With less than one month remaining in the 2024-25 NBA regular season, we are officially into the stretch run. Just about every team and fan is paying attention to the standings at this point, and we're going to be bringing you the most updated picture of where everything stands, every day, from now until the close of play on Sunday, April 13.

The Thunder made it official on Thursday night, clinching the West's No. 1 seed and home-court advantage through at least the first three rounds of the playoffs. The Cavaliers, despite a recent skid, maintain a sizable lead over the No. 2 Celtics in the East.

While the Thunder's spot in the West is secure, the race for the No. 2 seed will be worth keeping an eye on for the next three weeks. The Rockets, Nuggets, Lakers and Grizzlies are all fighting for that No. 2 spot and have been bunched up in the standings since early March.

Entering play on Friday, March 21, here is the 2024-25 NBA playoff picture.

Who's clinched?

The Thunder clinched the No. 1 seed in the West.

The Cavaliers have clinched a playoff spot in the East.

The Celtics have clinched a playoff spot in the East.

NBA playoff picture

Playoff chances are based on SportsLine simulations.

Eastern Conference standings

Rank Team W L GB Playoff chances 1 Cleveland - x 56 13 -- 100% 2 Boston - x 50 19 6.0 100% 3 New York 43 26 13.0 100% 4 Indiana 40 29 16.0 98.8% 5 Milwaukee 39 30 17.0 89.4% 6 Detroit 39 31 17.5 90.3% -- -- -- -- -- -- 7 Atlanta 33 36 23.0 86.8% 8 Orlando 32 38 24.5 70.1% 9 Chicago 30 40 26.5 31.6% 10 Miami 29 40 27.0 32.0% -- -- -- -- -- -- 11 Toronto 24 46 32.5 <1.0% 12 Philadelphia 23 46 33.0 <1.0% 13 Brooklyn 23 47 33.5 <1.0%

Western Conference standings

Rank Team W L GB Playoff chances 1 Oklahoma City - x 57 12 -- 100% 2 Houston 45 25 12.5 99.4% 3 Denver 44 26 13.5 100% 4 L.A. Lakers 43 26 14.0 98.8% 5 Memphis 43 27 14.5 96.2% 6 Golden St. 41 29 16.5 92.7% -- -- -- -- -- -- 7 L.A. Clippers 39 30 18.0 78.0% 8 Minnesota 40 31 18.0 85.8% 9 Sacramento 35 34 22.0 31.3% 10 Phoenix 33 37 24.5 8.6% -- -- -- -- -- -- 11 Dallas 33 37 24.5 6.1% 12 Portland 31 39 26.5 2.3% 13 San Antonio 29 39 27.5 <1.0%



x = clinched playoff spot

As a reminder: the top six teams in each conference automatically get spots in the 16-team playoff field. The final four playoff spots will be determined by the Play-In Tournament, which will feature Nos. 7-10 in each conference. The seventh-place team hosts the eight-place team to earn the No. 7 seed. The loser of that game will face the winner of a game between the ninth- and 10th-place teams for the No. 8 seed.

The East has developed a clear top six with just a few weeks remaining in the regular season, while the Timberwolves and Clippers will hope to track down the Warriors and Rockets in the West.

