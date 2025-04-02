With 10 days remaining in the 2024-25 NBA regular season, the league's playoff picture is taking shape and races for seeding are heating up. Just about every team and fan is paying attention to the standings at this point, and we're going to be bringing you the most updated picture of where everything stands, every day, from now until the close of play on Sunday, April 13.

The Thunder have already clinched the West's No. 1 seed and home-court advantage through at least the first three rounds of the playoffs. But the rest of the West sees intriguing races for pretty much every other seed. The Rockets currently control the No. 2 seed in the West, with the Nuggets, Lakers, Warriors, Grizzlies, Timberwolves and Nuggets all separated by just a few games. The Wolves picked up a key win on Tuesday night, defeating the Nuggets in double overtime despite a 61-point triple-double from Nikola Jokić. The Warriors secured their own notable victory Tuesday as Stephen Curry went off for 52 points against the Grizzlies.

Things are less jumbled in the East. The Cavaliers, who recently picked up their 60th win of the season, maintain a lead over the No. 2 Celtics. The Knicks seem likely to secure the No. 3 seed in the East, and the Pacers (currently No. 4) just secured a playoff berth this week.

In the East, we know the 10 teams that are going to make the postseason. The Hawks, Magic, Bulls and Heat seem destined to be the East's play-in teams in 2025. In the West, the Suns are trying to get the last postseason spot, but their chances took a hit recently with Kevin Durant's injury.

Entering play on Wednesday, April 2, here is the 2024-25 NBA playoff picture.

Who's clinched?

The Thunder clinched the No. 1 seed in the West.

The Cavaliers, Celtics, Knicks and Pacers have clinched playoff spots in the East.

NBA playoff picture

If the season ended today...

East first-round matchups

1. Cavaliers vs. 8. Magic/Hawks/Heat/Bulls

2. Celtics vs. 7. Magic/Hawks

3. Knicks vs. 6. Bucks

4. Pacers vs. 5. Pistons

West first-round matchups

1. Thunder vs. 8. Timberwolves/Clippers/Mavericks/Kings

2. Rockets vs. 7. Timberwolves/Clippers

3. Nuggets vs. 6. Grizzlies

4. Lakers vs. 5. Warriors

NBA standings

Playoff chances are based on SportsLine simulations.

Eastern Conference standings

Rank Team W L GB Playoff chances 1 Cleveland - x 60 15 -- 100% 2 Boston - x 56 19 4.0 100% 3 New York - x 48 27 12.0 100% 4 Indiana - x 44 31 16.0 98.0% 5 Detroit 42 33 18.0 88.6% 6 Milwaukee 41 34 19.0 88.5% -- -- -- -- -- -- 7 Orlando 37 40 24.0 73.4% 8 Atlanta 36 39 24.0 60.9% 9 Miami 34 41 26.0 31.5% 10 Chicago 34 42 26.5 30.8%

Western Conference standings

Rank Team W L GB Playoff chances 1 Oklahoma City - x 63 12 -- 100% 2 Houston 49 27 14.5 100% 3 Denver 47 29 16.5 100% 4 L.A. Lakers 46 29 17.0 93.4% 5 Golden St. 44 31 19.0 90.5% 6 Memphis 44 32 19.5 85.7% -- -- -- -- -- -- 7 Minnesota 44 32 19.5 82.1% 8 L.A. Clippers 43 32 20.0 78.9% 9 Dallas 37 39 26.5 28.3% 10 Sacramento 36 39 27.0 22.5% -- -- -- -- -- -- 11 Phoenix 35 41 28.5 3.5%

x = clinched playoff spot

As a reminder: the top six teams in each conference automatically get spots in the 16-team playoff field. The final four playoff spots will be determined by the Play-In Tournament, which will feature Nos. 7-10 in each conference. The seventh-place team hosts the eight-place team to earn the No. 7 seed. The loser of that game will face the winner of a game between the ninth- and 10th-place teams for the No. 8 seed.

The East has developed a clear top six with just a few weeks remaining in the regular season, while the Timberwolves and Clippers will hope to track down the Warriors and Rockets in the West.

2025 NBA playoffs: Key dates