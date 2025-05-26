The Minnesota Timberwolves will try to build on their 42-point blowout victory when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals on Monday. Oklahoma City still holds a 2-1 advantage in the series following a 143-101 loss on Saturday. Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was held to just 14 points on 4-of-13 shooting, but SportsLine's model expects him to bounce back in Game 4. The Thunder are favored by 3 points and the over/under is 218.5 points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Thunder odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, and the latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $300 in bonus bets if your first bet of at least $5 wins. You can also check out our NBA prop picks for Thunder vs. Wolves Game 4.

SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh is the expert behind the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model is 23-11 (68%) on top-rated NBA against-the-spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns. You can find more analysis from Oh and other SportsLine data analysts on their Inside The Lines blog.

Here are the model's top three picks for a Timberwolves vs. Thunder SGP on Monday:

Oklahoma City 1Q ML (-120)

Oklahoma City will be motivated to get off to a fast start after falling behind by 20 points in the first quarter on Saturday. The Thunder lost to Denver in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals, but they responded by holding the Nuggets to just eight points in the opening period of Game 4. SportsLine's model and team of data scientists expect Oklahoma City to set the tone at the beginning of this contest, providing value on the first quarter money line.

Under 218.5 (-110)

This play is correlated with the Thunder getting off to a hot start, as they will likely rely on their defense to get the job done. They suffocated Denver in Game 4 of that series, and Minnesota should come back to earth following its hot shooting in Game 3. Oklahoma City is allowing opponents to shoot less than 35% from 3-point range this season, and the Thunder have struggled from the perimeter during road playoff games. SportsLine's model has these teams combining for 215 points on Monday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 1.5 3-pointers (-105)

The 2024-25 NBA MVP has a season average of 2.0 made 3-pointers per game, suggesting some immediate value on the Over in this prop. He has only cashed this prop in three of his last nine games, but two of those have come in his last two road games. Gilgeous-Alexander has gone Over in more than 60% of his games this season, and the model expects him to attempt at least six triples. He is finishing with right around two makes in the latest projections, so this is the final prop suggestion of the day at DraftKings.

