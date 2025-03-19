With less than one month remaining in the 2024-25 NBA regular season, we are officially into the stretch run. Just about every team and fan is paying attention to the standings at this point, and we're going to be bringing you the most updated picture of where everything stands, every day, from now until the close of play on Sunday, April 13.

Though it's not official, the top seed is more or less locked in each conference. The Cavaliers own a significant lead over the No. 2 Celtics with fewer than 15 games to play. In the West, the Thunder (who clinched a playoff spot last week in Boston) have pulled far away from the four teams fighting for the West's No. 2 seed -- the Nuggets, Rockets, Lakers, and Grizzlies.

The Celtics, who beat the Heat to clinch a playoff spot last week, have a comfortable lead over the No. 3 Knicks and are pretty locked into the East's No. 2 seed. After that, almost everything is up for grabs as seed jockeying -- both above and below the play-in line -- figures to go down to the wire.

Entering play on Wednesday, March 19, here is the 2024-25 NBA playoff picture.

Who's clinched?

The Cavaliers have clinched the division title in the East.

The Celtics have clinched a playoff spot in the East.

The Thunder have clinched a playoff spot in the West.

NBA playoff picture

Playoff chances are based on SportsLine simulations.

Eastern Conference standings

Rank Team W L GB Playoff chances 1 Cleveland - x 56 12 -- 100% 2 Boston - x 50 19 6.5 100% 3 New York 43 24 12.5 100% 4 Indiana 38 29 17.5 98.8% 5 Milwaukee 38 30 18.0 89.1% 6 Detroit 38 31 18.5 90.8% -- -- -- -- -- -- 7 Atlanta 33 36 23.5 83.9% 8 Orlando 32 37 24.5 71.9% 9 Chicago 29 39 27.0 29.7% 10 Miami 29 39 27.0 34.5% -- -- -- -- -- -- 11 Toronto 24 45 32.5 <1.0% 12 Philadelphia 23 45 33.0 1.1% 13 Brooklyn 23 46 33.5 <1.0%

Western Conference standings

Rank Team W L GB Playoff chances 1 Oklahoma City - x 56 12 -- 100% 2 Houston 44 25 12.5 98.1% 3 Denver 44 25 12.5 100% 4 L.A. Lakers 42 25 13.5 97.9% 5 Memphis 43 26 13.5 98.1% 6 Golden St. 40 29 16.5 90.4% -- -- -- -- -- -- 7 Minnesota 40 30 17.0 88.3% 8 L.A. Clippers 39 30 17.5 76.5% 9 Sacramento 34 33 21.5 31.8% 10 Dallas 33 36 23.5 8.2% -- -- -- -- -- -- 11 Phoenix 32 37 24.5 8.6% 12 Portland 30 39 26.5 1.1%

x = clinched playoff spot

As a reminder: the top six teams in each conference automatically get spots in the 16-team playoff field. The final four playoff spots will be determined by the Play-In Tournament, which will feature Nos. 7-10 in each conference. The seventh-place team hosts the eight-place team to earn the No. 7 seed. The loser of that game will face the winner of a game between the ninth- and 10th-place teams for the No. 8 seed.

The East has developed a clear top six with just a few weeks remaining in the regular season, while the Timberwolves and Clippers will hope to track down the Warriors and Rockets in the West.

