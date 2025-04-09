Five days remain in the 2024-25 NBA regular season, and there is still plenty of for grabs in terms of playoff seeding -- especially in the Western Conference. The Thunder and Rockets have clinched playoff berths in the West, but the four other spots remain undecided and there are six teams (the Lakers, Nuggets, Clippers, Warriors, Timberwolves and Grizzlies) separated by two games. The Western Conference playoff picture will come down to the wire with the bracket being set by Sunday night.

The Cavaliers clinched the East's top seed on Tuesday night with their 63rd win of the season. And we know the other five teams with guaranteed playoff spots in the East: the Celtics, Knicks, Pacers, Bucks and Pistons -- likely in that order. The reigning champion Celtics remain the favorites to win the East (-155 at FanDuel) despite missing out on the top seed. Four teams (the Magic, Hawks, Bulls and Heat) are also locked into playing in the East's Play-In Tournament next week.

The Lakers have a slim lead for the West's No. 3 seed, and it's about as tight as it can get behind them. The Clippers vaulted up to fourth in the West standings on Tuesday night, jumping the Nuggets, who made the shocking decision to fire coach Michael Malone on Tuesday. The Clippers, Nuggets, Warriors and Grizzlies all enter Wednesday's action with identical 47-32 records. The Lakers are one game ahead of those teams, while the Timberwolves are a game behind.

The Nuggets are wasting Nikola Jokić's prime, and they're running out of time to fix it Sam Quinn

Entering play on Wednesday, April 9, here is the 2024-25 NBA playoff picture.

Who's clinched?

The Thunder have clinched the No. 1 seed in the West.

The Cavaliers have clinched the No. 1 seed in the East.

The Rockets have clinched a playoff spot in the West.

The Celtics, Knicks, Pacers and Pistons have clinched playoff spots in the East.

The Magic, Hawks, Bulls and Heat are locked into the East's Play-In Tournament.

NBA playoff picture, current bracket

If the season ended today...

East first-round matchups

1. Cavaliers vs. 8. Magic/Hawks/Bulls/Heat

2. Celtics vs. 7. Magic/Hawks

3. Knicks vs. 6. Pistons

4. Pacers vs. 5. Bucks

West first-round matchups

1. Thunder vs. 8. Grizzlies/Wolves/Kings/Mavericks

2. Rockets vs. 7. Grizzlies/Wolves

3. Lakers vs. 6. Warriors

4. Clippers vs. 5. Nuggets

NBA standings

Playoff chances are based on SportsLine simulations.

Eastern Conference standings

Rank Team W L GB Playoff chances 1 Cleveland - x 63 16 -- 100% 2 Boston - x 59 20 4.0 100% 3 New York - x 50 29 13.0 100% 4 Indiana - x 48 31 15.0 100% 5 Milwaukee - x 45 34 18.0 100% 6 Detroit - x 43 36 20.0 100% -- -- -- -- -- -- 7 Orlando 39 40 24.0 81.6% 8 Atlanta 37 42 26.0 73.0% 9 Chicago 36 43 27.0 30.7% 10 Miami 36 43 27.0 32.4%

Western Conference standings

Rank Team W L GB Playoff chances 1 Oklahoma City - x 65 14 -- 100% 2 Houston - x 52 27 13.0 100% 3 L.A. Lakers 48 31 17.0 100% 4 L.A. Clippers 47 32 18.0 92.5% 5 Denver 47 32 18.0 93.7% 6 Golden St. 47 32 18.0 92.3% -- -- -- -- -- -- 7 Memphis 47 32 18.0 83.9% 8 Minnesota 46 33 19.0 91.9% 9 Sacramento 39 40 26.0 26.4% 10 Dallas 38 41 27.0 17.9% -- -- -- -- -- -- 11 Phoenix 35 44 30.0 1.4%

x = clinched playoff spot

As a reminder: the top six teams in each conference automatically get spots in the 16-team playoff field. The final four playoff spots will be determined by the Play-In Tournament, which will feature Nos. 7-10 in each conference. The seventh-place team hosts the eight-place team to earn the No. 7 seed. The loser of that game will face the winner of a game between the ninth- and 10th-place teams for the No. 8 seed.

Tiebreakers

Here's how NBA playoff tiebreakers work:

In the event of a two-way tie, the team that won the season series gets the higher seed. If they split the season series and one of the teams won its division, the division winner gets the higher seed. If that doesn't resolve the tie, then the tiebreakers are, in order: division record (if the teams are in the same division), conference record, record against top-10 in-conference teams, record against top-10 teams in both conferences, point differential. In the event that more than two teams are tied, the tiebreakers are, in order: division winner, record against tied teams, division record (if all tied teams are in the same division), conference record, record against top-10 in-conference teams, record against top-10 teams in both conferences, point differential.

And here's a breakdown of who holds the key tiebreakers in the West's wild race.

2025 NBA playoffs: Key dates