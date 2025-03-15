With one month remaining in the 2024-25 NBA regular season, we are officially into the stretch run. Just about every team and fan is paying close attention to the standings at this point, and we're going to be bringing you the most updated picture of where everything stands, every day, from now until the close of play on Sunday, April 13.

Though it's not official, the top seed is pretty much locked in each conference. The Cavaliers own a nine-game lead (in the loss column) over the Celtics with less than 20 games to play. In the West, the Thunder (who clinched a playoff spot on Wednesday in Boston) have pulled far away from the four teams fighting for the West's No. 2 seed -- the Nuggets, Rockets, Lakers, and Grizzlies.

The Celtics, who beat the Heat to clinch a playoff spot on Friday, increased their lead over No. 3 Knicks to five games and is pretty locked into the East's No. 2 seed. After that, almost everything is up for grabs as seed jockeying -- both above and below the play-in line -- figures to go down to the wire.

Timberwolves run win streak to seven games as they continue to look like a playoff problem Brad Botkin

Entering play on Saturday, March 14, here is the 2024-25 NBA playoff picture.

Who's clinched?

The Celtics have clinched a playoff spot in the East.

The Cavaliers have clinched a playoff spot in the East.

The Thunder have clinched a playoff spot in the West.

NBA playoff picture

Playoff chances are based on SportsLine simulations.

Eastern Conference standings

Rank Team W L GB Playoff chances 1 Cleveland - x 56 10 -- 100% 2 Boston 48 19 8.5 100% 3 New York 42 23 13.5 100% 4 Milwaukee 37 28 18.5 88.5% 5 Indiana 37 28 18.5 98.0% 6 Detroit 37 30 19.5 88.6% -- -- -- -- -- -- 7 Atlanta 32 35 24.5 73.4% 8 Orlando 31 37 26 60.9% 9 Miami 29 37 27.0 60.6% 10 Chicago 28 38 28.0 3.1% -- -- -- -- -- -- 11 Toronto 24 43 32.5 <1.0% 12 Brooklyn 22 44 34.0 2.4% 13 Philadelphia 22 44 34.0 23.6%

Western Conference standings

Rank Team W L GB Playoff chances 1 Oklahoma City - x 54 12 -- 100% 2 Denver 43 24 11.5 100% 3 Houston 42 25 12.5 94.4% 4 Memphis 42 25 12.5 79.8% 5 L.A. Lakers 40 25 13.5 78.4% 6 Golden St. 38 28 16.0 65.0% -- -- -- -- -- -- 7 Minnesota 39 29 16.0 78.9% 8 L.A. Clippers 37 30 17.5 85.7% 9 Sacramento 33 33 21.0 31.5% 10 Dallas 33 35 22.0 61.3% -- -- -- -- -- -- 11 Phoenix 31 36 23.5 3.5%

x = clinched playoff spot

As a reminder: the top six teams in each conference automatically get spots in the 16-team playoff field. The final four playoff spots will be determined by the Play-In Tournament, which will feature Nos. 7-10 in each conference. The seventh-place team hosts the eight-place team to earn the No. 7 seed. The loser of that game will face the winner of a game between the ninth- and 10th-place teams for the No. 8 seed.

The East has developed a clear top six with just a few weeks remaining in the regular season, while the Timberwolves and Clippers will hope to track down the Warriors and Rockets in the West.

2025 NBA playoffs: Key dates