds, 1.7 steals and one block in 34.2 minutes. In a 136-120 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on April 8, he poured in 42 points, while adding six rebounds and six assists. He had a double-double with 27 points, 12 assists and two blocks in a 145-117 win over the Chicago Bulls on March 31.

Also helping power the Thunder is forward Jalen Williams. In his last regular-season appearance, he scored 33 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out five assists and made three steals in a 125-112 win over the Phoenix Suns. He had 26 points, four rebounds and four assists in the April 8 win over the Lakers. In four games against the Grizzlies, he is averaging 19.8 points, 6.8 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Point guard Ja Morant leads Memphis in scoring and is the main cog in their offense. In 50 games, all starts, he is averaging 23.2 points, 7.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 30.4 minutes. He registered a near double-double in Friday's win over the Mavericks, scoring 22 points, while adding nine assists, seven rebounds and three steals. He had 36 points and six assists in a 141-125 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on April 10.

Also helping power the Memphis attack is power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. In 74 games, all starts, he is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, two assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.2 steals in 29.8 minutes. He had a big game against Dallas on Friday, connecting on 4 of 5 3-pointers en route to a 24-point, seven-rebound and four-assist effort. He had 18 points, six rebounds and four assists in Tuesday's 121-116 play-in loss to Golden State.

