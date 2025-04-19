The 2025 NBA playoffs tip off on Saturday, with a rematch of last year's first round featured in the opening game of the day. The 4-seed Indiana Pacers (50-32) will host the 5-seed Milwaukee Bucks (48-34), after the Pacers defeated the Bucks in six games in last season's first-round series. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo was injured and didn't play in that series, and the Bucks won three of four matchups with the Pacers in the 2024-25 NBA regular season. Damian Lillard (blood clot) could return at some point in the postseason but is out for Game 1.

Pacers vs. Bucks spread: Indiana -5.5 at DraftKings

Pacers vs. Bucks over/under: 224 points

Pacers vs. Bucks money line: Pacers -225, Bucks +185

MIL: The Bucks went 43-39-1 against the spread (ATS) in the regular season

IND: The Pacers went 38-43-1 versus the line in the regular season

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee has several things in its favor, starting with the fact that no NBA team has a longer active win streak than the Bucks' eight victories in a row. The team has covered in seven of those eight contests as it is peaking at just the right time. Antetokounmpo has embraced the role of being a point forward with Lillard sidelined, as the two-time MVP has four triple-doubles over his last five games. He is averaging 30.8 points, 13.4 rebounds and 12 assists over that stretch, while converting 59.6% of his field goal attempts.

Another factor in the Bucks' favor is that they went 3-1 versus Indiana in the regular season, also covering in three of four meetings. The one loss comes with a bit of a caveat as it was on a controversial four-point play by Tyrese Haliburton with three seconds remaining, giving Indiana a one-point victory. After being injured in the last two postseasons, and playing in just two of Milwaukee's last 11 playoff games, Antetokounmpo will be highly motivated to remind everyone of his All-NBA excellence once the 2025 NBA playoffs tip off. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Pacers can cover

The Pacers counter Milwaukee's eight-game win streak with a 7-1 mark, themselves, over their last eight contests. Their one loss came in the penultimate regular season game in which the team sat Haliburton, Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner, amongst others. Indiana getting home-court advantage for this series, and Game 1, is huge as few others embrace their friendly confines as much as the Pacers. Despite being the 4-seed in the East, Indiana had the second-best home record in the conference, as its 29-12 home mark even topped the 28-13 home record for Boston.

Rick Carlisle's squad is one that rises to the occasion against the league's best teams as the Pacers covered in 60% of games versus teams that won over 55% of their games. Meanwhile, Milwaukee is just 12-17 ATS (41%) against teams that have a winning clip over 55%. The Bucks could struggle to keep up with Indiana's high-octane offense that has top 10 rankings in points per game and offensive rating as Milwaukee doesn't generate extra offensive possessions. The Bucks rank dead last in offensive rebounds and fourth-worst in steals, which could limit additional scoring opportunities. See which team to back at SportsLine.

