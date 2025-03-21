With less than one month remaining in the 2024-25 NBA regular season, we are officially into the stretch run. Just about every team and fan is paying attention to the standings at this point, and we're going to be bringing you the most updated picture of where everything stands, every day, from now until the close of play on Sunday, April 13.
The Thunder made it official on Thursday night, clinching the West's No. 1 seed and home-court advantage through at least the first three rounds of the playoffs. The Cavaliers, despite a recent skid, maintain a sizable lead over the No. 2 Celtics in the East.
While the Thunder's spot in the West is secure, the race for the No. 2 seed will be worth keeping an eye on for the next three weeks. The Rockets, Nuggets, Lakers and Grizzlies are all fighting for that No. 2 spot and have been bunched up in the standings since early March.
Entering play on Friday, March 21, here is the 2024-25 NBA playoff picture.
Who's clinched?
- The Thunder clinched the No. 1 seed in the West.
- The Cavaliers have clinched a playoff spot in the East.
- The Celtics have clinched a playoff spot in the East.
NBA playoff picture
Playoff chances are based on SportsLine simulations.
Eastern Conference standings
|Rank
|Team
|W
|L
|GB
|Playoff chances
|1
|Cleveland - x
|56
|13
|--
|100%
|2
|Boston - x
|50
|19
|6.0
|100%
|3
|New York
|43
|26
|13.0
|100%
|4
|Indiana
|40
|29
|16.0
|98.8%
|5
|Milwaukee
|39
|30
|17.0
|89.4%
|6
|Detroit
|39
|31
|17.5
|90.3%
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|7
|Atlanta
|33
|36
|23.0
|86.8%
|8
|Orlando
|32
|38
|24.5
|70.1%
|9
|Chicago
|30
|40
|26.5
|31.6%
|10
|Miami
|29
|40
|27.0
|32.0%
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|11
|Toronto
|24
|46
|32.5
|<1.0%
|12
|Philadelphia
|23
|46
|33.0
|<1.0%
|13
|Brooklyn
|23
|47
|33.5
|<1.0%
Western Conference standings
|Rank
|Team
|W
|L
|GB
|Playoff chances
|1
|Oklahoma City - x
|57
|12
|--
|100%
|2
|Houston
|45
|25
|12.5
|99.4%
|3
|Denver
|44
|26
|13.5
|100%
|4
|L.A. Lakers
|43
|26
|14.0
|98.8%
|5
|Memphis
|43
|27
|14.5
|96.2%
|6
|Golden St.
|41
|29
|16.5
|92.7%
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|7
|L.A. Clippers
|39
|30
|18.0
|78.0%
|8
|Minnesota
|40
|31
|18.0
|85.8%
|9
|Sacramento
|35
|34
|22.0
|31.3%
|10
|Phoenix
|33
|37
|24.5
|8.6%
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|11
|Dallas
|33
|37
|24.5
|6.1%
|12
|Portland
|31
|39
|26.5
|2.3%
|13
|San Antonio
|29
|39
|27.5
|<1.0%
x = clinched playoff spot
As a reminder: the top six teams in each conference automatically get spots in the 16-team playoff field. The final four playoff spots will be determined by the Play-In Tournament, which will feature Nos. 7-10 in each conference. The seventh-place team hosts the eight-place team to earn the No. 7 seed. The loser of that game will face the winner of a game between the ninth- and 10th-place teams for the No. 8 seed.
The East has developed a clear top six with just a few weeks remaining in the regular season, while the Timberwolves and Clippers will hope to track down the Warriors and Rockets in the West.
2025 NBA playoffs: Key dates
- April 13: Final day of regular season
- April 15-18: Play-In Tournament
- April 19: Playoffs begin
- May 12: NBA Draft Lottery
- June 5: NBA Finals begin