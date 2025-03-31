With two weeks remaining in the 2024-25 NBA regular season, we are officially into the stretch run and the league's playoff picture is taking shape. Just about every team and fan is paying attention to the standings at this point, and we're going to be bringing you the most updated picture of where everything stands, every day, from now until the close of play on Sunday, April 13.

The Thunder have already clinched the West's No. 1 seed and home-court advantage through at least the first three rounds of the playoffs. The Cavaliers, who just picked up their 60th win of the season, maintain a lead over the No. 2 Celtics in the East -- holding steady at 4.5 games. Boston clinched the Atlantic Division title with their eighth straight win on Saturday. The Knicks became the third team in the East to secure a playoff spot, thanks to the Hawks' loss.

While the Thunder's spot in the West is secure, the race for the No. 2 seed will be worth keeping an eye on for the next few weeks. The Rockets, Nuggets, Lakers and Grizzlies are all fighting for that No. 2 spot and have been bunched up in the standings since early March. The race for No. 6 (the final guaranteed playoff spot) in the West is also kicking into high gear, with the Warriors, Clippers and Timberwolves all eyeing the spot.

In the East, we likely know the 10 teams that are going to make the postseason as the 76ers, Raptors and Nets appear focused on the lottery rather than trying to make the Play-In Tournament. The Hawks, Magic, Bulls and Heat seem destined to be the East's play-in teams in 2025. In the West, the Suns are trying to get the last postseason spot, and they'll need to leapfrog the Mavericks or Kings if Kevin Durant and Co. want a chance to make the playoff field.

NBA March Madness: Which late-season surges from five intriguing players are likely to carry into next season? Sam Quinn

Entering play on Monday, March 31, here is the 2024-25 NBA playoff picture.

Who's clinched?

The Thunder clinched the No. 1 seed in the West.

The Cavaliers, Celtics and Knicks have clinched playoff spots in the East.

NBA playoff picture

Playoff chances are based on SportsLine simulations.

Eastern Conference standings

Rank Team W L GB Playoff chances 1 Cleveland - x 60 15 -- 100% 2 Boston - x 55 19 4.5 100% 3 New York - x 47 27 12.5 100% 4 Indiana 43 31 16.5 98.0% 5 Detroit 42 33 18.0 88.6% 6 Milwaukee 40 34 19.5 88.5% -- -- -- -- -- -- 7 Atlanta 36 38 23.5 73.4% 8 Orlando 36 39 24.0 60.9% 9 Chicago 33 41 26.5 31.5% 10 Miami 33 41 26.5 30.8%

Western Conference standings

Rank Team W L GB Playoff chances 1 Oklahoma City - x 61 12 -- 100% 2 Houston 49 26 13.5 99.4% 3 Denver 47 28 15.5 100% 4 L.A. Lakers 45 29 17.0 91.4% 5 Memphis 44 30 18.0 90.5% 6 Golden St. 43 31 19.0 85.7% -- -- -- -- -- -- 7 Minnesota 43 32 19.5 82.1% 8 L.A. Clippers 42 32 20.0 78.9% 9 Dallas 37 38 25.5 28.3% 10 Sacramento 36 38 26.0 22.5% -- -- -- -- -- -- 11 Phoenix 35 40 27.5 3.5%

x = clinched playoff spot

As a reminder: the top six teams in each conference automatically get spots in the 16-team playoff field. The final four playoff spots will be determined by the Play-In Tournament, which will feature Nos. 7-10 in each conference. The seventh-place team hosts the eight-place team to earn the No. 7 seed. The loser of that game will face the winner of a game between the ninth- and 10th-place teams for the No. 8 seed.

The East has developed a clear top six with just a few weeks remaining in the regular season, while the Timberwolves and Clippers will hope to track down the Warriors and Rockets in the West.

2025 NBA playoffs: Key dates